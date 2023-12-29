https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice - Join us starting at 11:45am Eastern Time, December 29, 2023

Here’s the awesome lineup times!

11:45AM ET START

11:45am - 12:10pm -- Introduction by Paula and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, then Todd Callender and Lisa McGee Present

12:10pm - 12:30pm -- James Roguski

12:30pm -12:35pm -- Speaker Change with Dr. Ana + Todd MC

12:35pm - 12:55pm -- Interest of Justice

12:55pm - 1:00pm -- Speaker Change with Dr. Ana + Todd MC

1:00pm - 1:25pm -- Dr. Ana Mihalcea

1:25pm - 1:30pm -- Speaker Change + Dr. Ana + Lisa MC

1:30pm - 1:50pm -- Dr. Rima Laibow

1:50pm - 1:55pm -- Speaker Change + Dr. Ana + Lisa MC

1:55pm - 2:15pm -- Dr. Joseph Sansone

2:15pm - 2:20pm -- Speaker Change + Dr. Ana + Lisa MC

2:20pm - 2:40pm -- David Meiswinkle, Esq.

2:40pm - 2:45pm -- Speaker Change + Dr. Ana + Lisa MC

2:45pm - 3:05pm -- Doc Pete Chambers

3:05pm - 3:10pm -- Wrap Up Dr. Ana, Lisa, Paula

Sign the Pre Lawsuit Notice Of Claim before January 3, 2024

If you want to sue and exit the WHO and UN, there is no more important step you can take than to click the banner above and file our pre lawsuit notice of claim!

This is very important that we get a lot of people on board behind us in this final stage to sue the WHO! Thank you with gratitude.

IoJ Family

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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