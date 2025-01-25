Costa Rica Top Judges Questions On Covid Safety Standards Statements, Demanding Proof, not just WHO Claims!

Interest of Justice (IOJ) is excited to share another awesome and pivotal moment in our ongoing journey. Before the weekend, the President of Costa Rica's Constitutional Chamber ORDERED Health Minister Mary Munive, who also serves as the Countries Vice President, to respond to IoJ under oath by January 28, 2025.

This latest order follows a new legal action we filed a few weeks ago against the Ministry of Health, encapsulated in Expediente N° 25-001120-0007-CO, and represents a significant step toward ensuring that public health claims are backed by solid evidence rather than mere assertions.

Judge ORDERS Vice President & Health Minister To Prove Statement Urging Covid Vaccines As Safe.

On November 9, 2024, Health Minister Mary Munive made a statement asserting:

“We have insisted on the importance of vaccination. The vaccines have been developed following all quality standards and have been shown to significantly reduce the severity of the disease.”

This statement raises significant concerns about the need for transparency and accountability. At IOJ, we believe that such claims must be backed by concrete evidence. This belief in the need for truth & transparency has prompted us to seek clarification from the Ministry of Health regarding the following critical points:

Proof of Completed Preclinical Trials: We requested documented evidence that all standard preclinical trials had been completed for the vaccines. Adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP): We sought documentation demonstrating compliance with GMP, including quality control protocols. Transparency in Regulatory Submissions: We demanded clarity on the regulatory submissions made to health authorities, including the WHO, FDA, and EMA, particularly regarding any Emergency Use Listing (EUL) processes.

When the Ministry failed to provide satisfactory responses, we felt compelled to file a recurso de amparo lawsuit to ensure that the concerns of doubtful citizens were heard and that the government is held accountable for the accuracy of its public health messaging.

The exact words from our lawsuit:

THE FOLLOWING WAS UNANSWERED BY VP & Health Minister Mary Munive, after IoJ Asked Nov 9, 2024

“We have some questions regarding a published article:

https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/index.php/prensa/61-noticias-2024/1940-ministerio-de-salud-y-caja-costarricense-de-seguro-social-intensifican-efforts-to-expand-the-vaccines-against-covid-19 in which VP & Health Minister Mary Munive states: “We have insisted on the importance of getting vaccinated. The vaccines have been developed following all quality standards and have been shown to significantly reduce the severity of the disease,” the minister stressed.

Our Specific Questions to Health Minister Mary Munive Evidence of Vaccine Development: Please provide concrete evidence with data sets, not mere statements from WHO or regulators, on which your claim is based that the vaccines have been developed following all quality standards. Proof of Completed Preclinical Trials: Please provide documented evidence that all standard preclinical trials have been completed for the vaccines. Adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP): Please provide documentation demonstrating compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices, including quality control protocols related to production quality, supervision, and quality assurance. Transparency in Regulatory Submissions: Please provide detailed information on the regulatory submissions made to health authorities (WHO, FDA, EMA), particularly regarding any Emergency Use Listing (EUL) processes. Specifically, we request: Evidence that these submissions align with established quality standards. Clarity on any expedited processes and how they were justified.

When the Ministry failed to provide satisfactory responses, we felt compelled to file a recurso de amparo lawsuit. Our goal was to ensure that the government is held accountable for the accuracy of its public health messaging.

From the court noting our grievance: “However, they [IoJ] accuse that the appealed authority has refused to respond to their management.”

The Court ORDER: 3 Days To Respond to IoJ

On January 23, 2025, the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court ordered Minister Munive to respond to IoJ’s allegations of non response under oath, in 3 days, or by January 28, 2025. Yay! We deserve these proofs if the government officials want to make claims of safety standards being met!

This court ORDER and upcoming response to prove the “safety standards were met” is a significant step towards accountability and transparency in Costa Rica's public health policies. It reinforces the principle that government officials and W.H.O. guidance must provide evidence to support their claims, especially when those claims impact the health and safety of the population.

This ruling is hopefully the beginning of a legal victory; it’s a broader movement towards ensuring that public health policies are grounded in truth and evidence. We simply can’t let them get away with it and lie to us without demanding proof of claims!

By compelling the Minister to provide concrete evidence for her statements and claims, which were surely originally baseless and made by WHO, and relied on in error and ignorance by Mary, we hope to foster a culture of transparency that prioritizes the health and rights for humanity… and TRUTH!

The Broader Implications: Supporting Our Nuremberg Hearing

Our advocacy extends FAR beyond this specific case. IOJ is also pursuing a decision in our recent 11-11-24 Nuremberg Hearing with Sasha Latypova, Dr. Yeadon (heard by a government for first time who THANKED him), Dr, Janci Lindsay and Dr. Leisha Martin, which was aimed at stopping the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which we believe is essential for protecting public health.

Right now, we await a decision from Mary Munive, the VP & Health Minister, which in her defense, is a very detailed case to study, which logically would take time. She has granted hearings for us, even after 4 months of hearing nothing, when we thought we were rejected. We just have to wait on the Nuremberg Hearing Decision. But we could obviously do MORE and are doing all we can from all angles! Why wait for her to act, lets PRESSURE her to act by exposing the fallacy instead, in court, RIGHT NOW!

The Constitutional Chamber's ruling may serve as a powerful tool in our efforts to garner support for this hearing. By demanding accountability from the Minister, we hope to highlight the importance of informed consent and the ethical considerations surrounding vaccination policies. She is quoted as saying that “all officials are responsible and will need to be punished if they go outside the law”. She is not above the law and she KNOWS it. We actually like her a lot, she is spunky and direct calling out abuses of the government, and so we pray she will grant our Nuremberg Hearing requests after she answers in this case in a few days that the statements she relied on are unproven. We do NOT think she will have proof. We won. Watch it play out.

We believe that the pressure generated by this case demanding proof of safety standards and GMP could lead to a favorable ruling on our Nuremberg Hearing. If the government is compelled to acknowledge the need for transparency and accountability in its health policies, it may also reconsider its stance on the vaccine rollout. Our hope is that this legal action, and continual pressure on exposing the fallacies, will resonate with the public and policymakers alike, fostering a more cautious and evidence-based approach to public health.

As we await Minister Munive's response, we remain committed to our mission at Interest of Justice: to ensure that no lie goes unchallenged in the realm of public health. Our pursuit of truth and accountability is not just about this case; it is about safeguarding the health and rights of all people globally.

In this critical moment, we urge everyone to stay informed and engaged. Together, we can advocate for a future where public health policies are grounded in truth, evidence, and respect for individual rights. The outcome of this case may very well shape the landscape of public health in Costa Rica, USA and other jurisdictions for years to come, and we are dedicated to ensuring that the voices of the people are heard in this important dialogue.

Recap:

The President of the Chamber ORDERED the response in 3 days, warning that, in accordance with the provisions of articles 44, paragraph 2, and 45 of the cited law, it will be considered given under oath, so that any inaccuracy or falsehood will cause the informants to incur the penalties of perjury or false testimony, according to the nature of the facts contained therein an d that the omission to report will cause the facts to be considered true and the appeal may be declared admissible , for which purposes they must submit it personally and not through a representative…

The VP and Health Minister is now ORDERED to answer IoJ directly, not through some lower official and she must respond under oath so if she lies we can sue her directly for false testimony.

A magistrate is appointed by the President top Judge

We will update you as soon as we hear the Govt response in the court file!

Someone must break the illusion of WHO’s guidance. Lets pray.

Costa Rica & W.H.O.’s COVID-19 Vaccine Statements Are REALLY Out On A Limb

Can they EXPLAIN their baseless assertions to the judge with PROOFS? Doubt it.

