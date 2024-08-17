The day after this interview was taken, the WHO internal Oversight (IO) Officially referred IOJ’s 3 year PCR science dispute to national authorities to settle. This is a HUGE deal and the first chance for humanity to actually have remedy on the PCR fraud. All the support that you can give is appreciated at this critical time to make things correct.

Road To Nuremberg 2 - PCR FRAUD: The Evidence With James Roguski and Interest Of Justice

https://rumble.com/v5b9n6l-road-to-nuremberg-2-pcr-fraud-the-evidence-with-james-roguski-and-interest-.html

The Dangers of Improper PCR Testing: Harm and Misdiagnosis The Profit-Driven Testing Industry

In this interview with Interest of Justice taken August 6, 2024, the day before the 5 year anniversary of the passing of PCR inventor Kary Mullis, researcher James Roguski discusses the evidence supporting the presumption of a global PCR fraud and how the PCR test is not a diagnostic test. He explains that the PCR process is a laboratory process that can identify genetic material but cannot determine whether a pathogen is causing disease.

Roguski emphasizes that the cycle threshold of the PCR test is irrelevant and that the test is being used as a customer acquisition tool to scare people into using more services. He encourages everyone to read his document on PCR fraud and distribute it widely to raise awareness.

The conversation delves into the role of the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the treaty in the profiteering from pandemic product peddling. It discusses the evolution of the IHR from its original purpose of monitoring health at borders to its current focus on surveillance and prevention.

The conversation also highlights the misuse of PCR tests and the lack of informed consent regarding their potential harm. It emphasizes the need for individuals to take action by notifying government officials of the facts and challenging the fraudulent use of technology. The conversation concludes with a call to expose the fraud and pull the linchpin out of their fraudulent system and finally unite as one humanity to sue the WHO.

The hosts emphasize the importance of distributing this information and challenging the WHO's false narrative. They also discuss the potential harm caused by improper swabbing techniques and the need to stand up for individual rights and health sovereignty.

The conversation discusses the role of the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) in alleged pandemic profiteering. It highlights the disproportionate nature of blanket measures and the importance of understanding diversity in international law.

The conversation also delves into the issue of surveillance and the use of PCR tests, emphasizing the need for informed consent and the potential harm and illegality of invasive procedures.

The conversation concludes with a call to action, urging individuals to take legal steps and challenge the fraudulent use of technology by going to PCRfraud.com and sharing the information, as well as signing online at SuetheWHO.org/PCRfraud to tell WHO DG Tedros and top decision makers that the PCR is unfit to diagnose a “case”, “PHEIC” or “Pandemic” and ask them to refute the information in the PCR fraud Notice and Statement of Facts.

PCR Testing as a Customer Acquisition Tool Exposing the Fraud and Pulling the Linchpin Out

Misuse of PCR Tests and Lack of Informed Consent

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Overview of the PCR Fraud

01:47 History and Repeating Patterns of Fraudulent Practices

03:14 The Test is Not a Diagnostic: Evidence and Quotes

05:41 The Destructive Nature of the PCR Process

10:06 The Importance of Distributing Information and Holding Authorities Accountable

14:56 The PCR Fraud and its Implications

18:52 Unifying Against the Fraud: Defending Individual Rights and Health Sovereignty

25:24 Challenging the WHO and Demanding Real Diagnostics

30:46 The Disproportionate Nature of Blanket Measures

31:43 The Role of Surveillance in the IHR and EUL

35:12 The Experimental Nature of PCR Tests

44:05 The Fraudulent Use of Technology

55:45 Taking Legal Action and Challenging the Status Quo

Key quotes:

"When the person who is fundamental for you, you know, researching and putting together this laboratory process and won a Nobel Prize for it when he says that this process is not a diagnostic test. What more do you need to say?"

"If you don't have symptoms, you don't have a disease."

"You can no longer pretend that you don't know that the CDC and the FDA and many countries, in their public documents, they say things that I just said. This is not me making this up. This is me quoting documents from nations around the world."

"Just say no everybody. Just say K-N-O-W."

"The emergency use listing is experimental."

"The emergency use listing is for when the public is willing to accept less certainty about safety."

"The PCR test is not only a fraud, it is an unproven intervention."

ALWAYS REMEMBER THE LESSONS:

The PCR process is not a diagnostic test and should not be used as such.

There is ample evidence to support the claim that PCR tests are being misused and are part of a larger fraud.

It is important to distribute information about the PCR fraud and challenge the false narrative perpetuated by the WHO.

Improper swabbing techniques can cause harm and individuals have the right to refuse invasive procedures.

Standing up for individual rights and health sovereignty is crucial in the face of fraudulent practices. Blanket measures are considered disproportionate and do not account for diversity.

Surveillance plays a role in the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

PCR tests are an experimental product under emergency use listing and require informed consent.

The fraudulent use of technology and the violation of international law are highlighted.

All individuals, groups and civil society are strongly encouraged to take urgent decisive legal action and challenge the current situation.

Stop the W.H.O.’s PCR Propagandemic!

WHO Internal Oversight recently referred our 3 year PCR dispute to National Authorities - The lawsuit still needs funding and we are AUTHORIZED TO SUE THE WHO on PCR!!!

We cannot do this work full steam without support from the community! Together we have got this, but separated, they have got us… hook, line and sinker. Expose the PCR fraud to save humanity!

Support our internationally significant litigation and we will work to save your sovereign nation from the World Health Abomination! Help us stop the WHO and the health cabal’s Crimes Against Humanity!

Support IOJ to sue on PCR fraud!

Watch Short PCR Fraud Explainer Video

Here is a real “TEST”: Let’s see how long this video can stay on Youtube without being censored - Please share far and wide on social media!

