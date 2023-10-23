“uncertainty fueled skepticism and distrust causing some people in the country to reject quality, safe, and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines.” - WHO & PAHO. WHO & PAHO know the covid non vaccines are NOT safe or effective. The only logical conclusion is they are lying to maliciously harm people & deny informed consent to facilitate serious undue experimentation.

Did you hear that dear readers? WHO is upset that alleged “infodemics” cause rejection of “quality, safe, and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines”… Good grief!

What was WHO’s solution?

WHO decided to “TARGET” (in their own words) vulnerable disabled and indigenous with no internet in Costa Rica for “vaccine uptake”. Go figure.

Damning Article by WHO~

“Debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines in Costa Rica”

Source WHO still has this page up from 2021 alleging they are the truth sorters and are “protecting Costa Ricans from myths and misinformation”, despite EVERYTHING they said turning out to be totally bogus disinformation & propaganda from the get go!

It is evident that the WHO & PAHO (backed by UN-WEF cabal) are defrauding the Costa Rican Indigenous into taking the covid vaccine biological agents by telling them “it acts like a shield”, which is false.

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Read the following WHO Article: “Debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines in Costa Rica”

Copied verbatim below:

Debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines in Costa Rica

An abundance of information—some accurate, some not—spread alongside the COVID-19 outbreak. The infodemic created a breeding ground for uncertainty and, as Costa Rica began to acquire COVID-19 vaccines through the WHO co-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility and bilateral agreements, uncertainty fueled skepticism and distrust causing some people in the country to reject quality, safe, and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines.

To empower people to make evidence-informed choices about COVID-19 vaccination, PAHO launched the Debunking Myths About COVID-19 Vaccines communication initiative in Costa Rica. Its inclusive messaging was transmitted through radio, TV, face-to-face events, and virtual platforms, such as online training courses aimed to leave no one behind.

Verbal and survey feedback indicated that the initiative was well received by community members, and PAHO received a high number of requests from actors at the local, regional, and national levels to replicate the workshops. Vaccine coverage increased, particularly in the segments of the population targeted by the initiative, indicating that the full range of efforts used to improve vaccine uptake in Costa Rica were effective.

How did Costa Rica do it, and how did the WHO Secretariat support Costa Rica?

Overcoming access barriers for people with disabilities – To address the needs of people with hearing and visual disabilities, the PAHO/WHO Country Office, with inputs from the National Council for People with Disabilities, added a video, Costa Rican Sign Language, and MP3 audio to communication materials. Activities, such as painting images related to the vaccine, were used to transmit the message more effectively in two participatory workshops held with 39 people living with intellectual disabilities and the carers who support them.

“I have learned that COVID vaccines are like a shield; they protect us.”

Course participant with an intellectual disability

Training health workers – Barriers to accessing COVID-19 vaccination include a lack of adequate knowledge in health workers. Nurses expressed concern about low vaccination rates in pregnant women and needed more information to be able to communicate well with their patients. In response, PAHO developed a version of the workshop focused on pregnancy and lactation and integrated it into an online continuing education course at Hospital México. The course was promoted nationwide through institutional and social networks and 150 obstetric nurses attended.

Clearly the sign says “for protecting the community and the culture” Whilst not giving informed consent of the gene editing nature of the COVID-19 biological agent or the fact it does not prevent transmission or immunize like a vaccine... Photo Credit: © PAHO Costa Rica

Photo Caption: Elicia Bejarano, leader of the Abrojo Montezuma indigenous community, where one of the workshops took place.

Photo Caption: A face-to-face version of the workshop was held with Indigenous communities with limited internet access

PAHO’s approach was successful because it recognized that COVID-19 myths and misinformation cut across all segments of the population and a collaborative, participatory approach was taken to address them. PAHO continues to work with national authorities and communities to counter myths and misinformation as they emerge and evolve in Costa Rica. By continually adapting materials to meet diverse needs, PAHO is progressively reaching more people with information that can, for many, be the difference between life and death.

*end of the UN-WEF funded and WHO/PAHO disinformation, deception, manipulation, coercion and threat campaign upon the vulnerable indigenous and people with disabilities*

*fin*

THE END OF WHO/PAHO BS

Lets talk, because the above WHO & PAHO article is criminal.

No WHO & PAHO, It is simply NOT true that your ineffective covid-19 [non] vaccines “acts like a shield”. IOJ

That is a crime of serious undue experimentation using WHO officially sanctioned pure disinformation to manipulate people into human experimentation while omitting what is required for informed consent.

As noted by WHO & PAHO: “The info very well can be the difference between life and death” and THAT is why the malfeasant WHO should be PROHIBITED in the public interest. Their advice is potentially deadly, quite literally.

Dear WHO & PAHO, This is IOJ and we would like to know if you would like to APOLOGIZE for tricking the tribes into ruining their pureblood for synthetic experiments that actually ruin their immune system? Probably not, but we thought we should ask on behalf of the vulnerable indigenous you deceitfully swindled. IOJ

If you are appalled at the WHO and PAHO’s targeting of vulnerable populations for human research you are not alone.

IOJ is suing the State of Costa Rica to stop the illegal WHO covid-19 [non] vaccine toxic biological agent experiments.

There is a public hearing set for November 9, 2023 where our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer), Dr. Ana Mihalcea and other world class experts to be announced will be testifying that it is in the public interest to stop the experimental, unnecessary and dangerous shots once and for all.

There is no public interest in the illegal experimentation on humanity with nanotech and synthetic biology that transcribes into your DNA and may affect the germ line for future generations. Shouldn’t we just take precautionary measures and S-L-O-W down?

Pray and keep the faith Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica Nuremberg Code precautionary hearing will end this psychological, behavioral and medical unproven interventions attack on civilians that is directed and controlled by UN & WHO.

It is time to testify to a judge with power to stop illegal administrative acts that the covid [non] vaccines are not fit for use and clearly toxic experimental biological agents designed to cause harm to bodily functioning that were pushed to vulnerable people through WHO “information management” programs that are really military grade psy ops globally coordinated through UN-WEF technocracy and monopolistic practices and tendencies.

Stay tuned to this Substack where we will soon release more information on the lawsuit(s) in process and coming up shortly. You can also read more below in related articles.

This piece of evidence of the article showing WHO & PAHO targeting disabled and indigenous, while proclaiming their premature “vaccine uptake” programs are in the public interest (when the opposite is true) is precisely why we are asking the judge to expand the injunction to include prevention of the PAHO and WHO covid-19 information management programs which are pure deception, disinformation, manipulation, coercion and threat. If unable to enjoin WHO & UN Trusted News Initiative and other programs directly, the court is alternatively requested to prevent CR government from further work with PAHO, UN, WHO directly or bi-proxy. Pray!

If this is upsetting and makes your teapot steam until it’s screaming, please sign up to watch the hearing live November 9, 2023

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