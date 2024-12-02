IOJ has quite the history made with the W.H.O.’s “Pandemic Treaty”. Be prepared to go down the rabbit hole of articles.

A little bit of background about what has been happening:

In December 2021, the World Health Assembly (WHA) of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), created an Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) tasked with developing and negotiating a legal framework—whether it being a convention, agreement, or other international instrument—under the World Health Organization's Constitution. This initiative aims to enhance global efforts in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

Today, the INB's Twelfth meeting, included a resumed session and drafting group, is scheduled to take place in a hybrid format from December 2 to 6, 2024. The opening and closing plenary sessions will welcome WHO Member States, Associate Members, Observers, regional economic integration organizations, and various stakeholders. Public webcasts of the sessions on December 2 and December 6 will be available for live viewing and archival access. Stakeholders listed in Annexes A–E are invited to attend brief open sessions at the start of each day to receive updates on the progress and share input on specific Articles. However, the main negotiation and drafting sessions will occur behind closed doors.

Full Session INB Session from today December 2, 2024:

Here’s some of IOJ’s highlights on todays session: (Full Transcript at the end of the article)

You should also be confident that the end is inside. It's closer than you think. As I have said, I think the last time we met, I believe that you can finalise the pending issues before the end of this year. ~WHO DG Tedros

Other relevant Stakeholders were invited":

like the Drugs For Neglected Diseases Initiative or “DNDI”. They welcome the negotiations for Article 9 and 11 of the instrument. They are calling for Civil Society to overlook the pandemic product peddlers and to proceed with funding:

“There remain important elements of Article 9.3 to formally resolve. These include the need to retain and clarify the nature of the provision on access to comparator products for clinical trials in order to address gaps seen during COVID-19 and other health emergencies. To also retain and seek to enable the provision of post-clinical trial access, crucial for advancing equity issues.”

“The agreed text does provide a basis for the first time in an international agreement for the introduction of policies for conditions and transparency of public funding of medical R &D. However, member states, civil society, and other organizations must seek to ensure that when developing and implementing these national policies, they include the necessary conditions to ensure the development and access to pandemic-related health products.”

“We recommend that in Article 11, the reference to technologies receiving public funding, previously included, is reinstated.”

(IOJ explains below how its big business for these products!) Right off the bat, the public funding has no objections:

“I see no objection, so we'll adopt the program of work. So DNDI, we've heard you, conditions on public funding, particularly as it relates to tech transfer in Article 11”. ~Precious

Gavi the Vaccine Alliance Steps in to try and take the lead, (funded by Bill Gates Foundations):

“Starting with prevention, immunization protects people from diseases and fosters population immunity, the spread of pathogens and associated public health risks. Moving on to preparedness, immunization builds and sustains robust health systems, routine programs strengthen supply chains, surveillance networks, and delivery platforms that are vital for identifying and containing emerging pathogens. Finally, on response, immunization ensures rapid scalability and accessibility of lifesaving vaccines during health emergencies. However, we must ensure that the most affected at risk populations receive vaccines in a prompt manner. That is why a robust pathogen access and benefit sharing mechanism is essential.”

Oxfam came in with some hard hitting questions, exposing the Big Pharma product peddlers like GAVI!

At this stage of negotiation, we feel that you are faced with a critical question on equity.

Do you want an agreement that seriously and practically protect the health and economy of everybody on the planet, or do you want to protect the financial health of pharmaceutical companies? You would answer the question in the way that you address the remaining key issues, such as on Article 11, would you leave technology transfer to continue being under control of companies?

Basically continuing the current system that stopped the mRNA hub from producing COVID vaccine in time to vaccinate developing countries at the same time of people in the North. Again, on Article 11, would you continue tying government hands from taking legal measures to loosen pharma grip on knowledge and know-how via their tight grip on intellectual property?

On Article 12, would you leave sharing the benefit of sharing pathogens to the whim of pharmaceutical companies? Demanding that countries share the pathogen data immediately while condemning them to waiting for the goodwill of pharmaceutical companies does not make sense to 80 % of the globe. Moreover, if you really want to protect people, the agreement must clearly spell out serious commitments from all countries to financing public health through domestic funding, aid, and debt relief, all with transparency that enables public scrutiny everywhere. Time for legally binding commitment to protect all people, whoever they are, wherever they are. Just one question, would we be allowed in the informal sessions? Thank you.

Panel For Global Public Health Convention Speaks:

(This includes the Pandemic Action Network, the Independent Panel for PPR, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, Spark Street Advisors,)

“It will serve as a baseline for global action against pandemic threats, not just now, but in the future as circumstances change and move. We just urge you to keep it up and please get this done.”

Spark Street Advisors talks about accountability

“With informal discussions continuing this week on Article 21-2-BIS, we wanted at the outset to urge member states to do more, not less, when it comes to accountability language on monitoring and compliance.

To that end, in this current text, would strongly encourage that the monitoring mechanism for implementation be mandatory, not voluntary. The word voluntary is currently included in brackets in the text. Evidence from other treaties shows that mandatory state reporting and independent monitoring makes implementation more effective. Human rights treaties have established committees and include reporting frequency and content, chemical weapons convention, includes numerous references to compliance, including the right to request clarifications from states and conduct fact-finding. The text also has bracketed mention of accountability. We support including an explicit reference to accountability in the text of the agreement because it is that important. Accountability in all its forms will be key to making sure what's agreed to here is in fact implemented and respected in the years to come. Thank you.”

Medicine Sans Frontieres or MSF says and basically agrees with DNDI:

“We, especially Article 9.5, when finalized, will establish the first international law provision concerning attaching global access condition in public funded R &D agreement. We would also suggest the reference to Article 9 to be restated in Article 11 concerning using conditions attached to public funding to facilitate technology transfer.”

IFPME Speaks on behalf of Big Pharma!

“Thank you, Madam Chair. Good morning, everyone. The innovative pharmaceutical industry remains committed to achieving a pandemic agreement that works, addressing societal needs, while enabling the private sector to innovate and respond effectively to future pandemics. A multi-stakeholder approach is key for managing pandemics effectively. The biopharmaceutical industry recognizes that it has a key role to play in pandemic preparedness and response alongside with partners.”

“The industry also has an important role to play in equitable access alongside its role in driving that innovation that will create the pharmaceutical products needed to respond to the next pandemic outbreak.”

WEMOS says:

“And we urge countries to recognize that in order to invest in pandemic PPR, they need sufficient fiscal flexibility because without such fiscal flexibility, there is a risk that available funding is not well aligned to country specific needs and priorities. As we have done before, we stress the need to address factors that are limiting this flexibility, such as the debt crisis and losses due to tax avoidance and tax evasion. We do urge member states to tackle these issues. If not, in the pandemic accord than in the relevant fora where these are being discussed, such as the ongoing process for a UN framework convention on tax cooperation and to address them in this pandemic accord by acknowledging that increased domestic public funding is urgently needed for pandemic PPR so as not to make investments dependent on charity”

Free Network speaks:Full transcript below

Third world network:Full transcript below

and then last is UNICEF:

“UNICEF commends the significant work of Member States and the intergovernmental negotiating body on the text of the pandemic agreement and would like to highlight the importance of the final text being shaped by the critical components of community engagement that includes the experiences of girls and boys, women and young people and the importance of the frontline health and social workforce. We've been part of this process since the initial stages and are committed to continuing to support as we collectively move towards the finish line, sharing our technical expertise in responding to health threats on the ground.”

And to sum it up! The Holy See and Palestine are involved!!!

So we'd like to confirm also that it will be with the participation of member states, associate members, regional economic integration organizations as appropriate, and the observer delegations of the Holy See and Palestine. So we'll use the traffic light system in view of a very limited time, meaning this time are going to be very strict. [END] See full transcript at the end of this article for heavy readers:

IOJ thinks it all needs to be abolished entirely!

Join IoJ’s community of amazing people who are gathering together on how we can STOP the Pandemic Treaty! Saturday December 7, 12:pm Eastern

IOJ’s in depth engagements for many years with the WHO Please read, together we can stop the nonsense!

Interest of Justice was previously always invited into the meetings as a relevant and interested stakeholder and out of the blue, stopped receiving the invitations to the sessions. IoJ then became marginalized interested and relevant stakeholders and to this very day, still requesting WHO/INB and Member States to be referred on the Annex E as interested and relevant stakeholders as Cvil Society. IOJ believes they are in violation of their own duties by excluding us and many others in the design implementation and agreement of the instrument.

In November 2024, Interest of Justice along with many amazing people from around the world, during the “Special Session”, got the WHO to not yet adopt the treaty being scheduled, which is here now in December 2024. There’s still work to do friends!

Back in May, 2024, IOJ was able to negotiate through Costa Rica’s International Foreign Affairs Division within the CR Health Ministry during the WHA77, and was was able to convince the only country in the world to disassociate from the consensus in real time and to drop the treaty entirely in Costa Rica. The delegate happened to be the 2nd Vice President of the country.

IoJ has a long history with the INB of the WHO and was just recently referred by the W.H.O.s legal Internal Oversight (IO), to bring our fiery legal complaints back to the Member States competent authority. IOJ has been making a series of legal complaints and just plain being on their asses like ants on honey at a global picnic party. The referrals were involving the fraudulent PCR, the toxic/pernicious COVID-19 [non] vaccines and the global Emergency Use Listing (EUL) pre-qualification program they rode in on. The fact that the WHO’s Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar censored IOJ during the General Program Of Work 14 (GPW14) for telling them that the United Nations boldly states in public that “UN owns the science”. IOJ also legally complained about all of the horrible things with the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR), including the W.H.O’s fake “Public Health Emergency Of International Concern” or “PHEIC”.

Keep in mind, all of these legal arguments are being brought to a court and will crumble the globalist entire reality of future fake (PHEIC) pandemics which will solve it all for the entire world! Without the PCR, they wouldn’t have a fake pandemic. Without the pandemic, they wouldn’t need mRNA vaccines. If they didn’t censor the Dr.’s like Dr. Michael Yeadon or even Kerry Mullis, the creator of the Ploymarase Chain Reaction test (PCR), neither the fake pandemic or the [non] vaccines would be on the global market harming so many people! Now the globalists are trying to get laws passed by using the “Pandemic Treaty” and the amendments to the IHR which will allow them to accelerate their dubious plans for MORE experimental gene editing therapy product peddling plantations being placed regionally around the globe as we speak! It could be COVID-19 lockstep “plandemic” 1000x fold if they get their way! The treaty and the IHR allows the DG from the WHO to call as many PHEIC’s as he wants to, just like they already started with the COVID-19 and Monkey Pox or we call it “Money Pox” scare tactics and more pandemic product sales for Bill Gates and his cronies!

The ONLY reason why IOJ hasn’t taken care of these yet is because funding for the legal team has been so sporadic or spread out, and it’s been difficult to retain the legal team for ultimate focus. We grossly underestimated how much we really needed in funds to do these cases, IOJ apologizes sincerely, but this is one of the largest cases in the world which has a GIANT potentiality of winning due to the immense record IOJ has built all the way from the National authorities to the International Organizations such as the W.H.O., WEF and United Nations etc…and it doesn’t stop here! The globalists made a giant mess and we took it on to clean it up. Luckily we have YOU and that WE can do it TOGETHER! IoJ wouldn’t have gotten this far without each other in the 1st place. Now is the time to regroup and are calling on ALL large funders/supporters and investors to step up to the plate, We need to get some capital for this case and WIN once and for all!

No one else is going to save us but ourselves as a whole! Interest of Justice is fundraising for $140,000. This substantial funding will propel the much needed funds to continue the global fight as the new year comes in full force! The funds generated will go towards the legal fees to help take the COVID-19 vaccines off the global market which is needed right away! We will need more in the future to take this case on and many more, thats not all! There will be hearings and discovery and surprises along the way so we are needing to sustain the team! This is just the start. Interest of Justice is taking on Agenda 2030 which encompasses many angles.

For angel investors, philanthropists, and larger donations, contact@interestofjustice.org

Interest of Justice is a purely community driven International Civil Society organization. Currently we are dedicated to helping Dr Yeadon and other experts be heard by governments and courts and we rely on community donors to keep sustained. Interest Of Justice Media is a 501c3 non-profit. Our EIN is 99-2410252

For another point of view James Roguski has his information and is an absolute warrior in putting all of the WHO information together.

Transcript to todays WHO hearing

Good morning.

would like to welcome you all, in particular relevant stakeholders. As you know, this is our resume session.

And this morning, as you know, we're going to... (A long pause)

We had a slight technical problem. Let me again start by thanking you. Thank you, Digi, for joining us. And Mike, I'd like to welcome you all to the resume session, in particular our relevant stakeholders.

As you know, this is very important week and we are hoping that this week we'll be able to resolve most of the issues. There are some particularly with regard to the use of terms as you know. If we resolve them, it will help us address a number of paragraphs. For instance,

people and persons in vulnerable positions, if that is agreed to, at least about 12 paragraphs will be resolved. If you agree on the use of terms for relevant stakeholders, it will help us resolve about 18 paragraphs, including the preambula paragraph. So these use of terms are also important and

It is for that reason that we have to deal with them somehow because they'll help us address and attend to our business and attend to other articles and conclude them as best as we can. So today we're going to deal with three articles.

Article 9-20 and Article 12. And for the relevant stakeholders, I would like to invite you to provide your comment for these three articles. But before I do so, I would like to first give my co-chair an opportunity to say a few words. Thank you very much, Precious. Good morning, everyone. Nice to see you here.

I'm going to speak in French this morning. This is an opportunity to allow multilingualism to flourish within our organization, the WHO. This is a sign of the inclusive nature of our work. So I like to encourage you to work in this spirit.

I'm happy to find you here, to meet you here for this new week of negotiations, which will be very important for our work. And I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Bureau to thank all of the delegations and the Secretariat for all of the work that has been done since the middle of November at INB 12, as well in the...

weeks preceding this meet. Again, this will be a crucial week for the advancement of our work, and we will move forward in a pragmatic, flexible, and realist manner. We all know what needs to be dealt with in our negotiations, and we also know what the related instruments are that we will be working on. Before giving the floor to the Director General, I'd like to come back to our program of work, which will need to be adopted. We have sent this to you. That was the 20th of November. There are formal sessions as well as informal sessions. And we will come back to that as we adopt the program of work. But beforehand, I would like to encourage all delegations to use this week in an effective way in order to make progress and finalize our work together.

This is becoming urgent, as we all know. And I thank you in advance. And I'll now give the floor to the director general. Words to give. And thank you very much for being with us this morning. Over to you, DG.

Thank you the world together that launched this process. Since then, I have spoken multiple times. I'm not sure there is anything new that I can say.

You know your task and you know what is at stake. You should be proud of what you have achieved in the past three years and you should also be confident that the end is inside. It's closer than you think. As I have said, I think the last time we met,

I believe that you can finalise the pending issues before the end of this year.

And you should also remember what you have already achieved this year by adapting a package of amendments to the international health regulations.

As I have said repeatedly, for the pandemic agreement to be meaningful, you need provisions of strong prevention, for continued preparedness, and for robust, resilient, and equitable response.

As you may agree with me, an imbalanced pandemic agreement is not an agreement.

And in order to bring the balance

This week would be good if you can check the pending issues at the same time. I think the Bureau is suggesting an informal discussion to do that.

Once again, I urge you to be guided by public health. I cannot emphasize this enough and convergence on outstanding issues is possible if you maintain your focus on public health. Thank you all for your ongoing commitment to this process. And as always, the Secretary at Stand is ready to support you in any way we can.

Chair, thank you and back to you.

Thank you, DG. Indeed, it is three years when the historic decision to come up with a pandemic agreement was taken, December 2021.

So I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Mexico and Norway for leading the informants, in particular for Article 9, but also for those who have been active in helping with some of the informants that have been taking place, Colombia, Singapore, but of course there are others who are still helping behind the scenes that will not mention. We recognize all your efforts and all your work, but also even among relevant stakeholders, we know that

There are some of you who have been contributing to these improvements in the text that we've seen. In particular, Article 9, won't call relevant stakeholders by name, but just to say that we recognize all your efforts and all your work. On that note, I would like to invite you to speak.

I see DNDI. Thank you. Today Article 9 is being discussed once again, and DNDI welcomes the fact that it is close to being fully agreed, and we encourage countries to continue to seek agreement. There remain important elements of Article 9.3 to formally resolve. These include the need to retain and clarify the nature of the provision on access to comparator products for clinical trials in order to address gaps seen during COVID-19 and other health emergencies. To also retain and seek to enable the provision of post-clinical trial access, crucial for advancing equity issues. In relation to Article 9.5, which has already been greened, we note that although DNDIs sought stronger obligations, the agreed text does provide a basis for the first time in an international agreement for the introduction of policies for conditions and transparency of public funding of medical R &D. However, member states, civil society, and other organizations must seek to ensure that when developing and implementing these national policies, they include the necessary conditions to ensure the development and access to pandemic-related health products. Finally, in addition to Article 9, to ensure a coherence across the agreement, member states need to ensure that conditions on public funding apply not only to the development but also transfer of technology where needed and procurement of health products. In order to do so, we recommend that in Article 11, the reference to technologies receiving public funding, previously included, is reinstated. Thank you.

Thank you. DND, I was too enthusiastic to hear your voice. I guess we must first adopt the program of work.

So are we in agreement with the programme of work that has been proposed?

I see no objection, so we'll adopt the program of work. So DNDi, we've heard you, conditions on public funding, particularly as it relates to tech transfer in Article 11. So that is noted, and I saw the Vice Chair taking copious notes. So let's hear from other relevant stakeholders.

Thank you, Chair. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance commends Member States and the Bureau for the remarkable progress achieved in the past few weeks on the draft pandemic agreement. We have followed this process from the very beginning and trust that this week of negotiations will take us closer to a final agreement. As you will recall,

Our key points is that immunization stands as a cornerstone of pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, safeguarding global health security and boosting resilience. Starting with prevention, immunization protects people from diseases and fosters population immunity, the spread of pathogens and associated public health risks. Moving on to preparedness, immunization builds and sustains robust health systems, routine programs strengthen supply chains, surveillance networks, and delivery platforms that are vital for identifying and containing emerging pathogens. Finally, on response, immunization ensures rapid scalability and accessibility of lifesaving vaccines during health emergencies. However, we must ensure that the most affected at risk populations receive vaccines in a prompt manner. That is why a robust pathogen access and benefit sharing mechanism is essential.

It will enable a fair, timely, and equitable distribution of vaccines and other health products when major health threats hit us. GAVI is committed to play in its part in all aspects of pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. We look forward to engaging with member states and relevant stakeholders in the next steps of the process. Thank you very much. Thank you very much, Gavi Oxfam.

Thank you. Oxfam appreciate the hard work of delegates and the Bureau in developing this instrument to protect people everywhere from pandemics. We value your commitment to engaging with relevant stakeholders. However, as the year draws to close, we hope to see that our interactions and statements are reflected in the document. At this stage of negotiation, we feel that you are faced with a critical question on equity.

Do you want an agreement that seriously and practically protect the health and economy of everybody on the planet, or do you want to protect the financial health of pharmaceutical companies? You would answer the question in the way that you address the remaining key issues, such as on Article 11, would you leave technology transfer to continue being under control of companies?

basically continuing the current system that stopped the mRNA hub from producing COVID vaccine in time to vaccinate developing countries at the same time of people in the North. Again, on Article 11, would you continue tying government hands from taking legal measures to loosen pharma grip on knowledge and know-how via their tight grip on intellectual property?

On Article 12, would you leave sharing the benefit of sharing pathogens to the whim of pharmaceutical companies? Demanding that countries share the pathogen data immediately while condemning them to waiting for the goodwill of pharmaceutical companies does not make sense to 80 % of the globe. Moreover, if you really want to protect people, the agreement must clearly spell out

serious commitments from all countries to financing public health through domestic funding, aid, and debt relief, all with transparency that enables public scrutiny everywhere. Time for legally binding commitment to protect all people, whoever they are, wherever they are. Just one question, would we be allowed in the informal sessions? Thank you.

Thank you, panel for global public health convention.

Can you please unmute? Now I'm trying to unmute, but it's also this video will not start. It's been stopped by the host.

Please go ahead.

Can you hear me now? We can hear you and see you. Thank you very much. I'm going to make a very short statement on behalf of a number of the stakeholders. This includes the Pandemic Action Network, the Independent Panel for PPR, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, Spark Street Advisors, and my own panel, the Panel for a Global Public Health Convention. The finishing line, as we know, to the pandemic agreement is in sight. And we urge all member states now to keep up the momentum and negotiate a final agreement that is equitable, that has a clear path to adoption and delivery. It will serve as a baseline for global action against pandemic threats, not just now, but in the future as circumstances change and move. We just urge you to keep it up and please get this done.

We're with you and behind you all the way and thank you all for all your work so far and we hope that this week will bring real developments. Thank you. Thank you for the message to encourage us to finish. I would like to invite Spark Street advisors.

Thank you. Thank you, Madam Co-Chair. We welcome the ongoing discussion on accountability noted in the most recent Bureau text that was sent around. With informal discussions continuing this week on Article 21-2-BIS, we wanted at the outset to urge member states to do more, not less, when it comes to accountability language on monitoring and compliance.

To that end, in this current text, would strongly encourage that the monitoring mechanism for implementation be mandatory, not voluntary. The word voluntary is currently included in brackets in the text. Evidence from other treaties shows that mandatory state reporting and independent monitoring makes implementation more effective. Human rights treaties have established committees and include reporting frequency and content, chemical weapons convention,

includes numerous references to compliance, including the right to request clarifications from states and conduct fact-finding. The text also has bracketed mention of accountability. We support including an explicit reference to accountability in the text of the agreement because it is that important. Accountability in all its forms will be key to making sure what's agreed to here is in fact implemented and respected in the years to come. Thank you.

Thank you, MSF.

Thank you, Madam Co-Chair, distinguished delegations. MSF is encouraged to see the progress made and encourage member states to negotiation to finalize the agreement. So we will share some comments on Article 9 and 11 to facilitate today's negotiation. We support DNDIS position and encourage member states to make efforts to finalize Article 9, which is a very essential leverage to ensure equity.

We, especially Article 9.5, when finalized, will establish the first international law provision concerning attaching global access condition in public funded R &D agreement. We would also suggest the reference to Article 9 to be restated in Article 11 concerning using conditions attached to public funding to facilitate technology transfer.

Regarding to article 9.3, we saw the wording as appropriate and voluntary and put in the brackets now. We encourage members to delete those wording in today's negotiation in order to establish a clear and strong obligation to protect populations and to encourage good clinical trial to be carried out. And overall, the obligation should be

We notice that the rights attacks now differentiating access by study population and high-risk population of their communities. We welcome to the reintroduction of communities as an equal category in this provision. However, a basic ethical standard, access by study population should be put under a much stronger obligation than promoting. Government can and should strengthen its regulatory practices when reviewing the of implementation

Particularly regarding Article 11.1b, there is now a Bureau tax as an alternative which we think substantively undermines or weakens the obligation concerning making license available for government-owned technologies. We urge member states to reintroduce the original tax and Article 11.1b.

in order to ensure that government technologies are made available and the license on the non-exclusive worldwide and transparent manner. Thank you very much.

Thank you, Madam Chair. Good morning, everyone. The innovative pharmaceutical industry remains committed to achieving a pandemic agreement that works, addressing societal needs, while enabling the private sector to innovate and respond effectively to future pandemics. A multi-stakeholder approach is key for managing pandemics effectively. The biopharmaceutical industry recognizes that it has a key role to play in pandemic preparedness and response alongside with partners.

The pandemic treaty provides a unique opportunity to clarify roles and responsibilities and elaborate how stakeholders can depend on one another to achieve a better outcome in the next pandemic. To strengthen equitable access, member states need to address key obstacles such as insufficient funding for procurement in low-income countries, poor demand forecasting, regulatory challenges, limited absorption capacity, and export restrictions.

The industry also has an important role to play in equitable access alongside its role in driving that innovation that will create the pharmaceutical products needed to respond to the next pandemic outbreak. A strong intellectual property system is essential for enabling that innovation. Industry has committed to expanding access to its products during a pandemic through a range of options such as donations, tiered pricing, and voluntary sub-licensing and technology transfer on mutually agreed terms. We recognize that the resumed INB 12 is another important session in the negotiations of the pandemic agreement. And we remain committed to sharing our experience and providing our expertise to support this process. Thank you very much.

Thank you so much, Madam Co-Chair. We are glad to see that Article 20 also on financing is again on the agenda today and tomorrow. At the risk of becoming a little bit repetitive, we want to express our concerns again that there still is a lack of commitments on sustainable and predictable financing for parties to cover the obligations as they are defined in the text. And we urge countries to recognize that in order to invest in pandemic PPR,

they need sufficient fiscal flexibility because without such fiscal flexibility, there is a risk that available funding is not well aligned to country specific needs and priorities. As we have done before, we stress the need to address factors that are limiting this flexibility, such as the debt crisis and losses due to tax avoidance and tax evasion. We do urge member states to tackle these issues. If not,

in the pandemic accord than in the relevant fora where these are being discussed, such as the ongoing process for a UN framework convention on tax cooperation and to address them in this pandemic accord by acknowledging that increased domestic public funding is urgently needed for pandemic PPR so as not to make investments dependent on charity. Once more, we would like to stress that the coordinating financial mechanism as it is specified in the current draft is not set out to mobilize the predictable and sufficient financing that is needed because it relies on voluntary contributions. We believe that at the least this tax should include stronger accountability provisions when it comes to funding and call on the CFM to explore options of raising funds according to fair financing principles for the implementation of this court in the future. Thank you very much. Thank you.

WEMOS will now have a bond-free foundation to be followed by Third World Network, which will be our last relevant stakeholder. Bond-free foundation.

Thank you for giving me this opportunity and for all your hard work to date. I'm making this statement on behalf of the Born Free Foundation, is part of the pandemics and animal welfare group of NGOs. We appreciate the concerns that some member states continue to express in relation to equity, benefit sharing and financing. However, it's our strongly held conviction that true equity can only be achieved by preventing pathogens spill over at source. through the identification and elimination or mitigation of high-risk practices via the adoption of a One Health approach. Agreements on articles four and five must therefore not be compromised or delayed because of differing views among member states on other aspects of the agreement. With zoonoses accounting for three quarters of emerging infectious diseases in humans and with the majority of these originating wild animals,

It's vital to address the drivers of spillover at the human-animal environment interface. The pandemic treaty must prioritise prevention spillover, which has to date not been adequately addressed in other international legal agreements. We welcome the recent adoption of the Global Action Plan on Biodiversity and Health at CBD COP15 in Colombia. The action plan encompasses many of the principles required to guide Member States in their efforts to prevent prepare for and respond to pandemics. However, this action plan is voluntary and is primarily focused on implementing key aspects of the Cunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. A legally binding global agreement incorporating actions to prevent pathogens spill over through a one health approach is urgently needed if we are to avoid future pandemics which could be equally or more devastating than COVID-19.

We encourage delegations to prioritise progress in order to ensure that such an agreement emerges from the current process and that help is made available wherever it's needed to build the capacity required to implement it through finance, technical and scientific assistance and logistical support. Madam Co-Chair, preventing future pandemics is in all of our interest and we would urge delegates to make every effort to agree a robust, equitable, legally binding agreement.

Many thanks.

Thank you, Madam Co-Chair. At previous INB meetings, we noted hurdles blocking pathways to equity. Now we are forced to say that these pathways are being closed. Today, the clinical trial pathway to equity faces closure. Proposed language in 9.3 offers no concrete obligation for post-trial access or for comparative products, with vague terms like promote as appropriate and encouraging, providing no guarantees.

This is unfair, disappointing, and unhelpful. Developed countries have yet to show commitment across critical articles 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, and 20. Alarmingly, some key provisions fall below the standards of the IHR 2005. For instance, under Article 13 of IHR, WHO needs to actively support production diversification. But Article 10 here limits this to when conference of party request.

Similarly, while IHR Article 44BIS enables coordinating financial mechanism to handle new funds, for pandemic emergency, Article 20.4 hesitates to adopt the standard for the pandemic agreement, signaling a concerning step back. Our last hope, perhaps, lacks set-aside commitments for PHEIC and pre-PHEIC, focusing only on the last stage of pandemics. Meanwhile, we see G7-plus nations speak volumes about pandemic prevention.

We are to trust this call if there is no commitment to set aside health products early on for WHO to prevent outbreaks becoming pandemics. Their opposition to traceability measures and access conditions fosters loopholes benefiting their industries over equity. Profits are prioritized over lives as seen during COVID-19 pandemic and both post- and pre-PHEICs. How can a legally binding

The WHO pandemic agreement under Article 19 ensure equity and better global public health when its language resembles a non-winding Article 23 resolution. What is the merit in text progress which is not creating a legally binding obligation to provide equitable access to health products? The status quo perpetuates inequity and neglects true pandemic prevention, preparedness and response in favor of surveillance and information sharing. Yet, we have not lost faith. We believe

governments around the week will make better plans this week. Thank you, Madam Chair.

Thank you, Madam Co-Chair. Sorry, I just having some technical difficulties there. I am Esme Wheeler and I'm speaking on behalf of BRIC and Action for Animal Health. The human-animal disease interface is a downstream consequence of our interactions with and treatment of both animals and the environment. Ecological degradation, commercial wildlife trade, and livestock farming are the key drivers of zoonotic spillover.

If the pandemic agreement is to be truly preventative and not reactive, then it must be embedded in a one health approach that is holistic, multi-sectoral, and most importantly, gives equal attention to all constituent parts, that is animal, human, and environmental. We know that the prevention of spillover is critical, but this depends upon an agile, responsive, and well-resourced surveillance system. In turn,

An agile surveillance system depends upon a functional animal health workforce equipped with the skills to detect, respond and treat zoonotic disease in wild and domestic animals. There must be strong and enforceable obligations to address the root causes and drivers. This means tackling habitat degradation, unsustainable human activity, exploitation of the natural world and appalling animal welfare practices that are currently taking place.

All of this is only possible if there is a deep embedding of political commitment, collaboration, and most importantly, trust. We face formidable global challenges which cannot be solved by isolationism, disinformation, or unhelpful silos. Creating a fair and robust agreement is not an act of charity or geopolitical acquiescence. It is an act of science. It is an act of global security.

and it's an act of economic self-interest. The WHO and its parties have the mandate and the responsibility to take swift and decisive action and deliver an agreement that is fit to meet the rising tide of pandemic threats. Thank you very much. Thank you, Eunice.

Thank you. UNICEF commends the significant work of Member States and the intergovernmental negotiating body on the text of the pandemic agreement and would like to highlight the importance of the final text being shaped by the critical components of community engagement that includes the experiences of girls and boys, women and young people and the importance of the frontline health and social workforce. We've been part of this process since the initial stages and are committed

to continuing to support as we collectively move towards the finish line, sharing our technical expertise in responding to health threats on the ground. Specific suggestions related to the current discussion, Article 9, research and development, adding the importance of research and development for products that are suitable for children and pregnant women. And Article 11 on transfer of technology and know-how for production of pandemic-related health products, need for

child appropriate health products to be available. Thank you.

Thank you UNICEF. brings us to the end of our list of relevant stakeholders. So as I indicated earlier, we will be moving towards the drafting group session and all these interventions by relevant stakeholders actually happens through a webcast. As we said, the first session is normally an open session.

But when we go into drafting group, it's a closed session. So we'd like to confirm also that it will be with the participation of member states, associate members, regional economic integration organizations as appropriate, and the observer delegations of the Holy See and Palestine. So we'll use the traffic light system in view of a very limited time, meaning this time are going to be very strict. [END]