Last minute success during WHA77.

The story we haven’t had time to assemble and tell… until now! It’s so cool what we accomplished last May 27th-June 1st 2024 at the World Health Assembly in Geneva that it should be a movie haha!

Reminder of how bad ass Costa Rica was during WHA77: “That’s why Costa Rica disassociates from the consensus to extend the mandate because the prolongation and the uncertainty of a potential pandemic treaty will only serve to worsen the existing polarization which directly affects the well being of my population” - COSTA RICA Delegate WHA77 June 1st, 2024

Costa Rica Broke Consensus After IOJ Contacted the WHA Delegate With our Notice of Claim & Risk Report kindly asking to Stop the Treaty!

The delegate from Costa Rica, VP Mary Munive withdrew from consensus to continue the treaty in order to protect health and slow the polarization of health which is affecting Costa Ricans health! - Decision June 1, 2024 WHA77 by Costa Rica

We fully expected the Member States to vote and accept the IHR Amendments late because the governments and WHO completely ignored the deadline of 4 months before WHA77 to communicate the text of the proposed amendments.

We have been so busy trying to save the world that even our close friends and family didn’t realize that it was the efforts made by Interest of Justice which directly helped to cause Costa Rica to ditch the WHO treaty and get out of it forever.

Below is an index of events during the 77th World Health Assembly and the full story. This is the most awesome and humble story of our small group acting during WHA77 changing the course of history and making huge impacts for Costa Rica and on the treaty process.

Other countries now have backup to reject the treaty and Costa Rica is providing a beacon of light for all other WHO Member States to follow. Mighty sovereign voices!

INDEX OF EVENTS: How Interest of Justice got Costa Rica out of the WHO treaty:

(We are starting at the end because it was so exciting!) Interest of Justice posts last minute successful demand during the FINAL HOUR of WHA77 on our Sue the WHO Substack - delegates and WHO staff open repeatedly May 9th, 2024 : IOJ Sends Letter for Hearing to dispute Treaty & IHR. This letter was never responded to, and we never did get a hearing, but it was very important letter because it was QUOTED IN WHA77 by Vice President of Costa Rica to reject the treaty - see proof May 24, 2024 The Director General Ambassador of the Ministry of Political Affairs Writes Us Friday (the last day to write us back because WHA77 was starting Monday. This was a relief to get a response in contact with Geneva, even if last minute)

WEEKEND goes by… IOJ is strategizing in anticipation of the IHR Amendment votes

Monday May 27, 2024, Day 1 of WHA77 in Geneva - IOJ Spends All Day To Stop IHR Amendment Votes knowing all delegates and WHO executive Board (WHA) are together to contact at once! First day WHA77 is starting so IOJ gets Comptroller to helps contact Delegate! An unexpected event and breakthrough at 8:45pm on the first day of WHA77! May 28, 2024, IoJ sends WHO risk report and another firm but polite request to withdraw from the treaty. MANDATE THE STATE full WHO dispute sent with their duties outlined, why its a duty to refuse the Treaty & IHR. On May 29, 2024 IoJ naturally wrote a followup letter in the spirit of our motto (which we made up), “why be the resistance, when you can be the PERSISTENCE!” WE THEN WAITED AND WATCHED IN REAL TIME. WE JUMPED FOR JOY WHEN COSTA RICA QUOTED OUR LETTER WHEN REFUSING TO JOIN ALL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CONTINUE TREATY NEGOTIATIONS.

1. Last minute demand during FINAL Hour of Voting in WHA77

Our story of WHA77 is way different than anyone else on the planet, and very different than all the Geneva protestors. It’s worth sharing.

Expecting the IHR Amendments to be adopted, in typical IOJ style, we posted a last minute demand during the FINAL HOUR of WHA77 on our Sue the WHO Substack and cross posted it here on IOJ’s Substack.

You have to imagine the crazy scene. IOJ is RUNNING AROUND LIKE CRAZY flipping out about the countdown in the final meeting and preparing another onslaught of demands to reach the top decision makers in the building. Our goal was to ensure they would have to pay attention and hear us literally in the middle of their vote (haha).

While protestors in Geneva were partying and oblivious, shocked that the IHR amendment votes even took place, we were WORKING and trying to make a difference in the result of the votes that were about to go down.

Because we are insane, annoyingly diligent and also because IOJ’s motto is to “be the PERSISTENCE”, at the very last hour of voting in the WHA77 June 1, we randomly took initiative… Our impromptu actions were purely born out of intuition and IOJ decided to quickly post another last minute petition, asking you all to sign it.

Within the last hour of the WHO meeting June 1, 2024 with all Member States, you sent almost 350 messages telling them to break consensus!

Can you imagine? They were not expecting a SURGE of reminders of our wishes in their final meeting on their cellphones.

We could see the letters you were all sending in real time being delivered. During the exact same hour of voting we can see the WHO staff, INB, and many delegates repeatedly OPENING the letters many times, over and over literally in real time as the vote was occurring : )

We put a LOT of work into demanding that the pandemic treaty is rejected in Costa Rica, where IOJ global headquarters is located. Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister Mary Munive thankfully LISTENED and she was the very first delegate to speak after the WHA77 final votes. We are proud to say the Country formally took initiative and vocally and firmly withdrew from consensus to drag out the pandemic treaty. Costa Rica is the only country on Earth that is currently spared from the potential of the pandemic treaty that we are aware of. The Vice President and Health Minister (dual role) Mary Munive actually QUOTED THE EXACT LINE FROM OUR early May 2024 LETTER when Costa Rica rejected the Pandemic Treaty. We are SO PROUD Costa Rica is firmly saying NO to the pandemic treaty accord and that IOJ leading the way out of this dangerous treaty! Proof is at the bottom and we are being quoted verbatim in WHA77 by the VP of the ONLY country on Earth to reject WHO’s treaty!

THANK YOU by the way to everyone who gets our random Sue the WHO petitions and actually signs and shares them. It means a lot that we do these little actions with big impact. Our petitions are not petitions, they are really DEMANDS with real legalese intended to help bind the governments to their duties, and they ALWAYS get used in court. Its not your average petition that no one follows up on. If you ever see us write a demand to sign, just know it’s part of our cases against government inaction and not some stupid grifting that no one ever plans to enforce.

ONLY because of our subscribers who believed in, acted and supported us, we want you to see and realize this work is so critical, that little IOJ alone, using the power of love and persistence, helped get the first country, Costa Rica, out of the same dangerous WHO pandemic treaty that ALL other countries are preparing to negotiate until its agreed upon in around 10+ months.

This type of process MUST happen everywhere and if we can get enough support to launch these demands by country we will happily help all the other countries get out of the treaty which so far is looking like the countries all want to push it through.

2. May 9th, 2024: IOJ Sends Letter for Hearing to dispute Treaty & IHR, etc:

WHA77 was creeping up, so on May 9, 2024 IoJ sent a request to the Ministry of Political affairs, a request for a hearing about some legal issues regarding human rights violations, the World Health Assembly 77 and the adoption of the amendments to International Health Regulations 2005, etc. We never did get a hearing, but this letter was referred to and quoted when Costa Rica rejected the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

see:

Our email sending the diplomatic letter:

Highlight of our diplomatic letter was QUOTED IN WHA77 by VP of Costa Rica:

f) Communicate special instructions to the country's representatives abroad, to ensure the protection and safety of Costa Ricans

(interestingly CR government delegate quoted the above letter VERBATIM when withdrawing from treaty in WHA77 - ULTIMATE success)

No response to this letter at the time… But we are the PERSISTENCE!

As WHA77 approached near, freaking us out, we went to government oversight for assistance with this urgent matter and they quickly hopped to it to ensure we would receive a response.

3. May 24, 2024 The Director General Ambassador of the Ministry of Political Affairs Writes Us

WOW! Because government oversight stepped in LAST MINUTE, IoJ received a message from the Costa Rica, Ambassador and Director General Guillen G.

The Costa Rican government FINALLY sent us the answer of whom is the delegate to contact on the LAST day before the weekend and the WHA77, but we are the PERSISTENCE!

We tracked the Delegate down (Vice Health Minister it turns out…)

Friday the last day before the weekend of the WHA77, just days prior to the WHA77 in Geneva CH, IOJ and Free Speech Association received a letter from the ambassador of Costa Rica, letting us know VP and Health Minister (dual Role) Mary Munive was the delegate traveling to Geneva, Switzerland to vote on the Amendments to the International Health Regulations in WHA77.

Letter signed by the Ambassador naming the delegate as VP Mary Munive

WEEKEND goes by… oh, the anticipation!

4. Monday May 27, 2024, Day 1 of WHA77 in Geneva - IOJ Spends All Day To Stop IHR Amendment Votes!

On May 27, 2024, This is the first day of WHA77. After calling around for a couple more hours, IoJ is told by the government officials to reach out to the Head of the International Relations in the Ministry of Health Costa Rica for the entire country. We kindly requested her to please forward our friendly letter to the Minister of Health Mary Munive, before she makes any negotiations in the WHA77 regarding Costa Rica and the adoption of the 2005 International Health Regulations.

The head of the International Relations Office in the Ministry of Health gets our letter urgently requesting to please refrain from adopting the IHR amendments and to please break consensus in the voting process. We reminded her of her duty to protect the citizens.

5. Comptroller Helps To Contact Delegate!

On May 27, 2024, IoJ requests assistance from the comptroller of services within the Ministry of Health due to not being able to contact ANYONE in many hours!

6. An unexpected event and breakthrough at 8:45pm on the first day of WHA77!

Finally after many hours on the telephone with public officials, we were able to get the person who was the head of the International Relations whom advises the Minister of Health Mrs. Mary Munive. The head of the ministry of health…is also the Vice President of Costa Rica! (couldn’t have worked out better for IoJ.)

Below is a translation of the message received from head of the International Relations after hours of phone calls. (If you have ever been to Costa Rica, you’ll know that it’s always almost better to show up in person and that it’s almost impossible to do anything on the telephone at all, if…you can get them to even pick up the phone!)

Dear Mr. Bryce A pleasure to greet you. Today I was in meetings, which is why until now I have opportunity to reach your email. Between Tuesday and Thursday I will be outside the institution in a workshop with limited internet access, but please send me your concerns and I will address them as soon as possible. Greetings

7. May 28, 2024, IoJ sends WHO risk report and another firm but polite request to withdraw from the treaty. MANDATE THE STATE with their duties

We can see below that she opened the email!

Here’s what IoJ sent to the Health minister and Costa Rica Government. This letter is EXTREMELY important to the global community

8. On May 29, 2024 IoJ naturally wrote a followup letter

Just as a thought… This real life event is only a small process out of the 100’s of similar processes we have done like this for the past 3 years since COVID-19 “Plandemic”. All while going through this saga in Costa Rica, IoJ simultaneously at the exact same times, bombarded the United States government Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs with similar verbiages and complaints. Interest of Justice was able to preserve the record for our fellow Americans and Global Community!

9. June 1, 2024 Geneva, WHA77 - Success on stopping the Treaty in Costa Rica - The ONLY Country Freed!

Costa Rica delegate to WHA77 VP and Health Minister Mary Munive was a rock star and spoke up first to tell the WHA and all Member States that Costa Rica WITHDRAWS from the WHO Pandemic Treaty!

Thank you Mary and Costa Rica! Thank you, thank you! HUGE Thank You! ~ IOJ

Excerpts from our letter to the Costa Rican VP which helped Costa Rica reject the WHO treaty:

The duties of the minister such as below are some but not limited:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship will work effectively and efficiently to guarantee the satisfaction of the fundamental needs of existence, security and prosperity of the Costa Rican State and its nationals , in the changing international context

It will also have the systemic and systematic capacity to articulate, develop, execute and disseminate, internally and externally, a modern and proactive foreign policy, which constitutes the appropriate framework for the promotion and projection of the principles and values of the Costa Rican State. As well as its interests and needs.

Represent and protect the interests of the Republic in foreign affairs. a) Guide the country's international relations and serve as a means of communication for the other Portfolios on international matters. f) Communicate special instructions to the country's representatives abroad, to ensure the protection and safety of Costa Ricans j) Celebrate treaties and agreements in accordance with the Constitution and the laws, promptly processing their legislative approval and subsequent ratification. Report them when the national interest so recommends it.



Our organization would like to reach out give a friendly reminder that we have been writing numerous letters between 2022 and 2024 to the Ministry of Foreign affairs, and have not heard back from our previous requests. Furthermore, we have written the WHO Ethics department with zero response for almost 2 years on multiple complaints. We also wrote many times to the WHO/INB and WGIHR with no response as well on how we can give more input considering we are interested and relevant Stakeholders which the INB defines as having interested and relevant information to share. We need your assistance.

We are sincerely requesting to speak with someone who can help and hereby request a formal hearing. We urge the ministry to appoint someone in regards to some of our many questions involving human rights and jus cogens norms.

We are filing a claim against W.H.O. and Costa Rica to prevent the adoption of the IHR amendments and pandemic treaty as well as GPW14 first round funding for mRNA platform technology, information management due to serious issues of unconstitutionality which, if adopted, has a high likelihood of harming the the protection and safety of Costa Ricans.

… We urge the minister to break consensus at the WHA77 and to NOT vote yes on anything until these matters are settled by judicial oversight, and possibly even legislative oversight.

Thank you immensely for considering this important information on such short notice. We look forward to a long and warm relationship where our intentions are to assist Costa Rica to uphold the Constitutional and international obligations to the peoples and the States best interests. * end excerpt *

In the video below Costa Rica VP Mary Munive DIRECTLY QUOTES the above Interest of Justice letter when she refused to allow Costa Rica to continue trying to create the treaty.

We did not realize Costa Rica quoted us at the time, but the delegate did quote our demand letters VERBATIM, and so we think it’s well worth sharing to give inspiration.

The positive power of us individuals working together on a mission as civil society groups to achieve accountability is unlimited. United we stand. Divided we fall.

JUNE 1, 2024 Speech by VP Mary Munive QUOTING IOJ: The parts of IOJ’s letter directly quoted by VP Mary Munive to reject the treaty are in bold and italics: “Costa Rica would like to give thanks for the work that has carried out over the last two years, its been a long and complex process. Whilst the effort is important, that we recognize that THIS PROCESS IS HAVING COLLATERAL EFFECTS that is directly affecting health on a national and international level. Campaigns of misinformation and our own lack of communication on an assertive level globally has led to a polarizing effect, which means they have harmful and direct effects on greater vaccine confidence in the health system, and a rejection of all scientific evidence as the basis of decision making in public health. It’s time to deal with the challenges that became more acute during the pandemic. That’s why Costa Rica disassociates from the consensus to extend the mandate because the prolongation and the uncertainty of a potential pandemic treaty will only serve to worsen the existing polarization which directly affects the well being of my population and I am responsible for preserving and maintaining their health.”

See post below from June 1, which was before we realized our concerns were actually quoted by Costa Rica when rejecting the treaty. We think it’s so cool to realize our role in the positive outcome, that we made this new post with the whole story:

10. We finally got an awesome response from VP Mary Munive, answering some questions, which we will share soon. She calls us “friends”. Isn’t that nice?

Stay tuned - this saga is just getting started. We are going to clean up the country and the World Health Organization. This is the Great Reset Of Rule of Law.

IOJ WORKED REALLY HARD TO GET COSTA RICA TO DO THIS, BY THE WAY

