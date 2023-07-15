Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
Jul 15, 2023

I have a bad feeling about this. My spidey sense tells me this is going to be used to hide or obfuscate data. What are the legal ramifications to the UN if they don't have this up and running?

October is a big month- I'm hearing lots of noise around deadlines for different things in different industries, but all specifying October.🤔🤔🤔🤐

Reply
Share
2 replies by Interest of Justice and others
Bandit's avatar
Bandit
Jul 15, 2023

"Epic fail, UN." There! I corrected the punctuation. 😉

Reply
Share
3 replies by Interest of Justice and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture