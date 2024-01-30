Today we received an open letter to world leaders from GPMB confirming what we all hope - that leaders dropped the IHR , never agreeing on a draft by the January 27, 2024 WHO deadline!!!

Even the treaty is falling apart, so keep the faith we are winning:

PS: (At the bottom are 2 timely actions you can sign about rejecting the accord and IHR)

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Pandemic Accord Treaty Epic FAIL Incoming…

We welcome the efforts of negotiators in Geneva in this challenging process so far. But as the agreed adoption deadline rapidly approaches, there are worrying signs of stalemate on several issues - GPMB January 30, 2024

Who is GPMB?

They are the ones we need to watch dear reader, thats who!

They were the ones calling for the pandemic treaty in the first place. They have some VERY powerful vaccine peddlers on the board, as well as alumni WHO Chief Scientist Farrar and the great “Dame Commander of the British Empire” - those kind of folks.

GPMB official website claims the following:

“Global Preparedness Monitoring Board The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) is an independent monitoring and accountability body to ensure preparedness for global health crises. Co-convened by the Director-General of the World Health Organization and the President of the World Bank, the GPMB is comprised of globally-recognized leaders and experts from a wide range of sectors, including global health, veterinary epidemiology, environment, human rights, economics, law, gender, and development. It is tasked with providing an independent and comprehensive appraisal for policy makers and the world about progress towards increased preparedness and response capacity for disease outbreaks and other emergencies with health consequences. In short, the work of the GPMB is to chart a roadmap for a safer world.”

They are REALLY DEEP into the business of pandemic governance and desperately wanted a pandemic simulation exercise like Event 201 by last month, end of 2024.

GPMB is a big club and IOJ ain’t in it

They literally would not let us in to listen to their UN secret meetings last year haha…

Proof We Can Win This - They Are Desperate: "Pandemic Accord Requires Leadership Now" - Haha they are LOSING

Here is their letter from today begging for the Pandemic Treaty & +$10.5B Year

(looks like we beat the IHR Amendment threat and we think this desperate GPMB letter shows humanity can beat the treaty too if we REALLY focus for a 3 month challenge and also appeal to world leaders BEFORE THE MAY WHA77 vote…)

Intro:

Pandemic accord requires leadership now - an open letter signed by more than 40 former Heads of State and senior global leaders

The GPMB has joined with other leaders to publish an open letter, calling urgently for the successful conclusion of the Pandemic Accord negotiations. The letter is signed by more than 40 leaders, representing The Elders, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, Pandemic Action Network, the Panel for a Global Public Health Convention, and Spark Street Advisors, as well as GPMB. It highlights the critical importance of the Pandemic Accord for the world’s safety from pandemics. The GPMB has called repeatedly for an agreement/accord for preparedness throughout its tenure. The Board first called for an international regulatory framework to address health emergencies in its 2020 Report, calling for the adoption of an international agreement in its 2021 Report, and further specifying needs for the Accord in the Board’s 2023 Report. Why is the Pandemic Accord so important? The COVID-19 pandemic has left an indelible mark on societies and economies worldwide. As we venture into the post-COVID era, we find ourselves grappling with global polarization, myriad conflicts, and a lingering mistrust among nations. This complex landscape poses challenges for the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) constituted by WHO member states. The INB is set to reconvene from February 19-29 to further refine the text that will be proposed at the 77th World Health Assembly in May 2024. The Pandemic Accord is needed to establish cooperative mechanisms essential for an effective response to future crises, which is of crucial importance for navigating this post-pandemic terrain. Two complementary approaches are imperative: firstly, each country must adopt specific provisions at the national level to enhance their preparedness, and secondly, nations must develop and strengthen international mechanisms to coordinate actions during large-scale epidemics or pandemics. To better prepare our world and ensure that investments in prevention and preparedness yield expected benefits, establishing a monitoring system is critical. This system should be capable of capturing the complexity and diversity of capacities required to make the world a safer place.

THE ACTUAL OPEN LETTER BELOW:

30 January, 2024 To all world leaders, Four years since it was declared a global emergency, COVID-19 continues to add to the estimated 28.5 million excess deaths associated with the pandemic.1 People and societies continue to suffer the long tail of its enormous social and economic toll. The full impacts of the disease and response are not yet fully understood. Countries are struggling with debt, inflation, weakened health systems, and social fractures. Vulnerable people, young people, and developing countries have greatly suffered. Overall, our world is facing a range of concurrent crises, including climate emergencies and deadly conflicts. Leaders have the power - and the responsibility - to ensure that another pandemic is not added to the burden. Not a PEEP about amending the IHR by the WHA77 because they FAILED to meet the deadline. They KNOW they only shot left is the pandemic accord treaty… It is vital now to ensure successful negotiations of a pandemic accord. The formal deadline for adoption is the 77th World Health Assembly - now just four months away. Pathogens which pose pandemic threats can arise anywhere, anytime, and only be overcome through global co-operation and action. We have come together at this critical time to call on you to lead on achieving an effective, legally-binding pandemic accord. The accord must transcend business as usual, because the status quo has been fatal for people during this pandemic. It must assure provisions which guarantee that all countries have the capacity to detect, alert, and contain pandemic threats, and the tools and means required to protect people’s health and economic and social well being. We welcome the efforts of negotiators in Geneva in this challenging process so far. But as the agreed adoption deadline rapidly approaches, there are worrying signs of stalemate on several issues which go to the heart of a transformative and equitable international system for pandemic preparedness and response. To this end, we believe that there are three core provisions which must underpin the accord: First, the pandemic accord must have equity at its heart. This includes recognising that all regions must have rapid access to the tools needed to stop outbreaks from becoming pandemics. A new approach is essential. Public health must trump private profits, and a charity-based approach is not the answer. Every region must have the capacities to research, develop, manufacture, and distribute lifesaving tools like vaccines, tests, and treatments. Skilled and passionate researchers in low- and middle- income countries (LMIC) have proven their abilities to produce these tools. Technology and knowledge transfer, combined with domestic, regional, and global support for research, development, and manufacturing hubs will make every region and the world safer. Second, the accord must commit to a pathway to sustained financing for pandemic preparedness and response. This should include the additional $10.5 billion per annum needed for the Pandemic Fund to fill basic gaps in LMIC pandemic preparedness funding. On top of this, financing must also include ambitious increases in domestic financing for pandemic preparedness - and response - in all countries; research and development financing; provision for immediate release of funds to combat a 1 The Pandemic’s True Death Toll, The Economist, accessed 29 January 2024. Also published in Our World in Data, accessed 29 January 2024. crisis; and financing for social and economic protection. Such funding must be additional and not drain the development assistance funds required to ensure that current health services continue. Finally, the agreement must ensure that Member States are held accountable for the commitments they make via the accord and that the world is making progress. Without such assurance, a new pathogen simply has license to spread. We recommend that countries commit to independent monitoring in the accord - both to ensure that the global status of pandemic preparedness across all countries, stakeholders, and sectors is monitored and reported to guide evidence-based decisions; and that countries are complying with the provisions of the accord. Combining best practices from monitoring of existing treaties, such as for climate, can help inform such a mechanism, with reporting used to inform actions and decisions at a regular Conference of Parties. In summary, we call on leaders today to step up now and empower your negotiators to make the decisions which would ensure an ambitious and legally-binding pandemic accord. It is your responsibility to collaborate globally to make the world safer and more stable. A new pandemic threat is inevitable. A new pandemic is not – if we act now. Implementation of an effective accord is vital to make COVID-19 the last pandemic of such devastation. Do not miss this history-making opportunity.

Signed, Chairs, Co-Chairs, Members and Secretariat of The Elders, The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (The Independent Panel), Pandemic Action Network, The Panel for a Global Public Health Convention (PGPHC), and Spark Street Advisors. Prof Ibrahim Abubakar, Pro-Provost (Health), University College London and Member of the GPMB Dr Palitha Abeykoon, Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Health of Sri Lanka and Member of the GPMB Mr Aggrey Aluso, Executive Director, Resilience Action Network Africa Ms Bente Angell-Hansen, Norwegian former diplomat and Member of the GPMB Dr Gro Harlem Brundtland, former Director-General of the World Health Organization and Member of The Elders Dr Mauricio Cárdenas, former Minister of Finance of Colombia and former Member of The Independent Panel HE Laura Chinchilla Miranda, Former President of Costa Rica and Member of the PGPHC The Rt Hon. Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Member of The Elders, former Co-Chair of The Independent Panel Prof Victor J. Dzau, President of the United States National Academy of Medicine (NAM) and Member of the GPMB Dr Chris Elias, President of the Global Development Program at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Member of the GPMB Dr Zijian Feng, Secretary-General and Executive Vice President of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association and Member of the GPMB Prof Patricia J. Garcia, Former Minister of Health of Peru and Member of the PGPHC Ms Bience Gawanas, former Under-Secretary-General and Special Advisor on Africa to the United Nations Secretary-General and Member of the GPMB Dr Jayati Ghosh, Professor of Economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Member of the GPMB Prof Lawrence O. Gostin, Professor and Chair in Global Health Law and Member of the PGPHC Ms Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, former President of Croatia and Co-Chair of the GPMB Mr Angel Gurría, Former Secretary-General, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and Member of the PGPHC Ms Jane Halton, Chair, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Member of the PGPHC Dr Naoko Ishii, Former Deputy Vice Minister of Finance of Japan and Member of the GPMB HE Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, Member of The Elders and former Co-Chair of The Independent Panel Dr Michel Kazatchkine, former Executive Director of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and former Member of The Independent Panel Prof Ilona Kickbusch, Founder and Chair of the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies and Member of the GPMB Mr. Ban Ki-Moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Chair of The Elders Dr Ricardo B. Leite, President and Founder, UNITE Global Parliamentarians Network and Member of the PGPHC Dr Joanne Liu, former International President of Doctors Without Borders and former Member of The Independent Panel Sir Mark Lowcock, Former Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and Member of the GPMB Prof Jemilah Mahmood, Professor and Director, Sunway Centre for Planetary Health and Member of the PGPHC Ms Susana Malcorra, Former Foreign Minister of Argentina and Member of the GPMB The Rt Hon, David Miliband, former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom and former Member of The Independent Panel Dr Winnie Mpanju-Shumbusho, Former WHO Assistant Director General and Member of the PGPHC Dr Anders Nordström, former Global Health Ambassador for Sweden and former Head of Secretariat of The Independent Panel Ms Joy Phumaphi, Former Minister of Health of Botswana and Co-Chair of the GPMB Prof Dr Maha El Rabbat, Former Minister of Health and Population of Egypt; Prof of Public Health and Member of the GPMB Prof Elil Renganathan, Professor of Public Health and Policy and Head of Secretariat, PGPHC HE Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and Chair of The Elders Dr Jorge Saavedra, Executive Director, AHF Global Public Health Institute and Member of The PGPHC Prof Nina Schwalbe, Founder and Principal, Spark Street Advisors Dame Barbara M. Stocking, Former President, Murray Edwards College, University of Cambridge and Chair of the PGPHC Dr Matthew Stone, Former Deputy Director-General at the World Organisation for Animal Health and Member of the GPMB Ms Eloise Todd, Executive Director & Co-Founder of Pandemic Action Network HE Ernesto Zedillo, former President of Mexico, Member of The Elders and former Member of The Independent Panel —

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Take the following 2 actions to STOP the WHO plans in their tracks:

NOTE*: If anyone had any troubles seeing or signing the Notices and demands below, they are fixed now and we apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for signing and sharing.

1st action: Demand no treaty accord

If you want to take action to ensure the treaty is prevented by the WHA 77, please sign the form below which is sent to HHS who asked us to comment. They are still listening, so make some noise to be heard. The pen is mightier than the sword and we are going to slash the ridiculous dreams of the WHO to create a pandemic accord that is binding upon the states to listen to the WHO and invest in their human experimentation racket. SIGN NOW to make a real difference while they are still deciding.

Link To Sign: https://whowatch.org/sign-to-protest-who-agendas

2nd action: Demand US to not approve IHR amendments

Support our friend James Roguski and Interest of Justice’s demand to HHS and US Government to enforce article 55 of the IHR and officially notify the WHO DG Tedros that US will not approve any IHR amendments at the WHA 77

Link To Sign: https://whowatch.org/enforce-article-55-prevent-late-ihr-amendments

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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