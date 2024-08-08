Share

We have secured a consultation appointment in a few days to pitch our organizations innovative ideas straight to the judiciary.

We do have a list of bad ass ideas and and our own open judiciary program that we have assembled to try to help the judiciary clean up their act, but we figure we should probably ask all of you smart people (who care about ethical governance) if YOU have any innovative ideas for us to pitch as far as co-creating innovative and game changing programs that could assist the judiciary in the following three issues that the judiciary recently committed to address:

Reducing The Backlog Of Cases Transparency Accountability

If you come up with ideas please leave them in the comments. We will pitch any good idea! This is co-creation and takes all of us!

Our Nuremberg Appeal last November 9, 2023 literally took a year to get a hearing, because the court LOST our documents… so IOJ REALLY wants the backlog of cases addressed. (PS: Over the weekend we will start getting back into the Nuremberg Case and how it just needs us to raise the last round of funding and we are OFF TO THE RACES and refiling in the court where the Appellate judges ORDERED us to refile- It’s getting close folks)

Yes, the courts in Costa Rica take FOREVER… But justice delayed is really justice denied! It’s not acceptable.

It is clear we will need to fix the judicial system itself because it truly has been a nightmare to deal with Costa Rica’s judicial lag and backlog of cases. If anyone feels the pain of this problem it’s IOJ trying to sue to protect humans and society and being met with every delay under the sun.

Bright side, Costa Rica judiciary admits major delays but they usually rule correctly. It’s why we truly believe Nuremberg 2.0 will be here (plus Nuremberg Code and Crimes Against Humanity are punishable here). Pray for justice. Pray that this program works and we are innovative enough to make a real difference!

Will we finally be able to fix the problem of the S-L-O-W Costa Rica courts? We sure do hope so & profusely thank the Costa Rican government for giving a crap and trying!

Official Video from Costa Rica Judiciary:

It has only 26 views in two months. 6 of those views are from us haha. Not many care.

If you are interested in Open Government in your country please be aware we are about to send you all the list of countries and an explanation of the program as well as a list of other open government programs you can join to clean up corruption, reshape, reform and reclaim our governments.

Participation is a right and you can use it or lose it.

Country Coalitions forming soon!

All donations are going to the Attorney’s fees for refiling Nuremberg Hearing to stop the vaccine experiments & put Dr. Yeadon on the stand to prove the vaccines are toxic by design - Any donations you can give are especially needed right now! Achieving justice is absolutely possible - it really is, but the lawsuit and Attorneys still need sponsors to step up and support!

