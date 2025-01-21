Paris Agreement GONE

- Because lowering the Degrees of Earth 1.5 degrees is really unnecessary and dumb.

Free and dumb, or Freedom?

Let’s go for FREEDOM!

Looks like we don’t need a climate Czar any longer, haha!

John Kerry & his absurd “humanity is the enemy” Club of Rome, Skull & Bones nonsense is kicked to the curb…

Censorship - The Evil Oppression Of Opinion Is On The Chopping Block

We really hope the censorship is curtailed as promised in the Inauguration Address. Trump was totally de-platformed, whilst a sitting President by the expendable and now dead Twitter Head vax pusher Susan Wojcicki, so you would think it’s a topic close to his heart to fix. The censorship was mainly coming top down to the States from UN and WHO, so let’s see what happens.

Exit the WHO - Trump knew just what to do…

Biden paid $500M but Trump won’t even pay $38M.

Notice: Biden made some last minute WHO funding promises… but Trump just axed those future promises:

SUMMARY:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), located within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announces the award of approximately $20,000,000, with an expected total funding of approximately $100,000,000 over a 5-year period, to World Health Organization (WHO). The award aims to support CDC and the WHO's continued collaboration to address global capacity to identify, respond, and prevent infectious diseases.

The period for this award will be September 30, 2025 through September 29, 2030.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION:

The sole source award will ensure coordination between CDC and the WHO and contribute to the response to disease outbreaks and other health emergencies, both through capacity building and direct response to active emergencies.

WHO is the only entity that can carry out this work, as it has a robust global infrastructure that gives it direct access to national ministries of health and other critical health institutions through its headquarters in Geneva and six regional offices. WHO will enhance global and regional preparedness, surveillance, and laboratory capacity to test for and respond to epidemic and pandemic-prone diseases.

Recipient: World Health Organization (WHO).

Purpose of the Award: The purpose of this award is to support implementation of infrastructure and collaborations between CDC and the WHO to build capacities needed to rapidly detect and contain disease outbreaks at the source and prevent their international spread. NOFO activities will ensure coordination between CDC and the WHO and contribute to the response to disease outbreaks and other health emergencies, both through capacity building and direct response to active emergencies.

Amount of Award: $20,000,000 in Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2025 funds, with a total estimated $100,000,000 for the 5-year period of performance, subject to availability of funds.

