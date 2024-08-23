Below is a letter from UN to government delegations that gives countries until September 6, 2024 to request a spot to speak at Summit of the Future. Is your country going to speak? Do you know what they intend to support or reject?

Screenshots and text copied below:

13 August 2024

Excellency, I have the honour to refer to my letters dated 12 July 2024 and 24 July 2024 on the interactive dialogues to be held during the Summit of the Future, taking place from 22 to 23 September 2024 at United Nations Headquarters in New York, in accordance with resolution 76/307.

In this regard I have the honour to inform that delegations wishing to deliver statements during the interactive dialogues are requested to express their interest through the “Expressions of Interest” module which will open in the e-deleGATE portal on Monday, 19 August 2024 at 10 a.m. and close on Friday, 6 September 2024 at 5 p.m.

Member States are encouraged to be represented at the interactive dialogues at the level of Head of State or Government. Participation in the interactive dialogues will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis, taking into account level of representation, ensuring equitable geographical distribution and allowing for some flexibility.

In order to facilitate participation by the United Nations system and other stakeholders, each Member State or Observer is requested to choose only one interactive dialogue in which to have a speaking slot. Delegations should also indicate a second preference, should the first choice be over-subscribed.

The concept note of the interactive dialogues and their topics is attached. Observers without e-deleGATE access and representatives of the UN system, including the funds, programmes, specialized agencies and regional commissions, as well as the Bretton Woods institutions can express interest to deliver a statement during the interactive dialogues using a digital form (https://forms.office.com/e/YRbvzp6nSH) during the same time period from 19 August to 6 September 2024.

Representatives of non-governmental organizations that are in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and of other relevant non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector listed in decision 78/556 will be contacted directly by the Secretariat with information on how to express interest in making an intervention in the interactive dialogues.

It is envisaged that up to thirty-five Member States, five observers and ten other speakers including representatives of the United Nations system, civil society, private sector and other stakeholders, may be accommodated in each interactive dialogue. The list of speakers for each interactive dialogue will be made available prior to each meeting.

All Permanent Representatives and Permanent Observers to the United Nations New York -2- In order to provide an opportunity for maximum participation in the interactive dialogues, participants will be requested to limit their remarks to three minutes.

As is the case for the plenary meetings of the Summit, time limits will be strictly enforced. I count on your continued support towards successful convening of the Summit of the Future.

For any additional information, please contact Ms. Nekwaya Iileka, Adviser at my Office by email: nekwaya.iileka@un.org

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration. Dennis Francis

