Yesterday, February 27, 2024 Honorable Justice Glenn Martin, gave hope to the world when he declared the orders were illegal under the Human Rights Act, ‘of no effect’ and banned the government from taking any action to enforce them.

Dozens of police officers and health workers have been vindicated in a 115-page judgement handed down on Tuesday by Justice Glenn Martin.

Justice lives folks.

The Police officers and nurses made it happen!

THANK YOU AUSTRALIAN POLICE AND NURSES FOR SUING!!!!!

The Queensland Supreme Court has found mandatory COVID vaccination for police officers and nurses was unlawful and in breach of their human rights.

He found the departing Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll was unlawful under the Human Rights Act when she issued a mandatory vaccination order in December 2021.

A similar finding was made against Queensland Health Director John Wakefield – that his department’s equivalent vaccination policy was of “no effect” and paramedics couldn’t be forced to have the injection.

Yesterday’s finding is in response to legal action taken by 74 government workers opposing vaccinations.

The government is yet to respond to this historic ruling.

