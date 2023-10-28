Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Camilla's avatar
Camilla
Oct 28, 2023

Well done as always! Love your tenacity and persistence. I pray it all pays off. Thank you!

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Autumn
Oct 28, 2023

Y'all are doing a great job! Hey, whatever happened to the lawsuit in North Texas judge Mark Pittman's court? The lawsuit against Pfizer? Where Pfizer asked for 75 years to produce records and Pittman said NOPE! Bring them starting now.

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