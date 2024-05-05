Share

PANDEMIC PANIC: Can we talk about it?

Please read at least this single paragraph. When I assert there has not been a pandemic nor has there ever been one, I’m entirely serious. They’re hobgoblins dreamed up my power hungry lunatics, to frighten you. Well, I’m not frightened. But check out HHS’s powers to call pandemics. Do you think that’s adequate? It isn’t, I’d it? Why do they want this power? Yes, to terrify the population over lies. Best wishes Mike

Dr. Yeadon is asking people to read the paragraph from Sasha Latypova’s article below about HHS (Health and Human Services) powers to call pandemics:

From Sasha:

When "pandemics are declared" - what does this mean in practice? Beware of any "freedom fighter" who supports the government's power to declare pandemics. They are they are fighting freedom and defending the tyranny.

<<HHS refused to amend its definitions of a pandemic and insisted that they can claim absolutely anything is a pandemic. HHS ultimately prevailed, the case was re-filed by OK and TX, the judge dismissed it and it was not appealed. In the refusal to amend its definition of a pandemic, HHS stated that “any communicable disease event” - this means a single case of anything they claim “communicable” anywhere in the world (for example, a single cow that “tested positive” for “avian flu”), once announced by the WHO, can qualify for forced testing, tracing, detention and injections of humans or animals in any town or village in any state of the US!>>

From Dr. Yeadon:

This is depressing. It’s apparently a truthful documentary, telling you about how the authorities conspired to prevent honest doctors using their expert judgement to prescribe “early treatments” that might save lives in people suffering from “covid”. I fell for all this BS myself.

Notice: Click above to watch the movie Mike Yeadon calls out on Youtube:

THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC. No new illness. Nothing changed anywhere in all causes mortality in the run up to the fraudulent declaration by WHO of “a pandemic”. All these “early treatment” promoting doctors are frauds and they’re aiding and abetting the perpetrators, to convince you there was some new disease risk going around. There wasn’t. Therefore it’s illogical to focus on early treatment. I must say, it was a genius move by the perpetrators and obviously pre-planned. Don’t hero worship the proponents of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and the like, because they’re not your friends. They’re helping the perpetrators. By reinforcing the notion of “early treatment” of a non-existent disease, they’ll have helped reinforce the propaganda that there was a pandemic and that there might be other pandemics. There won’t be. Pandemics are not real. They’re yet another hobgoblin, designed to frighten you into giving up more of your dwindling freedoms and ultimately all of your medical autonomy, because we know how this ends: everyone facing a needle containing toxic substances masquerading as “vaccines”. They’re not vaccines. There was nothing to vaccinate you against. There won’t be anything to vaccinate you, to protect you, against. Yet my expertise in “structure based drug design” rightly alerted me early to the dark realisation that these gene-based injections were designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. Best wishes Mike

Dr. Yeadon tells the obviously sincere person who posted the video:

“It’s not good to promote this video. It’s actually dangerous”

I’ve added a note on Dr Ian Brighthope’s Substack which contains the video. I think Ian is straight & put out the link to the video with good conscience. Best wishes Mike

Interest of Justice Finally Chimes In:

Our reply may shock you, but to us it makes perfect sense. Follow along, because this is NOT a scientific dispute which Yeadon and Latypova are likely correct on.. This is ONLY a very different LEGAL DISPUTE…

So let’s look at the duties to get to the end result we all want under science vs law:

In science, we need the debate and a ruling to declare our side is correct, that no viral transmission occurred and declare that WHO is FIRED for hyping flu which isn’t even based on a virus either…. OK.

In law, we need to get the damn toxic non vaccine off the market. RIGHT?

We are certain if you are still reading this, you likely agree.

So lets look at some key facts, as a judge would take it:

Fact 1: NO ORDINARY TREATMENTS AVAILABLE = “Urgent & Serious”

So lets talk about this from IOJ’s perspective, since we are the ones who are insane enough to take on the global complex case and are neck deep in paperwork about to be filed in court to start a lengthy battle with the corrupt health authorities.

To be very clear about how we got here, and how to get out, we must first realize how a government gets any power to declare an emergency.

The WHOLE government authority under emergency powers is based on a presumption of a “serious disease” (capable of causing death) that has NO way to treat it using ORDINARY ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES. Hence, because no ORDINARY ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES are available to treat the problem, it then becomes an URGENT & SERIOUS situation that governments have a duty to curtail by using EXTRAORDINARY measures such as unapproved MCM’s or, Medical Counter Measures (experiments to see if something will work). We are about to battle their contention that they can issue mass experiments, but as it stands today, this is the law.

The world is a contract law society. If it’s not written down the government can’t recognize it. That’s why they all want your status and believe in any document Pfizer gives them. Our governments are just a bunch of pencil pushers. Anyway, back to the point…

Fact 2: “Urgent & Serious” = In Law This ALWAYS Equates To A Legitimate & Constitutional cause to declare an emergency (& LIMIT YOUR RIGHTS)

Now this topic of some doctors advocating early treatments by using ordinary approved and essential medicines is actually interesting to us, insofar as the law part.

Why?

Because, in order to take the covid “vaccines” off the market, we, the legal team for humanity, at Interest of Justice, are in the position to have to refute, point by point, the underlying assumptions that allowed the product to be Emergency Use Authorized.

To authorize it for emergency use in the WHO Emergency Use Listing for global use and in FDA, EMA’s jurisdictions, there had to be NO ordinary approved medicine available that worked.

Lets play Devil’s Advocate (no pun intended) and pretend Dr.’s Tess and Peter are correct about early treatments. Taking it further, lets pretend there was an illness (which we all know could not have been covid, which was never isolated or proven to exist) and it was mistaken for covid by governments and even Dr.’s. Let’s also pretend the ordinary administrative measures of ordinary medicines like HCQ and Ivermectin were really 70% successful at treating this set of symptoms called covid, like in some studies, yes, even little known W.H.O. studies show ordinary treatments were successful.

See, we can show courts some pretty damning studies from the W.H.O., right now as we speak, that show two points about ordinary medicine: 1. HCQ and Ivermectin was more ethical and 2. HCQ and Ivermectin was way more successful at preventing and treating alleged covid symptoms, than the choice for novel so called vaccines.

From our point of view we should PROBABLY suck it up for the first round in court to save the genome, and simply run with what we think is a lie and mimic Dr. Tess Lawrie and Dr. Peter Mc Cullough, to say there was the flu misbranded as covid, ordinary medicines totally worked, just like every other year, it was all no biggie, certainly NOT URGENT AND SERIOUS. As a result of embracing the false claim of ordinary treatments reducing the illness - whatever it was - we could feasibly claim that ALL EUA, EUL AND ROLLING REVIEW Authorizations by FDA, WHO and EMA are ILLEGAL, outside statutory, constitutional and international limits, making the vaccine void and subject to immediate delisting off the UN global marketplace and WHO EUL list. Makes it pretty tempting to take their side in court for round 1.

Dear readers, to be very clear about humanities options, IOJ can go to WHO and legally file a DISPUTE to DELIST the covid vaccines for global authorization, which the document is finally ready to file this week, or next week at the very latest. Most countries sole authorization is through WHO only, let that sink in. In our research we found that this is the only process on earth to stop the COVID vaccines on a Global level and we believe that someone needs to start this process, which is why we have been working so hard on this.

It’s such a simple thing to “prove”, that ordinary medicine was available, and that the law prohibits emergency use authorizations when ordinary treatments were available. It seems that a simple thing like the truth, that there was no illness to treat, may make it harder to stop the shots.

We think the truth, and examination of the full list arguments around if there was a pandemic, or if viruses or pandemics even exist, need to come in NEXT, after making this simple case at the highest levels in the world. We have seen Dr. Yeadon previously agree with us on this step by step takedown plan, saying if it makes it harder to win now (to argue the no virus part of the scam), it should wait as a legal argument, so that we all take care of priorities and stop the shots first. Clearly he thought this as an intuition, that the truth makes things harder, although it MUST be prioritized to come to light, otherwise the alternative is to fail to expose humanities most evil plot against itself, weaponized global public health… and a scientific dictatorship like Aldous Huxley spoke of, which knows no natural end, because we are always propagandized and held in a pseudo-scientific fraud and eternal bondage.

What’s the point of us saying all this? Because we really think if there is no real virus and the whole thing was a propagandemic fear psy op, it’s pretty clear that the Dr’s who are profiting and hyping useless medicines for a fake pandemic, areindeed inadvertently or intentionally aiding a grand psy op, which is horrible.

We at IOJ are on the side of truth, but lets think hard. Could it be, that in order to quickly and legally safeguard heath, it REQUIRES legal battles? Probably.

To legally win, we really just want the outcome we seek, and as light-workers we must do whatever it takes to safeguard the genome, even over safeguarding what we think is truth.

Truth is accepted in stages. First people get mad, then ridicule, then accept it as truth. They are in the mad and ridicule stage of acceptance of truth now.

Court gets dirty folks, and we are in it to win it. Lets work with where we are at with clarity and precision.

Like we wrote about Dr. Sansone’s Florida Mandamus: we want to win, not spin, so we want to teach people to be strategic and not waste time.

Let’s agree to disagree on the contentious arguments.

We are pretty convinced all parties want to stop the shots. Let’s agree on that, and see if us “no virus” advocates can rise above vibrationally to transmute what we see as the absurdity of Doctor-influencers advocating for cures to imaginary viruses.

Instead of getting mad or sad or disillusioned, let’s just use the same absurd argument they all insist is real, and bring it in to court using the WHO docs we spent hundreds of hours to find (thank god) that say HCQ was successful as a preventative and Ivermectin worked as a treatment. No more Dr. Malone like defamation lawsuits for questioning motives, science or law! No more censorship, PLEASE!

Let free opinion and dissent rein in the alleged Freedom Movement. Let us be the odd balls… The Scientific Dissenters. The Galeleo’s… The cultural progressives…

Either we are kooks, or ahead of our time. Time will tell.

