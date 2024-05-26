Costa Rica President Rejects W.H.O. Orders | Insists CR Will Never Renounce It's Sovereignty, Agrees With Legislator Who Says "Let Us Rise Against The Yoke Of The Wicked Oppressor"
"No government is going to come here, no international organization for which no Costa Rican voted, to give us orders." - President Chaves denouncing WHO’s ability to usurp sovereignty
No government is going to come here, no international organization for which no Costa Rican voted, to give us orders. - President Chaves denouncing WHO’s ability to usurp sovereignty
Interest of Justice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Paid subscribers pay the monthly bills we need to survive, thrive & sue the WHO.
HEADS UP TEAM IOJ: We REALLY need to raise funds RIGHT NOW to ACTUALLY TAKE CARE OF THE WHO PROBLEM arising this week with WHA77 voting! Help!!!! Humanity needs us to be able to do this work with real resources! We really appreciate everyone who got us this far and is helping to keep IOJ going in the fight!
NOTICE: Check your volume - we could not help our creative instinct to put the ‘Exit the WHO’ driving drum and bass track behind the Presidents speech - we are musicians by nature - deal with it! We really LOVE THIS SONG!
YOU CAN WATCH THE SUBTITLES WITHOUT MUSIC!
CR President responds to WHO recently and says BRAVE WARRIOR Costa Rica will never give up her sovereignty to WHO. President Chaves is very anti corruption.
Ok we are paraphrasing & below is his ACTUAL SPEECH DENOUNCING WHO’s BS:
To the level at which I can speak, Costa Rica will not resign under my government its sovereignty.
And that sovereignty means that we, based on science and good conscience, we will take the measures we create to benefit the greatest number of people and no government is going to come here, no international organization for which no Costa Rican voted, to give us orders.
We are a brave people, very courteous, very kind, very nice, but we are not cowards at all. - President Chaves recently
The Costa Rican opposition to WHO is pretty FIERCE: Pres Chaves Listened!
Can we get Costa Rica to EXIT the WHO? Stay tuned! Legal battles are starting to heat up here & we will see…
Interest of Justice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
HEADS UP TEAM IOJ: We REALLY need to raise funds RIGHT NOW to ACTUALLY TAKE CARE OF THE WHO PROBLEM arising this week with WHA77 voting! Help!!!! Humanity needs us to be able to do this work with real resources! Supporters are so appreciated!
PLEASE SIGN AND SHARE THIS CRITICAL LAST MINUTE PETITION DEMAND - Legal Dispute WHO MUST Settle by their own rules!
Hot off the press:
OUR LATEST & GREATEST DEMAND TO STOP IHR AMENDMENTS:
Sign here: https://whowatch.org/illegal-ihr-amendments
Way to go Costa Rica!
Good for (and God bless) President Chaves.
THE W.H.O. IS NOW NEUTERED, KILLED... 'DEAD IN THE WATER' IN COSTA RICA. And nobody there had to send any grifter a dime to make it happen!
They simply did it there like it's being done here, in America; By denouncing (depriving) the W.H.O.s ability to usurp the free will autonomy of the people... STATE by STATE.
LOUISIANA, TENNESSEE, OKLAHOMA and 22 STATES' ATTORNEY'S GENERAL HAVE NOW EFFECTIVELY LEGISLATIVELY NEUTERED THE W.H.O. AT THE STATE LEVEL thereby shooting Usurper Biden a great big, collective upper middle finger! And other states are following their lead.
https://scnr.com/article/louisiana-senate-passes-bill-affirming-independence-from-who-un-wef_33c81824f1c811ee9c930242ac1c0002
So, let them pass all the rules, treaties, agreements and institute whatever polities they want. THE MIGHTY W.H.O. BEAST IS DEAD; dead unless YOU breathe your life (permission) back into it.
The lesson here is so simple: If your state legislators (your slave masters) haven't done what these guys have done, then THAT'S where YOU need to get busy. DEMAND THAT THEY ALSO NEUTER THE W.H.O. and all other international intruders AT YOUR STATE LEVEL.
Stop beating this dead horse. Stop pissing into the wind. Stop trying to make the Devil behave. You can't do it!
TWO COMMON ARGUMENTS
1) The Vulnerable Citizen argument.
If you're afraid that citizens of states traveling abroad whose states have not passed similar measures to Louisiana and the others not being protected... well then, I can't think of a better reason for those states to get on board with this strategy NOW!
2) Suing the W.H.O.
Suing only imposes deeper entanglement with the Beast - a really bad idea being promoted by those who fail to understand basic fundamentals of the process; The first being that only those who are equal parties under the law to which they submit have standing in that particular court whether it be local, state, federal on international. By recognizing (empowering) that venue of law one becomes legally obligated to abide by the court's authority and whatever rulings (judgments) they impose upon you as a recognized (self-acknowledged) equal party to the process. Are you willing to do that? What if the judgment handed down is not in your favor? Are you willing to live with whatever demands and constraints an (overwhelmingly likely) evil judge may demand of you?
THE BEAST'S END GAME
Understand, your national (U.S. corporate) and international (W.H.O.) beasts are doing everything they can to KILL YOU. They are one and the same; hideously and inextricably joined at the head AS ONE and are totally united in their single-most agenda which is to 'kill, steal and destroy' ALL of mankind. READ THE NEW TESTAMENT and WAKE UP!!
If you want to be free of the stranglehold of international entanglements, JUST REFUSE TO PLAY THEIR GAME. Why is that so difficult for some folks to understand??
Come out from among them and be ye separate. (II Corinthians 6:17) And it's just that simple. JUST WALK AWAY!
William Raymond: pastor & ambassador at Law for the Christ
WilliamRaymond@thechurchatSalem.info
www.thechurchatSalem.info