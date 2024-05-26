No government is going to come here, no international organization for which no Costa Rican voted, to give us orders. - President Chaves denouncing WHO’s ability to usurp sovereignty

CR President responds to WHO recently and says BRAVE WARRIOR Costa Rica will never give up her sovereignty to WHO. President Chaves is very anti corruption.

Ok we are paraphrasing & below is his ACTUAL SPEECH DENOUNCING WHO’s BS:

Recent speech by President Chaves, about 7 months after Legislator Sibaja demanded they all have a duty to reject the IHR Amendments and WHO “Wicked Oppressors”. Pray for Costa Rica to stay strong against WHO this week at WHA77!

To the level at which I can speak, Costa Rica will not resign under my government its sovereignty. And that sovereignty means that we, based on science and good conscience, we will take the measures we create to benefit the greatest number of people and no government is going to come here, no international organization for which no Costa Rican voted, to give us orders. We are a brave people, very courteous, very kind, very nice, but we are not cowards at all. - President Chaves recently

The Costa Rican opposition to WHO is pretty FIERCE: Pres Chaves Listened!

Can we get Costa Rica to EXIT the WHO? Stay tuned! Legal battles are starting to heat up here & we will see…

