Are you aware that the WHO could potentially reach an agreement on the Pandemic Agreement “Lite” and call a special session of the World Health Assembly to adopt the Pandemic Agreement in December 2024?

The newest version of the “Pandemic Agreement” is ONCE AGAIN unsurprisingly being kept secret.

The latest official version of the “Pandemic Agreement” (from May 27, 2024) is available HERE.

An UNOFFICIAL updated version is available HERE, but it is more than a month old.

An even newer, updated official version SHOULD be available HERE, but as of October 18, 2024 it is still being kept secret.

This video will set anyone straight about the Pandemic Treaty! Details, they matter!

Starting on October 26, 2024 and every Saturday for 3 weeks, then every other week, with a total of 5 meetings, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm Eastern Time, Interest Of Justice and James Roguski will be hosting country coalition meetings to discuss how we can all take down the globalist World Health Organization totalitarian Pandemic Treaty.

We will send you a link to the meeting through your email, so look for the message after sign up, either a day before or the day of the meeting.

Sign up to join the Country Coalitions here: https://whowatch.org/pprtreatycoalition

We have a small team starting! - Thanks guys!

To all of you who signed up to our preliminary request the day before yesterday - YOU ROCK! We are so very glad you reached out to get involved and we will contact you very shortly with more information and to ask you to join us in the meet-ups below that we just organized with James Roguski! We are just getting ORGANIZED! - Thanks! - Team IOJ

Scheduled Meetings with Interest of Justice and James Roguski for Country Coalitions:

October 26 - Critical

November 2 - Critical

November 9 - Critical (This is an EMERGENCY meet up 3 days before the INB votes Nov 12 if the treaty can be voted on in December 2024)

“a special session of WHA must be taken on 12 November (2024), so we don't have much time” ~ WHO

November 23

December 7

IoJ will teach you all EXACTLY how we got Costa Rica to reject the pandemic treaty!

Watch Costa Rica REJECT the treaty!

IOJ was able to negotiate with the Costa Rican delegate during the WHO treaty vote to break consensus. The only country in the world to break consensus during the Pandemic Treaty voting process was Costa Rica QUOTING our letters - We are so happy to help! IOJ

Read The Full Story Here!

Below VP & Health Minister Mary Munive explains why the country rejected the pandemic treaty:

In this clip she fiercely defends Costa Rica’s sovereign health decision making powers!

You can still ACT NOW to help get your own county out of this terrible Pandemic Treaty!

Help us stop an early December Vote!

Also see - the Pandemic Treaty has a New “Lite” version we are hunting for - Get the full list of critical Pandemic Treaty dates to know:

