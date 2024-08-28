Heads up! Pact For the Future is now under a 72 hour Silence Procedure!

No idea why FORBES has the news out BEFORE the United Nations… Secrets UN?

REJECT THE UN PACT FOR THE FUTURE OF TOTAL SLAVERY!!!!

FIRST: There are TWO Urgent Demands to sign, then a bunch of information on the Pact for the Future is below!

UN Global Digital Compact to censor us all and own the internet is coming next- keep your eyes peeled - once we see it’s up for Silence Procedure we will make a form for everyone to protest just like this protest that you can all sign and share to reject Pact for the Future that JUST went under Silence Procedure

Heads UP:

As it is intended to be the final draft, Revision 3 of the Pact for the Future is now under silence procedure, a 72-hour review window where countries can raise objections to the final draft.

This News is from FORBES a couple hours ago - BUT NOTABLY IOJ CAN’T FIND THIS NEWS ON UN SITE FOR PACT FOR THE FUTURE YET

Sign Now to Demand Countries Break 72 hour Silence Procedure on UN Pact For the Future-BREAK THE SILENCE!

Happening NOW 72 hours Silence Procedure!!!

Update: the Silence Procedure on The Pact For The Future ends 1pm EST on Tuesday September 3, 2024!!!! (So we have a bit more than 72 hours - sign & share please and thank you)

Link: https://whowatch.org/rejectpactforthefuture

Also: Sign Now to tell countries to REJECT UN Declaration on Future Generations - It’s STILL in process!

(Silence Procedure and consensus was just broken but they are barreling forward to reach agreement by Sept 20-23 in Summit of the Future - Sign now to say Hell NO!!!!)

Link: https://whowatch.org/rejectdeclarationonfuturegenerations

Original post on the Declaration for Future Generations from a couple hours ago is below - It has a lot more details on the Declaration, if you have not yet read it in full:

Folks we need to stop the UN takeover - all paid subscriptions and donations are so important and appreciated in this non profit fight to save humanity from the scourge of UN pseudo-scientific "concepts" and "programs". We work on this DAILY! Support is needed for IOJ to go FULL STEAM as they are barreling forward FAST.

Support this work - Impede NWO!

Below is an article from Forbes this afternoon that is actually very interesting about the Declaration on Future Generations and the Pact For the Future. In particular, we found it interesting that: “An earlier draft expressed an intent to hold businesses liable for the impacts of climate change and a desire to use banks to push companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, that language was removed in the final draft released on August 27.” Elon Musk will be happy to hear this was removed, as he hates ESG’s like we do as a scam to burden business and bring about destabilization.

From Forbes:

UN ‘Summit Of The Future’ Changes Course On Businesses’ Accountability For Climate Change

Jon McGowan Contributor

I am an attorney who writes about ESG policy, laws, and regulations.

Updated Aug 28, 2024, 01:36pm EDT

In late September, the United Nations will host the Summit of the Future, a four-day meeting in New York that will adopt updated commitments to meet existing goals, including addressing climate change. The summit will result in the adoption of three documents that are still being drafted.

An earlier draft expressed an intent to hold businesses liable for the impacts of climate change and a desire to use banks to push companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, that language was removed in the final draft released on August 27.

In 2015, the UN adopted the 2030 Agenda, a “plan of action for people, planet, prosperity and peace outlined through 17 Sustainable Development Goals.” The SDGs address an array of issues including poverty, gender equality, education, and infrastructure. Notably, the SDGs created goals relating to the environment and climate change, in alignment with the Paris Agreement.

The SDGs have driven UN policy and international legal development. However, the goals were overly ambitious and turned out to be unobtainable. As the 2030 deadline approaches, the UN is working to find ways to adapt.

In 2021, the Secretary-General issued Our Common Agenda, a call for cooperation to get nations on track to “by turbocharging” action on the SDGs. It also called for a Summit of the Future to be held in September 2024.

The Summit of the Future is designed to bring world leaders together to refocus on obtaining the SDGs. At the summit, world leaders will adopt the Pact for the Future, which will include a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations.

The process to draft those documents began in February 2023. Delegates were selected to lead the process. They held a series of meetings and produced multiple revisions of the draft looking for a consensus on the language.

The prior draft, revision 2, of the Pact for the Future includes multiple “Actions” directed at addressing climate change. However, Action 53 should gain the attention of the business community.

Action 53 is primarily focused on international finance as it relates to climate change. Specifically, it looks at Multilateral Development Banks, institutions like the World Bank that are created to loan money to developing countries. MDBs are created, managed, and funded through international organizations, like the UN, or through agreements of multiple countries. As they are created to positively impact developing countries, the inclusion of policies like climate change is not uncommon.

However, Action 53 goes a step further, calling on regulations to ensure “that the private sector, especially large corporations, contributes to sustainability and protecting our planet.”

To accomplish this goal, they advocate for the use of reporting procedures, like sustainability reporting; and environmental, social, and governance reporting; and climate-related risk disclosures.

Further, it calls for the establishment of “accountability mechanisms for environmental damage caused by their activities.” While the specific mechanisms are unclear, the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive is the most likely model for future legal and financial accountability on businesses for climate change. So far, there has been little desire in other jurisdictions to adopt similar legal liabilities.

Finally, the Pact for the Future calls on countries to “make ratings of investment products more credible.” This has been an ongoing concern in the financial sector as climate minded investors rely on rating systems to determine if a product is green or climate friendly. However, there is no consistency in the regulations and funds have been accused of being misleading. Financial regulatory agencies around the world have started to develop regulations relating to climate friendly and green claims by funds.

However, revision 3 removed that language. The latest version states that countries will “encourage that the private sector, especially large corporations, contributes to sustainability and protecting our planet, including through partnership-based approaches, to scale up support to developing countries and enable climate action.”

For some reason FORBES is posting this news before UN???

As it is intended to be the final draft, Revision 3 of the Pact for the Future is now under silence procedure, a 72-hour review window where countries can raise objections to the final draft.

The same procedure for the Declaration on Future Generations resulted in multiple objections, especially in the climate change sections. Expect similar actions on the Pact, and further revisions.

The Summit of the Future will occur September 20-23 in New York.

Unpacking the Pact for the Future: Analyses and Takeaways from Rev.1 & Rev.2 UN, Development and Human Rights - From GlobalPolicy.org

Explainer: The Summit of the Future will take place on 22-23 September 2024 at UNHQ in New York and has been envisaged as a pivotal moment to reinvigorate the multilateral system and redress the inequities within global governance at large. The Summit’s outcome document, the Pact for the Future, contains a myriad of proposals aimed at addressing issues that present and future generations face, organized across five key tracks:

Chapter 1. Sustainable development and financing for development;

Chapter 2. International peace and security;

Chapter 3. Science technology and innovation;

Chapter 4. Youth and future generations; and

Chapter 5. Global governance

The Pact for the Future has undergone a series of iterations as Member States continue to hold negotiations, since the release of the Pact’s Zero Draft on 26 January 2024. Rev.1 of the Pact was released on 14 May and Rev.2 was most recently published on 17 July.

Rev. 3 is anticipated to be released by the end of August. [apparently it’s in 72 hour Silence Procedure - but we cannot find a copy of it! - IOJ]

Throughout the negotiation process, Member States expressed that their goal is to produce an ambitious and outcome-oriented Pact, however several changes made between Rev.1 and Rev.2. resulted in an iteration of the Pact that is weakened, diluted, and risks maintaining the unjust status quo.

The “Unpacking the Pact for the Future” series analyses the changes in language made between Rev.1 and Rev.2 to assess the state of the Pact as it is now and what should be done in Rev. 3 to raise the ambition of the Pact, thus working to ensure that Member States capitalize on this once in a generation moment at the Summit of the Future.

This explainer focuses on funding of the UN, development and human rights, and looks at specific actions in Chapter 5 (Global Governance).

A side by side comparison of the text from Rev.1 and Rev.2 reveals the specific changes in language made and the “key takeaways” section provides insights as to why these changes matter.

Side by Side Comparison :

Funding the UN, Development & Human Rights | Rev.1 Actions 41 & 42 & Rev.2 Actions 46 & 47 Rev.1 Rev.2 Action 41.

We will reform and strengthen the United Nations.

Action 46. We will strengthen the United Nations system

51. We underline the importance of the United Nations remaining effective, efficient and impactful.

We agree to:

70. We underline the importance of the United Nations system remaining effective, efficient and impactful. We decide to: 51. (c) Strengthen and sustainably fund the United Nations development system, including the Resident Coordinator system, to more effectively support countries to meet their sustainable development ambitions and ensure it can address new and emerging challenges.

70. (b) Strengthen the United Nations development system, including the Resident Coordinator system, to make it more strategic, responsive, collaborative and integrated in supporting developing countries achieve the 2030 Agenda and address new and emerging challenges, in line with nationally-owned plans, through sustainable and predictable funding.

Action 42. We will strengthen the United Nations’ human rights pillar to ensure the effective enjoyment by all of all human rights and respond to new and emerging challenges.

Action 47. We will strengthen the United Nations’ human rights pillar to ensure the effective enjoyment by all of all human rights and respond to new and emerging challenges.

52. Following the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the thirtieth anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, we are committed to actively promoting and protecting all human rights and fundamental freedoms, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development. We commit to fulfill our respective obligations to respect, protect and uphold human rights and to implement all relevant international human rights instruments. All human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated, and the Sustainable Development Goals seek to achieve all human rights. Human Rights Defenders must be protected and supported as important partners in achieving our collective commitments.

71. Following the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the thirtieth anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, we remain committed to actively promoting and protecting all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights. This includes the right to development. We recommit to realize our respective obligations to respect, protect and fulfill human rights and to implement all relevant international human rights instruments. All human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated, and the Sustainable Development Goals both depend on the protection of and seek to achieve all human rights. Human rights defenders must be protected from any form of intimidation and reprisals, both online and offline. [epic fail so far - IOJ note] Our ability to uphold human rights in the future will require us to strengthen our capabilities to respond to the negative impact of new technologies, poverty and inequality, climate change and environmental degradation, and threats to international peace and security in new and emerging domains on human rights.

We agree to: We must continue to uphold human rights in the future by strengthening our capabilities to respond to new and emerging domains in human rights.

We decide to: (b) Request the Secretary-General to provide proposals for adequate, sustainable and predictable financing of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights with the aim of steadily and significantly increasing the Office’s regular budget resources over the next five years. (b) Request the Secretary-General to provide proposals for adequate, sustainable and predictable financing of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and United Nations’ human rights mechanisms, with the aim of steadily and significantly increasing the resources, including from the regular budget, for the efficient and effective execution of their mandates.

Key Takeaways:

● The shift from “We will reform” → “We will strengthen” in regards to the United Nations indicates a weakening of language by maintaining the institution as is despite its problems.

● The quality and quantity of funding the UN system plays a direct role in the institution's overall effectiveness, and is a critical component that needs to be sufficiently addressed when discussing UN reform. Language on funding the UN has been weakened in Rev.2 in that funding of the UN Development System (UNDS) and the Resident Coordinator (RC) system, the cornerstone of the UNDS, is framed in terms of funding aligned with “nationally-owned plans” rather than as a reflection of Member State commitments to the multilateral system.

● Upholding the right to development is now a standalone sentence in Rev.2, signifying its increased importance.

● Language on increasing funding for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has been kept, however, the timeline for increasing regular budget resources over the next five years has been dropped and replaced with vague language. Weakening the language in this regard indicates reservations by Member States to provide financial commitments to funding the human rights pillar of the UN, which already suffers from chronic underfunding.

● The role and importance of human rights defenders has been slightly diluted, with Rev.1 highlighting the importance of their protection and critical role in achieving collective Member State commitments to Rev.2 focused solely on protection; another slight shift from “our ability to uphold human rights” to “we will continue to uphold human rights” implies a shift towards maintaining business as usual rather than assessing/charting a new approach to mainstreaming human rights.

IOJ add’s in that the Member States have a duty to strengthen human rights OUTSIDE the UN system - what’s with the overfunding of UN human rights bodies as if the UN human rights system could ever be functional while UN?

