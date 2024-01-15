Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
Jan 15, 2024Edited

Does everybody believe what they read...As in 'The Identified 5 Richest Men'?

THE FIVE RICHEST MEN ARE NOT THESE PUPPETS OF THE FIVE RICHEST MEN.

How about The City of London and their Central Banker Family Cartel begin to add up their

STOLEN PROFITS FROM THE WORLD'S PEOPLE AND REPORT THE ACTUAL TRUTH OF BEING UNABLE TO ACTUALLY COUNT THE VALUE OF THEIR WEALTH INTO THE HUNDREDS OF TRILLIONS.

Maybe some are so easily taken-in with this propaganda to cover the actual evil behind all evil...The true top of the Hierarchy of Evil among the Black Nobility; but some KNOW they are the actual beneficiaries of the THEFT of the World's People...Not the puppets they hide behind including the U.S. Military and Govt. Puppets as their International Mafia Enforcers.

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Bruce in NY.'s avatar
Bruce in NY.
Jan 15, 2024

Got your back again this month Gandalf backup team. Coffee all around for you guys, on me. (Big legal finger poke incoming, Davos).

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