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Interest of Justice

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Piki's avatar
Piki
Oct 21, 2023

Wow! I do not know anything about legal laws. But it seems to me an intricate chess game!

I also am reading the Draft of The Advanced Unedited Version Of The Negotiations Text of The WHO Convention (Pandemic Treaties). It is written by, one would believe...(cause it is so BADLY WRITTEN) unprofessional people. It is full of strange meanings and concepts which lack logical relation. It isn't written from a consistent bottom up intelligence. If these people would like to rule the world... we better...RUN!!

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Taz's avatar
Taz
Oct 21, 2023

Now you've really taken the tin opener to the can of worms LMAO

There's nowhere for them to hide cos they have to admit to carrying out clandestine operations against non combatants in peace time - how many heads do you think are going to roll cos this s*it just went beyond real

Love the work you do 😊

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