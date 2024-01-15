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Reuters just posted about the new Davos timed Oxfam report/study which asks governments to break up the inequitable Davos Monopoly:

Download the Oxfam study report here and read it by scrolling below:

Davos 2024 Executive Summary English 1.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Davos 2024 Report English 6.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

As Davos crowd gathers, governments urged to rein in 'billionaire class'

Jan 15 source: (Reuters)

The combined fortunes of the world's five richest men have more than doubled to $869 billion since 2020 while five billion people have been made poorer, anti-poverty group Oxfam said.

An Oxfam report, which comes as business elites gather this week for the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, found that a billionaire is now either running, or is the main shareholder of, 7 out of 10 of the world's biggest companies.

Oxfam called on Monday for governments to rein in corporate power by breaking up monopolies; instituting taxes on excess profit and wealth; and promoting alternatives to shareholder control such as forms of employee ownership.

It estimated that 148 top corporations made $1.8 trillion in profits, 52 percent up on 3-year average, allowing hefty pay-outs to shareholders even as millions of workers faced a cost of living crisis as inflation led to wage cuts in real terms.

"This inequality is no accident; the billionaire class is ensuring corporations deliver more wealth to them at the expense of everyone else," said Oxfam International interim Executive Director Amitabh Behar.

The Davos events were launched to champion "stakeholder capitalism", which the WEF says defines a corporation as being not just about maximising profits but fulfilling "human and societal aspirations as part of the broader social system". Oxfam said its report, based on data sources ranging from the International Labour Organization and World Bank to the Forbes annual rich list, showed such aspirations were far from being fulfilled.

"What we know for sure is that today's extreme system of shareholder capitalism, which puts ever-increasing returns to rich shareholders above all other objectives, is driving inequality," said Max Lawson, its Head of Inequality Policy.

The inflation-adjusted surge in wealth of the top five billionaires was driven by strong gains in the assets of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and investor Warren Buffett.

Meanwhile nearly 800 million workers saw their wages over the past two years fail to keep up with inflation, resulting on average in the equivalent of 25 days of lost annual income per worker, according to Oxfam's analysis.

Of the world's 1,600 largest corporations, just 0.4% of them have publicly committed to paying workers a living wage and to supporting a living wage in their value chains, the study found.

Is Oxfam out on a limb or is there any way to really break up the Davos monopoly? Lets look at the law:

🌈🌈🌈Costa Rica Has The Best Constitutional Provision EVER to DESTROY DAVOS WEF-WHO-UN empire of hell:🌈🌈🌈

ARTICLE 46. Private monopolies and any acts, even if originated by law, which may threaten or restrict freedom of trade, agriculture or industry, are prohibited.

📌Action by the State aimed at preventing any monopolistic practices or tendencies is in the public interest.... Consumers and users are entitled to the protection of their health, environment, safety and financial interests; to receive adequate and truthful information; to freedom of choice and to equal treatment. The State shall support any bodies established for the purpose of defending their rights. The law shall regulate those matters.

💥💥💥💥💥💥TIME TO BAN ALL HEALTH MONOPOLIES!!!💥💥💥💥💥

By supporting IOJ you are keeping a team of respectful dissenters and WHO “partners” (we are the only critics who penetrated the meetings) in the game where we can work day and night to take down the Davos UN-WHO-WEF Private Monopoly and stop their evil censorship, non vaccine eugenics experimentation and climate scam to take over the world. 🌈We are calling top governments offices & drafting open calls of our own to back up Oxfam on this. We REALLY NEED TO DO SOMETHING TO STOP THE MONOPOLY! 🌈 Please support us if you are able so we can ACT FOR HUMANITY THIS WEEK (and beyond) AND BE ON GOVERNMENTS AND DAVOS ASS.

We speak tomorrow at the UN in regards to the Declaration on Future Generations and are once again up late drafting our last minute speech.

We intend to bring up the WHO-WEF Globalist merger caused a Monopoly focused on money over duty of ethics and instead attacked humanity with military grade psychological and medical experimentation, censorship, murder and other cruel crimes against humanity.

WE WRITE DAVOS ANNUALLY AND NEED TO PROTEST AGAIN THIS YEAR ABOUT THE ILLEGALITY OF THE WEF INFORMATION WARRIORS PERSECUTION CENSORSHIP SCHEME, CLIMATE SCAM INVESTMENT DEALS (so many decarbonization and other terrible investment agreements will be made this week & big debts involved), UNETHICAL mRNA PLATFORM INVESTMENTS THEY ARE DISCUSSING FINANCING THIS WEEK AND UNTIL THE MAY WHO WHA77!

Lockstep justice ambassadors!!! We need you to help us help humanity.

Oxfam clearly did us a favor and opened the dialogue with governments on breaking up the Davos Monopoly. We need to sieze on this opening - with sell out Reuters even posting it - IOJ is drafting something bold now and will return with it shortly to write Davos. We always wait for their opening remark before writing.

Thanks for supporting our mission of LIGHT over might and helping to fracture Globalism by exposing it’s corrupt roots, EXPOSING their monopolistic practices and tendencies & DENOUNCING THEIR CRIMES! Don’t let them get away with it & profit.

Our Davos letter last year:

IOJ trying to make untouchable Klaus Answer our letter by Court Order:

(we are NOT done suing. we have a plan after the court denied us right for Klaus answers)

Klaus Schwab Sued For Answers About 4th Industrial Revolution. Judge Just Ruled Interest of Justice · October 18, 2023 This is long but worth a read. Later we will try to do a condensed version because the issue it is so important and many people only read short posts. First is our full letter to the court asking questions to Klaus about his Fourth Industrial Revolution changing what it means to be human. Read full story

Also see more about the Oxfam report:

Read the Oxfam study below:

https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-releases/richest-1-bag-nearly-twice-much-wealth-rest-world-put-together-over-past-two-years

Richest 1% bag nearly twice as much wealth as the rest of the world put together over the past two years

Published: 16th January 2023

Super-rich outstrip their extraordinary grab of half of all new wealth in past decade.

Billionaire fortunes are increasing by $2.7 billion a day even as at least 1.7 billion workers now live in countries where inflation is outpacing wages.

A tax of up to 5 percent on the world’s multi-millionaires and billionaires could raise $1.7 trillion a year, enough to lift 2 billion people out of poverty.

The richest 1 percent grabbed nearly two-thirds of all new wealth worth $42 trillion created since 2020, almost twice as much money as the bottom 99 percent of the world’s population, reveals a new Oxfam report today. During the past decade, the richest 1 percent had captured around half of all new wealth.

“Survival of the Richest” is published on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Elites are gathering in the Swiss ski resort as extreme wealth and extreme poverty have increased simultaneously for the first time in 25 years.

“While ordinary people are making daily sacrifices on essentials like food, the super-rich have outdone even their wildest dreams. Just two years in, this decade is shaping up to be the best yet for billionaires —a roaring ‘20s boom for the world’s richest,” said Gabriela Bucher, Executive Director of Oxfam International.

“Taxing the super-rich and big corporations is the door out of today’s overlapping crises. It’s time we demolish the convenient myth that tax cuts for the richest result in their wealth somehow ‘trickling down’ to everyone else. Forty years of tax cuts for the super-rich have shown that a rising tide doesn’t lift all ships —just the superyachts.”

Billionaires have seen extraordinary increases in their wealth. During the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis years since 2020, $26 trillion (63 percent) of all new wealth was captured by the richest 1 percent, while $16 trillion (37 percent) went to the rest of the world put together. A billionaire gained roughly $1.7 million for every $1 of new global wealth earned by a person in the bottom 90 percent. Billionaire fortunes have increased by $2.7 billion a day. This comes on top of a decade of historic gains —the number and wealth of billionaires having doubled over the last ten years.

Billionaire wealth surged in 2022 with rapidly rising food and energy profits. The report shows that 95 food and energy corporations have more than doubled their profits in 2022. They made $306 billion in windfall profits, and paid out $257 billion (84 percent) of that to rich shareholders. The Walton dynasty, which owns half of Walmart, received $8.5 billion over the last year. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, owner of major energy corporations, has seen this wealth soar by $42 billion (46 percent) in 2022 alone. Excess corporate profits have driven at least half of inflation in Australia, the US and the UK.

At the same time, at least 1.7 billion workers now live in countries where inflation is outpacing wages, and over 820 million people —roughly one in ten people on Earth— are going hungry. Women and girls often eat least and last, and make up nearly 60 percent of the world’s hungry population. The World Bank says we are likely seeing the biggest increase in global inequality and poverty since WW2. Entire countries are facing bankruptcy, with the poorest countries now spending four times more repaying debts to rich creditors than on healthcare. Three-quarters of the world’s governments are planning austerity-driven public sector spending cuts —including on healthcare and education— by $7.8 trillion over the next five years.

Oxfam is calling for a systemic and wide-ranging increase in taxation of the super-rich to claw back crisis gains driven by public money and profiteering. Decades of tax cuts for the richest and corporations have fueled inequality, with the poorest people in many countries paying higher tax rates than billionaires.

Elon Musk, one of the world’s richest men, paid a “true tax rate” of about 3 percent between 2014 and 2018. Aber Christine, a flour vendor in Uganda, makes $80 a month and pays a tax rate of 40 percent.

Worldwide, only four cents in every tax dollar now comes from taxes on wealth. Half of the world’s billionaires live in countries with no inheritance tax for direct descendants. They will pass on a $5 trillion tax-free treasure chest to their heirs, more than the GDP of Africa, which will drive a future generation of aristocratic elites. Rich people’s income is mostly unearned, derived from returns on their assets, yet it is taxed on average at 18 percent, just over half as much as the average top tax rate on wages and salaries.

The report shows that taxes on the wealthiest used to be much higher. Over the last forty years, governments across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas have slashed the income tax rates on the richest. At the same time, they have upped taxes on goods and services, which fall disproportionately on the poorest people and exacerbate gender inequality. In the years after WW2, the top US federal income tax rate remained above 90 percent and averaged 81 percent between 1944 and 1981. Similar levels of tax in other rich countries existed during some of the most successful years of their economic development and played a key role in expanding access to public services like education and healthcare.

“Taxing the super-rich is the strategic precondition to reducing inequality and resuscitating democracy. We need to do this for innovation. For stronger public services. For happier and healthier societies. And to tackle the climate crisis, by investing in the solutions that counter the insane emissions of the very richest,” said Bucher.

According to new analysis by the Fight Inequality Alliance, Institute for Policy Studies, Oxfam and the Patriotic Millionaires, an annual wealth tax of up to 5 percent on the world’s multi-millionaires and billionaires could raise $1.7 trillion a year, enough to lift 2 billion people out of poverty, fully fund the shortfalls on existing humanitarian appeals, deliver a 10-year plan to end hunger, support poorer countries being ravaged by climate impacts, and deliver universal healthcare and social protection for everyone living in low- and lower middle-income countries.

Oxfam is calling on governments to:



Introduce one-off solidarity wealth taxes and windfall taxes to end crisis profiteering.



Permanently increase taxes on the richest 1 percent, for example to at least 60 percent of their income from labor and capital, with higher rates for multi-millionaires and billionaires. Governments must especially raise taxes on capital gains, which are subject to lower tax rates than other forms of income.



Tax the wealth of the richest 1 percent at rates high enough to significantly reduce the numbers and wealth of the richest people, and redistribute these resources. This includes implementing inheritance, property and land taxes, as well as net wealth taxes.

Notes to editors

Download “Survival of the Richest” and the methodology document outlining how Oxfam calculated the statistics in the report.

Oxfam’s calculations are based on the most up-to-date and comprehensive data sources available. Figures on the very richest in society come from the Forbes billionaire list.



All amounts are expressed in US dollars and, where relevant, have been adjusted for inflation using the US consumer price index.

According to the World Bank, extreme poverty increased in 2020 for the first time in 25 years. At the same time, extreme wealth has risen dramatically since the pandemic began.

The report shows that while the richest 1 percent captured 54 percent of new global wealth over the past decade, this has accelerated to 63 percent in the past two years. $42 trillion of new wealth was created between December 2019 and December 2021. $26 trillion (63 percent) was captured by the richest 1 percent, while $16 trillion (37 percent) went to the bottom 99 percent. According to Credit Suisse, individuals with more than $1 million in wealth sit in the top 1 percent bracket.

The billionaire class is $2.6 trillion richer than before the pandemic, even if billionaire fortunes slightly fell in 2022 after their record-smashing peak in 2021. The world’s richest are now seeing their wealth climb again.

In the US, the UK and Australia, studies have found that 54 percent, 59 percent and 60 percent of inflation, respectively, was driven by increased corporate profits. In Spain, the CCOO (one of the country’s largest trade unions) found that corporate profits are responsible for 83.4 percent of price increases during the first quarter of 2022.

The World Bank announced that the world has almost certainly lost its goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 and that “global progress in reducing extreme poverty has grind[ed] to a halt” amid what the Bank says was likely to be the largest increase in global inequality and the largest setback in global poverty since WW2. The World Bank defines extreme poverty as living on less than $2.15 per day.

Elon Musk paid a “true tax rate” of just 3.27 percent from 2014 to 2018, according to ProPublica.

The $6.85 poverty line was used to calculate how many people (2 billion) an annual wealth tax of up to 5 percent on the world’s multi-millionaires and billionaires could lift out of poverty.

Polling consistently finds that most people across countries support raising taxes on the richest. For example, the majority of people in the US, 80 percent of Indians, 85 percent of Brazilians and 69 percent of people polled across 34 countries in Africa support increasing taxes on the rich.

Oxfam’s research shows that the ultra-rich are the biggest individual contributors to the climate crisis. The richest billionaires, through their polluting investments, are emitting a million times more carbon than the average person. The wealthiest 1 percent of humanity are responsible for twice as many emissions as the poorest 50 percent and by 2030, their carbon footprints are set to be 30 times greater than the level compatible with the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement.

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Destroying Davos Monopoly? Let’s Go!

Good idea Oxfam.

TIME TO ENFORCE & DEMAND LAW

Costa Rica Constitution ARTICLE 46. Private monopolies and any acts, even if originated by law, which may threaten or restrict freedom of trade, agriculture or industry, are prohibited.

📌 Action by the State aimed at preventing any monopolistic practices or tendencies is in the public interest. ...

Consumers and users are entitled to the protection of their health, environment, safety and financial interests; to receive adequate and truthful information; to freedom of choice and to equal treatment. The State shall support any bodies established for the purpose of defending their rights. The law shall regulate those matters.

💥💥💥💥💥💥TIME TO BAN ALL HEALTH MONOPOLIES!!!💥💥💥💥💥

By supporting IOJ you are keeping a team of respectful dissenters and WHO “partners” (we are the only critics who penetrated the meetings) in the game where we can work day and night to take down the Davos UN-WHO-WEF Private Monopoly and stop their evil censorship, non vaccine eugenics experimentation and climate scam to take over the world. 🌈We are calling top governments offices & drafting open calls of our own to back up Oxfam on this. We REALLY NEED TO DO SOMETHING TO STOP THE MONOPOLY! 🌈 Please support us if you are able so we can ACT FOR HUMANITY THIS WEEK (and beyond) AND BE ON GOVERNMENTS AND DAVOS ASS.

We speak tomorrow at the UN in regards to the Declaration on Future Generations and are once again up late drafting our last minute speech.

We intend to bring up the WHO-WEF Globalist merger caused a Monopoly focused on money over duty of ethics and instead attacked humanity with military grade psychological and medical experimentation, censorship, murder and other cruel crimes against humanity.

WE WRITE DAVOS ANNUALLY AND NEED TO PROTEST AGAIN THIS YEAR ABOUT THE ILLEGALITY OF THE WEF INFORMATION WARRIORS PERSECUTION CENSORSHIP SCHEME, CLIMATE SCAM INVESTMENT DEALS (so many decarbonization and other terrible investment agreements will be made this week & big debts involved), UNETHICAL mRNA PLATFORM INVESTMENTS THEY ARE DISCUSSING FINANCING THIS WEEK AND UNTIL THE MAY WHO WHA77!

Lockstep justice ambassadors!!! We need you to help us help humanity.

Oxfam clearly did us a favor and opened the dialogue with governments on breaking up the Davos Monopoly. We need to sieze on this opening - with sell out Reuters even posting it - IOJ is drafting something bold now and will return with it shortly to write Davos. We always wait for their opening remark before writing.

Thanks for supporting our mission of LIGHT over might and helping to fracture Globalism by exposing it’s corrupt roots, EXPOSING their monopolistic practices and tendencies & DENOUNCING THEIR CRIMES!

Stop Agenda 2030 decodes all 17 UN goals, with sources, and tracks 195 nations on one map. It's free, independent and reader-funded, hosted by Interest of Justice.

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