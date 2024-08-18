The Rise Of Ivermectin Anti Fertility Drug Pushers, Their Questionable Funding & Background Examined By Dr. Yeadon & Sage Hanna
Sage Hanna gets credit for the DEEP DIVE into the MONEY behind the NARRATIVE that sparked the discussion, and Conspiracy Sarah's post today kicks the discussion up a couple notches!
Dear ‘Ivermectin pusher guru’ followers: We know you love your hero’s. Please don’t shoot the messenger! This message is very pertinent and relevant to the goal of CLEAR-ity. Facts are facts. Emotions are emotions. Put the emotions down and let’s hear how anti fertility drug Ivermectin became the poster-child to fix a fake pandemic.
Coincidences are genuinely rare. When they happen like this, you would be a mug to assume they’re innocent.
Look at how ivermectin got lift off, too.
My comments on that.
Best wishes
Mike
Dr. Yeadon: “The only reason ivermectin got the gig and not Singulair, was that ivermectin is an anti fertility drug”
Transcript of the following Telegram posts:
... bought a box of 100 ivermectin tablets from my ever reliable generics supplier early on the global crime. Never had the need to consider the stuff. Chucked it in the bin, along with most of my wife's extensive collection of "supplements" after an excellent hour plus on the phone with Tim (of TimTruth fame). I stumbled on his careful review of the adverse effects of ivermectin on mammalian reproduction and almost fell over. I had thought the purpose of ivermectin & hydroxychloroquine was to maintain the illusion that there was a new disease. Yes, that's true, they do serve that function. But they could have picked almost anything for that job. The main reason ivermectin got the gig & not Singulair, what that ivermectin is an anti fertility drug. The supplement I'd paid no attention to for years.
I went through them, finding several that had been featured in my degree course on Mechanistic Toxicology in the 1980s. Previously I had seen them as expensive, benign agents, placebos really, intended for the rich, worried well. Unfortunately, Tim pointed out that an unlikely proportion of them are substrates for p- glycoprotein transporters, involved in the elimination of ivermectin from mammals.
What a coincidence! No. Those pushing "early treatments for non-existent diseases," particularly if they involve ivermectin and no mention is not made to take supplements alongside it are not your friends.
They don't like me for saying it.
Stop doing it then. It's not hard. - Dr. Mike Yeadon
Just one of Tim Truth’s videos on Ivermectins harms:
Also see:
Dr. Yeadon Digs In, Insisting: "Don’t hero worship the proponents of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and the like, because they’re not your friends. They’re helping the perpetrators."
Interest of Justice is a reader-supported publication and we work hard to keep the posts free for everyone. The few paid subscribers are deeply appreciated and frankly we need more paid subscribers to sign up ASAP just help us stay alive! Sending love to all!
This is just a one-sided approach to Ivermectin.
“Covid” IS NOT a ”non-existent disease.” It is acute oxidative stress caused by the TOXICITY of NANOTECHNOLOGY. People are POISONED.
Acute oxidative stress leads to APOPTOSIS, or cell death.
Ivermectin is a zinc ionophore. Zinc is fundamental to the prevention of OXIDATIVE STRESS and OXIDATIVE DAMAGE.
In addition, zinc ionophores stop apoptosis or cell death.
In addition, fertility returned after Ivermectin treatment was discontinued.
I've seen it work wonders with Covid, and I have no problem using it in large quantities because it is both safe and effective.
And as for Tim, when I presented him with research papers on the subject, he simply blocked me, so he has some agenda or some faith in pushing this one-sided narrative.
Does ivermectin kill dung beetles?
Based on the provided search results, ivermectin has been shown to have a negative effect on dung beetles. Here are the key findings:
Sub-lethal disorders: Low doses of ivermectin cause sensory and locomotor disorders in dung beetles, affecting their olfactory and locomotor capacity (Verdú et al., 2015).
Population decline: Research suggests that the use of ivermectin in livestock may contribute to the decline of dung beetle populations in Mediterranean ecosystems (Verdú et al., 2015).
Disruption of ecosystem functioning: Ivermectin residues in dung can disrupt dung beetle diversity, soil properties, and ecosystem functioning (Lumaret et al., 2018).
Impaired dung beetle behavior: Ivermectin treatments for cattle can affect the attraction of dung beetles to cow pats, with some species being repelled or attracted to treated dung (Errouissi et al., 2010).
Long-term effects: The use of ivermectin can have long-term consequences for dung beetle populations and ecosystem functioning, even after the initial treatment has worn off (Lumaret et al., 2018).
In summary, ivermectin has been shown to have a negative impact on dung beetles, affecting their behavior, population dynamics, and ecosystem functioning.