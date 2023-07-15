UN Global Compact is a big deal. It brings in SDG’s, ESG's and Agenda 2030

The UN Global Compact is an instrument which incorporates Globalism into UN programs and policies, including procurement for the “UN Global Marketplace”.

The UN promises to monitor the novel [fascist] situation of Globalism in public policy regarding ethics, human rights and anti corruption, etc.

Its purpose is to incorporate “Globalism” into UN procurement. The UN Global Compact is, as UN says: “The worlds largest corporate sustainability initiative” (the whole UN Global Compact is pasted at the bottom if you want to read it)

The UN Global Compact promises ethics in Globalism.

Let us remember however, Globalism is now integrated by UN into the UN procurement programs and the UN suppliers standards of conduct, only so long as the UN Global Compact is ADHERED TO.

THIS IS HOW WE DESTROY GLOBALISM DEAR READERS…. There is a plan here.

About a month ago we reported the UN system was down, but today we think its wise to update the world that UN has officially FAILED to fix it, when todays July 15, 2023 reporting deadline was due for businesses to report progress on anti-corruption.

Below is the lingering message from the important UN website where businesses that are part of UN procurement (covid vax) report their progress on the UN Global Compact:

The enhanced Communication on Progress

The Communication on Progress (CoP) digital platform was paused on 15 June 2023. Our developers are resolving the technical challenges to ensure the stability of the platform. For this reason, we have decided to delay the 15 July deadline for CoP submission. When a new deadline is determined, we will announce it and allow significant time for participants to complete their 2023 CoP. The CoP submission deadline will not be before October of this year.

In the meantime, we encourage all participants to continue collecting data using the questionnaire template, which can be found on the CoP and Academy web pages. Additionally, please review these CoP Frequently Asked Questions.

We will provide an update regarding the functionality of the digital platform and new deadline soon.

If you have any questions, please reach out to cop-support@unglobalcompact.org and UN Global Compact Local Network.

Prior to June 15, 2023 the message was:

As of 15 June 2023, access to the Communication on Progress (CoP) platform will be paused to troubleshoot and solve the technical challenges that we have been experiencing.

We regret this necessary action, but believe this is the right thing to do until we can ensure the best platform experience for our participants and provide a revised roll out plan and a new submission deadline that supersedes the earlier communicated 15 July deadline for the CoP for this year.

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Read more from last month to find out a lot more about the UN program and issues:

Tribe, you can read all about how UN wants you to believe the UN Global Compact oversight is supposed to work right and be so amazing and wonderful below this post, but we need to stop right here and remind everyone that THIS inability to maintain one website is precisely why the UN and WHO cannot be entrusted to develop their pie in the sky delusional dream of “Digital Health Initiative” with an “Open Source Architecture” to monitor the whole globes digital health data like they propose. The UN is far too overly ambitious and needs to be brought back down to Earth with the rest of us.

Do we really want UN-WHO in charge of global digital health data when they cant even figure out how to run one oversight portal?

See more about Digital Health Initiative:

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More information below for the deep divers:

The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact

Corporate sustainability starts with a company’s value system and a principles-based approach to doing business. This means operating in ways that, at a minimum, meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Responsible businesses enact the same values and principles wherever they have a presence, and know that good practices in one area do not offset harm in another. By incorporating the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into strategies, policies and procedures, and establishing a culture of integrity, companies are not only upholding their basic responsibilities to people and planet, but also setting the stage for long-term success.

The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact are derived from: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Labour Organization’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

Human Rights

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and

Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

Labour

Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;

Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;

Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.

Environment

Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges;

Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and

Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies.

Anti-Corruption

Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

Back to the rest of the digital COP self reporting system that doesn’t work:

Benefits of the enhanced Communication on Progress

The enhanced CoP enables participating companies of the UN Global Compact to:

Measure and demonstrate progress to stakeholders and the public on the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals in a consistent and harmonized way.

Build credibility and brand value by showing their commitment to the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Receive insight, learn and continuously improve performance by identifying gaps, accessing guidance and setting sustainability goals.

Compare performance against peers with access to one of the largest sources of free, public and comparable corporate sustainability data.

Prepare for the Communication on Progress

Learn more about the requirements, deadlines and how to best prepare for the new CoP by reading the five steps below.

Step 1: Understand your requirements

The enhanced Communication on Progress (CoP) consists of two elements:

CEO Statement of Continued Support publicly expresses your company’s ongoing commitment to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact at the highest level. The statement is a standardized template that is signed electronically on the new CoP digital platform.

A standardized CoP Questionnaire, which focuses on five disclosure areas (governance, human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption) and is designed to help participating companies monitor performance across the Ten Principles (access the questionnaire template here.)

To fulfill the CoP requirement, your company must have electronically signed the CEO Statement of Continued Support and answered all the questions in the CoP Questionnaire via the new CoP digital platform by the end of the universal submission period.

Step 2: Know your deadlines

Companies should complete and submit their CoP during the universal submission period, which takes place from March through June annually (for 2023: 27 March - 15 July), in order to maintain ‘active’ status in the UN Global Compact.

If a company fails to complete and submit their CoP during the universal submission period, they will fall into ‘non-communicating’ status, and their name and status will be publicly displayed. This status can be reverted to ‘active’ by submitting the CoP any time between 16 July and 31 December, annually.

If a ‘non-communicating’ company fails to submit their CoP by 31 December, they will be delisted from the UN Global Compact for ‘failure to communicate’ in January of the following calendar year. Delisted companies will be publicly displayed.

Companies are not required to submit a CoP in the year they join the UN Global Compact. For more details on the CoP requirements, delisting and rejoining policy, access the CoP policy.

Step 3: Prepare your report

✓ Confirm your CEO’s continued support of the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

✓ Review the CoP Questionnaire to understand the questions asked and the data that will need to be collected.

✓ Use the CoP Guidebook here to get information on how to answer the questions, find calculations and explore a glossary of key terms to help you complete the CoP questionnaire.

✓ Begin your data collection process on time! You can use the spreadsheet here to support your data collection process with relevant team members and the CoP Data Compilation Checklist here (see p. 74).

✓ Check that you have access to the UN Global Compact dashboard here. Refer to the user's guide to learn how to request credentials.

Step 4: Complete and submit your CoP - [except that it is not functional]

Once you have…

✓ Answered all questions in the CoP questionnaire

✓ Signed the CEO Statement of Continued support

✓ Uploaded relevant supplemental documentation (e.g. policies, sustainability report, etc) that you would like to VOLUNTARILY add to complement your submission

✓ Made a last review of the information provided

… you are ready to submit your CoP through the digital platform.

Step 5: Visualize your submitted CoP report

Upon submission of the CoP, all companies will be able to view their completed CoP report on their participant profile on the UN Global Compact website, where it will be accessible by any stakeholder and the public as an html web page and downloadable as a PDF.

Companies will also be able to visualize their CoP answers, track and understand performance and benchmark against peers through their data visualization dashboard on the CoP digital platform. The UN Global Compact will not score or rank of participating companies associated with the CoP questionnaire.

Resources

CoP PolicyCoP QuestionnaireCoP GuidebookFAQsAccess the CoP Academy page for

on-demand sessions and templatesCEO Statement of Continued Support

Need Support?

Reach us at cop-support@unglobalcompact.org

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