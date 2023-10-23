“uncertainty fueled skepticism and distrust causing some people in the country to reject quality, safe, and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines.” - WHO & PAHO.
Did you hear that dear readers? WHO is upset that alleged “infodemics” cause rejection of “quality, safe, and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines”… Good grief!
What was WHO’s solution?
WHO decided to “TARGET” (in their own words) vulnerable disabled and indigenous with no internet in Costa Rica for “vaccine uptake”. Go figure.
Damning Article by WHO~
“Debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines in Costa Rica”
Source WHO still has this page up from 2021 alleging they are the truth sorters and are “protecting Costa Ricans from myths and misinformation”, despite EVERYTHING they said turning out to be totally bogus disinformation & propaganda from the get go!
It is evident that the WHO & PAHO (backed by UN-WEF cabal) are defrauding the Costa Rican Indigenous into taking the covid vaccine biological agents by telling them “it acts like a shield”, which is false.
Read the following WHO Article: “Debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines in Costa Rica”
Copied verbatim below:
Debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines in Costa Rica
An abundance of information—some accurate, some not—spread alongside the COVID-19 outbreak. The infodemic created a breeding ground for uncertainty and, as Costa Rica began to acquire COVID-19 vaccines through the WHO co-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility and bilateral agreements, uncertainty fueled skepticism and distrust causing some people in the country to reject quality, safe, and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines.
To empower people to make evidence-informed choices about COVID-19 vaccination, PAHO launched the Debunking Myths About COVID-19 Vaccines communication initiative in Costa Rica. Its inclusive messaging was transmitted through radio, TV, face-to-face events, and virtual platforms, such as online training courses aimed to leave no one behind.
Verbal and survey feedback indicated that the initiative was well received by community members, and PAHO received a high number of requests from actors at the local, regional, and national levels to replicate the workshops. Vaccine coverage increased, particularly in the segments of the population targeted by the initiative, indicating that the full range of efforts used to improve vaccine uptake in Costa Rica were effective.
How did Costa Rica do it, and how did the WHO Secretariat support Costa Rica?
Overcoming access barriers for people with disabilities – To address the needs of people with hearing and visual disabilities, the PAHO/WHO Country Office, with inputs from the National Council for People with Disabilities, added a video, Costa Rican Sign Language, and MP3 audio to communication materials. Activities, such as painting images related to the vaccine, were used to transmit the message more effectively in two participatory workshops held with 39 people living with intellectual disabilities and the carers who support them.
“I have learned that COVID vaccines are like a shield; they protect us.”
Course participant with an intellectual disability
Training health workers – Barriers to accessing COVID-19 vaccination include a lack of adequate knowledge in health workers. Nurses expressed concern about low vaccination rates in pregnant women and needed more information to be able to communicate well with their patients. In response, PAHO developed a version of the workshop focused on pregnancy and lactation and integrated it into an online continuing education course at Hospital México. The course was promoted nationwide through institutional and social networks and 150 obstetric nurses attended.
Photo Caption: Elicia Bejarano, leader of the Abrojo Montezuma indigenous community, where one of the workshops took place.
Photo Caption: A face-to-face version of the workshop was held with Indigenous communities with limited internet access
PAHO’s approach was successful because it recognized that COVID-19 myths and misinformation cut across all segments of the population and a collaborative, participatory approach was taken to address them.
PAHO continues to work with national authorities and communities to counter myths and misinformation as they emerge and evolve in Costa Rica.
By continually adapting materials to meet diverse needs, PAHO is progressively reaching more people with information that can, for many, be the difference between life and death.
*end of the UN-WEF funded and WHO/PAHO disinformation, deception, manipulation, coercion and threat campaign upon the vulnerable indigenous and people with disabilities*
*fin*
THE END OF WHO/PAHO BS
Lets talk, because the above WHO & PAHO article is criminal.
No WHO & PAHO,
It is simply NOT true that your ineffective covid-19 [non] vaccines “acts like a shield”.
IOJ
That is a crime of serious undue experimentation using WHO officially sanctioned pure disinformation to manipulate people into human experimentation while omitting what is required for informed consent.
As noted by WHO & PAHO: “The info very well can be the difference between life and death” and THAT is why the malfeasant WHO should be PROHIBITED in the public interest. Their advice is potentially deadly, quite literally.
Dear WHO & PAHO,
This is IOJ and we would like to know if you would like to APOLOGIZE for tricking the tribes into ruining their pureblood for synthetic experiments that actually ruin their immune system?
Probably not, but we thought we should ask on behalf of the vulnerable indigenous you deceitfully swindled.
IOJ
If you are appalled at the WHO and PAHO’s targeting of vulnerable populations for human research you are not alone.
IOJ is suing the State of Costa Rica to stop the illegal WHO covid-19 [non] vaccine toxic biological agent experiments.
There is a public hearing set for November 9, 2023 where our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer), Dr. Ana Mihalcea and other world class experts to be announced will be testifying that it is in the public interest to stop the experimental, unnecessary and dangerous shots once and for all.
There is no public interest in the illegal experimentation on humanity with nanotech and synthetic biology that transcribes into your DNA and may affect the germ line for future generations. Shouldn’t we just take precautionary measures and S-L-O-W down?
Pray and keep the faith Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica Nuremberg Code precautionary hearing will end this psychological, behavioral and medical unproven interventions attack on civilians that is directed and controlled by UN & WHO.
It is time to testify to a judge with power to stop illegal administrative acts that the covid [non] vaccines are not fit for use and clearly toxic experimental biological agents designed to cause harm to bodily functioning that were pushed to vulnerable people through WHO “information management” programs that are really military grade psy ops globally coordinated through UN-WEF technocracy and monopolistic practices and tendencies.
Stay tuned to this Substack where we will soon release more information on the lawsuit(s) in process and coming up shortly. You can also read more below in related articles.
This piece of evidence of the article showing WHO & PAHO targeting disabled and indigenous, while proclaiming their premature “vaccine uptake” programs are in the public interest (when the opposite is true) is precisely why we are asking the judge to expand the injunction to include prevention of the PAHO and WHO covid-19 information management programs which are pure deception, disinformation, manipulation, coercion and threat. If unable to enjoin WHO & UN Trusted News Initiative and other programs directly, the court is alternatively requested to prevent CR government from further work with PAHO, UN, WHO directly or bi-proxy. Pray!
If this is upsetting and makes your teapot steam until it’s screaming, please sign up to watch the hearing live November 9, 2023
Other related articles from IoJ:
The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.
Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (68) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. https://virustruth.net
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213
NZ G0vt did the same to the people who inhabit a group of Pacific atols called the Tokolaus'. PURE EVIL