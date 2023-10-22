Stop Covid Vaccines NOW! Sign up Instructions for Nuremberg Hearing.

Watch the Public Hearing & join us live Nov 9, 2023 at 8:30 am Costa Rica time

Share this website to sign up & watch:

www.StopCovidVaccinesNow.org Official website for IOJ vs CR:

Please visit the Stop Covid Vaccines Now website where you will find the sign up form to receive a link to watch live, a downloadable case study report to learn the issues, Affidavits from our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) who has been a hero in this fight for Costa Rica’s scientific integrity since mid 2021 and more information about the public hearing ORDERED by the judge for Nov 9, 2023.

Notice: The court clerk will take your emails to send you a viewing link direct, that is until the clerk gets too many signs ups and she will then issue IOJ one link for all the rest who she cant enter to watch.

The clerk is excited to take your emails and send your viewing link, and noted the court has never had a high viewing for a public hearing online (which is why she may get overburdened and need to cut the list short - so get in early).

This is exciting for the court to use their new virtual tools through Microsoft TEAMS to host as many viewers as possible.

Yeah we know - Microsoft TEAMS, haha. IOJ agreed to use it because its the only official virtual court platform.

Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica et al This hearing is to determine that Costa Rica and their Superiors in WHO and FDA lied about safe and effective publicly, whilst knowing it is experimental, known to be harmful and death is common, which maliciously denies the entire international community its right to informed consent and is a Nuremberg Violation which the court must prohibit in the public interest.

Share

This precautionary hearing takes an enormous amount of energy, love and real work. Please support the pro bono IOJ team to have the real resources we need to fight and prevent the global undue experiments on humanity that violate Nuremberg Code. IOJ fundraising is slow & IOJ still needs your support! It takes a village. Partner with us to take these illegal experiments completely off the market. We can do it together with your help! The regulators are not above the law or ethics obligations.

