This morning we were on the 5am call to WHO for the Webinar: WHO Update on COVID-19

Latest information about circulation, impact and what is needed to prevent infections, severe disease, Post-COVID-19 condition and deaths.

Format: short presentation followed by a panel discussion and Q&A from the audience

Panelists: Dr Maria Van Kerkhove , Director, ai, Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Dr Janet Diaz, Unit Head, Clinical Management Ms Vicky Houssiere, Technical Officer, Risk Communication and Community Engagement, WHEMs Shagun Khare, Communications Officer, WHE

IoJ is on a serious momentum of stopping the COVID-19 experimental products starting with the people in charge such as the WHO EUL and the United Nations. We will not stop until the victims of worldwide crimes against humanity are heard loud and clear and the jabs are removed from the UN global marketplace. We must delist COVID-19 jabs from the Emergency Use Listing (EUL). The Attorney is not filing the Nuremberg or other complaints until he gets his FULL downpayment which we are saving up for. IoJ Needs your help with this pronto. Help us help the world on this! Tell everyone you know that this mission needs help and real resources! We really think we can win & have built a very good record against WHO that can waive their immunity and hold them responsible (helping countries to EXIT WHO).

IOJ decided to ask a reasonable question to begin…

The above comment got 3 likes by the time it was over… see below -a few people knew the truth

We tried to explain… Its been SETTLED IN COURT that WHO PCR so called science sucks

The WHO Webinar QUICKLY descended into a vaccine sales pitch which our job is to refute

And to try to delist it to take it off the global market

Here they began to talk about so called long covid

THEN WE REALIZED THE WHO DELETED OUR COMMENT!!!

We realized we were being censored again like Oct 30, 2023During the GPW14 WHO CSO “Consultation” and so we changed computers (hence shift from black to white screenshots) to record both screens to catch the censorship (yes! IOJ got the proof of our second WHO censorship in meetings folks - they are going down)

Here’s where they started championing masks… So in the name of science integrity we refuted masks work.

Then they went crazy pitching the toxic non vaccines as the greatest thing since sliced bread that you NEED because they “save lives”:

Below you can see in the chat there appeared a supporter of science and mRNA scepticism - YOON BOK SONG who posted a link for WHO about mRNA horrors

Someone inevitably asked the cannabis question

They kept propagandizing and time was running out so we realized they were not going to answer IOJ (not surprised), so we shouted from the rooftops with our keyboard over their vaccine peddler nonsense lies for the record:

The following WHO ladies are so oblivious as we are trying to say the most important thing in the world!

3 Likes in a room of shills - the WHO knew we were sane and onto them

Here they insist flu is increasing, then explain the test detects flu and covid

And they go on about it circulating

And they insist they know all this BS is true because corrupt SAGE says so.

Classic: Someone calls WHO staff out for not wearing masks lol

But then it got serious because the WHO mercenaries demand repeatedly people go get the “absolutely safe” vaccine because it “saves lives” and we got irate and brutally honest

Side note to explain our next rant:

Depending on the part of the world, where not approved, covid vaccines are investigational see 100% proof in Costa Rica it is still investigational and NOT in the drop down menu of approved, meaning literally experimental. NOTE: Sasha Latypova is also correct - in US and other places they lie to pretend the experiment is not investigational, which she graciously made our government and courts here a presentation we are using to try to get them off the market here and globally Pray. We will be posting Sashas awesome information asap because its critical to understanding how these are not considered investigational at the source of origin, whilst absolutely investigational upon export (exports ONLY go by the laws of the place that imports - never by the laws of the exporter), and why they have no oversight or human rights protections. Our Costa Rican Comptroller says they purchased it thinking it was a standard procurement deal with RULES like good international practices and human rights protections. (which is why they opened an investigation into irregularities) Costa Rica As Ground Zero For Justice? Comptroller Opens Investigation To Nullify Pfizer Contract & National Childrens Welfare (PANI) Becomes Third Party In IOJ Case Against State To STOP THE SHOTS! March 3, 2023 Read full story GLOBAL Status of BioNTech- Still investigational in most places - NUREMBERG APPLIES HERE. IT MATTERS ITS EXPERIMENTAL HERE. https://www.cvdvaccine.com/ Yes, we got upset at WHO this morning because it really is still investigational in many places they send it to - and FDA says investigational is NOT safe or effective. see: https://www.fda.gov/patients/learn-about-expanded-access-and-other-treatment-options/understanding-investigational-drugs https://www.fda.gov/news-events/public-health-focus/expanded-access Investigational drugs, biologics or medical devices have not yet been approved or cleared by FDA and FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use. Furthermore, the investigational medical product may, or may not, be effective in the treatment of the condition, and use of the product may cause unexpected serious side effects.

The Q&A was ignoring us so we went to the chat to sound the alarm to normies

Someone politely asked WHO about monitoring adverse events and long term effects - ignored!

We had to agree with a fellow commenter that Nuremberg 2.0 is waiting for these people.

Censored again, unable to convey the gravity of the WHO’s unscientific and cruel crimes against humanity…

They are just going on and on and on pushing the poison and it gets hard to take without snapping and speaking up for truth, sanity and ethics - good grief the genome is stake!

OA asked above if its true about the vaccines affecting health, so we tried to warn him its true they are killing people

The comments just below the vaccines are killing people goes to show the level of brainwashing obedience to WHO we are dealing with

Our mission is to Stop Covid Vaccines NOW - not later. We are trying to find the top boss in the world on this and its the EUL

Can you believe the WHO’s EUL email and number is changed to take the poison off the market - we asked WHO Chief Scientist Farrar recently how to delist it and they just keep pushing it and keeping the contact info hidden to all but Big Pharma

WHO mentions that the webinars comments this morning were “mostly” positive so we explained why

(mostly positive because they don’t know the science)

