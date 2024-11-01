Heads up everyone - this is URGENT!

(Costa Rica is off the hook - they are the ONLY country - so far - to listen to IOJ’s RISK REPORT and formally reject continuing to negotiate the treaty) LOL - the ONE document and action in the whole entire world that has ACTUALLY worked to stop the treaty so far is one of our LEAST popular posts … Boring? Don’t believe in power of the pen? It worked! HAVE FAITH TO MANDATE THE STATE WHEN THEY ACTUALLY HAVE A DUTY YOU CAN MANDATE ; ) Tools - we are giving them, and we get it that the real solution is dense and a tough read… and we have not had time to truly explain them yet, but you are free to use the documents we wrote in your own country - we can do this as a united humanity!!

Stand your square folks. Stand your ground.

This coming week and the nexts is the final battle for an early treaty pandemic treaty vote - we MUST stop it by getting more countries on board to say NO. We will help those who want to help! Join us Saturdays below.

Countdown to Pandemic Treaty Agreement & Global “Health”? - Next Treaty Meeting is Nov 4-14, 2024

Key actors in the negotiations on a new Pandemic Agreement from WHO are making vigorous and renewed efforts to pressure & see if countries can reach consensus and conclude these discussions in December 2024.

Some of these actors reportedly include the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body set up in 2021 to establish this agreement, the World Health Organization led by Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, diplomatic sources in Geneva say.

In addition, WHO member states including the Africa Group, among others, have been keen on concluding these negotiations this year. The Africa Group is reportedly discussing options this week at a retreat in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Sources indicated that contingency plans are being made to prepare for a special session of the World Health Assembly for a two-day meeting potentially during December 18th-20th in order to adopt the Pandemic Agreement if consensus is reached. (These dates will first need to be determined by the Executive Board of the WHO.)

Recall that when member states were unable to meet the deadline of May 2024, the World Health Assembly then decided to grant additional time for the process. (See OP1: (1) to extend the mandate of the INB to finish its work as soon as possible, and submit its outcome for consideration by the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly in 2025, or earlier by a special session of the World Health Assembly, if possible, in 2024 with only one agenda item dedicated to this outcome;)

So, in effect, countries do have time until May 2025.

But the push to conclude the discussions by December is being triggered not only by political motivations to clinch a deal on these negotiations at the earliest, but also by the American Presidential elections scheduled for November 5, 2024, sources told Geneva Health Files.

The INB is scheduled to meet at its next formal meeting during November 4th-15th.

As per procedures, countries will need to decide by November 11 th whether a special session needs to be called.

If you have not yet signed this:

Here’s how IOJ was able to get Costa Rica out of the treaty: Join the County Community to find out how to exit the treaty

IoJ is 501c(3) Non profit

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our new website, NurembergHearing.org, where you can explore the full story behind this critical case and the significance of the first-ever Nuremberg Hearing of its kind.

The site is just starting, and being built behind the scenes, but will be fully open this week to offer a comprehensive overview with documents, videos and exclusive livestreams of why this case is so crucial for global justice and how it sets a precedent that could protect communities worldwide. Join now at foundling level and help us design the experience!

The countries violated Nuremberg Code because WHO Authorized the covid [non] vaccine and DEFRAUDED the countries that its “safe and effective” not research.

For those who read the following post and are reaching out to IOJ to help, every donation is helping! - please know from our hearts to yours - small and large, each donation is LITERALLY making a real difference!

Join the conscious community for activism & personal sovereign mastery:

Take Action with other like minded people from around the world.

Join the Interest of Justice conscious community for activism & personal sovereign mastery: Stop theTreaty, Nuremberg Hearing(s) and much more!

We are taking a journey to justice together and plan to change the world for the better by taking bold, conscious and diplomatic moves to INFLUENCE & TRANSMUTE DARK TO LIGHT. Angry activism is not as high vibe as conscious activation of each nation. En-LIGHT-en your governments and be a change-maker.

