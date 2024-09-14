Canada’s Senate is about to make LAW… REALLY scary law as a matter of fact - you know - pandemic laws.. The kind that can force you to limit your rights and make you a chattel slave to untested and even coerced non vaccines, masks and the eternal hand sanitizer racket.

We made a form for you to protest last week, but now we see two new ways to protest which required us to make two new forms with two new customized protests, for a total of three ways to protest this Bill.

3 IMPORTANT PROTESTS TO SIGN

https://interestofjustice.org/rejectcanadianbillc-293

Please sign all 3 forms to cover all bases considering how critical this is:

As United States adopted a bill on 9 11 to allow the Senate to vote in new pandemic laws, we are set to help Canada stop this very same thing! STOP THE SENATE VOTING IN PANDEMIC LAWS IN CANADA - Senate meets again the 17th!

https://sencanada.ca/en/calendar/

NOTICE: PAY ATTENTION- UPDATE!!!

Our last post about this:

Canadas War On Science & Tyrannical Pandemic Plans Have Been Coming A Long Time... It's time to unite for the fight for what's right! Freedom is in our sight. Reclaiming our birthright for the tribe - Our co-founder Dustin is native indigenous from Canada - This is close to our hearts

Canadian pandemic bill would regulate meat production, develop contract tracing

Included in Bill C-293 are provisions to 'regulate commercial activities that can contribute to pandemic risk, including industrial animal agriculture,' produce 'alternative proteins,' and 'enable contact tracing of persons.'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin TrudeauKatherine KY Cheng/Getty Images

Tue Sep 10, 2024 - 5:19 pm EDT

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– A “pandemic prevention and preparedness” bill introduced by a backbencher MP of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party would give sweeping powers to “prevent” as well as “prepare” for a future pandemic, including regulating Canadian agriculture.

Bill C-293, or “An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness,” is now in its second reading in the Senate. The bill would amend the Department of Health Act to allow the minister of health to appoint a “National pandemic prevention and preparedness coordinator from among the officials of the Public Health Agency of Canada to coordinate the activities under the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act.”

Bill C-293 was introduced to the House of Commons in the summer of 2022 by Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith. The House later passed the bill in June of 2024 with support from the Liberals and NDP (New Democratic Party), with the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois opposing it.

A close look at this bill shows that, if it becomes law, it would allow the government via officials of the Public Health Agency of Canada, after consulting the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and of Industry and provincial governments, to “regulate commercial activities that can contribute to pandemic risk, including industrial animal agriculture.”

Text from the bill also states that the government would be able to “promote commercial activities that can help reduce pandemic risk,” which includes the “production of alternative proteins, and phase out commercial activities that disproportionately contribute to pandemic risk, including activities that involve high-risk species.”

It is not clear when Bill C-293 will proceed to the third reading in the Senate. When it was in the House, it took over a year for it to go from the second to the third reading. Should an early election be called this year, or the bill not get to its third reading before the fall of October of 2025, the bill will die.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Trudeau government has funded companies that produce food made from bugs. The Great Reset of Klaus Schwab and his World Economic Forum (WEF) has as part of its agenda the promotion of “alternative” proteins such as insects to replace or minimize the consumption of beef, pork, and other meats that they say have high “carbon” footprints.

Trudeau’s current environmental goals are in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” and include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades, as well as curbing red meat and dairy consumption.

Bill would give the government powers to ‘enable contact tracing’

Bill C-293 would allow the government to mandate industry help it in procuring products relevant to “pandemic preparedness, including vaccines, testing equipment and personal protective equipment, and the measures that the Minister of Industry intends to take to address any supply chain gaps identified.”

It would also allow the minister of industry to procure the “communications capacity and infrastructure for electronic platforms and tools,” which includes electronic applications that “enable contact tracing of persons exposed to infectious diseases that could lead to pandemics.”

The bill will also “take into account the recommendations made by the advisory committee following its review of the response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Canada.”

The federal government, and most provincial governments, during COVID, pushed and enacted contact tracing to monitor the general population. Any Canadians who traveled out of the country had to also use the government’s much maligned and scandal-ridden ArriveCAN travel app, which had a contact tracing feature.

Also during COVID, the Trudeau government took a heavy-handed approach when it came to enacting laws or rules under the guise of “health.” For example, in October 2021 Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 jab mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector. He also announced that the unvaccinated would no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train, both domestically and internationally.

This policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance. It also trapped “unvaccinated” Canadians in the country. ]

PLEASE NOTE ONE OF THE NEWER ISSUES BEING DISCOVERED:

The original version of the proposed bill (C-293) included a section that would have required a comprehensive review of Canada’s response to COVID-19, BUT THE REQUIREMENT FOR A REVIEW WAS DELETED from the version that was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024!

How can the federal government, in good faith, vote in new legislation for the management of future pandemics while completely dismissing the opportunity to gain valuable information and evidence on the handling or the mishandling of the previous pandemic? https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/bill-c-293-quietly-legislated-to-prepare-canada-for-the-next-pandemic/

Canada needs a pandemic post-mortem NOW, not later

The bill Erskine-Smith has tabled would [have] compel[led] the health minister to create an advisory committee that would [have] pursue[d] a potentially broad study of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. That committee would [have] review[ed] the actions of the Public Health Agency of Canada and the federal department of health. It also would [have] look[ed] at the responses of provincial and municipal governments and "analyze[ed] the health, economic and social factors relevant to the impact of the pandemic in Canada." https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/pandemic-covid-review-erskine-smith-wherry-analysis-1.6610550

The original version of C-293 included the section below requiring a Comprehensive Review of the COVID-19 Response (see below).

THE TEXT BELOW WAS REMOVED!

Comprehensive Review of the COVID-19 Response Advisory committee 3 (1) Within 90 days after the day on which this Act comes into force, the Minister of Health must establish an advisory committee to review the response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Canada. Function (2) The function of the advisory committee is to make recommendations for the improvement, throughout Canada, of preparedness efforts and response capabilities in relation to disease outbreaks in order to reduce the risks associated with future pandemics. Composition (3) The committee must be gender-balanced and is to be composed of persons who reflect a range of relevant backgrounds and disciplines. Scope of review (4) In conducting its review, the advisory committee is, among other things, to (a) assess the capability of the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Department of Health to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic before and during the pandemic; (b) in collaboration with provincial and municipal governments, assess the public health and pandemic response capabilities of those governments; (c) assess the effectiveness of the exercise of powers under any applicable federal laws before, during and after the pandemic and of the coordination of measures taken under those laws; and (d) analyse the health, economic and social factors relevant to the impact of the pandemic in Canada.

The above section was removed from C-293 before it was passed by the House of Commons.

HOWEVER, the House of Commons FAILED to remove the highlighted section below:

At the very least, C-293 needs to be amended because it mandates that the Minister of health MUST take into account recommendations made by a non-existent advisory committee.

https://www.parl.ca/documentviewer/en/44-1/bill/C-293/first-reading

https://www.parl.ca/documentviewer/en/44-1/bill/C-293/third-reading

The proposed legislation (C-293) is inadequate in many ways:

The section requiring a full review of the response to COVID-19 was removed. There is no definition of the term “pandemic.” There is no mention of addressing the violations of rights and freedoms that occurred due to government over-reach in response to COVID-19. There is no mention of addressing the adverse effects that were caused by the COVID-19 jabs and other medical and public health interventions. There is no clarity regarding the “lessons learned” from previous outbreaks. The “One Health Approach” referenced in C-293 has never been scientifically proven to be “central to preventing the risk of future pandemics”. The reliance on fraudulent diagnostic “tests” (PCRfraud.com) and worthless personal protective equipment (MaskCharade.com) are not addressed. There is no provision for public input into the process of creating a plan for prevention and preparedness of any future “pandemic.”

CANADA IS AN OPEN GOVERNMENT COUNTRY, THEY OWE PARTICIPATION

Bill C-293

BILL C-293

An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness

AS PASSED

BY THE HOUSE OF COMMONS

June 5, 2024

441147

SUMMARY

This enactment enacts the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act to require the Minister of Health to establish, in consultation with other ministers, a pandemic prevention and preparedness plan, which is to include information provided by those ministers.

It also amends the Department of Health Act to provide that the Minister of Health must appoint a national pandemic prevention and preparedness coordinator from among the officials of the Public Health Agency of Canada to coordinate the activities under the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act.

BILL C-293

An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness

Preamble

Whereas the costs of prevention and preparedness measures are insignificant in comparison to the human and economic costs of a pandemic;

Whereas Parliament is committed to making efforts to prevent the risk of and prepare for future pandemics and to promote transparency and accountability in relation to those efforts;

Whereas it is critical to build on the lessons learned from previous outbreaks of serious diseases, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Ebola virus disease (EVD), Zika virus disease, tuberculosis, H1N1 flu and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19);

Whereas a One Health approach — a multisectoral and multidisciplinary collaborative approach that focuses on the human, animal, plant and ecosystem health and welfare interface — is central to preventing the risk of future pandemics;

And whereas this approach requires sustained collaboration among various ministers, all levels of government and Indigenous communities;

Now, therefore, His Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate and House of Commons of Canada, enacts as follows:

Short Title

Short title

1 This Act may be cited as the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act.

Purpose of Act

Purpose

2 The purpose of this Act is to prevent the risk of and prepare for future pandemics and to promote transparency and accountability in relation to the Government of Canada’s efforts to do so.

Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Plan

Pandemic prevention and preparedness plan

3 (1) The Minister of Health must establish a pandemic prevention and preparedness plan.

Plan — contents

(2) The pandemic prevention and preparedness plan must

(a) set out a summary of mitigation strategies that the Minister of Health intends to implement in order to prevent the risk of and prepare for disease outbreaks that could lead to pandemics, as well as a projected timeline for their implementation;

(b) identify the key drivers of pandemic risk and describe how Canadian activities, domestic and abroad, contribute to the risk;

(c) ensure sustained collaboration between the Minister of Health and provincial governments and Indigenous communities in the development of the plan in order to align approaches and address any jurisdictional challenges, including with respect to the collection and sharing of data;

(d) provide for training programs, including collaborative activities, with other levels of government, Indigenous communities and relevant agencies;

(e) ensure that standards and guidelines that pertain to the prevention of and response to pandemic risk are aligned with the approach described in para­graph (3)‍(a);

(f) describe the state of research in relation to preventing and responding to infectious diseases that could lead to pandemics;

(g) provide for the establishment and interlinking of surveillance systems for infectious diseases in Canada and for infectious diseases of concern outside Canada;

(h) support local public health and primary care capacity building;

(i) identify preparedness strategies for public health services across Canada including in respect of

(i) the protection of vulnerable and marginalized populations,

(ii) working conditions of essential workers across all sectors,

(iii) the availability and management of relevant stockpiles, including testing equipment and personal protective equipment,

(iv) the surge capacity of human resources required for the testing and contact tracing of persons exposed to infectious diseases, and

(v) communication of risk to the public;

(j) provide for measures, including training, to increase the ability of healthcare workers in a range of settings to manage sudden and unexpected increases in patient volume;

(k) include the following information, to be provided by the Minister of Industry:

(i) the manufacturing capacity in Canada with respect to any product relevant to pandemic preparedness, including vaccines, testing equipment and personal protective equipment, and the measures that the Minister of Industry intends to take to address any supply chain gaps identified, and

(ii) the communications capacity and infrastructure for electronic platforms and tools, including electronic applications that enable contact tracing of persons exposed to infectious diseases that could lead to pandemics;

(l) after consultation with the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Minister of Industry and provincial governments, provide for measures to

(i) reduce the risks posed by antimicrobial resistance,

(ii) regulate commercial activities that can contribute to pandemic risk, including industrial animal agriculture,

(iii) promote commercial activities that can help reduce pandemic risk, including the production of alternative proteins, and

(iv) phase out commercial activities that disproportionately contribute to pandemic risk, including activities that involve high-risk species;

(m) include the following information, to be provided by the Minister of the Environment:

(i) after consultation with relevant provincial ministers, a summary of changes in land use in Canada, including in relation to disturbed habitats, that could contribute to pandemic risk, such as deforestation, encroachment on wildlife habitats and urbanization and that were made, in the case of the first plan, since the last report on changes in land use published under the Federal Sustainable Development Act or, in the case of the updated plans, during the reporting period for the updated plan,

(ii) a summary of the measures the Minister of the Environment intends to take to reduce the risk that the commercial wildlife trade in Canada and abroad will lead to a pandemic, including measures to regulate or phase out live animal markets, and

(iii) a summary of the measures the Minister of the Environment intends to take to protect global biodiversity and to halt and reverse global deforestation;

(n) include a summary, to be provided by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, of the measures that that minister intends to take to support global health equity, including measures to increase public health capacity around the world and to ensure equitable access to vaccines, testing equipment and treatment;

(o) set out, in consultation with relevant ministers, a summary of key cooperative measures or agreements on disease outbreak prevention and preparedness between the Government of Canada, other foreign governments and key international organizations, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations Environment Programme, the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; and

(p) set out, in consultation with the Minister of Transport, the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and other relevant ministers, the routes by which and rates at which pathogens that could lead to pandemics could enter Canada and a summary of border-related measures that would be implemented to reduce any risk.

Considerations

(3) When establishing the plan under subsection (1) or when providing the required information under subsection (2), the Minister of Health or the ministers referred to in subsection (2), as the case may be, must

(a) use a multisectoral and multidisciplinary collaborative approach, known as a One Health approach, that focuses on the human, animal, plant and ecosystem health and welfare interface;

(b) take into account the best scientific information available;

(c) leverage international expertise by using internationally developed metrics for pandemic prevention and preparedness, when applicable; and

(d) take into account the recommendations made by the advisory committee following its review of the response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in Canada.

Tabling

(4) Within two years after the day on which this Act comes into force, the Minister of Health must prepare a report setting out the plan and cause it to be tabled in each House of Parliament on any of the first 15 days on which that House is sitting after it is completed.

Publication

(5) The Minister of Health must publish the report on the website of the Department of Health within 10 days after it has been tabled in both Houses of Parliament.

Updated plan

4 (1) The Minister of Health must update the pandemic prevention and preparedness plan at least once every three years and cause a report setting out the updated plan to be tabled in each House of Parliament on any of the first 15 days on which that House is sitting after it is completed.

Updated plan — contents

(2) In the updated plan, the Minister of Health must

(a) report on the progress that has been made towards preventing pandemic risk and improving preparedness efforts in Canada;

(b) in collaboration with the relevant ministers, provide any relevant updates on the information described under subsection 3(2); and

(c) take into account the considerations set out in subsection 3(3).

Publication

(3) The Minister of Health must publish the report on the website of the Department of Health within 10 days after it has been tabled in both Houses of Parliament.

1996, c. 8

Amendment to the Department of Health Act

5 The Department of Health Act is amended by adding the following after section 4.‍1:

National coordinator — pandemic prevention and preparedness

4.‍11 For the purpose of coordinating the activities under the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act , the Minister shall appoint a national pandemic prevention and preparedness coordinator from among the officials of the Public Health Agency of Canada and delegate to the coordinator the powers, duties and functions that the Minister considers appropriate.

