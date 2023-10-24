Yesterday, team IOJ met with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D and she showed us a presentation of what she found by examining the blood of vaccinated and unvaccinated, which pretty much blew our minds and made us want to stop the covid [non] “vaccines” (and the unethical intervention experiment called internet of bodies) even more.

The Pfizer trial documents talk about the shedding from vaccinated to unvaccinated, which always concerned us as an environmental issue that skipped environmental studies. Dr. Ana proves the shedding is indeed occurring and now humans are spreading technology into the environment that is wholly inhuman and synthetic.

This reminds us of the following Substack we posted a while back:

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D., is a Certified Chelation Practitioner who has been studying the COVID-19 vaccines and their effects extremely carefully. She is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging clinic devoted to the reversal of all diseases. She is also the founder of TruBlu Medical, developer of Blue Light Wellness wrap.



Dr. Mihalcea writes Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics such as the future of health and the survival of the human species. Covid “Plandemic” related issues, nanotechnology and synthetic biology in C19 injectables and discussions on treatment solutions.

Here’s what she found:

Quantum Dot-Building Hydrogel: What does this mean? Nanotech!

What she really found was an incredibly hidden monumental gem of information that concludes one of the final pieces of the puzzle that IoJ has been working on to see the entire picture full of Monet.

Where did it come from? In fact…Who put it there? And why didn’t they tell anyone?

We are asking for precautionary measures to take the covid-19 [non] vaccines off the market. Dr. Ana is testifying as well as Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) and others TBA You can watch live. Sign up here: November 9, 2023 Nuremberg hearing held in Costa Rica 8:30am virtual public hearing.

You may want to read more considering that even UN, WHO & WEF agree in their last risk reports that “emerging technologies in biotech are risky & affects every human on the globe.”

The emerging technologies Dr. Ana found such as Quantum Dot Nano Technology which are self replicating and self producing at a microscopic level inside of our bodies clearly exist, and as such it seems they require more solid regulatory oversight and full investigations into the ingredients, toxicity, legalities, ethics, and if there are any potential reforms needed in the laws or biological weapons conventions to cover any dual use (military or peace - harm or help)) and the extent of protections needed for humanity!

Have you had your COVID-19 Injection today? first, second or third dose? You may want to think twice and consider what Dr. Ana has to say.

About Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D.

WOW! What amazing information! And also an amazing resume! Thank you Dr. Ana for bringing this light into IoJ’s legal world! We will be using this for the highest scientific based evidence.

Sign up to receive a link a couple days prior to the Nuremberg hearing November 9, 2023 and watch live!

