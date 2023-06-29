Our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP of Pfizer) believes the covid-19 non vaccines are a biological weapon.

Dr. Yeadon’s not crazy - here is why we intend to help him prove it in court:

As our longtime readers may be aware, so far, Department of Defense (DoD) and Health and Human Services (HHS) responded to IOJ’s freedom of information request to admit they have so many reports on “the experimental biological agent called covid-19 vaccine” in so many agencies that they cant get us the information on time.

HHS claims they need more time (not saying how much time - probably years & will try to hide everything) to get us the freedom of information requests of their reports to DoD on “the experimental biological agent called covid-19 vaccine” completed.

What is a biological Agent?

According to law: (1)the term “biological agent” means any microorganism (including, but not limited to, bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiae or protozoa), or infectious substance, or any naturally occurring, bioengineered or synthesized component of any such microorganism or infectious substance, capable of causing— (A) death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism;

(3)the term “delivery system” means— (A) any apparatus, equipment, device, or means of delivery specifically designed to deliver or disseminate a biological agent, toxin, or vector; (the non vaccine injection is the delivery system for an ADMITTED biological agent!)

So there you have it folks, HHS admits they will be sending DoD a ton of reports on the “the experimental biological agent called covid-19 vaccine”.

By the above information from HHS, we all can see clearly that a biological agent is “capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human” according to the legal definition, and that it needs a delivery system which, in this case HHS also admits the delivery of the biological agent “called covid-19 vaccine” is the “vaccine”.

It’s a full on crime scene…

Below is taken from Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Telegram June 29, 2023:

I’m a huge fan of Katherine Watt, a legal scholar who has disinterred the changes in the law over several decades pertaining to public health emergencies.

As she says: (see screen shot).

Interesting that the law changes are so obviously fraudulent when you look at them as a body of work.

Because from a design perspective, note that I’ve long ago concluded that these injections were also fraudulent and toxic-by-design. It’s a full on crime scene.

Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Yeadon also posted Katherine Watts most recent Substack explanation:

