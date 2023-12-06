Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Dec 6, 2023

The WHO should be immediately abolished. It is an instrument of worldwide genocide.

https://www.claritypress.com/product/our-country-then-and-now/

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Michael Kramer's avatar
Michael Kramer
Dec 6, 2023

Considering the WORLD Governance Cabal is hellbent on depopulation, why would anyone expect the mission of such entities to be righteous, but tentacles of evil. When laws of justice are under the guise of fraud, they hold no merit of authority. They are living with eyes shut wide., blinded by a grand illusion.

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