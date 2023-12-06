We have work to do dear intellects and commenters! Time to write WHO a letter.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Global Fund, the World Bank sure as hell wrote theirs!

Are YOU a STAKEHOLDER or just steak on the table?

From Fourteenth General Programme of Work, 2025–2028 2nd Consultation Document Sent to States 26 November 2023

“For the purposes of GPW 14, the term “global health ecosystem” refers to the complex network of interconnected players at community, country, regional and global levels – across governmental and non-State actors, and public and private, health and health-related sectors – that exert influence on the health and well-being of people, whether directly or indirectly.”

States and CSO’s like IOJ are in receipt of this consultation document (attached below for you to download) and the main goal of this program Fourteenth General Programme of Work, 2025–2028 is basically to say that further WHO policy is not legitimate without CSO’s civil society involvement in the full process from creation to implementation. It’s supposed to be a good thing but it’s lip service so far.

This is a big deal and puts IOJ in a key position to stop policies if ALL CSO’s aren’t really in agreement.

Folks, most CSO’s write WHO begging for their overlordship, whilst IOJ is not willing to compromise and is here to hold WHO to account. WHO knows this and is inviting our input. We are the only group on the inside of the WHO policy creation negotiations that is doing this work, or even allowed in to be in this position, so join us now and help in your own way to be heard. We will help you be heard. Learn how below.

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PS from IOJ team who is way too overburdened and underfunded to be efficient: Sorry the following request for WHO input wasn’t put out earlier, a few days ago when received, we were SLAMMED, but also waiting for a response from WHO to see if others could join like last time we asked and they allowed other civil society organizations (CSO’s) and researcher/activist James Roguski in to speak October 30, 2023.

We have not heard back from WHO to say its OK to post or disseminate like last time, so we are just going to do our role as oversight and start inviting you to participate through us, regardless of if they allow us to give out the email to report to or not.

We can and will send WHO all your reports, and this way we also get the added benefit of COUNTING them and recording the responses wishes in the event of future lawsuits to unravel these policies being created now by WHO & CSO’s. We don’t expect many, if any, but we think it’s important to give the world a chance to speak up in such a high level WHO consultations, equal in importance to the IHR amendments and Pandemic Agreement/Treaty, and another avenue for them to pass the same things.

If you are so inclined to write your own letter it is for CSOs input in particular, so its worth mentioning that legally speaking you can just call yourself a CSO and maybe even name it.

Send your letters to contact@interestofjustice.org asap to be considered by WHO asap.

From the WHO Secretariat: “As the formal paper for the Board’s consideration will be issued by mid-December, we would be grateful if comments on this 2nd Consultation Document could be sent to ****** by 6 December 2023”.

Once again - we do not have permission to give the WHO’s email and are asking you to send your response to us which we will happily forward it and blind CC you a copy or figure out a way so you know its sent and we all have proof.

Here Is What’s Going On & Why Critical:

A few days ago IOJ received this letter from WHO Secretariat to CSO’s:

Dear Civil Society representatives, Thank you for your engagement, and that of your organization, in our ongoing work to develop WHO's 14th General Programme of Work (GPW14) for the period 2025-2028. As indicated earlier, please find attached the 2nd GPW14 Consultation Document – with the working title ‘Advancing Health Equity and Resilience in a Turbulent World - a global health agenda’ – which has just been shared with WHO 194 Member States for their rapid consideration in advance of finalizing by mid-December a formal paper for our upcoming Executive Board (EB) session. We very much welcome your perspectives on this document, and particularly on any additional information that might help the WHO Executive Board’s deliberations on this crucial topic at its 154th Session in late January 2024. In developing this paper we have endeavored to capture the perspectives and advice of a very broad range of Member States, implementing partners, donors and constituencies. Thank you in advance for your patience if we have inadvertently failed to reflect key inputs your organization may have shared previously. As the formal paper for the Board’s consideration will be issued by mid-December, we would be grateful if comments on this 2nd Consultation Document could be sent to ****** by 6 December 2023. Please be assured that we will continue to have additional rounds of consultation on this draft strategy in the run up to our Executive Board in late January, and then again as we further evolve this draft GPW14 between the Board and the World Health Assembly in May 2024. Thank you in advance and best regards,

We very much welcome your perspectives on this document, & particularly on any additional information that might help the WHO Executive Board’s deliberations on this crucial topic at its 154th Session

They wildly and outlandishly claim the consultations on this GPW14 high level discussions resulted in “BROAD CONCURRENCE” for WHO’s BS & SDG’s. Thats a lie. Thank goodness we are on the inside, documenting us being CENSORED about the climate scam video of UN “we own the science”, because they have the nerve to send this nonsense to States that says the same consultations which literally ignored us and censored us:

“have established broad concurrence for the context and overarching goal for GPW14, the direction of the strategic objectives, and, most recently, draft outcomes. The consultations have also reinforced the importance of building on GPW13 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for measurable impact in countries, clearly articulating WHO’s unique added value “

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Broad concurrence is a joke WHO!

Below is the introduction from the 34 page document sent to States and CSO’s which will be negotiated mid December (not much notice to States or CSO’s to give input, which we complained of in the first meeting October 30, 2023.)

From Fourteenth General Programme of Work, 2025–2028 2nd Consultation Document 26 November 2023

INTRODUCTION

1. Further to the request of the Seventy-sixth World Health Assembly1 for the Director-General to develop the draft Fourteenth General Programme of Work, 2025–2028 (GPW 14) as the technical strategy to underpin the first World Health Organization (WHO) investment round2, an initial consultation document was issued on 18 August 2023 to facilitate discussions with Member States on the proposed development process and high-level narrative for GPW14. That document included the context for GPW 14; what is new in GPW 14, including emerging lessons from GPW 13; an overarching goal and proposed strategic objectives for GPW 14; a summary of the added value of WHO in the global health ecosystem; and initial considerations for the GPW 14 results framework, financing envelope and financing strategy.

2. Since August, the initial consultation document has been discussed with Member States in 3 global consultations, 6 regional committee meetings, and 3 additional regional meetings. Additional Member States consultations have informed the development of joint outcomes for GPW14 and the further refinement of impact measurement. As per the proposed GPW14 development process, the Secretariat’s GPW14 steering committee has continued to interact regularly with the GPW13 independent evaluation team, and the consultation document has also been discussed with a broad range of colleagues within WHO and external partners, including United Nations agencies, programmes and funds; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Global Fund, the World Bank; civil society, community organizations, and youth groups; donors and philanthropic organizations; private sector and industry associations; and a number of regional development banks. These consultations and subsequent written feedback have established broad concurrence for the context and overarching goal for GPW14, the direction of the strategic objectives, and, most recently, draft outcomes. The consultations have also reinforced the importance of building on GPW13 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for measurable impact in countries, clearly articulating WHO’s unique added value in the global health ecosystem3, and specifying its contribution to the GPW14 outcomes.

1 Document A76/32.

2 See decision WHA76(19) (2023).

3 For the purposes of GPW 14, the term “global health ecosystem” refers to the complex network of interconnected players at community, country, regional and global levels – across governmental and non-State actors, and public and private, health and health-related sectors – that exert influence on the health and well-being of people, whether directly or indirectly.

*gpw14 Who 2nd Ms Consultation & Pre Eb Paper 26nov2023 675KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download the full document above that IOJ and States recently got from WHO which they want a rushed response by for their mid December Meeting.

REPEAT: “As the formal paper for the Board’s consideration will be issued by mid-December, we would be grateful if comments on this 2nd Consultation Document could be sent to ****** by 6 December 2023”.

IOJ is finishing drafting our detailed input today and we will send it to WHO by late tonight by their requested December 6, 2023 deadline (and express disapproval of the short notice).

However, we are really persistent and think you should also get to speak up along with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Global Fund, the World Bank, so if you get something ready to send the WHO in your own name or CSO’s name for this consultation paper on the GPW14, IOJ will gladly accept it for you and keep sending your responses to the WHO for their consideration of your ideas for the mid December formal paper for the Board’s consideration. We think the December 6, deadline is not set in stone, but OBVIOUSLY you need to hustle if you care to write, because it does need to be sent in quickly if they are going to realistically be able to consider it for their final paper a week or so later mid December.

Please forward this urgent invite to participate with WHO GPW14 asap to all Health & Freedom CSO’s you think of to show WHO there is no broad concurrence on SDG’s and financing WHO as savior of health, as incorrectly presumed! Thanks! - IOJ

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Help us keep the WHO rabid dog on a short leash!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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