COVID-19 Vaccine Deliveries

Folks, it is time to Stop Covid Vaccines Now! Help us sue the WHO & all regulators as part of the main case after the hearing and take this case all the way to the top decision makers. We can win this - it appears there was no delegated authority to ever export them to Costa Rica (or elsewhere) in the first place & we believe IOJ can prove a precautionary measure is needed to protect the rights, health and safety of the participants in the experiments/investigational biomedical research. Lets win this!

COVID-19 Vaccine Donations

As President Biden has said, as long as the virus is spreading anywhere, it’s a threat to people everywhere, including Americans here at home. That’s why the United States is continuing to share safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses with countries and economies around the world. As of July 14, we’ve donated, in partnership with COVAX, Caricom, the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), and bilaterally:

Vaccine Doses Shipped

688,915,370

The United States is committed to leading an international and coordinated effort to accelerate access to safe and effective vaccines to meet global needs. As of July 14, the United States has donated more than 688 million vaccine doses to 117 countries and economies, in partnership with COVAX, Caricom, AVAT, and bilaterally. To date, we have donated hundreds of millions of vaccines to over 44 countries and economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, 31 countries in the Western Hemisphere, and 26 countries in Southern, Central, and Eastern Asia. This disease knows no borders and as we work to integrate COVID-19 vaccines into routine vaccination programs, the U.S. will continue to show up, lead, and apply lessons from this pandemic to enhance health security now and in the future.

Dear readers, IOJ asked HHS for the delegation of authority to export to Costa Rica and the other countries they exported covid vaccines to. HHS can’t seem to find the delegation of authority to export covid vaccines, and concluded no record exists…

see:

Select a region below to learn more about our efforts.

Representation of locations is approximate.[1]

REGIONS

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

200,942,940 vaccine doses to 44 countries. Click on a location below to learn more.

EAST ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

To date, we have donated 134,142,350 vaccine doses to 15 countries and Taiwan. Click on a location below to learn more.

EUROPE AND EURASIA

To date, we have donated 8,909,070 vaccine doses to 6 countries. Click on a location below to learn more.

MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

To date, we have donated 39,804,550 vaccine doses to 9 countries and the Palestinian Territories (West Bank and Gaza Strip). Click on a location below to learn more.

SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIA

To date, we have donated 230,634,050 vaccine doses to 10 countries. Click on a location below to learn more.

WESTERN HEMISPHERE

To date, we’ve donated 74,482,410 vaccine doses to 31 countries. Click on a location below to learn more.

[1] Boundary representation is not necessarily authoritative. Depiction of claims on this map is without prejudice to U.S. non-recognition of any such claims.

We are sick of this madness and are suing EVERYONE starting with the State of Costa Rica and their regulatory advisors EMA, FDA, WHO

Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica et al

November 9, 2023 Appeal Public Hearing to take covid vaccines off the market

Sign up immediately to receive a court viewing link to be sent to your email a day or two before the hearing at Stop Covid Vaccines Now.

