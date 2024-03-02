Assigned The Top Judge, President Of The Constitutional Chamber Of The Supreme Court, For Our Unusual Case…

Now what?

IoJ filed another precautionary measure on Thursday, which has quickly been assigned to the President of the Constitutional Chamber of The Supreme Court of Costa Rica.

IOJ’s latest attempt at an injunction to stop covid [non] vaccines is based on the experimental nature of the COVID-19 Non “vaccine”.

Another injunction is also being filed this weekend, which we are still finishing, to cover all bases based on the problem of SV40, DNA integration and the shots potentially irreversibly affecting the human genome into the future.

Note: The wording of what we filed is pasted below:

Why now?

Just recently, we received back the report from the criminal prosecutor, informing us that we were correct in our presumption that the Health Minister lied in many of our cases that we filed in the Constitutional Chamber between the years 2020 and 2022.

Now we are simply returning, once again, to the Supreme Chamber, in the resolute spirit of persistence, to reiterate & notify them that they need to fix their injustices they allowed in the record.

When we first presented the cases, over and over, the court insisted repeatedly that they were only able to take the Ministers oaths at face value (as if his testimony is true because it is under oath) from the State until proven.

We FINALLY got the proof from the Attorney General to correct the record - it only took 3 years!!!

The Attorney General concluded the Health Minister is a damn liar under oath and absolutely gave false statements to the court in 7 of our cases.

Side note to readers: See what the Prosecutor said confirming LIES here:

So there you go. We got the proof we need to return to the court to FINALLY determine the truth:

Truth: that the Health Ministers dubious testimony, “covid vaccines are NOT experimental”, is based on the lie under oath they are “fully approved”, which the lie first occurred in this top court to the top judges.

These top judges then mandated themselves to get the safe non experimental “vaccine”…

The Judges will be so mad to learn they were duped and forced to take experiments they were told were safe vaccines and necessary by the Health Minister.

Dear court, Here we are again, back in your office, dear Constitutional Chamber! This time we have returned, and can finally provide the court with the proof you requested, to be able to show the Health Minister lied about the experimental non vaccine & safety! IOJ

This is only one of the many series of cases and legal actions IOJ is doing to help stop the jabs. This is a really huge debacle and burden to unravel that the global elites dropped onto humanity, so we are not expecting a single blow win from one case, and are coving all angles to ensure success.

We are not resting until we stop these experiments and put this narrative to rest in an uncomfortable jail cell.

Share

Support IoJ's Legal Fund Raiser

Here’s the lawsuit we filed in the Constitutional Chamber, Supreme Court, Costa Rica, IN PROCESS:

TYPE OF PROCESS: RECURSO DE AMPARO, INTERPOSITION REQUEST FOR PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE

File number: ########

Plaintiff: Interest Of Justice (IOJ), Lord Dustin Bryce, Lady Xylie Desiree

VS.

Defendant: Minister of Health former and current successor (State of Costa Rica)

Greetings Friends y Judges:

The undersigned, Interest of Justice or “IOJ” is a Private Institute, Internationally Domiciled Civil Society Organization Established in November of 2016, is a group with diffuse interests, based in the southern zone of San Jose, Costa Rica. IOJ’s key functions are to help the Global Community of Citizens ensure government accountability to the people. IOJ’s mission is safeguarding the interest of the international community as a whole and to give effect to the letter and intent of the supreme international law, it’s peremptory norms and customs.

Petitioners request that PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE be issued, in accordance with articles 41, and 48 of the Political Constitution. Also based on Article 46 the right to adequate and truthful information and the right to health and, Article 41 the right to prompt justice, also Siracusa Principles 69(b) No state, including those that are not parties to the Covenant, may suspend or violate, even in times of public emergency: (b) freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and from medical or scientific experimentation; Which Costa Rica therefore signed and has the duty to enforce: Article 1. The purpose of this law is to regulate the constitutional jurisdiction, whose purpose is to guarantee the supremacy of the constitutional norms and principles and of the International or Community Law in force in the Republic, its uniform interpretation and application, as well as the fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution or in international human rights instruments in force in Costa Rica. Plaintiffs also have the right to defend human rights, Articles adopted in this case are 1, 5 (b)(c), 9 (1)(2)(3), 11, 17, 18 Under the United Nations General Assembly A/RES/53/144 March 8, 1999 report for “Declaration on the right and responsibility of individuals, groups of organs of society to promote and protect universally recognized human rights and fundamental freedoms, annexed to the present resolution; Invites Governments, agencies and organizations of the United Nations system and intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations to intensify their efforts to disseminate the Declaration and to promote universal respect and understanding thereof, and requests the Secretary-General to include the text of the Declaration in the next edition of Human Rights:(A).

The precautionary measures can also be issued under Biomedical Research law 9234 ARTICLE 71.- Precautionary measures - During the processing of administrative procedures or investigations in court that question the legality of the activity of the investigator, the sponsor or the CEC, the OIC or the OAC and for the purpose of safeguarding the health and safety of the participants in an investigation , the competent body may impose the necessary precautionary measures. The investigations, the investigator or the approval of research projects may be temporarily or permanently, partially or totally suspended in the event that the administrative authority or the judicial authority considers it necessary. The competent body, through a well-founded resolution and after hearing the interested parties, must resolve whether to confirm, modify or revoke the measure adopted. To do this, you must apply the procedure established by the Contentious-Administrative Procedure Code.

This Amparo can also be considered a class action to protect the health and safety of the entire population of Costa Rica which are being subjected to Phase III investigational products which are properly regulated under the bio-medical research laws 9234 and 39061-s which has a higher level of informed consent than an approved vaccine.

Support IoJ's Legal Fund Raiser

It os imperative for this court to take judicial recognition that the health Minister has contradicted themselves by indicating under oath 2 contradictory statements, 1. The COVID-19 “Vaccine” is not experimental and 2. The COVID-19 “Vaccine” is imported as investigational and a biomedical research product regulated under 9234 for which expressly defines investigational products as being ther same as experimental products which are NOT yet fully approved. Whilst not being approved, there is no way for the State to ensure the short or long term safety of the investigational product which was imported under article 117 which only allows investigational products to be imported so long as 2 conditions are met. A) the investigational product can be imported for the exclusive purpose of human research (research is experimentation), and B) the investigational product can be imported as long as it is in compliance with applicable laws, which it is not in compliance with Siracusa Principles article 69(b) and articles 1-10 of the Nuremberg code. The higher law is to protect the human rights, welfare and safety of the participants of biomedical research and the precautionary measure must be issued in order to ensure the protection of the health and safety of the population in order to ensure there is no further iatrogenic harm caused and no further repeatability of the loss of the debial of peoples rights to be free of scientific and medical experimentation. Plaintiffs remind the court that under the Siracusa Principles which are signed by Costa Rica the right to be free of scientific and medical experimentation os non derogable. The State has no right to continue to deny this right and subject the population to risky unproven interventions which are not fully approved.

First, The prosecutor is not efficient and is wholly inactive which affects our rights and affects the public interest as well.

Beginning in August 2021 the Sala 4 sent us 3 x to report the Health Minister lied under oath in this chamber and give it to the prosecutor, who does in fact confirm that Daniel Salas gave false statements under oath in 6 of our cases. (Please see attached evidence from the prosecutors office)

Problem: Once again we return to this court for protection, reiterating the truth that the non vaccines falsely called covid vaccines are not approved, still experimental, which this court knows is true, but outrageously allows the Administrations false testimony to be ratified, so this court can continue to pretend the covid vaccine experiments are approved.

CONIS, the regulator in CR has given the same lie in a report on March 27, 2023, meaning the law to protect humans in biomedical research is not being applied at all, under the lie that covid vaccines are approved and no longer experimental.

To be clear the Administration testifies covid vaccines are imported under Article 117 as investigational, a word meaning experimental.

Attached are registered experiments with assigned investigators for interventional studies on the dangers of Pfizer vaccines. Mengele at least was honest he was experimenting, and we are very injured that Costa Rica, our domicile of choice, has gone the way of Nazi Germany, but worse.

Sala 4 allowed 3+ years to continue the experiments and send us to the prosecutor over and over. Sala 4 is so shameful. In our opinion, Sala 4 had to know the prosecutor is too slow because the former President of the Sala said so on TV that the prosecutor is too slow. We think it is pretty obvious that the prosecutor is biased and would never prosecute the false testimony, the prosecutor agrees the Health Minister lied in 7 cases, about the safety and approvals of the covid [non]vaccines but also is trying dismiss the case for frivolous void reasons.

Despite the national significance of the lies being in violation of the Constitution Article 46 right to adequate and truthful information, as well as breaching jus cogens norms for violating the non derogable right to be free of medical experimentation protected under Article 62b of Siracusa Principles, we are shocked the inactive prosecutor wants to dismiss the case and will not prosecute the crimes of former Health Minister Daniel Salas false testimony that took place in Sala 4 which left false testimony affecting the non derogable rights of thousands of people who were forced or misled into an unapproved intervention which is not yet a vaccine by law, and was imported as investigational under article 117.

The criminal court has apparently archived the case proving Daniel Salas lied under oath, which we consider false testimony, the prosecutor archived the case when the court was supposed to be transferring to the correct jurisdiction, and we have not had due process.

Sala 4 sending us to the inactive prosecutor, and not issuing precaution while we find out if the injections are really experiments, is the only thing allowing and continuing the experiments unabated in CR for years.

The prosecutor Sala 4 unfairly sent us to, in order determine truth from fiction on the record, concludes Daniel Salas indeed did lie, just like we warned Sala 4 years ago many times. But instead of do the job of a court and make just rulings to protect peoples rights, Sala 4 instead decided to ratify Administrative lies, fiction, disinformation, deception, which is still allowing serious undue experimentation on the whole country, lying to millions of trusting people that the vaccine is safe and no longer an experiment, a total lie.

Sala 4 and the prosecutors inactivity, inefficiency and errors in ruling against us so many times is literally allowing a widespread and systematic codified crime under 9234 Articles 78, 79 of serious undue experimentation through disinformation, deception, manipulation, coercion, threat and other illicit means of false testimony!

We are injured by the serious delay in the administration of justice, but so are many thousands, if not millions of people as well as the State of CR is injured. The public interest and morality is harmed. The Administration is wholly corrupt, not functional, inactive in the face of life threatening situations and a bunch of unscientific liars, many with unabated conflicts of interest.

We are really sick and tired of being sent in circles and justice owed to us and the country delayed for many years. This court has a duty to stop the experiments called covid vaccines TODAY.

The administrative delay constitutes an injury to a fundamental procedural guarantee and the Sala 4 has caused the injury by putting the Administration above people and truth, and refusing to do their job of interposition, of discerning truth from fiction, and it was Sala 4 who decided to allow demonstrably false testimony on their own record, destroying justice in Costa Rica at the hands of the Administration who lied under oath about the approval, which never existed for the experimental covid vaccines gene therapy.

It’s not a vaccine, that’s more false testimony. It is gene therapy, which is transcribing DNA, causing mass harm and injury and which has an unreasonable risk if used in mass outside clinical trials, as is occurring in CR.

We require protection for a change rather than send us away again injured with no remedy for something so serious.

Our mission is to hold governments to account. We are returning to Sala 4 again, after far too many attempts at justice, in order to complete our mission of justice for humanity and to get the court to do the right ruling this time, and issue precaution and suspend the covid vaccines and all imports.

Our organization helps to protects the vulnerable groups affected by the acts of false testimony.

We also aim to helps protect the judiciary, in order to help protect it from corruption and fraud on the court, which was obviously intended to impede the judicial machinery itself.

We ask the court to issue the Amparo precautionary measure to stop the experimental covid vaccines from being further applied.

Support IoJ's Legal Fund Raiser

We also request the court to issue protection of our right to prosecute Daniel Salas and CONIS members for the false testimony they both made where they both falsely testified BioNTech is approved and had ethics boards in compliance with int norms.

The only judge who ever got it right is Magistrate Cruz.

We thank him for staying in honor and for being correct. We have been denied prompt and fulfilled justice, quite obviously. Even the blind could see we were right and this court erred many times by refusing to consider Daniel Salas false testimony we proved before a few rulings. We are injured, we need this courts help to protect our right to prompt justice because the administrative delay constitutes an injury to a fundamental procedural guarantee owed us long ago.

[SIDE NOTE TO READERS: The following quote is from the only Judge that stood up for us and didn’t want this case kicked out to the Administrative Contentious court - his quote standing up for us in a previous case, posted below, explains these DELAYS are injuring us, and he totally schools the court. His statement below to the court ROCKS!]

In the case he was referring to below, we were filing the case with a BABY named to protect from school mandates, and they threw us out to the expensive Administrative Contentious court where you MUST have a specialized attorney and they need to be paid.

IV.- SAVED VOTE MAGISTRATE CRUZ CASTRO. Although in the past I have sustained the majority criterion of the Court, under a better weighing of the fundamental rights that are claimed, I consider that the administrative delay constitutes an injury to a fundamental procedural guarantee, reason for which I change the criterion that I had exposed, admitting the possible infringement to the right to a prompt and fulfilled administrative justice, separating myself from the vision of the majority of the Court, in the sense that -with few exceptions- this type of reproaches must be resolved in the administrative contentious jurisdiction. On the contrary, I believe that one of the rights that this jurisdiction is called upon to protect is the right to prompt and complete justice, expressly enshrined in Article 41 of the Constitution. This is in accordance with the scope of competence assigned to this Court in matters of protection of fundamental rights, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 10 and 48 of the Constitution. Although I understand the importance of the reforms of the contentious-administrative jurisdiction since the enactment of Law 8508 of April twenty-fourth, two thousand six, the truth is that such situation does not justify the referral to such instance of the matters that deal with matters within the competence of this Chamber, which has demonstrated over the years that it is a fast and effective means for the protection of the fundamental rights of the inhabitants of the country.

In Conclusion:

Sala 4 has the duty to issue the injunction to suspend all application of the COVID vaccines and further imports until the time that the product is fully approved and passes ample safety mechanisms.

The truth is this case should not be sent to the ordinary court because the crime of false testimony and the false rulings came from this court who has the duty to correct their pwn incorrect rulings that were based on lies. Also, We have hired a very expensive attorney who is drafting the ordinary case and says it will take a few more months because of the extensive amount of facts in which we need to present. We have gone to the ordinary court many times and they have lost our cases for over 10 months and also is asking us to restart our case and file a main case to get to the bottom of all of this. We are being forced to change our lifestyle into full time fund raisers and are still very short of the lawyers fees for this ordinary case which is $85,000.00 quoted from every lawyer because the case is so much work for an attorney. We think the State should be paying the lawyer and that it's very unfair to put all of this burden on to us, which causes us enormous damages. The situation is far too urgent considering the manifest illegality of the act of serious undue experimentation with no informed consent based on repeated false testimony from Costa Rica's public officials. The State is responsible for cessation and reparations.

What we are asking for is this court to issue a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of the people being experimented upon by suspending the experimental COVID-19 non "vaccines" from use and import until we can resolve things fully in the criminal and administrative courts.

We are also asking this court to issue a secondary order, to command the prosecutor to not dismiss the case against Daniel Salas for the reasons stated that Daniel Salas may not have known what he signed and therefore may not be culpable. The prosecutors stance ignored the Constitution art, 11 which public officials must be personally responsible. Daniel Salas was the health minister, and therefore had personal responsibility to know the truth of his personal statements in court under oath. In reality, Sala 4 ordered Salas to answer under oath because Daniel Salas was the only one with first hand knowledge as stated in our record. It is very unfair to leave this type of false testimony about this experimentation on the Sala 4 record, which keeps being used against us, and also the people of Costa Rica being experimented upon, to keep the lies and criminal application of COVID-19 circulating under the guise that it’s not experimental, which is false.

It is imperative to note that the regulator CONIS is relying on the Sala 4 rulings that say it is not experimental for them to breach their duty and not regulate the bio medical research product COVID-19 non "vaccine" whatsoever. Because the rulings that CONIS relies on were based on the false testimony of Daniel Salas et al, it seems the entire country is being subjected to an experimental cohort that is not adequately tested past 3rd phase and is therefore manifestly illegal under the laws of Costa Rica because the country is experimenting on people with products not proven to be safe, whilst lying to the public and Sala 4 that these are safe and approved vaccines.

The law and Siracusa Principles 69b does not allow this experimentation to continue and therefore we invoke the duty of the Constitutional chamber 4 to IMMEDIATELY issue the requested precautionary measure, which will have the effect of suspending the manifestly illegal act of scientific and medical experimentation with no informed consent on the entire population.

It is Sala 4's duty to protect the rights of the people and to protect rule of law that prohibits serious undue experimentation, and if the precautionary measure were to be denied, then rule of law has died in Costa Rica. Sala 4, we beg you to do the right thing and restore rule of law in the Republic which has been thwarted for years by the Administration.

The constitutional jurisdiction Article 1 requires the enforcement and application of Siracusa Principles Article 69b and Articles 1-10 of Nuremberg Code, which are not being enforced due to these false rulings in Sala 4.

Sala 4 sent us to the prosecutor to find out if Health Minister Daniel Salas testimony was true or false. The prosecutor says its FALSE, but does not want to prosecute based on frivolous reasons that contradict his duty and law. What now?

Support IoJ's Legal Fund Raiser

Our right to truthful and adequate information, right to prompt justice, and right to a an efficient administration, as well as the right to prosecute is being affected and we wish to have remedy immediately because the entire countries right to informed consent and to be free of medical or scientific experimentation is being wholly denied in error based on lies of the Administration and due to fraud on Sala 4 court, intended to impede the judicial machinery itself.

Please see attached evidence from Prosecutor:

Evidence provided:

Prosecutors reply to our complaint proving Daniel Salas lied to the Chamber January 24, 2022 confession from the Ministry of health and the CNVE vaccination commission the product is still investigational which is a word that means experimental under the biomedical research law of Costa Rica 9234 Proof of 12 registered studies (experiments) in CONIS (Costa Rica’s regulator) with investigators assigned to each study, who are investigating the effects of covid vaccines, including one studying the adverse effects of the Pfizer covid vaccines in health workers who were mandated to be part of the interventional study!

Proof of the REGISTERED EXPERIMENTS:

(they had to be registered upon import as INVESTIGATIONAL products must be registered with an assigned INVESTIGATOR) - It’s in Spanish, and says they are interventional and observational studies for covid vaccines. One of these registered experiments is to study adverse effects in Pfizer BioNTech!!! But the court ruled its NOT an experiment? Come on! This is just crazy. It took a while to hunt down this proof by the way, since they hide everything!

Remedy requested:

Permanently and totally suspend approval of research projects for covid 19 vaccines, which may be temporarily or permanently, partially or totally suspended in the event that the administrative authority or the judicial authority considers it necessary.

Stop the use and imports of all covid vaccines in the republic under 117 which allows imports of unregulated products including covid-19 vaccines

Suspend covid vaccine in immunization schedule law - covid vaccines are still experimental and not approved!

Publicly retract all Sala 4 false rulings that falsely indicate the covid-19 vaccine is "not experimental", due to the Daniel Salas et al fraud on the court, where Sala 4 has shockingly verified the repeated false statements of the Administrations public officials under oath in Sala 4 rulings, and Sala 4 falsely verified to thousands of victims of serious undue experimentation it was legal to force inject them with an untested and unsafe experimental product, covid-19 vaccine, which never made it to 4th phase approval to become a vaccine. It is in pre-vaccine and pre-approval phase at this point in time and the Sala 4 rulings directly contradict jus cogens norms enshrined in Siracusa Principles Article 69b, allowing the manifestly illegal act of serious undue experimentation on most of the population. A lot of those victims were destroyed and denied rights to be free of medical experimentation, because many thousands of people came to Sala 4 to protect the right which this court illegally denied them, based on the Salas, et al Administrations repeated and systemic fraud on the court.

Sala 4 shall order the Minister of Health to issue a public apology for the invalid rulings which violated peoples rights

Order the prosecutor to prosecute - Make an order indicating the prosecutors reason to dismiss is insufficient. Cruzas case and dismissal violates Art 11 personal responsibility in the Constitution, because mandatory personal responsibility is highest law.

The State should be ordered to pay for our estimated legal bills of $85,000 up front, immediately, which is needed so the injured plaintiff can pay for and hire the attorney team for the Ordinary cases that will be needed due to the States excessive delays and denials of justice over the past 3 years and also damages should be ordered for compensation due to the burdens upon the plaintiff by the States errors. Share IOJ’s Important Donation Drive Is Open RIGHT NOW To Help IOJ Sue & Stop The Experimental Shots Forever! All help is very appreciated in this fight for justice for humanity. The $ is needed for two huge main cases. This action is only a quick preliminary injunction. A full lawsuit is still required in another Administrative Contentious court, and also in Criminal court to resolve the legalities. The problems will require very serious lawsuits to fix policies and determine many truths, even if we win at this preliminary stage in this constitutional court now to temporarily stop the shots pending the main cases. Thank you all so much for your faith in our efforts and for the love, prayers and support. The work is worth it. We can do this together! We have to make this right. Be the PERSISTENCE! Be the law! Support IoJ's Legal Fund Raiser Leave a comment

Related reading: