Road To Nuremberg 2: Fake PHEIC's - PCR Fraud Evidence With James Roguski & Interest of Justice
This interview was August 6, 2024 & very timely to release considering on August 14th a fake PHEIC was declared by WHO based on PCR as if it were a valid diagnostic for "cases". Enjoy & please share!
The day after this interview was taken, the WHO internal Oversight (IO) Officially referred IOJ’s 3 year PCR science dispute to national authorities to settle. This is a HUGE deal and the first chance for humanity to actually have remedy on the PCR fraud. All the support that you can give is appreciated at this critical time to make things correct.
Road To Nuremberg 2 - PCR FRAUD: The Evidence With James Roguski and Interest Of Justice
The Dangers of Improper PCR Testing: Harm and Misdiagnosis The Profit-Driven Testing Industry
In this interview with Interest of Justice taken August 6, 2024, the day before the 5 year anniversary of the passing of PCR inventor Kary Mullis, researcher James Roguski discusses the evidence supporting the presumption of a global PCR fraud and how the PCR test is not a diagnostic test. He explains that the PCR process is a laboratory process that can identify genetic material but cannot determine whether a pathogen is causing disease.
Roguski emphasizes that the cycle threshold of the PCR test is irrelevant and that the test is being used as a customer acquisition tool to scare people into using more services. He encourages everyone to read his document on PCR fraud and distribute it widely to raise awareness.
The conversation delves into the role of the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the treaty in the profiteering from pandemic product peddling. It discusses the evolution of the IHR from its original purpose of monitoring health at borders to its current focus on surveillance and prevention.
The conversation also highlights the misuse of PCR tests and the lack of informed consent regarding their potential harm. It emphasizes the need for individuals to take action by notifying government officials of the facts and challenging the fraudulent use of technology. The conversation concludes with a call to expose the fraud and pull the linchpin out of their fraudulent system and finally unite as one humanity to sue the WHO.
The hosts emphasize the importance of distributing this information and challenging the WHO's false narrative. They also discuss the potential harm caused by improper swabbing techniques and the need to stand up for individual rights and health sovereignty.
The conversation discusses the role of the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) in alleged pandemic profiteering. It highlights the disproportionate nature of blanket measures and the importance of understanding diversity in international law.
The conversation also delves into the issue of surveillance and the use of PCR tests, emphasizing the need for informed consent and the potential harm and illegality of invasive procedures.
The conversation concludes with a call to action, urging individuals to take legal steps and challenge the fraudulent use of technology by going to PCRfraud.com and sharing the information, as well as signing online at SuetheWHO.org/PCRfraud to tell WHO DG Tedros and top decision makers that the PCR is unfit to diagnose a “case”, “PHEIC” or “Pandemic” and ask them to refute the information in the PCR fraud Notice and Statement of Facts.
PCR Testing as a Customer Acquisition Tool Exposing the Fraud and Pulling the Linchpin Out
Misuse of PCR Tests and Lack of Informed Consent
Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Overview of the PCR Fraud
01:47 History and Repeating Patterns of Fraudulent Practices
03:14 The Test is Not a Diagnostic: Evidence and Quotes
05:41 The Destructive Nature of the PCR Process
10:06 The Importance of Distributing Information and Holding Authorities Accountable
14:56 The PCR Fraud and its Implications
18:52 Unifying Against the Fraud: Defending Individual Rights and Health Sovereignty
25:24 Challenging the WHO and Demanding Real Diagnostics
30:46 The Disproportionate Nature of Blanket Measures
31:43 The Role of Surveillance in the IHR and EUL
35:12 The Experimental Nature of PCR Tests
44:05 The Fraudulent Use of Technology
55:45 Taking Legal Action and Challenging the Status Quo
Key quotes:
"When the person who is fundamental for you, you know, researching and putting together this laboratory process and won a Nobel Prize for it when he says that this process is not a diagnostic test. What more do you need to say?"
"If you don't have symptoms, you don't have a disease."
"You can no longer pretend that you don't know that the CDC and the FDA and many countries, in their public documents, they say things that I just said. This is not me making this up. This is me quoting documents from nations around the world."
"Just say no everybody. Just say K-N-O-W."
"The emergency use listing is experimental."
"The emergency use listing is for when the public is willing to accept less certainty about safety."
"The PCR test is not only a fraud, it is an unproven intervention."
ALWAYS REMEMBER THE LESSONS:
The PCR process is not a diagnostic test and should not be used as such.
There is ample evidence to support the claim that PCR tests are being misused and are part of a larger fraud.
It is important to distribute information about the PCR fraud and challenge the false narrative perpetuated by the WHO.
Improper swabbing techniques can cause harm and individuals have the right to refuse invasive procedures.
Standing up for individual rights and health sovereignty is crucial in the face of fraudulent practices. Blanket measures are considered disproportionate and do not account for diversity.
Surveillance plays a role in the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Emergency Use Listing (EUL).
PCR tests are an experimental product under emergency use listing and require informed consent.
The fraudulent use of technology and the violation of international law are highlighted.
All individuals, groups and civil society are strongly encouraged to take urgent decisive legal action and challenge the current situation.
Stop the W.H.O.’s PCR Propagandemic!
WHO Internal Oversight recently referred our 3 year PCR dispute to National Authorities - The lawsuit still needs funding and we are AUTHORIZED TO SUE THE WHO on PCR!!!
The entirety of the "disease model" and the vaccine industry is racketeering.
Bavarian share price approx- 8/13/24 low of $180; 8/16/24 closed at $280.
250,000 shares X 100= $2,5000,000
There's no such thing as monkey pox. The boils that are occurring are the body attempting to detox from the toxic impacts of mining. The young boys are getting them because they are increasingly using child labor to work in the mines that produce rare earth minerals in the Congo and elsewhere.
From one report: "Earlier this year, scientists reported the emergence of a new form of the deadlier form of mpox, which can kill up to 10% of people, in a Congolese mining town that they feared might spread more easily." [Emphasis mine]
The psychopaths at the WHO say monkeypox outbreak is occurring in the Eastern part of the DR Congo. North and South Kiru.
The people of the DRC are severely malnourished. 1 in 4 are in a food crisis The food they do have is not very nutritious. A diet of mostly plant based corn, cassava, and potatoes will not meet your nutrition requirements. We need protein to run our detox systems.
The Eastern parts of the DRC is where the Monkey Pox "epidemic" started. North and South Kiru. In addition to severe malnourishment, "illness" is seen usually in very dirty and polluted environments. North and South Kiru is full of mining sites. Mining in Africa is a very dirty business with little to no regulation. No protective gear for workers. When mining a particular metal, there are many other minerals in the ground, such as arsenic as well.
Just like in 1800s England, kids are used as cheap labor. What else happens in the quest for gold and minerals? WAR! War has been raging in the eastern Congo for AT LEAST 6 DECADES. Mainly over territorial disputes in regards to mining. War brings stress and trauma, more factors in illness. In Feb 2024, the war is intensifying.
You haven't heard of any of this tragedy going on in the Congo, but now, you're being told a "virus" called MonkeyPox is the cause of these poor people's illness. I hope everyone is finally realizing that everything you have been told about disease your entire life is BS.
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA MONEYPOX MONKEYSHINES! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
How I wish to see a world driven by compassion and a thirst for knowledge to appreciate the gifts of The Creator! Your fighting to make such a world possible is greatly appreciated!
