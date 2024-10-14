WHO just sent this a few minutes ago to GLOAT they are getting their funding and strength back. Read it and weep. Our oppressors are apparently getting their funding. Sigh!

TODAYS NEWS, OCT 14, 2024: Berlin---In a powerful demonstration of high-level support, the World Health Organization (WHO) today received nearly US$ 700 million in new funding commitments from European countries, foundations and others, and another US$ 300 million in reaffirmed commitments.

Announced at the WHO Investment Round Signature Event at the World Health Summit in Berlin hosted by Germany, France, and Norway, the commitments highlighted the urgent need for investments in the Organization’s mission to improve health outcomes worldwide.

The world’s global health strategy, WHO's Fourteenth General Programme of Work 2025-2028, was approved by WHO’s 194 Member States at the World Health Assembly in May [DESPITE INTEREST OF JUSTICE AND FREE SPEECH ASSOCIATION BEING CENSORED IN THE ONLY CSO “CONSULTATION” WITH WHO - EVER- TO DISCUSS GPW14 - IOJ NOTE]. The Organization’s first ever Investment Round, also launched at the Assembly, aims to ensure that WHO has the predictable, flexible, and resilient funding it needs to effectively partner with countries to implement the strategy. [we tried to stop this - we really tried, but was CENSORED IN THE WHO MEETING BY JEREMY FARRAR who we think owes us an APOLOGY - IOJ note]

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; the Prime Ministers of Estonia (Kristen Michal), Montenegro (Milojko Spajić), and Norway (Jonas Gahr Støre); government Ministers and representatives of Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom of Great Britian and Northern Ireland (UK); Wellcome CEO John-Arne Røttingen; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Gates Foundation Chair Bill Gates; and Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar were among leaders making commitments or speaking in support of WHO during the high-level event.

Federal Chancellor Scholz said Germany was committing nearly US$ 400 million of funding to WHO over the next four years, including more than US$ 260 million in new voluntary funding. In his address, the Chancellor said: “The WHO’s work benefits us all. What it needs for this work is sustainable financing that gives it the certainty to plan ahead and the flexibility to react."

Global health foundation partners and CEOs made pledges including Wellcome, with a US$ 50 million commitment, and the Institute for Philanthropy, Resolve to Save Lives, and the World Diabetes Foundation each committing or recommitting US$ 10 million.

The WHO Foundation’s CEO Anil Soni announced a US$ 50 million commitment to the Investment Round, which includes part of a US$ 57 million pledge from Foundation S and Sanofi to support WHO’s global health agenda, and at least US$ 30 million in contributions from other philanthropic and private sector partners, including new commitments from Boehringer Ingelheim and Novo Nordisk.

Governments and partners have already been making significant pledges to the Investment Round, including 16 African governments so far, and in Berlin the Minister of Health for Mauritania, speaking on behalf of the African Union, reconfirmed support for a successful outcome to the Investment Round.

Announcing plans to pledge or continue funding WHO were France, Spain, the UK, and the Gates Foundation.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, concluded the event by thanking donors and partners: "We know that we are making this ask at a time of competing priorities and limited resources. That’s why I have asked every Member State and every partner to step up. Every contribution counts. Once again, my deep thanks to Chancellor Scholz, co-hosts France and Norway, and the World Health Summit for the event tonight, and to all countries and partners who have announced pledges."

The event marked a milestone in the Investment Round engagement process which will culminate at next month’s G20 leaders’ Summit, chaired by Brazilian President Lula da Silva. The Summit will be a moment for leaders to pledge additional resources for WHO, further advancing global health equity.

The event in Berlin, moderated by Isabelle Kumar, former news anchor, ended with a musical finale by Quire, symbolizing the unity and determination of all participants to work towards a fully funded WHO, capable of addressing the world’s most pressing health challenges.

