PS: WE HAVE A NOTICE AND DEMAND CAMPAIGN UP UNTIL SEPTEMBER 20 AND WILL POST IT DAILY ON TOP - SKIP AHEAD IF YOU SIGNED ALREADY!

Sign unless you WANT permanent covid lockdowns, forced vaccines and masks 24/7.

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

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T-minus and counting Day 1 starts today!

There are only 3 days left until the United Nations summit final day September 20, 2023 where UN and Member States intend to sign the OUTRAGEOUS and unnecessary SDG Stimulus for an unreasonable whopping $500 Billion dollars a year to “rescue” the failing SDG’s that are only 12% on track.

We the people do NOT want or need the evil unscientific overly ambitious SDG’s (sustainable development goals). Its all based on a climate science scam anyway.

The countdown starts NOW! lets be prepared!

What do we know:

We know that 14 0f the 17 SDG’s equals vaccine mandates. But there is more! - now they are pushing for hate speech laws to create the ultimate censorship, carbon taxes, vaccine and climate passports to exercise your rights, and sadly mandated mRNA experiments will be possible for everyone. In general it will give the UN and WHO way too much power over your health and usher you into the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” where WEF, WHO and UN intend to read your mind and surveil you “under the skin” using biotechnology that “merges your digital, biological and physical worlds”. Remember the UN is WHO and they both merged with WEF.

Do you approve of the United Nations and WHO power grabs to control the world under health monopoly with the World Economic Forum? IOJ does NOT approve.

Say it loud and proud!

NO UN - Go Away!

Remember to sign and share this now!!!

Tomorrow IOJ will announce another BOLD IOJ action to take to stop the UN Political Declaration/SDG Stimulus that we are working on all day today. For now please sign and share this important letter to UN and States before it’s too late and we unwisely allow the SDG Summit to sign the UN Political Declaration which is really a plot to fund the oppressors to destroy us all.

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HOW CAN YOU HELP? For now we are 100% reader supported and Stripe banned us for no reason, so we cannot monetize Substack subscriptions. Us lightworkers are under attack and IOJ needs your support as we are about to go into full prosecution mode while completely underfunded. We are blessed and cursed with having the first case with a prosecutor investigation that closed agreeing false testimony about the experiments and we also have a hearing ordered to stop the covid-19 vaccines for being illegal experiments that violate Nuremberg Code. We cant shut down now as Nuremberg 2.0 is commencing. We need all hands on deck to keep IOJ afloat as we CRUSH the covid tyrants with their own lies! Together we can still stop the globalist takeover of Earth and mankind!

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Read more from the long history and SAGA between IOJ and WHO:

Stop Agenda 2030 decodes all 17 UN goals, with sources, and tracks 195 nations on one map. It's free, independent and reader-funded, hosted by Interest of Justice.

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