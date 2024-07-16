Thats it - Treaty Time! RIGHT NOW.

Hold Tight - A Wild Ride Is Incoming!!!

We really need to stop the WHO using legal means. Let’s join forces and actually do this!

New Pandemic Treaty negotiations starting RIGHT NOW!

if you want to watch live on the first day back in session today, it will resume at 2:30pm Geneva time, 8:30 AM EST, in an hour and a half, after the INB hears from stakeholders input.

watch live: inb.who.int

Thanks James Roguski for this bad ass graphic! WAKE UP - THIS TREATY IS VERY SERIOUS!

UPDATE SO FAR THIS MORNING:

So far they said the written stakeholder input (they allowed 500 word inputs from cherry picked stakeholders, excluding IOJ) shows they need to slow down, not have night sessions, create more room for stakeholder input (except they don’t seem to want ours lol), and generally create a better program for running things.

Ideas to make things better included separating easy to agree on Articles from the tense articles that are more difficult to come to consensus on and seeing if some Treaty Articles will need revision after studying the ramifications of the IHR amendments in relation to the treaty.

We will update you again when we hear the next steps they are taking.

If you think ALL stakeholders should be included in a globally binding treaty, including dissenters like IOJ, who want human rights mechanisms included, or you it’s void, please sign below and tell them IN THE MEETING RIGHT NOW to say we don’t want the non inclusive and reckless Treaty & we do not tolerate their exclusion and total lack of meaningful participation for WHO critics and science skeptics in todays meeting with stakeholders they are speaking with RIGHT NOW - biased cherrypicker BASTARDS!!!

Stop WHO Pandemic Agreement Treaty - Notice For 10th INB Meeting July 16-17 2024

Sign and share to tell the Member State Delegates and the WHO INB that the Pandemic Agreement is too risky, not necessary, and can never harmonize with many member states legislation regarding biomedical research laws with higher human rights protections.

Thanks for backing us up on our 2 years of ongoing disputes with the WHO treaty, because if the Treaty is adopted, and that is very likely to occur, it will not be good, and you will thank yourself that we are building this record and willing to try to sue to annul it. Step 1 is signing and sharing the following notice and demand, so the decision makers all get bombarded from now through the end of the Tenth INB meeting July 16,17, 2024.

Sign and share this far and wide right now! Stop the WHO Pandemic Treaty!

This is not your average grifter petition - this is part of serious efforts to legally prevent the WHO Pandemic Treaty and we will follow up with more demands for each INB meeting where the Treaty is being negotiated in order to stay proactive.

Click the above image to sign, or click directly to sign here: https://whowatch.org/stop-the-inb-pandemic-treaty-july-16-17-2024 Don’t let them get away with it!

Stop the Treaty diplomatically! Demand inclusion or demand no pandemic treaty. It will work! Stay the course! Conquer or die!

