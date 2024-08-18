Dear ‘Ivermectin pusher guru’ followers: We know you love your hero’s. Please don’t shoot the messenger! This message is very pertinent and relevant to the goal of CLEAR-ity. Facts are facts. Emotions are emotions. Put the emotions down and let’s hear how anti fertility drug Ivermectin became the poster-child to fix a fake pandemic.

Coincidences are genuinely rare. When they happen like this, you would be a mug to assume they’re innocent. Look at how ivermectin got lift off, too. My comments on that. Best wishes Mike

👉 https://t.me/DrMikeYeadon

Dr. Yeadon: “The only reason ivermectin got the gig and not Singulair, was that ivermectin is an anti fertility drug”

Transcript of the following Telegram posts:

... bought a box of 100 ivermectin tablets from my ever reliable generics supplier early on the global crime. Never had the need to consider the stuff. Chucked it in the bin, along with most of my wife's extensive collection of "supplements" after an excellent hour plus on the phone with Tim (of TimTruth fame). I stumbled on his careful review of the adverse effects of ivermectin on mammalian reproduction and almost fell over. I had thought the purpose of ivermectin & hydroxychloroquine was to maintain the illusion that there was a new disease. Yes, that's true, they do serve that function. But they could have picked almost anything for that job. The main reason ivermectin got the gig & not Singulair, what that ivermectin is an anti fertility drug. The supplement I'd paid no attention to for years.

I went through them, finding several that had been featured in my degree course on Mechanistic Toxicology in the 1980s. Previously I had seen them as expensive, benign agents, placebos really, intended for the rich, worried well. Unfortunately, Tim pointed out that an unlikely proportion of them are substrates for p- glycoprotein transporters, involved in the elimination of ivermectin from mammals.

What a coincidence! No. Those pushing "early treatments for non-existent diseases," particularly if they involve ivermectin and no mention is not made to take supplements alongside it are not your friends.

They don't like me for saying it.

Stop doing it then. It's not hard. - Dr. Mike Yeadon

Just one of Tim Truth’s videos on Ivermectins harms:

Also see:

Share

Support IOJ's non profit work

Leave a comment