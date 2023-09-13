FIRST - WE HAVE A DEMAND CAMPAIGN UP UNTIL SEPTEMBER 20 AND WILL POST IT DAILY ON TOP - SKIP AHEAD IF YOU SIGNED ALREADY!

Sign unless you WANT permanent covid lockdowns, forced vaccines and masks 24/7.

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

Share

NOTICE: IOJ needs your help this month! Please support if you are able! Thanks team. We can absolutely win this battle for truth and freedom against UN-WHO with your help.

Donate to keep IOJ in legal fight

THE MONTANA CLIMATE LAWSUIT

Check out this lady with AOC crazy eyes super excited about the Montana Court win. In 45 seconds she should terrify you about the enthusiasm of the youth to take the climate scam battle to courts nationwide… Oh dear PLEASE let this be a bad dream!

WE EXPLAIN BELOW THE VIDEO

THE WORST HAS HAPPENED. ITS BAD.

“their constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment was violated” because the state prohibited agencies from taking a climate change impacts into consideration when evaluating fossil fuel projects.

We cannot imagine how the court was convinced of the climate CO2 scam where “humanity is a threat to humanity” but the court ruled in August in favor of 16 young impressionable but misguided climate activists. Did George Soros pay for this? Probably not - they were probably just indoctrinated through “schooling” and wanted to be hero’s. Bless their young hearts.

Montanas constitution was amended in 1972 giving the right to a “clean and healthy environment”. IOJ is located in Costa Rica and the constitution here says the same. Notably the US constitution does not have clean environment as a constitutional right.

The court ruled that “their constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment was violated” because the state prohibited agencies from taking a climate change impacts into consideration when evaluating fossil fuel projects.

This is the first court ruling to “confirm” that for every ton of fossil fuel burned it contributes to. the world heating… or even boiling as UN Secretary General purports!

The judge found the state knew about the “dangers of greenhouse gasses for at least 30 years” and “until the concentrations are reduced healthy people will be unable to lead clean and healthy lives in Montana.

The State is wisely appealing and calls it “absurd and a publicity stunt”.

We here at IOJ find this to be a highly flawed ruling which contradicts science and MUST be overturned.

All this is conspicuously timed in the lead up to next weeks SDG Summit where the UN is asking States to sign a $500 Billion dollar a year “SDG Stimulus” to “rescue” the failing SDG’s (sustainable development goals) which are only 12% on track. The SDG’s will bankrupt the world by design to destabilize us all for a UN takeover, in our protected opinion. This is just the WORST news ever about this court ruling.

If you want to stand up to the UN and States climate scam and global dominance please sign below before September 20th, 2023.

On September 20, 2023 the UN and States are signing the UN Political Declaration and the FINAL TEXT FOR SILENT PROCEDURE applies. IT IS NOT GOOD. Hate speech laws to censor us all, sharing of “pathogens with pandemic potential”, turning covid temporary measures permanent, $500B Yearly SDG Stimulus to “rescue” the failing SDG’s that are totally unscientific.

Sign unless you WANT permanent covid lockdowns, forced vaccines and masks 24/7.

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

Share

IOJ REALLY, REALLY needs your help paying the September bills. We are almost there thanks to the awesome supporters who stepped up so far in the past few days (and of course IOJ needs to continue past September). Can you help us help humanity? Soon we will get out from under all this MAJOR LOAD of legal work to make time to properly fundraise and find full-time sponsors. For now we are 100% reader supported and Stripe banned us for no reason, so we cannot monetize Substack subscriptions. Us lightworkers are under attack and IOJ needs your support as we are about to go into full prosecution mode. We are blessed and cursed with having the first case with a prosecutor investigation that closed agreeing false testimony about the experiments. We cant shut down now as Nuremberg 2.0 is commencing. We need all hands on deck to keep IOJ afloat as we CRUSH the covid tyrants with their own lies!

Donate to keep IOJ in legal fight

Leave a comment