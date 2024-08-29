We made you all a video explainer on Summit of the Future:

See video explainer here: https://rumble.com/v5cvhl1-summit-of-the-future-and-pact-for-the-future-of-total-slavery-explainer.html

HERE is the most recent version of Pact for the Future released August 27, 2024:

Pact For The Future Rev 3 529KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

FULL TEXT OF REV 3 UNDER SILENCE PROCEDURE TIL SEPT 3 IS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POST FOR YOU TO READ THE ENTIRE DOCUMENT!

'PACT FOR THE FUTURE OF TOTAL SLAVERY' IS OFFICIALLY UNDER SILENCE PROCEDURE UNTIL SEPTEMBER 3, 2024, 1PM EST!

Please share and sign to say NO.

We are gathering signatures and all the emails we can find to send it to! If you don't act - you are SILENT and thereby facilitating our demise by your act of Silence which is akin to consenting to our countries agreeing to the draft below:

Link: https://whowatch.org/rejectpactforthefuture

PACT FOR THE FUTURE OF TOTAL SLAVERY

“Action 1. We will take bold, ambitious, accelerated, just and transformative actions to implement the 2030 Agenda, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind.”

Some of IoJ’s concerns about the PACT:

Can We Call It What It IS?

The Pact For The Future Of Total Slavery! Free Will? That’s OVER!!!

First, We really believe it will be the ‘Pact For The Future of Total Enslavement’, if adopted, so thats a deal breaker and a grave threat to our freedom’s. We got the latest text for you assembled below and are asking you all to share it!

Second, The States will be paying for the horrible sustainable development goals SDG’s and to be forced to cooperate in the UN’s International Tax scheme. Do we want the UN to coordinate a global tax to fund SDG’s? Hint: We Don’t want it!

(i) Promote inclusive and effective international tax cooperation, which contributes significantly to national efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, as it enables countries to effectively mobilize their domestic resources and stress that the current international tax governance structures need improvements. We are committed to strengthening the inclusiveness and effectiveness of tax cooperation at the United Nations, while taking into consideration the work of other relevant forums and institutions, and will continue to engage constructively in the process towards developing a United Nations framework convention on international tax cooperation.

Third, It’s just a horrible digital technocracy that will censor and jab us while it ushers in 15 Minute cities and Agenda 2030 in a far more organized and quick way.

Fourth, It is just the worst idea ever and based in many false presumptions of climate and vaccine countermeasures science and frankly its all appearing to be a Trojan Horse for Global Communism under UN.

There is far too much to complain about so read the current version (August 27 version pasted below and you can download the doc above)

Action 9. We will strengthen our actions to address climate change.

In pursuit of the objectives of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and of the Paris Agreement, we reaffirm the importance of accelerating action in this critical decade on the basis of the best available science, reflecting equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances and in the context of sustainable development and efforts to eradicate poverty. We underscore that the impact of climate change will be much lower at the temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with 2 degrees Celsius.



(h) Protect everyone on earth through universal coverage of multi-hazard early warning systems by 2027, including through the accelerated implementation of the Early Warnings for All initiative.

Full text of the August 27 2024 version Rev 3 of Pact For The Future:

Pact for the Future: Rev.3

1. We, the Heads of State and Government, representing the people of the world, have gathered at United Nations Headquarters to protect the needs and interests of present and future generations through the actions in this Pact for the Future.

2. We are at a time of profound global transformation. We are confronted by rising catastrophic and existential risks, many caused by the choices we make. Fellow human beings are enduring terrible suffering. If we do not change course, we risk tipping into a future of persistent crisis and breakdown.

3. Yet this is also a moment of hope and opportunity. Global transformation is a chance for renewal and progress grounded in our common humanity. Advances in knowledge, science, technology, and innovation could deliver a breakthrough to a better and more sustainable future for all. The choice is ours.

4. We believe there is a path to a brighter future for all of humanity, including those living in poverty and vulnerable situations. Through the actions we take today, we resolve to set ourselves on that path, striving for a world that is safe, peaceful, just, equal, inclusive, sustainable and prosperous, a world in which human well-being, security and dignity and a healthy planet are assured.

5. This will require a recommendation to international cooperation based on respect for international law, without which we can neither manage the risks nor seize the opportunities we face. This is not an option but a necessity. Our challenges are deeply interconnected and far exceed the capacity of any single State alone. They can only be addressed collectively, through strong and sustained international cooperation by trust and solidarity for the benefit of all and harnessing the power of those who can contribute from all sectors and generations.

6. We recognize that the multilateral system and its institutions, with the United Nations and its Charter at the center, must be strengthened to keep pace with a changing world. They must be fit for the present and the future – effective and capable, prepared for the future, just, democratic, equitable and representative of today's world, inclusive, interconnected, and financially stable.

7. Today, we pledge a new beginning in multilateralism. The actions in this Pact aim to ensure that the United Nations and other key multilateral institutions can deliver a better future for people and planet, enabling us to fulfill our existing commitments while rising to new and emerging challenges and opportunities.

8. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to act in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and its purposes and principles.

9. We also reaffirm that the three pillars of the United Nations – sustainable development, peace and security, and human rights – are equally important, interlinked and mutually reinforcing. We cannot have one without the others.

10. We recognize that sustainable development in all of its three dimensions is a central goal in itself and that its achievement, leaving no- one behind, is and always will be a central objective of multilateralism. We reaffirm our enduring commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals. We will urgently accelerate progress towards achieving the goals, including through concrete political steps and mobilizing significant financing for developing countries, with special attention to opportunities for young people and the needs of those in special situations. Poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, remains the greatest global challenge and its eradication is an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.

11. Climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation are amongst the greatest challenges of our time with adverse impacts that are disproportionately felt by developing countries and those in vulnerable situations. We commit to accelerate meeting our obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement1. We reaffirm the Paris Agreement temperature goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre- industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, recognizing that this would significantly reduces the risks and impacts of climate change. We emphasize the urgency and importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in this critical decade in order to keep global average temperature rise below 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels and support developing countries to adapt and respond to the adverse effects of climate change.

12. To live up to our foundational promise to protect succeeding generations from the scourge of war, we must abide by international law, including the Charter, and make full use of all the instruments and mechanisms set out in the Charter, intensifying our use of diplomacy, committing to resolve our disputes peacefully, refraining from the threat or use of force or acts of aggression, respecting each-other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding the principles of political independence and self-determination, strengthening accountability and ending impunity. With challenges and risks to international peace and security taking on more dangerous forms, in traditional and new domains, our efforts must keep pace.

13. Every commitment in this Pact is fully consistent and aligned with international law, including human rights law. We reaffirm the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the fundamental freedoms enshrined therein and we will place the full enjoyment of human rights and dignity at the heart of our actions to

implement the Pact. We will respect, protect, promote and fulfill all human rights, recognizing their universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness and we will be unequivocal in what we stand for and uphold: freedom from fear and freedom from want for all.

14. We recognize that our efforts to redress injustice and to reduce inequalities within and between countries to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies cannot succeed unless we step up our efforts to promote tolerance, embrace diversity and combat all forms of discrimination, including racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance and all their abhorrent and contemporary forms and manifestations.

15. None of our goals can be achieved without the full, safe, equal and meaningful participation and representation of all women and girls in political and economic life. We reaffirm our commitment to the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, to accelerating our efforts to achieve gender equality, women's participation and the empowerment of all women and girls in all domains and to eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

16. We reaffirm our pledge, made on the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations, to reinvigorate global action to ensure the future we want and to effectively respond to current and future challenges, in partnership with all relevant stakeholders. We recognize that the well-being of current and future generations and the sustainability of our planet remains on our willingness to take action. To that end, in this Pact we commit to sixty actions in the areas of sustainable development and financing for development, international peace and security, science, technology and innovation and digital cooperation, youth and future generations, and transforming global governance.

17. We will advance implementation of these actions through relevant, mandated intergovernmental processes, where they exist. We will review the overall implementation of the Pact at the beginning of the eighty-third session of the General Assembly through a meeting at the level of Heads of State and Government. We are confident that by then, we will be well on course towards the better and more sustainable future we want for ourselves, our children and all the generations who will come after us.

1. Sustainable development and financing for development

18. In 2015, we resolved to free the human race from the tyranny of poverty, hunger and want and to heal and secure our planet. We promised we would leave no one behind. We have made some progress, but the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals is in progress. Progress on most of the goals is either moving too slowly or has regressed below the 2015 baseline. Years of sustainable development gains are being reversed. Poverty, hunger and inequality have increased. Human rights are under threat, and we run the risk of leaving millions of people behind. Climate change, biodiversity loss, desertification and sand and dust storms, pollution and other environmental challenges pose immense risks to our natural environment and our prospects for development.

19. We will not accept a future in which dignity and opportunity are denied to half the world's population or becomes the sole preservation of those with privilege and wealth. Sustainable development and the realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms are interdependent and mutually reinforcing. We reaffirm that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is our overarching road map for achieving sustainable development in all three of its dimensions, overcoming the multiple, interlinked crises we face and securing a better future for present and future generations. We recognize that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development. We reaffirm that gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls is an essential prerequisite to sustainable development. We cannot achieve our shared ambitions for the future without addressing these challenges with urgency and renewed vigor. We are committed to ensuring that the multilateral system can turbocharge our aspirations to deliver for people and planet, and we will place people at the center of all our actions.

Action 1. We will take bold, ambitious, accelerated, just and transformative actions to implement the 2030 Agenda, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind.

20. We reaffirm that the Sustainable Development Goals are comprehensive, far-reaching and people centered. We reiterate our steadfast commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development, working closely with all relevant stakeholders. We recognize that the 2030 Agenda is universal and that all developing countries, including countries in special situations, in particular African Countries, least developed countries, landlocked developing countries, small island developing States countries in conflict and post conflict situations, require assistance to implement the Agenda. We reaffirm the Rio , as well as those with specific challenges, including Middle Income Countries and Declaration on Environment and Development, including all its principles. We decide to:

(b) Fully implement the commitments in the Political Declaration agreed at the Sustainable Development Goals Summit in 2023.

(c) Mobilize and deliver significant and adequate resources and investments from all sources for sustainable development.

(d) Remove all obstacles to sustainable development and refrain from economic coercion.

Action 2. We will place the eradication of poverty at the center of our efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda.

21. Eradicating poverty, in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is an imperative for all humankind. We decide to:

(a) Take comprehensive and targeted measures to eradicate poverty by addressing the multidimensional nature of poverty, including through rural development strategies and investments and innovations in the social sector, especially education and health.

(b) Take concrete actions to prevent people falling back into poverty, including by establishing well-designed, sustainable and efficient social protection systems for all that are responsive to shocks.

Action 3. We will end hunger, eliminate food insecurity and all forms of malnutrition.

22. We remain deeply concerned that one-third of the world's population remain food insecure, and we will respond to and address the drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition. We decide to:

(a) Support countries and communities affected by food insecurity and all forms of malnutrition through coordinated action, including through the provision of emergency food supplies, programmes, financing, support to agricultural production, building national resilience to shocks and by ensuring food and agriculture supply chains function, and markets and trade channels remain free and open.

(b) Assist countries in debt distress manage volatility in international food markets and work in partnership with international financial institutions and the United Nations system to support developing countries affected by food insecurity.

(c) Promote equitable, resilient, inclusive and sustainable agrifood systems so that everyone has access to safe, affordable, sufficient and nutritious food.

Action 4. We will close the SDG financing gap in developing countries.

23. We are deeply concerned by the growing SDG financing gap facing developing countries. We must close this gap to prevent a lasting sustainable development divide, widening inequality within and between

countries and a further erosion of trust in international relations and the multilateral system. We note ongoing efforts to address the SDG financing gap, including through the Secretary-General's proposal for an SDG Stimulus. We decide to:

(a) Provide and mobilize sustainable, affordable, accessible, transparent and predictable development finance from all sources and the required means of implementation to developing countries.

(b) Continue to advance with urgency towards an SDG Stimulus through the Secretary-General's proposal at the United Nations and in other relevant forums.

(c) Scale up and fulfill our respective official development assistance commitments, including the commitment by most developed countries to achieve the goal of 0.7 per cent of gross national income for official development assistance (ODA/GNI), and 0.15 to 0.20 per cent of gross national income for official development assistance to Least Developed Countries.

(d) Continue discussions on the modernization of measurements of official development assistance, while adhering to existing commitments.

(e) Ensure that development assistance is focused on, and reaches developing countries, focused in particular on the poorest and most vulnerable, and take further actions to strengthen its effectiveness.

(f) Create a more enabling environment at the global, regional and national level to increase the mobilization of domestic resources and enhance the capacities, institutions and systems of developing countries at all levels to achieve this goal, including through international support, to increase investment in sustainable development.

(g) Implement effective economic, social and environmental policies and ensure good governance and transparent institutions to advance sustainable development. (h) Strengthen ongoing efforts to prevent and combat illicit financial flows, corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, eliminate safe havens and recover and return assets derived from illicit activities.

(i) Promote inclusive and effective international tax cooperation, which contributes significantly to national efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, as it enables countries to effectively mobilize their domestic resources and stress that the current international tax governance structures need improvements. We are committed to strengthening the inclusiveness and effectiveness of tax cooperation at the United Nations, while taking into consideration the work of other relevant forums and institutions, and will continue to engage constructively in the process towards developing a United Nations framework convention on international tax cooperation .

(j) Explore options for international cooperation on the taxation of high net-worth individuals in the appropriate forum. (k) Support developing countries to catalyze increased private sector investment in sustainable development, including by promoting inclusive and innovative finance mechanisms and partnerships and by creating a more enabling domestic and international regulatory and investment environment, and through the catalytic use of public financing. (l) Scale up support from all sources for investment in increasing productive capacities, inclusive and sustainable industrialization, infrastructure and structural economic transformation, diversification and growth in developing countries.

(m) Secure an ambitious outcome at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in 2025 to close the SDG financing gap and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Action 5. We will ensure that the multilateral trading system continues to be an engine for sustainable development.

24. We are committed to a rules-based, non-discriminatory, open, fair, inclusive, equitable and transparent multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core. We highlight the importance of the multilateral trading system contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. We reiterate that States are strongly urged to refrain from promulgating and applying unilateral economic measures not in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations that impedes the full achievement of economic and social development, particularly in developing countries. We decide to:

(a) Promote export-led growth in developing countries through, inter alia, preferential trade access for least developed countries, as appropriate, and targeted special and differential treatment that responds to the development needs of individual countries. (b) Work towards concluding the necessary reform of the WTO to improve all its functions and effectively address the challenges facing global trade. (c) Facilitate access to the WTO, especially for developing countries, and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

Action 6. We will invest in people to end poverty and strengthen trust and social cohesion.

25. We express our deep concern at persistent inequalities within and between countries and at the slow pace of progress towards improving the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere, including people in vulnerable situations. We must meet the Sustainable Development Goals for all segments of society and leave no one behind, including through the localization of sustainable development. We decide to: (a) Secure an ambitious outcome at the World Social Summit entitled the Second World Summit for Social Development in 2025.

(b) Promote universal health coverage, increase access to quality, inclusive education and lifelong learning, including in emergencies, and improve opportunities for decent work for all, universal access to social protection to eradicate poverty and reduce inequalities. (c) Ensure access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and support developing countries to plan and implement just, safe, healthy, accessible, resilient and sustainable cities.

(d) Accelerate efforts to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all and substantially increase the share of renewable energy.

(e) Maximize the positive contribution of migrants to the sustainable development of origin, transit, destination and host

countries and strengthen international partnerships and global cooperation for safe, orderly and regular migration to comprehensively address the drivers of irregular migration and ensure the safety, dignity and human rights of all migrants, regardless of their migration status.

(f) Address and promote the prevention of water scarcity and build resilience to drought to achieve a world in which water is a sustainable resource and ensure the availability and sustainable management of clean and safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

Action 7. We will strengthen our efforts to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels and uphold human

rights and fundamental freedoms.

26. We reaffirm the need to build peaceful just and inclusive societies that provide equal access to justice and that are based on respect for human rights, on effective rule of law and good governance at all levels and on transparent and effective and accountable institutions. We reaffirm that all human rights are universal, indivisible, interrelated, interdependent and mutually reinforcing and that all human

rights must be treated in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing and with the same emphasis. We decide to:

(a) Respect, protect and fulfill all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to development, promote the effective rule of law at the national and international levels and ensure equal justice for all and develop good governance at all levels and transparency, including , effective and accountable institutions at all levels.

(b) Promote and protect human rights and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as interrelated and mutually reinforcing, while recognizing that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development contains a pledge to leave no one behind and envisages universal respect and promotion of human rights and human dignity, the rule of law, justice, equality and non-discrimination.

Action 8. We will achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls as crucial contribution to progress across all the Sustainable Development Goals and targets.

27. We recognize that the achievement of full human potential and sustainable development is not possible if women and girls are denied full human rights and opportunities. Sustained, inclusive and equitable economic growth and sustainable development can only be realized when all women, adolescent girls and boys have their full human rights respected, protected and fulfilled. We decide to:

(a) Take bold, ambitious, accelerated, just and transformative actions to ensure the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all women and girls. (b) Urgently remove all legal, social and economic barriers to achieve gender equality and ensure women's full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making in political, economic and public life.

(c) Take targeted and accelerated action to eradicate all forms of violence and harassment against all women and girls, including sexual and gender-based violence.

(d) Significantly increase investments to close the gender gap, including in the care and support economy, acknowledging the linkage between poverty and gender inequality and the need to strengthen support for institutions in relation to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

(e) Undertake reforms to give women equal rights to economic resources, as well as access to ownership and control over land and other forms of property, financial services, inheritance, natural resources, and appropriate new technology, in accordance with national laws.

(f) Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights as agreed in accordance with the Program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development and the Beijing Platform for Action and the outcome documents of their review conferences.

Action 9. We will strengthen our actions to address climate change.

28. We are deeply concerned at the current slow pace of progress in addressing climate change, the continued growth in greenhouse gas emissions recognizing the importance of the means of implementation and support for developing countries and the increasing frequency, intensity and scale of the adverse impacts of climate change, in particular on developing countries, especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change. In pursuit of the objectives of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and of the Paris Agreement, we reaffirm the importance of accelerating action in this critical decade on the basis of the best available science, reflecting equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances and in the context of sustainable development and efforts to eradicate poverty. We emphasize that the impact of climate change will be much lower at the temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with 2 degrees Celsius. We decide to:

(a) Welcome the decisions adopted at the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, including the decisions adopted under the “UAE Consensus” that includes the outcome of the first global stocktake of the Paris Agreement, at the fifth session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement.

(b) Reaffirm our resolve to set, at COP 29, a new collective quantified goal (NCQG) from a floor of USD 100 billion per year, taking into account the needs and priorities of developing countries.

(c) Come forward in our next nationally determined contributions with ambitious, economy-wide emission reduction targets, covering all greenhouse gases, sectors and categories and aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5 °C, as informed by the latest science, in the light of different national circumstances, while reaffirming the nationally determined nature of nationally determined contributions and in line with article 4 of the Paris Agreement.

(d) Significantly enhance international cooperation and the international enabling environment to stimulate ambition in the next round of nationally determined contributions.

(e) Accelerate the development, transfer and deployment of clean and renewable energy technologies, including to triple renewable energy capacity globally, and double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030, as well as accelerate the development and deployment of other zero and low-emission technologies and transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly and equitable manner, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.

(f) Recognize that adaptation finance will have to be significantly scaled up beyond the decision to double adaptation finance, to support the urgent and evolving need to accelerate adaptation and build resilience in developing countries, while emphasizing that finance, capacity building and technology transfer are critical enablers of climate action and noting that scaling up the provision and mobilization of new and additional grant-based, highly concessional finance and non-debt instruments remains essential to supporting developing countries, particularly as they transition in a just and equitable manner.

(g) Further operationalize and capitalize the new funding arrangements, including the Fund, for responding to loss and damage.

(h) Protect everyone on earth through universal coverage of multi-hazard early warning systems by 2027, including through the accelerated implementation of the Early Warnings for All initiative.

Action 10. We will accelerate our efforts to restore, protect, conserve and sustainably use the environment.

29. We are deeply concerned about rapid environmental degradation, and we recognize the urgent need for a fundamental shift in our approach in order to achieve a world in which humanity lives in harmony with nature. We must conserve, restore and sustainably use our planet's ecosystems and natural resources to support the health and well-being of present and future generations. We will address the interlinked causes and adverse impacts of climate change, sea-level rise, biodiversity loss, pollution, water scarcity, floods, desertification, land degradation, drought, deforestation and sand and dust storms. We decide to:

(a) Achieve a world in which humanity lives in harmony with nature, conserve and sustainably use our planet's resources and reverse the trends of environmental degradation.

(b) Take ambitious action to improve the health, productivity, sustainable use and resilience of the ocean and their ecosystems, and conserve and sustainably use and restore seas and freshwater resources, as well as forests, mountains, glaciers and drylands and protect, conserve and restore biodiversity, ecosystems and wildlife.

(c) Promote sustainable consumption and production patterns, including sustainable lifestyles, and circular economy approaches as a pathway to achieving sustainable consumption and production patterns, and zero waste initiatives.

(d) Accelerate efforts to address the pollution of air, land and soil, freshwater and the ocean, including the sound management of chemicals, and work towards the conclusion of an ambitious international-legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment , by the end of 2024.

(e) Deliver on our agreed commitments to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and implement all multilateral environmental agreements.

Action 11. We will protect and promote culture and sport as integral components of sustainable development.

30. We recognize that culture as well as sport offer individuals and communities a strong sense of identity and fosters social cohesion. We also recognize that sport can contribute to individuals' and communities' health and well-being. Culture as well as sport therefore have the potential to be important enablers of sustainable development. We decide to:

(a) Ensure that culture as well as sport can contribute to more effective, inclusive, equitable and sustainable development, and integrate culture into economic, social and environmental development policies and strategies and ensure adequate public investment in the protection and promotion of culture.

(b) Engage constructively on the return or restitution of cultural property of spiritual, historical and cultural value to countries of origin, and strongly encourage relevant private entities to similarly engage, as required, and strengthen international cooperation on this issue, in line with relevant international conventions and national legislation. (c) Promote and support intercultural and inter-religious dialogue to strengthen social cohesion and contribute to sustainable development.

Action 12. We will plan for the future and strengthen our collective efforts to turbocharge the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by 2030 and beyond.

31. We remain steadily focused and committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

We will sustain our efforts to build the future we want by addressing existing, new and emerging challenges to sustainable development by 2030 and beyond. We decide to:

(a) Significantly advance progress towards the full and timely achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by 2030, including through strengthening the role of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) as the main

platform for the follow up and review of the sustainable development agenda.

(b) Invite the HLPF, under the auspices of the General Assembly, to consider in September 2027 how we will advance sustainable development by 2030 and beyond, as a priority and at the center of our work.

2. International Peace and Security

32. The global security landscape is undergoing profound transformation. We are concerned about the increasing and diverse threats to international peace and security, including acts of aggression, and the growing risks of a nuclear war which could pose an existential threat to humanity. Amidst this changing context, we remain committed to establishing a just and lasting peace. We reaffirm our commitment to act in accordance with international law, including the Charter and its purposes and principles, and to fulfill our obligations in good faith. We reiterate our full respect for the sovereign equality of all Member States, the principles of equal rights and self-determination of peoples and our obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, our commitment to settle international disputes by peaceful means. We also reaffirm our commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

33. The United Nations has an indispensable role in the maintenance of international peace and security. Our efforts to urgently address accumulating and diverse threats to international peace and security, on land, sea, in the air, in outer space and in cyberspace, should be supported by efforts to rebuild trust, strengthen solidarity, and deepen international cooperation, including through the

intensified use of diplomacy. We will take into account the recommendations in the New Agenda for Peace.

Action 13. We will redouble our efforts to build and sustain peaceful, inclusive and just societies and address the root causes of conflicts.

34. We recognize the interdependence of international peace and security, sustainable development and human rights and we reaffirm the importance of the rule of law. We are concerned about the potential impact that the global increase in military expenditures could have on investments in sustainable development and sustaining peace. We decide to:

(a) Strengthen resilience and comprehensively address the drivers and root causes of armed conflict, violence, and instability and their consequences, including by accelerating the investment in and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

(b) Provide equal access to justice, protect civic space and uphold human rights for all, including through promoting the culture of peace, inclusion, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, eradicating religious discrimination, countering racism, racial

discrimination and xenophobia in all their manifestations and by enhancing human security.

(c) Ensure that military spending does not compromise investment in sustainable development and building sustainable peace and request the Secretary-General to provide analysis on the impact of the global increase in military expenditure on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by the end of the seventy-ninth session.

Action 14. We will protect all civilians in armed conflict.

35. We condemn in the strongest terms the devastating impact of armed conflict on civilians, civilian infrastructure and cultural heritage, and we are particularly concerned about the disproportionate impact of violence on women, children, persons with disabilities and other persons in vulnerable situations in armed conflict. Genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law and we reaffirm our commitment to our obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, international human rights law and international refugee law. We decide to:

(a) Take concrete and practical measures to protect all civilians in armed conflict, in particular persons in vulnerable situations.

(b) Accelerate the implementation of our commitments under the children and armed conflict agenda.

(c) Restrict or refrain, as appropriate, from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas when their use may be expected to cause harm to civilians or civilian objects, including essential civilian infrastructure, schools, medical facilities and places of worship.

(d) Enable safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access and assistance, and fully respect the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, in accordance with international humanitarian law and the General Assembly resolutions on strengthening the coordination of emergency humanitarian assistance of the United Nations.

(e) Respect and protect humanitarian personnel and United Nations and associated personnel, including national and locally recruited personnel, their facilities, equipment, transports and supplies, in accordance with our obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law.

(f) Respect and protect journalists, media professionals and associated personnel working in situations of armed conflict and reaffirm that they shall be considered as civilians in such situations in accordance with international humanitarian law.

(g) Redouble our efforts to end impunity and ensure accountability for atrocity crimes and other gross violations, such as the use of starvation of civilians as a method of war and gender-based violence, including conflict-related sexual violence.

(h) Commit to support timely and decisive action, in particular by the Security Council and General Assembly, aimed at preventing and ending genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.

(i) Invites Member States to enact national legislation, regulations and procedures, where they do not already exist, to exercise control over the international transfer of conventional arms and military equipment that manages the risks that such transfers could facilitate, contribute or lead to violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law, and to ensure that such legislation,

regulations and procedures are consistent with the obligations of States under applicable international treaties to which they are parties, including the Arms Trade Treaty.

Action 15. We will ensure people affected by humanitarian emergencies receive the support they need.

36. We express grave concern at the unprecedented number of people affected by humanitarian emergencies, including those experiencing forced and increasingly protracted displacement and those afflicted by hunger,

acute food insecurity, famine and famine-like conditions. We decide to:

(a) Strengthen our efforts to prevent, anticipate and mitigate the impact of humanitarian emergencies on people in need, while paying special attention to the needs of persons in the most vulnerable situations.

(b) Address the root causes of forced and protracted displacement, including the mass displacement of populations, and implement and facilitate access to durable solutions for internally displaced persons, refugees and stateless persons, including through equitable international burden and responsibility sharing, and support to host communities, and with full respect for the principle of non-refoulement of refugees.

(c) Eliminate the scourge of hunger, acute food insecurity, famine and famine-like conditions in armed conflict now and for future generations, deploying all the knowledge, resources and capacities at our disposal, including by fulfilling our obligations under international humanitarian law to remove all restrictions on the provision of humanitarian assistance and ensure people in need receive vital assistance, strengthening early warning, developing social protection systems, and taking preventive measures that builds the resilience of communities at risk.

(d) Significantly increase financial and other forms of support to countries and communities facing humanitarian emergencies,

including host communities, inter alia by scaling up timely and predictable funding and innovative and anticipatory financing mechanisms, as well as by strengthening partnerships with International Financial Institutions in order to prevent, reduce and respond to humanitarian suffering and assist those in need.

Action 16. We will promote cooperation and understanding between Member States, defuse tensions, seek the peaceful settlement of disputes and resolve conflicts.

37. We reaffirm our commitment to preventive diplomacy, the peaceful settlement of disputes and the importance of dialogue

between states. We recognize the United Nations' role in preventive diplomacy and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the importance of the United Nations' partnership with regional and sub-regional organizations to prevent and resolve conflicts and disputes between Member States in accordance with the Charter. We decide to:

(a) Reaffirm our obligations under international law, including the Charter and its purposes and principles.

(b) Take effective collective measures for the prevention and removal of threats to international peace and security, revitalize and

implement existing tools and mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes, in accordance with the Charter.

(c) Develop and implement new mechanisms as required for the pacific settlement of disputes, confidence-building, early warning and

crisis management, at the sub-regional, regional, and international level to address new and emerging threats to international

peace and security.

(d) Pursue and apply confidence building measures to reduce tensions and promote international peace and security. (e) Intensify the use of

diplomacy and mediation to ease tensions in situations which may pose a threat to international peace and security, including through early diplomatic efforts. (f) Urge the Secretary-General to actively use the good offices of the

Secretary-General and ensure the United Nations is adequately equipped to lead and support mediation and preventive diplomacy and encourage the Secretary-General to bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter that may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security. (g) Support regional and sub-regional organizations' role in diplomacy, mediation and the

pacific settlement of disputes, and strengthen the coordination

and cooperation between these organizations and the United Nations in this regard.

Action 17. We will fulfill our obligation to comply with the decisions and uphold the mandate of the International Court of Justice in any case to which our State is a party.

38. We recognize the positive contribution of the International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, including

in adjudicating disputes among States. We reaffirm the obligation of all States to comply with the decisions of the International Court of Justice in cases to which they are parties. We decide to:

(a) Take appropriate steps to ensure that the International Court of Justice can fully and effectively discharge its mandate and promote awareness of its role in the peaceful settlement of disputes, while respecting that parties to any dispute may also seek other peaceful means of their own choice.

Action 18. We will build and sustain peace.

39. We recognize that Member States bear the primary responsibility for preventing conflict and building peace in their countries, and that national efforts to build and sustain peace contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security. Adequate, predictable and sustained financing for peacebuilding is essential, and we welcome the recent General Assembly decision to increase the resources available to the United Nations' Peacebuilding Fund. We decide to:

(a) Deliver on our commitment in the 2030 Agenda to significantly reduce all forms of violence and related death rates everywhere.

(b) Redouble our efforts to eliminate all forms of violence against all women and girls, including gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence.

(c) Combat racism and eliminate racial discrimination, xenophobia and religious intolerance, and all other forms of intolerance and discrimination from our societies and promote inter-religious and intercultural dialogue.

(d) Strengthen and implement existing national prevention strategies and approaches to sustain peace, and develop them where they do not exist, on a voluntary basis and in accordance with national priorities, to address the root causes of violence and armed conflict.

(e) Provide assistance to States, upon their request, including through the Peacebuilding Commission and the entire United Nations system, in full conformity with national ownership and needs, to build national capacity to develop and implement their nationally-owned prevention strategies or approaches and address the root causes of violence and conflict in their countries, including through sharing best practices and lessons learned.

(f) Address the risks associated with small arms and light weapons, their parts, and ammunition, or associated ammunition including through national prevention strategies and approaches.

(g) Address the risks to sustaining peace posed by disinformation, misinformation, hate speech and content inciting harm, including content disseminated through digital platforms, while respecting the right to freedom of expression and to privacy and ensuring unhindered access to the internet in accordance with international law, domestic legislation and national policies.

(h) Pursue stronger alignment between the United Nations, international and regional financial institutions and the needs of Member States affected by armed conflict and violence and the impacts of regional conflict, to support their economic stability, national prevention and peacebuilding efforts, in line with their respective mandates and in full conformity with national ownership.

Action 19. We will accelerate the implementation of our commitments on women, peace and security.

40. We recognize the role of women as agents of peace. The full, equal, safe, and meaningful participation of women in decision-making at all levels of peace and security, including conflict prevention and resolution, mediation and in peace operations, is essential to achieve sustainable peace. We condemn in the strongest terms the increased levels of all forms of violence against women and girls, who are particularly at risk of violence in armed conflict, post-conflict situations and humanitarian emergencies. We decide to:

(a) Redouble our efforts to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, including by preventing setbacks and tackling the persistent barriers to the implementation of the women and peace and security agenda, and ensure that initiatives to advance these efforts are adequately financed.

(b) Deliver on our commitments to ensure that women can fully, equally, safely and meaningfully participate in all United Nations-led mediation and peace processes. (c) Take concrete steps to eliminate and prevent the full range of threats and human rights violations and abuses experienced by women and girls in armed conflict, post- conflict situations and humanitarian emergencies, including gender-based violence and conflict related sexual violence.

(d) Accelerate our ongoing efforts to ensure the full, equal, safe and meaningful participation of women in peace operations.

Action 20. We will accelerate the implementation of our commitments on youth, peace and security.

41. We recognize that the full, effective, safe and meaningful participation of youth is critical to maintain and promote international peace and security. We decide to:

(a) Take concrete measures to ensure that youth can participate in decision-making at all levels of peace and security, including by increasing opportunities for them to participate in relevant intergovernmental deliberations at the United Nations.

(b) Strengthen and implement existing youth, peace and security national and regional roadmaps to deliver on our commitments, and develop them where they do not exist, on a voluntary basis. (c) Request the Secretary-General to carry out the second independent progress study on youth's positive contribution to peace processes and conflict resolution by the end of 80th session.

Action 21. We will address adverse climate and environmental impacts that could contribute to the onset or escalation of conflict.

42. The adverse effects of climate change, environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity, desertification, water scarcity and water

risks can exacerbate social tensions, instability and economic insecurity, increase humanitarian and socio-economic needs, and, in

some cases, contribute to the onset or escalation of conflict.

Countries affected by armed conflict often lack the capacity, resources and resilience to respond to the adverse effects of climate change and other environmental challenges. We decide to:

(a) Ensure that relevant United Nations' intergovernmental bodies consider and address within their respective mandates, the implications for international peace and security of the adverse effects of climate change, loss of biodiversity, desertification, water scarcity and water risks and other environmental challenges where relevant.

(b) Urgently implement agreed commitments on climate change, the environment, and sustainable development, within the respective mandate of each intergovernmental body, including financial commitments to support developing countries, especially those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.

Action 22. We will adapt peace operations to better respond to existing challenges and new realities.

43. United Nations peace operations, including peacekeeping operations and special political missions, are critical tools to maintain international peace and security. They face increasingly complex challenges and urgently need to adapt, taking into account the needs of all Member States, troop- and police-contributing countries, and the priorities and responsibilities of host countries. Peace operations can only succeed when political solutions are actively pursued and they have predictable, adequate and sustained financing. We reaffirm the importance of enforcement actions authorized by the Security Council, to maintain or restore international peace and security. In this regard, we support enhanced collaboration between the United Nations and regional and sub-regional organizations, particularly the African Union. We decide to:

(a) Call on the Security Council to ensure that peace operations are anchored in and guided by political strategies, deployed with clear, sequenced and prioritized mandates that are realistic and achievable, exit strategies and viable transition plans, and as part of a comprehensive approach to sustaining peace in full compliance with international law and the Charter.

(b) Request the Secretary-General to undertake a review on the future of all forms of United Nations' peace operations, taking into

account lessons learned from previous and ongoing reform processes, and providing strategic and action-oriented recommendations for the consideration of Member States on how the United Nations' toolbox can be adapted to meet evolving needs, to allow for more agile, tailored responses to existing, emerging and future challenges.

(c) Ensure that peace operations engage at the earliest possible stage in planning transitions with host countries, the United Nations country team, and relevant national stakeholders.

(d) Take concrete steps to ensure the safety and security of the personnel of peace operations, improve their access to health facilities, including mental health services, and address the risks posed to them by misinformation and disinformation.

(e) Ensure that enforcement actions are accompanied by an inclusive political strategy and other non-military approaches and address the root causes of conflict.

(f) Encourage the Secretary-General to arrange regular high-level meetings with relevant regional organizations to discuss matters pertaining to peace operations, peace building, and conflicts.

(g) Ensure adequate, predictable and sustainable financing for African Union-led peace support operations mandated by the Security Council as agreed by the Security Council on 21 December 2023.

Action 23. We will address the serious impact of threats to maritime security and safety.

44. We recognize the need to address the serious impact of threats to maritime security and safety and to ensure that the world's waterways are safe, open for trade and enable all States to thrive. All efforts to address threats to maritime security and safety must be carried out in accordance with international law, including particularly as reflected in the principles embodied in the Charter of the United Nations and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, recognizing the pre-eminent contribution provided by the Convention to the

strengthening of peace, security, cooperation and friendly relations among all nations, and taking into account other relevant instruments that are consistent with the Convention. We decide to:

(a) Enhance international cooperation and engagement at the global, regional, subregional and bilateral levels to combat all threats to maritime security and safety, including threats to critical infrastructure and disruptions to trade and economic activities and maritime interests, in accordance with international law. (b) Promote information sharing among States and building capacity to detect, prevent and suppress such threats in accordance with international law.

Action 24. We will pursue a future free from terrorism.

45. We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations committed by whomever, wherever, whenever. We reaffirm that all terrorist acts are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation or how their perpetrators may seek to justify them. We highlight the importance of putting measures in place to counter the dissemination of terrorist propaganda, preventing and suppressing the flow of financing and material means for terrorist activities, as well as recruitment activities of terrorist organizations. We reaffirm that terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, civilization, or ethnic group. We will redouble our efforts to address the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, prevent and combat terrorism, build States' capacity to prevent and combat terrorism, strengthen the role of the United Nations system. The promotion and protection of international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and respect for human rights for all and the rule of law are the fundamental basis of the fight against terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism. We decide to:

(a) Implement a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to prevent and combat terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, including by addressing the drivers of terrorism, in accordance with international law.

(b) Address the threat posed by the misuse of new and emerging technologies, including digital technologies and financial instruments, for terrorist purposes.

(c) Enhance coordination of the United Nations' counter-terrorism efforts and between cooperation the United Nations and relevant regional and sub-regional organizations to prevent and combat terrorism in accordance with international law, while considering revitalizing efforts towards the conclusion of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism.

Action 25. We will prevent and combat transnational organized crime and related illicit financial flows.

46. Transnational organized crime and related illicit financial flows can pose a serious threat to international peace and security, human rights and sustainable development, including through the possible links that may exist in some cases between transnational organized crime and terrorist groups. We decide to:

(a) Scale up efforts in addressing transnational organized crime and related illicit financial flows through comprehensive strategies, including prevention, early detection, investigation, protection and law enforcement, tackling the drivers, and engagement with relevant stakeholders.

(b) Strengthen international cooperation to prevent and combat transnational organized crime in all its forms, including when committed through the use of information and communications technology systems.

Action 26. We will steadily advance our efforts to achieve the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons.

47. A nuclear war would visit devastation upon all humankind and could pose an existential threat to humanity. We must make every effort to avert the danger of such a war and we therefore remind that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. We recognize that the verifiable, irreversible and total elimination of nuclear weapons is the only absolute guarantee against their use. We will uphold our respective binding obligations and international commitments. We reiterate our deep concern over the state of nuclear disarmament. We reaffirm the inalienable right of all countries to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination, in accordance with their respective obligations. We decide to:

(a) Recommit to the goal of the total elimination of nuclear weapons in the context of general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.

(b) Undertake further efforts, especially by the nuclear-weapon States, to reduce and ultimately eliminate all types of nuclear weapons, recognizing that the objective of the efforts of states in the disarmament process is general and complete disarmament under effective international control, including by taking steps to critically review the role and significance of nuclear weapons in all military and security concepts, doctrines and policies and avoiding a nuclear arms race.

(c) Make every effort, especially the nuclear-weapon States, to reduce the risk of nuclear conflict, and to refrain from any inflammatory rhetoric concerning the use of nuclear weapons.

(d) Call upon the nuclear-weapon States, to honor and respect all existing security assurances undertaken by them, and to provide assurances against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear- weapon States, including in connection with the treaties and relevant protocols of nuclear weapon-free zones.

(e) Commit to strengthening the disarmament and non-proliferation architecture and work to prevent any erosion of existing international norms and take all possible steps to prevent nuclear war.

(f) Seek to accelerate through concrete actions the full and effective implementation of existing, respective nuclear disarmament obligations and commitments, in line with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its agreed review outcome documents, including by adhering to relevant international legal instruments and through the pursuit of nuclear weapon free zones to enhance international peace and security and the achievement of a nuclear-weapons free world.

Action 27. We will uphold our disarmament obligations and commitments.

48. We express our serious concern at the increasing number of actions that are contrary to existing international norms and non-compliance with obligations in the field of disarmament, arms control and non- proliferation. We will respect international law that applies to weapons, means and methods of warfare, and support progressive efforts to effectively eradicate the illicit trade of arms. We recognize the importance of maintaining and strengthening the role of the United Nations' disarmament machinery. Any use of chemical and biological weapons by anyone, anywhere, and under any circumstances is unacceptable. We call for full compliance with and implementation of relevant treaties. We reaffirm our shared determination to completely exclude the possibility of biological agents and toxins being used as weapons and to uphold relevant agreements in this regard. We decide to:

(a) Revitalize the role of the United Nations in the field of disarmament, including by recommending that the General Assembly hold a fourth special session dedicated to disarmament (SSOD-IV).

(b) Pursue a world free from chemical and biological weapons and ensure that those responsible for any use of these weapons are identified and held accountable.

(c) Address emerging and evolving biological risks through improving processes to anticipate, prevent, coordinate and prepare for such risks, whether caused by natural, accidental or deliberate release of biological agents.

(d) Identify, examine and develop effective measures, including possible legally-binding measures, to strengthen and institutionalize international norms and instruments against the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling, retention, and use of biological agents and toxins as weapons. (e)

Strengthen measures to prevent the acquisition of weapons of mass destruction by non-State actors.

(f) Redouble our efforts to implement our respective obligations under relevant international instruments to prohibit or restrict conventional weapons due to their humanitarian impact and take steps to promote all aspects of

mine action.

(g) Strengthen our national and international efforts to combat, prevent and eradicate the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons in all its aspects. (h)

Address existing gaps in through-life conventional ammunition management to reduce the dual risks of unplanned conventional ammunition explosions and the diversion and illicit trafficking of conventional ammunition to unauthorized containers, including to criminals, organized criminal groups and terrorists.

Action 28. We will address the potential risks and seize the opportunities associated with new and emerging technologies.

49. We recognize that rapid technological change presents risks and opportunities to our collective efforts to maintain international peace and security. International law, including the Charter, will guide our approach to addressing these risks. We decide to:

(a) Advance discussions to prevent an arms race in outer space in all its aspects, which engages all relevant stakeholders, consistent with the provisions of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, with a view to agreeing potential political commitments and legally-binding instruments with appropriate and effective provisions for verification.

(b) Advance with urgency discussions on lethal autonomous weapons systems through the existing intergovernmental process to develop an instrument, without prejudging its nature, and other possible measures to address emerging technologies in the area of lethal weapons autonomous systems, recognizing that international humanitarian law continues to apply fully autonomous to all weapons systems, including the potential development and use of lethal weapons systems that select targets and apply force without human control or oversight.

(c) Request the Secretary-General to update Member States on new and emerging technologies and their implications for international peace and security in order to support Member States' future consideration of these issues.

Action 29. We will address the potential risks posed by the misuse of digital technologies, including information and communication technologies and artificial intelligence.

50. We are concerned about the existing and potential risks to international peace and security posed by the misuse of digital technologies, including information and communications technologies and artificial intelligence. We decide to:

(a) Uphold international law, including the Charter, as well as implement agreed norms, rules and principles of responsible State behavior in the use and misuse of information communications technologies (ICTs).

(b) Refrain from conducting or knowingly supporting information and communications technology activity contrary to our obligations under international law that intentionally damages critical infrastructure or otherwise

impairs the use and operation of critical infrastructure that provides services to the public.

(c) Enhance international cooperation and assistance to address potential threats arising from misuse of digital technologies through capacity building with a view to closing the digital divide between developed and developing countries.

(d) Identify and address the existing and potential risks associated with the military applications of artificial intelligence and ways to harness the opportunities throughout their lifecycle, in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

3. Science, technology and innovation and digital cooperation

51. Science, technology and innovation have the potential to accelerate the realization of the United Nations' aspirations across all three pillars of its work. We will only realize this potential through international

cooperation to harness the benefits and take bold, ambitious and decisive steps to bridge the growing divide within and between developed and developing countries and accelerate progress on the 2030 Agenda. Billions of people, especially in developing countries, do not have meaningful access to critical life-changing

technologies. If we are to do good on our promise to leave no one behind, sharing science, technology and innovation is essential. Innovations and scientific breakthroughs that can make our planet more sustainable and our countries more prosperous and resilient should be affordable and accessible to all.

52. At the same time, we must responsibly manage the potential risks posed by science and technology, in particular the ways in which science, technology and innovation can perpetuate and deepen divides, in particular gender divides, and patterns of discrimination and inequality within and between countries and adversely impact the enjoyment of human rights and progress on sustainable development. We will deepen our partnerships with relevant stakeholders, especially the international financial institutions, the private sector,

the technical and academic communities, and civil society, and we will ensure science, technology and innovation is a catalyst for a more inclusive, equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all, in which all human rights are fully respected.

53. Digital and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, play a significant role as enablers of sustainable development and are dramatically changing our world. They offer huge potential for progress for the benefit of people and planet today and in the future. We are determined to realize this potential and manage

the risks through enhanced international cooperation, engagement with relevant stakeholders, and by promoting an inclusive, responsible and sustainable digital future. [We have annexed a Global Digital Compact to this Pact in this regard].

Action 30. We will seize the opportunities presented by science, technology and innovation for the benefit of people and planet.

54. We will be guided by the principles of equity and solidarity, and promote the responsible and ethical use of science, technology and innovation. We decide to:

(a) Foster and promote an open, fair and inclusive environment for scientific and technological development and cooperation worldwide, including through actively building trust in science and global collaboration on innovation.

(b) Increase the use of science, scientific knowledge and scientific evidence in policy-making and ensure that complex global challenges are addressed through inter-disciplinary collaboration. (c)

Encourage talent mobility and circulation, including through educational programs, and support developing countries to retain talent and prevent a brain drain while providing suitable educational and working conditions and opportunities for the workforce.

Action 31. We will scale up the means of implementation to developing countries to strengthen their science, technology and innovation capacities.

55. Science, technology and innovation are critical to support and enable sustainable growth and climate action and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. It is imperative that we collaborate to bridge the science, technology and innovation gap within and between developed and developing countries, to support developing countries to peacefully harness science, technology and innovation to achieve sustainable development, particularly those in special situations, as well as those facing specific challenges. We reiterate the need to accelerate the transfer of environmentally sound technologies to developing countries on mutually agreed terms. We decide to:

(a) Ensure science, technology and innovation contributes to our efforts to eradicate poverty in all its forms and dimensions and hunger, and to reduce inequalities, in addition to areas such as food security and nutrition, health, education, social protection, water and sanitation, energy, climate and environment.

(b) Increase efforts to support developing countries, in particular by developed countries and those developing countries in a position to do so, with capacity-building in science, technology and innovation through policy exchanges, knowledge sharing, technical assistance, financing, joint international research and personnel training tailored to specific needs, policies and priorities of developing countries.

(c) Support the development, deployment and sustainable use of emerging and open source technologies and support policies towards open science and open innovation and know-how for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, especially in developing countries.

(d) Strengthen North-South cooperation, South-South and triangular cooperation, while taking into account different national circumstances, to build capacity for and improve access to science, technology and innovation, and to increase resources for the implementation of technical and scientific initiatives .

(e) Scale up financing from all sources for scientific research and research infrastructure that supports sustainable development and increase opportunities for research cooperation, especially in developing countries.

(f) Attract and support private sector investment in science, technology and innovation, and deepen public- private partnerships by fostering a conducive environment in developing countries that encourages investment and entrepreneurship, develops local innovation ecosystems, and promotes decent work, and by ensuring that innovation can reach global markets.

(g) Promote and maintain stable and resilient global supply chains to make scientific and technological products and services more accessible to all.

Action 32. We will uphold intellectual property rights to support developing countries achieve sustainable development.

56. We recognize the importance of intellectual property rights to progress on science, technology and innovation and the achievement of sustainable development. We decide to:

(a) Protect and enforce intellectual property rights to promote technological innovation, build trust and contribute to the transfer and dissemination of technology on mutually agreed terms.

(b) Uphold the rights and obligations enshrined in relevant agreements related to trade and intellectual property rights, including the right of Member States to use the flexibilities contained therein, recognizing the need to support developing countries in benefiting from scientific and technological innovations.

Action 33. We will ensure that science, technology and innovation contribute to the full enjoyment of human rights by all.

57. We recognize the opportunities and risks presented by science, technology and innovation to promoting, protecting and fulfilling all human rights. We decide to:

(a) Ensure that all scientific and technological research is conducted in a responsible and ethical manner that protects and promotes all human rights, and protects the autonomy, freedom and safety of scientific researchers.

(b) Integrate a human rights perspective into regulatory and norm-setting processes for new and emerging technologies and call on the private sector to respect human rights and uphold ethical principles in the development and use of new and emerging technologies.

(c) Ensure that persons in vulnerable situations benefit from and fully and meaningfully participate in the development and application of science, technology and innovation.

(d) Seize on opportunities provided by new and emerging technologies to empower and advance equity for persons with disabilities, including through promoting the availability of assistive technologies.

Action 34. We will ensure that science, technology and innovation improve gender equality and the lives of all women and girls.

58. Science, technology and innovation can improve gender equality and women's and girls' lives. We are seriously concerned about the gender digital divide and that rapid technological change can exacerbate existing gender inequality and present serious risks to all women and girls. We decide to:

(a) Address barriers to full equal and meaningful access to and participation and leadership in science, technology and innovation for all women and girls, including through improving education, employment and research opportunities for women and girls in areas such as science, technology, innovation, mathematics and engineering.

(b) Address gender-related risks and challenges emerging from the use of technologies, including all forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking in persons, harassment, bias and discrimination against all women and girls that occur through, or are amplified by, the use of technology, including against women migrant workers.

Action 35. We will protect, build on and complement Indigenous, traditional and local knowledge.

59. We recognize the need for science, technology and innovation to be adapted and made relevant to local needs and circumstances, including Indigenous Peoples, local communities and traditional afro-descendant populations, in line with the principle of free, prior and informed consent. We decide to:

(a) Foster synergies between science and technology and traditional, local, Afro-descendant and Indigenous knowledge, systems, practices and capacities.

Action 36. We will support the Secretary-General to strengthen the United Nations' role in supporting international cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

60. We recognize the critical role of the United Nations in science, technology and innovation. We take note of the establishment of the Secretary-General's Scientific Advisory Board to provide independent scientific advice. We request the Secretary-General to:

(a) Strengthen the United Nations' capacities to leverage science, technology and innovation in the work of the Organization, including planning, futures thinking and foresight, and to monitor and measure ongoing global progress to bridge the science and technology gap within and between developed and developing countries.

(b) Support national governments to leverage science and technology for sustainable development, including by exploring ways to strengthen the capacity and expertise of United Nations Country Teams.

4. Youth and Future Generations

61. Today's generation of children and young people is the largest in history, with most of them living in developing countries. They are critical agents of positive change and we welcome the important contributions of young people to peace and security, sustainable development and human rights. However, across our world, millions of children and young people are deprived of the conditions they need to reach their full potential and fulfill their human rights, especially those in vulnerable situations. Children and young persons continue to live in extreme poverty, without access to critical, basic services and respect for their fundamental rights.

We recognize that, together with future generations, they will live with the consequences of our actions and our inaction. We will invest

in and promote engagement by young people at national and international levels to secure a better future for all.

62. We recognize that children and youth are distinct groups from future generations. We must ensure that decision-making and policy-making today takes greater account of the needs and interests of the generations to come, and that they are balanced with the needs and interests of current generations. [We have annexed a Declaration on Future Generations to the Pact for the Future that details our commitments in this regard].

Action 37. We will invest in the social and economic development of children and young people so they can reach their full potential.

63. We stress the importance of investing in, and ensuring equitable access to, essential services for all children and young people, especially health, education and social protection, to advance their social and economic development. To fulfill their full potential and secure decent, productive work and quality employment, young people must have access to safe, inclusive, equitable and quality education opportunities, including in emergencies, throughout their lives that equip them with the knowledge, skills and capabilities they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world. We decide to:

(a) Scale up investment from all sources in essential services for young people and ensure that their specific needs and priorities are integrated in national, regional and international development strategies, ensure that services are accessible to all young persons and invite the Secretary-General to update Member States on the proposal for a Global Youth Investment platform to attract and better finance youth-related programming at the country level.

(b) Accelerate efforts to achieve universal health coverage to ensure all young people enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, including immunizations and vaccinations and sexual and reproductive health, and address all the challenges faced by developing countries to achieve these goals.

(c) Support developing countries to significantly increase investment from all sources in education and skills, especially early childhood and girls education and skills, to build inclusive, accessible and resilient education systems and life-long learning opportunities that are tailored to the needs of young people and children today and in the future by enhancing curricula, improving teachers' professional development, harnessing digital technologies and improving access to technical and vocational training to help young people contribute to their societies.

(d) Create decent jobs and livelihoods for youth, especially in developing countries and particularly for young women and young people in vulnerable situations, while dismantling inequalities in the care economy, and establish and ensure young people's access to universal, adequate, comprehensive, sustainable and nationally- owned social protection systems.

(e) Empower, encourage and support young people to pursue entrepreneurship and innovation and transform their ideas into viable business opportunities.

(f) Implement family-friendly and family-oriented policies towards achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all girls and their enjoyment of all their human rights.

Action 38. We will promote, protect and respect the human rights of all young people and foster social inclusion and integration.

64. We reaffirm the importance of ensuring the full enjoyment of the rights of all young persons, protect them from violence, and foster social inclusion and integration especially the poorest, persons in vulnerable situations, including afro-descendant populations, and those who face discrimination in multiple and overlapping ways. We decide to:

(a) Step-up our fight against all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and all forms of intolerance that impact young people and hinder their ability to fulfill their potential, and counter religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence .

(b) Intensify international, regional, and national efforts to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labor, end modern slavery and trafficking in persons, especially women and children, and eliminate all forms of child labor.

(c) Address the challenges faced by all young women and girls, including by combating gender stereotypes and negative social norms and eliminating discrimination, harassment, all forms of violence against young women and girls, including sexual and gender-based violence, and harmful practices , including female genital mutilation and child, early and forced marriage.

(d) Enhance inclusion and eliminate all barriers that hinder young persons with disabilities to attain and maintain maximum autonomy, independence and full inclusion and participation in all aspects of life and invest in assistive technologies that can promote their full, effective and meaningful participation in society .

(e) Address the adverse impact of climate change and other environmental challenges that constitute threats to the ability of young persons to enjoy their human rights and a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

(f) Strengthen intergenerational partnerships and solidarity among generations by promoting opportunities for voluntary, constructive and regular interaction between young and older persons in families, in the

workplace and in society-at-large.

Action 39. We will strengthen meaningful youth participation at the national level.

65. We commend the important contributions that young people are already making to the advancement of peace and security, sustainable development and human rights in their own countries. We can only meet the needs and aspirations of all young people, if we systematically listen to them, work with them, and provide them with meaningful opportunities to shape the future. We decide to:

(a) Encourage and support the establishment of mechanisms at the national level, where they do not exist, to consult with young people and provide them with meaningful opportunities to engage in national policymaking and decision-making processes supported, upon request, by the United Nations system, in line with national legislation and policies.

(b) Consider establishing intergenerational dialogues to build stronger partnerships between individuals of different age groups, including youth, and between governments and youth.

(c) Address the challenges and remove barriers that prevent full, meaningful and effective participation of all youth, including for young women, young persons with disabilities, and young persons of African descent and other young persons in vulnerable situations in national policy and decision- making, and improving their

representation in formal political structures.

(d) Support youth-led and youth-focused organizations, particularly through capacity-building.

Action 40. We will strengthen meaningful youth participation at the international level.

66. We welcome the progress made in promoting the meaningful engagement of youth in the United Nations.

We are determined to accelerate this work by ensuring more youth engagement in the work of the United Nations and by increasing the representativeness, effectiveness and impact of youth engagement at the United Nations. We decide to:

(a) Promote meaningful, inclusive and effective engagement of young people in relevant United Nations intergovernmental bodies and processes, where appropriate and in accordance with the rules of procedure and established practice, taking into account the principles of gender parity and balanced geographic representation and non -discrimination.

(b) Encourage the inclusion of youth, including youth delegates, in national delegations to the United Nations.

(c) Call for contributions to the United Nations Youth Fund in order to facilitate the participation of youth representatives from developing countries in the activities of the United Nations, taking into account the need for greater geographical balance in terms of youth representation, and in this regard requests the Secretary-General to take appropriate action to encourage contributions to the Fund, including by raising awareness of the Fund.

(d) Request the Secretary-General to continue to develop core principles, in consultation with Member States and young people, for meaningful, representative, inclusive and safe youth engagement in relevant intergovernmental processes and across the work of the United Nations, for the consideration of Member States.

5. Transforming global governance

67. Today, our multilateral system, built in the aftermath of the Second World War, is under unprecedented strain. He has

had remarkable achievements in the past eighty years. But we are not complacent about the future of our international order, and we know it cannot stand still. We will take action to strengthen and reinvigorate multilateralism and deepen international cooperation.

We reaffirm unwavering commitment to international law, including the Charter, to address global challenges, some of which could overwhelm and threaten all of humanity. A transformation in global governance is essential to ensure that the positive progress we have seen across all three pillars of the United Nations' work in recent decades does not unravel. We will not allow this to happen.

68. We must renew trust in global institutions by making them more representative of, and responsive to, today's world and more effective at delivering on the commitments that we have made to one another and our people. We renew our commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation, guided by the Charter and the principles of trust, equity, solidarity and universality. We will transform global governance and strengthen the multilateral system to help us achieve a world that is safe, peaceful, just, equal, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous.

Action 41. We will transform global governance and reinvigorate the multilateral system to tackle the challenges, and seize the opportunities, of today and tomorrow.

69. We resolve to make the multilateral system, with the United Nations at its center, more:

(a) Effective and capable of delivering on our promises, with strengthened accountability, transparency and implementation mechanisms to ensure our commitments are met and to rebuild trust in global institutions.

(b) Prepared for the future, building capabilities and harnessing technology and data to anticipate risks, seize opportunities, act early and manage uncertainty.

(c) Just, democratic, equitable and representative of today's world to ensure that all Member States, especially developing countries, can meaningfully participate in global decision-making in multilateral institutions.

(d) Inclusive, to allow for the meaningful participation of relevant stakeholders, while reaffirming the intergovernmental character of the United Nations and the unique and central role of States in meeting global challenges.

(e) Interconnected, to ensure that the multilateral system can draw together existing institutional capacities, work better as a system, overcome fragmentation and comprehensively address multidimensional, multisectoral challenges, while maximizing efficiencies.

(f) Financially stable, by ensuring adequate, sustainable and predictable financing for the United Nations, and to that end we commit to meet our financial obligations in full, on time and without conditions.

Action 42. We will reform the UN Security Council, recognizing the urgent need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable.

70. In response to the growing urgency to increase the effectiveness of the United Nations' abilities to maintain international peace and security as set out in the UN Charter, we agree on the following guiding principles identified in the Intergovernmental Negotiations on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Council (IGN) in accordance with decision 62/557 of the General Assembly as parameters for reform: (a) Redress the historical injustice against Africa as a priority and, while treating Africa as a special case, improve the representation of the underrepresented and unrepresented regions and groups, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean.

(b) Enlarge the Security Council in order to be more representative of the current UN membership and reflective of the realities of the contemporary world and, taking into account our commitments of Sustainable Development Goal 16.8, increase representation of developing countries and small- and medium-sized countries -sized states. (c) Continue discussions on the issue of representation of cross-regional groups, taking into account that Small Island Developing States, Arab States, and others, such as the OIC, have been mentioned in the discussions of the IGN.

(d) Intensify efforts to find an agreement on the question of the categories of membership taking into account the discussions held in the IGN process. (e) The total number of members of an enlarged Council should ensure a balance between its representativeness and effectiveness. (f) The working methods should ensure the inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable functioning of an enlarged Council. (g) The question of the veto is a key element of Security Council reform. We will intensify efforts to reach an agreement on the future of the veto, including discussions on limiting its scope and use. (h) As part of a comprehensive reform, the inclusion of a review clause should be considered to ensure that the Security Council continues over time to deliver on its mandate and remains fit for purpose.

Action 43. We will strengthen our efforts in the framework of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on Security Council Reform as a matter of priority and without delay.

71. We support the Member States driven nature of the reform of the Security Council, and will intensify efforts for the reform through the IGN in accordance with General Assembly Decision 62/557 and other relevant resolutions and decisions of the General Assembly, such as resolution 53/30. Building on the recent progress achieved in the IGN, including through more transparency and inclusivity and by enhancing its institutional memory, we decide to:

(a) Encourage the submission of further models and the review of already presented models by States and Groups of States for the structured dialogues with a view to developing a consolidated model in the future based on convergences on the five clusters, and the models presented by Member States.

Action 44. We will strengthen the response of the Security Council for the maintenance of international peace and security and its relationship with the General Assembly.

72. We will continue to improve and democratize the working methods of the Security Council and strengthen its relationship with the General Assembly, in accordance with and with full respect for their respective functions, authority, powers, and competencies as enshrined in the Charter, with the understanding that this should not substitute the reform of the UN Security Council outlined in Action 42. We decide to: (a) Fully implement and adhere to all provisions of the United Nations Charter as they relate to the decision- making process in the UN Security Council, including Art. 27 (3) of the UN Charter. (b) Support credible, timely and decisive action by the Security Council, in exercise of its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, to prevent or end the commission of genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes. (c) Actively reinforces the ongoing efforts of the Security Council to review and enhance its working methods, including inter alia, penholding and co-penholding arrangements, and strengthen the cooperation and communication between the Security Council and the General Assembly and its subsidiary bodies, including the Peacebuilding Commission, as well as the Economic and Social Council and regional and sub-regional arrangements, including by continuing to fully implement and make use of General Assembly Resolutions 377A(V) (“Uniting for Peace”) and 76/262 ( “Veto Initiative”). (d) Improve the participation in and access to the work of the Security Council and its subsidiary bodies for all members of the General Assembly,

to enhance the Council's accountability to the membership and increase the transparency of its work.

Action 45. We will increase our efforts to revitalize the work of the General Assembly.

73. We reaffirm the central position of the General Assembly as the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations. We decide to:

(a) Further enhance and make full use of the role and authority of the General Assembly to address evolving global challenges, in full compliance with the Charter.

(b) Ensure that the selection and appointment process of the Secretary-General is guided by the principles of merit, transparency, inclusiveness and with due regard to gender balance and regional rotation and taken into account during the next, and in subsequent, selection and appointment processes the regrettable fact that there has never been a woman Secretary-General, and we encourage Member States to consider nominating women as candidates.

Action 46. We will strengthen the Economic and Social Council to accelerate sustainable development.

74. We commit to strengthening the work of the Economic and Social Council as a principal organ for coordination, policy review, policy dialogue and recommendations on issues of economic and social development, recognizing the key role of the Council in achieving a balanced integration of the three dimensions of sustainable development and supporting the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. We decide to:

(a) Continue to strengthen cooperation between the Economic and Social Council and both the Security Council and Peace building Commission and between the Economic and Social Council and the international financial institutions, in accordance with their respective mandates.

(b) Facilitate more structured, meaningful and inclusive engagement of non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council in the activities of the Council.

(c) Support the Council's youth forum to enhance youth engagement by ensuring that the forum is a platform for youth from across all regions to continue to share their ideas and engage in dialogue with Member States.

(d) Explore options, in the context of the upcoming Thirtieth anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, to revitalize the Commission on the Status of Women to promote the full and effective implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, to achieve gender equality, the empowerment of all women and girls, and promote and protect their

human rights and to ensure that the Commission is fit for purpose.

Action 47. We will strengthen the Peacebuilding Commission.

75. We affirm our commitment to strengthening the Peacebuilding Commission through the 2025 review of the peacebuilding architecture to bring a more strategic approach and greater coherence and impact to national and international peacebuilding and sustaining

peace efforts. We decide to:

(a) Enhance the role of the Commission as a platform for building and sustaining peace, including through sharing good practices among Member States and mobilizing political and financial support for national prevention, sustaining peace and peacebuilding efforts, in particular to avoid possible relapse into conflict , in accordance with the Commission's mandate.

(b) Make greater use of the Commission to support Member States progress their nationally-owned and -led peacebuilding, sustaining peace and prevention efforts, and strengthen the Commission's advisory, bridging and convening role, and encourage the Commission to consult with civil society, nongovernmental organizations, including women's organizations, and the private sector

engaged in peacebuilding activities, as appropriate, in line with the Commission's mandate.

(c) Establish more systematic and strategic partnerships between the Commission and international, regional and sub-regional organizations, including the international financial institutions, to strengthen peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts and to mobilize financing for sustaining peace and to help align national development, peacebuilding and prevention approaches.

(d) Ensure the Commission plays a vital support role to countries during and after the transition of a peace operation, in cooperation with the Security Council and supported by United Nations Country Teams, upon the request of the country concerned.

Action 48. We will strengthen the United Nations system.

76. We underline the importance of the United Nations system remaining effective, efficient and impactful. We decide to:

(a) Achieve a more agile, responsive and resilient United Nations, taking into account the UN 2.0 vision of enhancing the Organization's capabilities in innovation, data analytics, digital transformation, strategic foresight and behavioral science to better support Member States and deliver on its mandates .

(b) Strengthen the United Nations development system, including the Resident Coordinator system, to make it more strategic, responsive, collaborative and integrated in supporting developing countries achieve the 2030 Agenda and address current, new and emerging challenges to sustainable development, in accordance with the Charter, and in support of national priorities and policies, including

through United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Frameworks, recalling the decision to provide adequate, predictable and sustainable funding to achieve these goals.

(c) Ensure accessibility and disability inclusion at the United Nations to allow for the full, meaningful and effective participation and equality of persons with disabilities in all aspects of the United Nations' work.

(d) Ensure the transparent and inclusive selection process of United Nations' executive heads and senior positions with due regard for recruiting on as wide a geographic basis as possible and gender balance and adhere to the general rule that there should be no monopoly on senior posts in the United Nations system by nationals of any State or group of States.

Action 49. We will ensure the effective enjoyment by all of all human rights and respond to new and emerging challenges.

77. Following the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the thirtieth anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action, we remain committed to actively promoting and protecting all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights. This includes the right to development. We recommit to realize our respective obligations to respect, protect and fulfill human rights and to implement all relevant international human rights instruments. All human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated. Human rights are mutually reinforcing and must be treated in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing, and with the same emphasis. The Sustainable Development Goals seek to realize the human rights of all.

Individuals and civil society institutions, including non-governmental organizations, groups and national human rights institutions, where they exist, engaged in the promotion and protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, in accordance with national legislation and policies, must be protected from any form of intimidation and reprisals, both online and offline. We must continue to uphold human rights in the future by strengthening our capabilities to respond to existing, new and emerging challenges to the enjoyment of human rights. We decide to:

(a) Strengthen the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and United Nations human rights mechanisms, in accordance with existing mandates, to enable them to respond to the range of human rights challenges facing the international community with impartiality, objectivity and non-compliance. -selectivity.

(b) Request the Secretary-General to provide proposals to the General Assembly for adequate, predictable and sustainable financing of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and United Nations' human rights mechanisms, with the aim of steadily and significantly increasing the resources, including from the regular budget, for the efficient and effective execution

of their mandates.

(c) Enhance coordination and cooperation among United Nations entities working on human rights and avoid duplication of activities, within their existing mandates, including through closer coordination with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.



Action 50. We will accelerate reform of the international financial architecture to address the challenges of today and tomorrow.

78. Reform of the international financial architecture is an important step towards building greater trust in the multilateral system. We commend ongoing reform efforts and call for even more urgent and ambitious action to ensure that the international financial architecture becomes more efficient, more equitable, fit for the world of today and responsive to the challenges faced by developing countries in closing the SDG financing gap. The reform of the international financial architecture should place the 2030 Agenda at its centre, with an unwavering commitment to investing in the eradication of poverty in all its forms and dimensions.

We decide to:

(a) Continue to pursue deeper reforms of the international financial architecture to turbocharge implementation of the 2030 Agenda and achieve a more inclusive, just, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world for people and planet, for present and future generations.

Action 51. We will accelerate reform of the international financial architecture to improve the voice and representation of developing countries.

79. We recognize the important role of the United Nations in promoting sound global economic governance, while fully respecting existing governance mechanisms and mandates independent of the United Nations that presides over specific organizations and rules. We welcome the initiative to convene a Biennial Summit at the level of Heads of State and Government to strengthen existing and establish more systematic links and coordination between the United Nations and the international financial institutions, and we stress the importance of inclusive participation. We underscore the need for enhancing representation and voice of developing countries in decision-making in the international financial architecture especially the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to deliver more effective, credible, accountable and legitimate institutions. In addition to changes to quotas and voting power, we welcome other steps to improve the voice and representation of developing countries, such as the creation of a twenty-fifth chair on the IMF Executive Board for sub-Saharan Africa. We emphasize the importance of improving diversity and gender representation in the Executive Boards, senior management and staff positions. These steps can equip these institutions to better address global challenges. We decide to:

(a) Call on the board of the IMF to take further steps to enhance the representation and voice of developing countries to help the IMF deliver its mandate more effectively.

(b) Call on the governing bodies of the World Bank and other multilateral development banks to ensure robust representation and voice of developing countries, while fully recognizing ongoing efforts in this regard.

Action 52. We will accelerate reform of the international financial architecture to mobilize additional financing to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, respond to the needs of developing countries and direct financing to those most in need.

80. Developing countries require enhanced access to financing from all sources to achieve the SDGs. Flows of capital to many developing countries are falling, and more capital is leaving many developing countries than is coming in. Multilateral development banks play a vital role in supporting sustainable development and the achievement of the SDGs and are critical to increasing countries' access to finance on more affordable terms and helping to unlock private sector investment. We welcome ongoing reform efforts of the multilateral development banks to mobilize significantly greater financing for the 2030 Agenda, recognizing that further reforms of the Banks are urgently needed, in addition to the strengthening of domestic resource mobilization, and domestic policy and regulatory environments. We decide to:

(a) Deliver a robust twenty-first replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA), including contributions from both new and existing donors that significantly increases IDA's resources, and establish a clear pathway to larger and more sustainable IDA funding by the 2030 replenishment.

(b) Call upon multilateral development banks to accelerate the pace of reforms to their missions and visions, incentive structures, operational approaches and financial capacity, and to consider additional steps to increase the availability of finance to developing countries to better address global challenges and further align their work with the sustainable development goals.

(c) Call upon the governing boards and management of multilateral development banks to enable additional finance from the banks' own balance sheets by fully implementing, where relevant and appropriate, the recommendations from the G20 Independent Review of Multilateral Development Banks' Capital Adequacy Frameworks by the end of 2026, including reflecting the value of callable capital in multilateral development bank capital adequacy frameworks and issuing hybrid capital at scale.

(d) Encourage the boards of multilateral development banks to schedule general capital increases and consider further general capital increases in the future, when appropriate, while recognizing recent capital contributions.

(e) Invite the multilateral development banks, in partnership with the Secretary-General, to present options and recommendations on new methodologies to improve access to concessional finance for developing countries, with full respect for the independent mandate

and authorities of the respective governing body of each multilateral development bank.

(f) Notes the work of the international financial institutions, international organizations and multilateral development banks to consider structural vulnerability and invites them to consider using the multidimensional vulnerability index, as appropriate, as a complement to their existing practices and policies in line with their respective mandates. (g) Call on multilateral development banks to provide timely support to developing countries by increasing the availability of long-term concessional finance, including lending in local currencies, as well as the design, financing and scaling up of country-owned and driven innovative mechanisms .

Action 53. We will accelerate the reform of the international financial architecture so that countries can borrow sustainably to invest in their long-term development.

81. Borrowing is vital for countries to invest in their long-term development. Countries must be able to borrow with confidence, sustainably, and have access to credit on more affordable terms, while ensuring full transparency. We are deeply concerned by the emergence of high and unsustainable debt burdens and

vulnerabilities in many developing countries, the constraint this imposes on their development progress, and the weakness of safeguards to prevent these situations from occurring. We underline the importance of reforms to existing multilateral processes to facilitate collective action to prevent debt crises, facilitate debt restructuring and debt relief, when appropriate, taking into account evolving trends in the global debt landscape. We decide to:

(a) Strengthen the multilateral response to support countries with high and unsustainable debt burdens, with the meaningful participation of the countries concerned, creditors, both public and private, and the

international financial institutions, ensuring an approach that is more effective, comprehensive, coordinated , systematic, transparent and timely to enable those countries to escape debt overhang and prioritize government expenditure on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

(b) Invite the IMF, in collaboration with the Secretary-General, the World Bank, the Group of 20 and major bilateral creditors, to review the sovereign debt architecture building on existing international processes, including by making proposals for establishing effective, efficient, equitable and comprehensive multilateral debt mechanisms, for promoting responsible lending and borrowing, for improving transparency, and for upgrading tools for debt sustainability analysis. (c) Welcome the Secretary-General's efforts to engage with credit rating agencies on their role in sustainable development and request the Secretary-General keep Member States updated on these discussions. (d) Improve and continue to implement the G20's Common Framework for Debt Treatments to enable effective,

predictable, coordinated, timely and orderly restructuring processes and encourage steps to ensure comparability of treatment of sovereign and private creditors. (e) Promote,

where appropriate, the use of state-contingent clauses in all lending, including climate-resilient debt clauses when lending to developing countries vulnerable to hazards, including the adverse impact of climate change.

(f) Promote greater use of debt swaps for the SDGs, including debt swaps for climate or nature, to developing countries, as appropriate.

Action 54. We will accelerate the reform of the international financial architecture so that it supports countries equitably during systemic shocks and makes the financial system more stable.

82. The growing frequency and intensity of global economic shocks has set back progress on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. We recognize the role of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in

strengthening the global financial safety net in a world prone to systemic shocks, and their potential

contribution to greater global financial stability. We welcome the pledges to rechannel over $100 billion worth of SDRs to developing countries while stressing the urgency of delivering on these pledges to developing countries as rapidly as possible. We decide to:

(a) Call on countries to continue to explore options to voluntarily rechannel at least half of SDRs from the 2021 allocation, including through multilateral development banks, while respecting relevant legal frameworks and preserving the reserve asset character of Special Drawing Rights.

(b) Encourage the IMF to explore all options to continue to strengthen the global financial safety net to support developing countries to better respond to macroeconomic shocks and explore ways to make rapid issuances of Special Drawing Rights and enable prompt, voluntary rechanneling to developing countries during future financial crises and systemic shocks.

(c) Welcome the IMF's ongoing review of its surcharge policy and encourage a revision of the policy.

(d) Promote financial stability through international cooperation on, and consistent regulation of, banks and other financial service entities.

Action 55. We will accelerate the reform of the international financial architecture so that it can meet the challenge of climate change.

83. Climate change and biodiversity loss exacerbates many of the challenges facing the international financial architecture and can undermine progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. Developing countries require access to finance to both address climate change and fulfill their critical development needs, including poverty eradication, and promoting sustainable, inclusive, resilient economic growth. The international financial architecture should continue to channel and increase financing towards both sustainable development and climate action. Investment in sustainable development and climate action are both essential, interlinked and mutually reinforcing. Developing countries face increasing financing needs, especially those vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change, leading to a growing demand for finance. We decide to:

(a) Call on Multilateral Development Banks to increase the availability, accessibility and impact of climate finance to developing countries, while safeguarding the additionality of climate finance, to support developing countries implement their national plans and strategies to address climate change. (b) Call on Multilateral Development Banks to mobilize additional financing to support adaptation and deploy and develop renewable and energy-efficiency technologies in line with existing commitments.

(c) Call on international financial institutions and other relevant entities to improve the assessment and management of climate-related financial risks and support steps to address the high cost of capital for developing countries. (d) Encourage that the private sector, especially large corporations, contributes to sustainability and protecting our planet, including through partnership-based approaches, to scale up support to developing countries and enable climate action.

Action 56. We will develop a framework on measures of progress on sustainable development to complement and go beyond gross domestic product.

84. We recognize that sustainable development must be pursued in a balanced and integrated manner. We reaffirm the need to urgently develop measures of progress on sustainable development that complement or go beyond GDP. These measures should reflect progress on the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, including in the consideration of informing access to development finance and technical cooperation. We decide to:

(a) Request the Secretary General to establish an independent high-level expert group to develop recommendations for a

limited number of country-owned and universally applicable indicators of sustainable development that complement and go beyond GDP, in close consultation with Member States and relevant stakeholders , taking into account the work of the Statistical Commission, building on the Global Indicators Framework for SDGs and targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to present the outcome

of its work during the eightieth session of the General Assembly.

(b) Initiate a United Nations-led intergovernmental process following the completion of the work of the independent high-level expert

group in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the UN Statistical Commission, international financial institutions, multilateral development banks and regional commissions, online with their respective mandates, on measures of progress on sustainable development that complement or go beyond gross domestic product, considering the recommendations of the Secretary-General's high-level expert group.

Action 57. We will strengthen the international response to complex global shocks.

85. We recognize the need for a more coherent, cooperative, coordinated and multidimensional international response to complex global shocks and the central role of the United Nations in this regard. Complex global shocks are events that have severely disruptive and adverse consequences for a significant proportion of countries and the global population, and that lead to impacts across multiple sectors, requiring a multidimensional multistakeholder, and whole-of-government, whole-of-society response . Complex

global shocks have a disproportionate impact on the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world and usually have disastrous consequences for sustainable development and prosperity. An armed conflict does not by itself constitute a complex global shock, but conflict could, in some cases, lead to impacts across multiple sectors. The principles of national ownership and consent, equity, solidarity and cooperation will guide our future responses to complex global shocks, with full respect for international law, including

the Charter and its purposes and principles, and existing mandates for United Nations intergovernmental bodies and processes, United Nations' system entities, and specialized agencies. We will uphold the Secretary-General's role to, inter alia, convene Member States, promote the coordination of the whole multilateral system, and engage with relevant stakeholders in response to crises. We request the Secretary-General to:

(a) Present for the consideration of Member States protocols for convening and operationalizing emergency platforms based on flexible approaches to respond to a range of different complex global shocks, including criteria for triggering and phasing out emergency

platforms, ensuring that emergency platforms are convenient for a finite period and will not be a standing institution or entity.(b) Ensure that the convening of emergency

27 August 2024

27

Pact for the Future: Rev.3

platforms supports and complements the response of United Nations' principal organs, relevant United Nations entities, United Nations-coordination entities and mechanisms, and specialized agencies mandated to respond to emergencies, and that it will not affect or interfere with the mandated role of any United Nations' system entities, coordination entities, mechanisms or specialized agencies, intergovernmental body or duplicate ongoing intergovernmental processes, including the mandated role of the Security Council in the maintenance of international peace and security and with full respect for the United Nations' mandated coordination role in response to humanitarian emergencies.

Action 58. We will strengthen international cooperation for the environment and the implementation of and compliance with our multilateral environmental agreements to deliver on our ambition to

protect our planet.

86. We recognize the critical importance of tackling global environmental challenges to the future well-being of people and planet and the need to enhance synergies, cooperation or collaboration, as appropriate, when implementing our respective obligations under existing multilateral environmental agreements. We decide to:

(a) Explore options in the United Nations Environment Assembly to accelerate the implementation of and strengthen compliance with

all multilateral environmental agreements to address global environmental challenges including the provision of means of implementation in the context of sustainable development efforts.

Action 59. We will strengthen our partnerships to deliver on existing commitments and address new and emerging challenges.

87. We recognize the importance of strengthening the United Nations' engagement with national parliaments and relevant stakeholders, while preserving the intergovernmental character of the Organization. The challenges we face require cooperation not only across borders but also across the whole of society. Our efforts must involve Governments as well as parliaments, the United Nations system and other international institutions, local authorities, Indigenous Peoples, civil society, business and the private sector, faith-based organizations, the scientific and academic communities, and all people to ensure an effective response to our common challenges. We decide to:

(a) Ensure that relevant stakeholders can meaningfully participate in relevant United Nations' processes and that Member States have access to the views and expertise of those partners on a systematic basis.

(b) Leverage existing channels and consider new approaches for continuous and open communication between United Nations intergovernmental bodies and civil society, allowing for ongoing dialogue, exchange of information and collaboration beyond formal meetings.

(c) Encourage the private sector's contribution to addressing global challenges and strengthening their accountability towards the implementation of United Nations frameworks.

(d) Deepen United Nations' engagement with national parliaments in United Nations intergovernmental bodies and processes, in accordance with national legislation, including through building on the efforts of the United Nations and Inter-Parliamentary Union to engage parliamentarians to maintain support for the implementation of relevant UN agreements and resolutions.

(e) Request the Secretary-General to provide recommendations on ways to strengthen the engagement of local and regional authorities at the United Nations by the end of the seventy-ninth session for Member States' consideration, including on how United Nations' engagement with local and regional authorities can

contribute to the localization of the Sustainable Development Goals in line with national legislation and policies.

(f) Enhance cooperation between the United Nations and regional, sub-regional and other organizations, which will be critical to maintaining international peace and security, promoting and protecting human rights, and achieving sustainable development.

Action 60. We will strengthen the governance of outer space to foster its peaceful, safe, and sustainable uses for the benefit of all humanity.

27 August 2024

*end of Pact For The Future Of Total Slavery!*

PEACE SELLS BUT WHO’S BUYING?

Remember the MISSION folks!

Time to take down the UN 7 headed beast of Babylon!!! Watch this explainer - Sign the demand against Pact For The Future Of Total Slavery and share far and wide!!

Support TAKE DOWN THE BEAST UN!!!

