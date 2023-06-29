Dr. Yeadon Exposes The Malice Aforethought: The Covid-19 Vaccine Biological Agent Is "Fraudulent And Toxic-by-design"
According to recent FOIA from Interest of Justice to the DoD...Dr. Yeadon seems to be very correct
Our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP of Pfizer) believes the covid-19 non vaccines are a biological weapon.
Sign up for free posts. To all Contributors: THANK YOU! IOJ needs your support.
Dr. Yeadon’s not crazy - here is why we intend to help him prove it in court:
As our longtime readers may be aware, so far, Department of Defense (DoD) and Health and Human Services (HHS) responded to IOJ’s freedom of information request to admit they have so many reports on “the experimental biological agent called covid-19 vaccine” in so many agencies that they cant get us the information on time.
HHS claims they need more time (not saying how much time - probably years & will try to hide everything) to get us the freedom of information requests of their reports to DoD on “the experimental biological agent called covid-19 vaccine” completed.
What is a biological Agent?
According to law: (1)the term “biological agent” means any microorganism (including, but not limited to, bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiae or protozoa), or infectious substance, or any naturally occurring, bioengineered or synthesized component of any such microorganism or infectious substance, capable of causing— (A) death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism;
(3)the term “delivery system” means— (A) any apparatus, equipment, device, or means of delivery specifically designed to deliver or disseminate a biological agent, toxin, or vector; (the non vaccine injection is the delivery system for an ADMITTED biological agent!)
So there you have it folks, HHS admits they will be sending DoD a ton of reports on the “the experimental biological agent called covid-19 vaccine”.
By the above information from HHS, we all can see clearly that a biological agent is “capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human” according to the legal definition, and that it needs a delivery system which, in this case HHS also admits the delivery of the biological agent “called covid-19 vaccine” is the “vaccine”.
It’s a full on crime scene…
Below is taken from Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Telegram June 29, 2023:
I’m a huge fan of Katherine Watt, a legal scholar who has disinterred the changes in the law over several decades pertaining to public health emergencies.
As she says: (see screen shot).
Interesting that the law changes are so obviously fraudulent when you look at them as a body of work.
Because from a design perspective, note that I’ve long ago concluded that these injections were also fraudulent and toxic-by-design.
It’s a full on crime scene.
Best wishes
Mike
Dr. Yeadon also posted Katherine Watts most recent Substack explanation:
Sign up for free posts. To all Contributors: THANK YOU! IOJ needs your support.
Nah, not biological, but chemical warfare. It's all about TOXICITY.
The biggest red herring is when they suspect the tech or the spike protein causing issues with the current shots, for example.
A similar argument was the polio shots having a "sv40 virus" contamination issue.
Both of these points are there to ignore the common sense fact:
ANY TIME YOU INJECT CHEMICALS, SOME OF WHICH ARE VERY TOXIC, DIRECTLY INTO THE BODY, IT'S POISONING.
I don't want to hear excuses why those chemicals are in the shots in order to "pump up the immune system". That's bullshit pseudoscience.
When they passed the 1986 NVIC act to take liability away from pharma, the argument was that vaccines are UNAVOIDABLY UNSAFE .
It's ridiculous that despite this truth, people still think that they're the best thing.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos to Dr. Yeadon and to Interest of Justice for their heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://virustruth.net
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213