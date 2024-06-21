Police Protect 15 Minute City Protest AGAIN Tonight (June 20) In Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica

The Municipality meets every Tuesday and can also hold sessions on Thursday. The town-folk figured that the Municipality may host a secret meeting today so we busted them and showed up. The Officials anticipated this and Police were out in full force to serve and protect!

The City Officials of Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica are apparently resorting to dirty tricks and unannounced hearings to get their way to implement Agenda 2030 fifteen minute Cities and re-zoning plans without our participation. We aren’t too cool with that.

By we, this means the people of Perez Zeledon, the bad ass mostly farming and rural land also known as the Interest of Justice (IOJ) international headquarters. The people of this area are called “Brave and Warrior” and they are all very smart. They knew the town Officials would do this shady move tonight and so they IMMEDIATELY got into motion and showed up to win AGAIN.

Tonight we STOPPED the vote again!

Why be the resistance, when you can BE THE PERSISTENCE?

We stopped the vote Tuesday June 18, and stopped it again today, Thursday June 20! YAY!

It’s a full time effort to protest and show up to stave off Agenda 2030 here!

Interest of Justice has also filed multiple lawsuits for information and legalities tonight, which will commence shortly. We will explain the cases in a different post for you to copy the ideas if you want.

Police try to fortify the Municipality building with orange barricades:

Outside was a huge crowd making noise peacefully, and inside the building many POLICE were brought in to stand in a line between protestors and the City Officials. The police were a bit unnecessary, as the town-folk are LOUD, but very nice and Tico’s (Costa Ricans) are known to really love the Police force : )

The building was so full that not everyone who came to protest could be inside and a huge crowd was outside as well

Busses were brought in to carry in protestors from outside the area!

To bring everyone up to date, the City Council was shut down two days ago Tuesday, June 18, 2024 after three 10 minute recesses were called then the session was finally suspended fully with no vote.

In the News from yesterday they showed the new Municipality Officials (they were sworn in May 1, 2024) being interviewed on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 and the Officials explained the previous council had already paid a company to draft the contested Territorial re-zoning plan.

The City is feeling in a bind because the document EXPIRES on June 30, 2024, and the City notes it is deficient (and no one wants it) but it was very expensive, and their job is to protect public funds.

Ironically, the first City Officials who originally purchased the fiercely protested and hated Territorial re-zoning plan term ended May 1, 2024 & many of them are now protesting with us!

The City Officials in place now want to ignore the will of the people and there was a ruling from the Finance and Budget Committee 3 days ago, Monday, June 17, 2024 to SUSPEND the contract while the company is asked to fix all the deliverables.

The Officials are on board with it to be suspended, but the brave and warrior town folk say hell no, the contract must be allowed to EXPIRE, and we should then start over with a new local company we trust to help us with our Territorial plan.

The heavily contested plan is feared to be drafted as an Agenda 2030 compliance test for the 15 minute city and we all do NOT want it in our region, nor do we want conflicts of interest involved in the drafting of plans that affect our rights and property, which we believe is what is going on.

Interest of Justice just wrote the City Council to urge them to get a grip and sue the company prior to the expiration of the contract June 30, 2024, for the companies failure to give the City what was promised as deliverables, (breach of contract? Bad deal?) so the City does not forfeit and lose the money fully or lose time drafting a new plan that everyone will protest again later. That way, if the City eventually gets the money back, or at least moves on and moves forward, taking the loss as a lesson to ASK for full participation and approval by the people next time, we think BOTH sides can get what they feel they need. Diplomacy.

Below is the official Municipality live video from tonight, we left the timestamp where the City Officials had to get a loud new mic this time to try to overpower the ambient noise in the room, but it failed lol and we WON AGAIN to stop the Agenda 2030, 15 minute city scheme in our town.

FROM OFFICIAL LIVE RECORDING TONIGHT:

(Watch and learn how we stop Agenda 2030 votes one week at a time!)

Below is yesterdays news about our Tuesday June 18, 2024 standoff here:

Please use the automatic translator on Youtube to watch subtitles in your own language

Yesterday, leaders of the protests WISELY looked ahead, and thought the City MAY pull a fast one today and hold a hearing, so they quickly notified NEWS that busses are being brought for these last two hearings JUST IN CASE THE MUNICIPALITY OFFICIALS DID DECIDE TO HOLD A HEARING TO THWART US, WHICH THE CITY DID TODAY - but instead, we THWARTED THE CITY. Reverse the roles!

News from Tuesday explaining this exact situation may unfold today, so busses were being organized to protest:

YAY! It worked again today! Pray for us!

We won again today, thank Goodness, as we do each week since April 4, 2024, but today sadly ended with ONE casualty: a false arrest sparking MORE protests into the evening - see below!

Dustin explains one man was arrested, so the town protested at the Tribunal:

The police arrested one man for getting boisterous and the people felt it was a false arrest, so EVERYONE went to the courthouse Tribunal to protest and sing in unison!

THIS is a #1 rule in peaceful non compliance and resistance. Stay together, do not let them divide us! Together we stand, divided we fall! Sings songs. Lighten the spirits!

Dustin Bryce from IoJ walks with everyone to the Tribunal Courthouse

Solidarity. Let our people GO FREE dammit! This is an unnecessary arrest that we believe is likely intended to discredit and weaken our fierce and successful movement!

Solidarity. All for one, one for all!

The Scene as we walk through town to get to the Tribunal. Come along with us!

Police escorts walk us to the Tribunal!

Everyone arrives at the Tribunal scene:

Dustin explains the scene as we approach the courthouse.

Costa Ricans always sing in a way that lifts your spirits! Power of SONG!

FREE THE ARRESTED PROTESTOR!

There were good spirits all around, despite the impending threat of Agenda 2030!

We stopped the vote today and for the moment we are staving off Agenda 2030 in one of the worlds most fierce battles on Earth for our property and participation rights.

Pray for Interest of Justice and the People of Perez Zeledon. We are under attack and literally fighting for all of our futures here.

