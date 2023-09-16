“that [WHO IHR amendments] would clearly be a direct interference to our independence, in our sovereignty, in our power that we have celebrated for more than two centuries ”.

PS: WE HAVE A DEMAND CAMPAIGN UP UNTIL SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 TO REJECT UN POLITICAL DECLARATION AND $500B SDG STIMULUS YEARLY - AND WILL POST IT DAILY ON TOP - SKIP AHEAD IF YOU SIGNED ALREADY!

Sign unless you WANT permanent covid lockdowns, forced vaccines and masks 24/7.

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

Share

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing

Legislator Sibaja asks the Government to defend sovereignty and not accept WHO amendments to international health regulations!

"let us rise up against the yoke of the wicked oppressor [WHO]"

Source Article from September 14, 2023:

San José, Sep 14 ( elmundo.cr ) – The deputy of Nueva República, Pablo Sibaja, asked the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, defend citizenship and not accept WHO amendments to international health regulations.

Sibaja noted that “the WHO made more than 300 amendments to the international health regulation that violate this powerful sovereignty called Costa Rica, because if it were a non-binding instrument that recommends actions to follow in case of risk to global health, it would become a binding repressive instrument and mandatory compliance for everything the national territory”.

“It also consolidates and concentrates the behavior of global health, not in one organism, but in one person, and I refer to the figure of the director general of that organism, with the aggravating circumstance that he is not even a doctor to occupy the position”, he added.

The CR Legislator is understandably concerned that WHO DG Tedros, a non responsive international public servant, is reaching for a global power grab. Read why crimes against humanity charges are lodged at the bottom of the article!

Share

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing

The deputy insisted that “I hope that the authorities of the Executive Power do not intend to affirm those more than 300 amendments that a group of people that none elected, and most of us don't even know who they are, they are proposing to make the international health regulation”.

“I am convinced that we must not ratify the proposals, After reading the document, he made it very clear to me that they only have one intention and that is to restrict freedoms and violate our sovereignty, and we cannot allow that”, said the legislator.

For Sibaja “ that would clearly be a direct interference to our independence, in our sovereignty, in our power that we have celebrated for more than two centuries ”.

“ If we, the 57 deputies, do not comply with the more than 5 million men and women who gave us the honor of being here today representing them in this First Power of the Republic, in the specific case to defend them against such abuse, if we do not use this power that is incumbent on us to defend the sovereignty of our people Costa Rica, then we have not understood what we are here for, ¡let us rise up against the yoke of the wicked oppressor!”, he concluded.

Notice: Yes IOJ will immediately alert this awesome CR Legislator to the fact the WHO DG that the Legislator is concerned about having too much power in one man will NOT answer our criminal charges for many things, including human research in violation of Nuremberg Code. So far the President knows for months but ignores the evidence, which will be seeing the light of day in a public hearing November 9, 2023!

Join The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law

It takes a village to take down the UN WEF WHO global human experimentation captured regulatory system administering biological agents known to cause harm that they falsely call safe and effective. Help us take these bastards DOWN November 9, 2023!!! We still need to raise more legal fees NOW! Dr. Mike Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) will testify the covid vaccine is designed to be toxic and cause harm. Justice is coming starting November 9, 2023 in Costa Rica hearing to defend rule of law and rights.

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing

Truth shall beat the deceitful human experimenters.

Share this good news far and wide! Share the hope! Nuremberg 2.0 is November 9, 2023!!!

Share

Leave a comment

More reading below:

Read more from the long history and SAGA between IOJ and WHO:

3 Days Until W.H.O. 76th WHA! The WHO Director General Tedros Is Doomed To Fail In The Nuremberg Code and Ethical Violations Charges We Filed September 30th, 2022.

INTEREST OF JUSTICE

MAY 18

This is the look of a scared and very doomed tyrant The World Health Assembly meets in three days and mark our words… They are about to hear an earful! They think they are going to meet in three days to talk about their own agendas, but in reality were going to force them to speak about the PEOPL…

Read full story

Sign Now To Demand the 76th WHA Respond To IOJ's Unanswered Criminal Charges Against WHO Director General Tedros. WHA Has A Duty To Terminate Tedros On The Spot Without Benefits & Prosecute! SHARE!

MAY 21

Today is May 21, 2023, and it marks the first day of the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA). The WHA is the “decision making body for WHO”. They hired Tedros. They can and must fire him as well! IOJ Just explained why the WHO and US Health and Human Services et al are in breach of duty amounting to crimes against humanity.

Read full story

Related ORDER for public hearing November 9, 2023 on the legality of DoD OTA covid-19 non vaccine experiments from the judge translated into English:

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing

SIGN HERE to reject the UN Political Declaration being adopted September 20!: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration