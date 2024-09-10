Share

Well everyone the masters with the crystal ball are setting up another fake pandemic to strip everyone of their rights, quarantining healthy people and otherwise causing public health mayhem to push the Monkeypox novel [non]vaccine Eugenic experiment onto people starting in Africa and going global as we speak.

Below is a story from Lifesite News yesterday showing us what we already knew was going to happen, that Mpox is being used like covid to roll out experimental vaccines and ramp up governmental controls to limit rights. IOJ is VERY, VERY, VERY concerned that public health laws are being used as part of an attack on humanity and that Mpox is being used as a guise to push experimental vaccines on populations.

Because it’s such a great danger for governments & their clandestine military cohorts to continue to use WHO public health emergencies of international concern PHEIC’s fake pandemics and the measures that come with them to attack us all, we are indeed suing the WHO and some governments, such as United States to prove the PCR test is a fraud and the non vaccines are MADE TO KILL, INJURE AND HARM FERTILITY.

Before we get into the story about Singapore Tyranny we want to share a video clip and some hope that we are well on the road to Nuremberg 2 and do intend to work our ASSES off to prevail victorious in our mission to achieve justice for humanity. We can’t let the nonsense continue forever and ever.

Road to Nuremberg 2 - Depositions begin for Costa Rica’s Prosecutors coming tomorrow Sept 11 at 11am EST.

We are going to post our second episode of our Justice For Humanity podcast at 11am EST tomorrow for 911 - Government crimes against humanity apparently is the common theme here.

In the second edition of Road to Nuremberg 2, coming tomorrow, we speak with three of the courageous and wise experts who came to our Nuremberg Hearing last November as we gear up for refiling our case and forcefully combatting the PHEIC fake pandemic racket and deadly [non]vaccines as a crime against humanity in court.

Below is a timely snippit of tomorrows important podcast that was filmed last month on the anniversary of Nuremberg Code with us Dr. Yeadon speaking with Dr. Janci Lindsay and Sasha Latypova about if people will believe the fake Mpox pandemic and why it’s so absurd it’s laughable if it were not so serious. Dr. Janci Lindsay explains that at least one US State has made a law to allow administration of vaccines with no parental consent.

Dr. Yeadon’s, Dr. Janci Lindsay & Sasha Latypova’s PHEIC Monkeypox Warnings

Peasant mockery. Public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) sounds like fake. It’s all just peasant mockery right in your face.

How can you have asymptomatic monkeypox?- Dr. Yeadon want’s to know!

Vaccines are rolling out to your State with NO parental consent to inject your kid!

We believe it’s our duty to act to prevent the next pandemic by finally forcing the reckoning on the last fake pandemic in a court of law with ample discovery to prove we are right, theres nothing to fear, that is you have nothing to fear but your governments conspiring with UN, WHO and WEF. And don’t take the PCR test!

Our Appellate case for violating Nuremberg Code was ORDERED by 3 judges last November 9th, 2023 and in the order they said we must refile to have a trial and the lower court has to hear from our experts. We have prepared the case for 10 months and are taking the final depositions. The lawyer fees are high but this team of lawyers is worth it. Support is very appreciated as we wrap up the case and try to raise the final payments to the lawfirm in a timely manner! Freedom isn’t free - it takes expensive & solid lawsuits!

Singapore launches COVID-style quarantine, vaccine campaign for monkeypox

(LifeSiteNews) — The dreary days of quarantines are not over, at least in Singapore.

Following the World Health Organization’s August declaration of monkeypox (“mpox”) as a a “public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC),” Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) stated on September 4 that all medical practitioners and healthcare institutions have to report all mpox cases to MOH immediately.

MOH considers mpox “a viral disease that is caused by two distinct clades of the monkeypox virus (MPXV), known as Clade I and II,” with Clade I cases being considered more serious than Clade II.

According to news platform Mothership.sg, blister-like rashes and fever are the most prevalent symptoms of mpox, although “serious complications or death can occur in medically vulnerable individuals.”

Designated hospitals will test all suspected Clade I cases identified by primary care providers via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on swabs of skin lesions for confirmation of the virus, as per a statement on the MOH website.

Notably, the same website admitted that “there have yet to be point-of-care rapid test kits that are sufficiently accurate in diagnosing mpox.”

Once a Clade I case is verified, MOH will immediately start quarantining close contacts of the case in an allocated government quarantine facility for 21 days. This considerable length of quarantine is similar to Singapore’s strict quarantine protocols during the peak of COVID-19 in 2021.

“We are monitoring the situation closely with our international counterparts, and are ready to respond decisively should the situation change,” MOH said in a press release cited by Mothership.sg.

Additionally, the Singapore government has authorized a vaccine supposedly to combat mpox. Known as Jynneos, this “vaccine” will be given to two groups, namely healthcare workers at the highest risk of exposure to mpox, as well as close contacts of mpox cases (Clade I and Clade II), an MOH press release disclosed.

The MOH claims that this vaccine is a live attenuated (non-replicating) one, and added that the Expert Committee on Immunization stated that a single dose of the shot be given within 14 days of exposure to purportedly decrease people’s risk of disease.

Notably, close contacts of mpox cases will have the vaccine given while they are in quarantine, MOH divulged, without revealing details on whether these people would be given a choice to take the shots or not.

MOH asserted that its present supply of Jynneos injections would be ample according to Singapore’s current mpox vaccination strategy.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our vaccination strategy accordingly, as the pox situation and vaccine supplies evolve globally,” the ministry elaborated.

In turn, Singapore-based critics have been quick to slam the government’s announcement on its approach to dealing with mpox. Iris Koh, founder of Singapore-based group “Healing The Divide” and champion of medical freedom, lambasted the government’s “draconian measures” in a Facebook post on September 5. In her post, Koh stated:

We wish to know from Ministry of Health, Singapore. Does that mean that they have the POWER to anyhowly VACCINATE us if we are 21 days in the designated Government Quarantine Facility??? Mothership please help to clarify what draconian measures the Government will do. We know that under the Infectious Disease Act, they can, but I hope this is NOT another EXCUSE to VACCINATE US with EXPERIMENTAL mRNA INJECTIONS. It’s against the Nuremberg code. They better don’t TOUCH me. I suspect this may be a Psy Ops. Isolate us for 21 days and then make us cave to the vaccines… You have all been warned. We should all be very concerned. Help me to share and viral please.

Koh’s post garnered various responses from Facebook users. One such response reads:

‘No cases of the more severe mpox Clade I have been detected in Singapore to date’ Since no severe mpox case detected, why people need to take the mpox jabs? Can the jabs prevent infection, transmission and serious illness? If the close contact has no mpox, he still needs to jab? If he refused to take the jab? If someone died after vaxed, would Moh be responsible? Why there are no other solutions, Moh only anyhow jabbing people? Many people have died from covid vaccine, would mpox vaccine kill many more people? A good vaccine is one which can prevent infection and transmission.

During the height of the COVID-19 craze, Singapore was subject to a regime of draconian government lockdowns and experimental vaccination campaigns. The Singapore government dealt with vaccine resistance harshly, allowing no room for dissent against its “pro-vaccine” narrative. In 2022, religious houses of worship, including Catholic churches, had to implement government-mandated “vaccination-differentiated safe management measures” (VDS). People who chose to remain “unvaccinated” due to health or ethical concerns over the abortion-tainted mRNA shots could not freely worship in religious houses as they wished. No religious exemptions were granted to those who expressed doubts about receiving the abortion-tainted shots.

Watch Justice For Humanity Podcast - Road to Nuremberg 2 - Ep 1 - PCR Fraud With James Roguski & IOJ Below:

It’s all a fraud! Pandemics are not real. Don’t believe us? Watch the episode below and see if you still believe in WHO’s PHEIC PCR pandemics!

Click image to watch video on Rumble

