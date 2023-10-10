Notice: There is only ONE month until the Nuremberg Hearing ORDERED BY JUDGE November 9!

For everyone who may wonder whats going on with IOJ: We are doing OK, just really, really, really busy and 100% focused on preparing to beat the oppressors of humanity.

First: There will be a website open within this week to learn the GLOBAL importance of this case and for 3rd parties to sign up and for people to watch the hearing live. Stay tuned. We are working overtime trying to open the site for all interested third parties to join.

In the hearing Nov 9 we are thankful that our courageous and ninja level dot joiner Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) and other expert witnesses to be announced will be legally standing up to the DoD biological agent called covid-19 vaccine that is being deployed by HHS, WHO, FDA, Big Pharma and the broken UN procurement global human experimentation cabal to attack civilians mercilessly. It’s toxic and they ALL know it and they don’t care if it kills humans. IOJ aims to STOP THIS and prove its all WHO’s fault under their definitions and guidance.

We join paralegal and legal researcher Katherine Watt to ask for prayers and support for all the other legal warriors, including ourselves here at IOJ who are taking on the biomedical experimentation augmentation syndicate in bed with Militaries and UN. Its a big job and pretty overwhelming and intimidating, but let’s face it, someone simply has to do it. We will do it. It’s God’s work. We are just the vessels. Pray!

Stop the shots!

A judge is FINALLY deciding if the DoD’s experimental biological agents violate Nuremberg Code, and therefore should be taken off the market entirely in the public interest & also if FDA/WHO are intentionally lying to the Costa Rican government about safety and efficacy.

Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica et al

November 9, 2023 Public Hearing Ordered.

Do the shots violate Nuremberg Code, which is law in CR?

Are they a bioweapon?

Are they UNETHICAL and thus PROHIBITED?

In one month from today we will find out what the court thinks.

After this the case moves to trial, where we intend to challenge many issues, including the circumvention of biological weapons conventions through mischaracterization, or lack of definitions or laws to cover emerging technologies.

Please pray and ask for IOJs protection, divine guidance and support for all our spiritual and material needs in this next 30 day countdown to the preliminary hearing for precautionary measures to stop the shots and the next stages after that to go to trial against all regulators and the WHO, et al!

Infinite blessings to everyone who gives energy and support in any way to this fight for right and justice!

IOJ is working overtime this month and not up to our usual posting schedule.

Just know we have your back and are super busy preparing to WIN on Nov 9 and get these damn biological agents off the market once and for all! Keep the faith!

Together, the children of light can and will beat these dark times and threats!

If you are able, please support our NOVEMBER 9, 2023 PUBLIC HEARING TO STOP COVID [non] VACCINE BIOWEAPONS

