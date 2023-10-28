Countermeasures. Euphemism for “HHS & DoD profitable human research racket”.

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The HHS FOIA SAGA

Interest of Justice (IOJ) sent the FOIA posted below in March 2023 (with the most important questions in the world about legal requirements for covid vaccines).

They DoD said “we are sovereign and you cant ask us anything, so ask HHS for the records.” HHS asked for more time.

Then, just to be annoying, the HHS official system to log in and see the record of our FOIA stopped letting us in. We asked HHS for help, no one would answer.

Finally we raised hell the other day to know what was taking so long and got ahold of the FOIA department and learned they CLOSED our FOIA back in July!

No one notified us from HHS and we couldn’t log in to know it was closed!

They just emailed it to us now with a closed date from months ago saying “there are no records found”. The letter states we have 60 days to appeal from receipt of the letter, but its been well over 60 days since the letter was written.

Dirty HHS and DoD trick so we can’t appeal?

We hope the date of actual receipt will be honored, because something is very weird over there at HHS and we need to appeal.

These five records we asked for (below) are required by law for HHS & DoD to roll out covid vaccines globally under the use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense that is ADMITTED on record they are using. How could the records & information we asked for not exist?

If it REALLY does not exist, then HHS is acting illegally by using DoD peacetime powers, that required reports PRIOR to commencing the grand experiment that apparently do not exist.

Here is the full response we JUST received where HHS is apparently admitting a few legal requirements we asked to see records on, to ensure compliance, are missing:

June 26, 2023

Sent via email:

Dustin Bryce

Public Relations

Interest Of Justice

Dear Dustin Bryce:

This letter is the final response to your March 10, 2023, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Specifically, you requested the following records: “... 2. Please provide the Secretary of Defense agreement with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for covid-19 vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” see: “The Secretary of Defense may enter into agreements with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” ... 4. Please provide the annual report of the Secretary under section 113(c) of title 10 and ensure all covid-19 vaccine program information is included unredacted ....”

“A representative from the Immediate Office of the Secretary (IOS) conducted a search and reports there are no records responsive to your request.”

While we believe an adequate search of the appropriate files was conducted for the records requested, you have the right to appeal this finding that no responsive records exist within IOS. By filing an appeal, you preserve your rights under FOIA and give the agency a chance to review and reconsider your request and the agency’s decision.

“Please mark the correspondence, “Freedom of Information Act Appeal”. Your appeal must be transmitted within 90 days from the date of receipt of this letter”

IOJ SENT THE FOLLOWING FOIA REQUEST TO: Secretary of Defense the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives Secretary of Health and Human Services (FOIA means freedom of information request)

Please provide the report setting forth a full accounting of those plans for “any experiment or study to be conducted by the Department of Defense (whether directly or under contract) involving the use of human subjects for the testing of a biological agent covid-19 vaccine research” as required by 50 U.S. Code § 1520a - see: “the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate and the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives a report setting forth a full accounting of those plans” Please provide the The Secretary of Defense agreement with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for covid-19 vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” see: “The Secretary of Defense may enter into agreements with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” - United States - Unless otherwise indicated, as used in this chapter the term “United States” means the several States the District of Columbia, and the territories and possessions of the United States. Please also provide the delegated authority for international export of the biological agent covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica and all other countries the US exports covid-19 vaccines to. Please provide the annual report of the Secretary under section 113(c) of title 10 and ensure all covid-19 vaccine program information is included un-redacted. Is covid-19 vaccine considered a biological agent capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism?

Thank you for your prompt assistance,

Dustin Bryce on behalf of Interest of Justice

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If you find our work of value please support us with a tip. It will be used for the Nov 9 court ORDERED Nuremberg Code Hearing where we are attempting to expose all this about HHS & DoD illegal human experimentation and take the experimental and dangerous covid [non] vaccines off the market!

Sign up early at StopCovidVaccinesNow.org to receive a court link to watch live.

FOIA To HHS Regarding DoD Use Of OTA For Covid Vaccines Interest of Justice · October 21, 2023 Through courageous Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jacksons lawsuit the world was shocked and horrified to learn that the covid vaccines are DoD “OTA” products which do not require safety or efficacy testing like normal rules of procurement. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says DoD is immune from suit regarding OTA, UNLESS ONE QUESTION is asked - w… Read full story

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