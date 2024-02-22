Once again, today, February 21, 2024 IOJ was made voiceless by the UN, along with many other Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) who they ignored!

The UN overbooked again and ran out of time, not allowing everyone to speak live, including Interest of Justice (IoJ).

Towards the end of the show this extremely young looking Ambassador girl who goes by the name of “Victoria Cuesta” slipped in some pretty alarming intentions!

Victoria Cuesta wants to hold Member States and Stakeholder groups accountable in the case that they do not fulfill their “climate commitments”. and hold them criminally liable for climate change!

We know all about the climate scam agenda!

But does the youth know the climate scam? NO! They are all in a UN apocalyptic delusion!

Youth Panelist Wants To Criminalize In National Legislature, Accountability To States and Stakeholder Groups If They Do Not Follow The SDG Climate Scam!

She’s from the “Network for disaster risk reduction in the Americas, Caribbean and an EU Climate Pact Ambassador”

Speech by UN indoctrinated Victoria (Youth):

“I'd like to highlight today in the necessity for concrete language use in chapter one section one point four. It is imperative that cluster teaching Burghley escapes the need for a renewed approach towards critical mineral extraction strategies that do not harm local economies and well being, terms of the fossil fuel free energy transition, which is currently closed over under the humanitarian scope presented in this new draft. Additionally, there is a pressing need for the introduction of a set of clauses on how we are toward nations and stakeholder groups accountable. In the case of they do not fulfill their climate commitments in the lead up to 2030…. Recognizing that often the natural disasters caused by climate change are no longer natural, but rather inherently man made. Finally, a final cause is necessary regarding the climate adaptation framework or forwarding culture needs. Just briefly mentioned the clause 36 under the scope of finance. This new clause should include concrete deadlines and KPI measures that the tangible is fulfillment in 2030 and beyond, as well as an acknowledgement of the development of environmental biosecurity and criminal legislation for the future. Thank you”

Did UN hire these speakers?

It really seemed rigged, because the panelists were mostly all the same - begging for climate measures to be imposed on us all!

There was a couple awesome speeches demanding more UN accountability and justice. IOJ is very grateful those people waited so long to speak and got the dissent on the record for our future generations, but it was not enough reality in the UN record, and the panelists spoke to UN with urgency, whilst their concerns were mostly fantasy land of one fake crisis after another, that WHO should manage, like climate change.

United Nations “inclusive” and “equitable” consultation was way too short, we were chosen to speak like last month and they once again overbooked and couldn’t get to us.

It took about 2 hours to be entered in as a panelist just to wait there to speak, only be let down again. We presented ourselves as Interest of Justice, Free Speech Association and the Alliance for Ethical Governance for Future Generations. UN is not inclusive.

The UN closed the session just as IOJ was about to be called, so Dustin from IOJ spoke up immediately with disappointment very clear in his voice:

IOJ told UN they should book more time to consult with all of us in civil society rather than just 2 hours

UN was guilty and knew it:

The Gentleman in the photo below who goes by the name of Fitsum Habtemariamheard is who Dustin complained to the end, so he came back on after the session was over to apologize and inform the participants that they may be able to send their comments through one of the links he provided and that there would be a “possible” chance to be heard on paper. (we’ll see how that goes)

IOJ put our speech in the chat as soon as we realized we would not be called.

The UN cannot claim ignorance! Stop the shots dammit!

We are here over and over telling UN & WHO to S-T-O-P!

By the end of it IoJ posted our speech into the live chat and also to the link which was provided. We have been trying to send a message to the United Nations, the world and to anyone who may be listening to our message. It’s the same speech from the previous consultation that we never were able to convey to the world.

“ Stop the mRNA experimentation of the human genome! It's the heritage of humanity for future generations!”

Interest of Justice speech for the UN Declaration on Future Generations:

Ladies and Gentlemen of the United Nations and Member States, We are a coalition of hundreds of CSO’s known as the Alliance for Ethical Governance for Future Generations. We comprise key constituencies and partner CSO members of WHO and HHS OGA, such as Interest of Justice, Free Speech Association, Global Scientific Integrity Task Force, anti-corruption unit and the International Association Of Human Rights Defenders Today, I stand before you to discuss a matter of great importance: The protection of the human genome in the era of mRNA therapies and viral vectors. As we embrace the marvels of modern medicine, it is our duty to ensure that these advances do not compromise the very essence of our humanity—our genetic blueprint. mRNA therapies and viral vectors represent a breakthrough in treating diseases by instructing our cells to produce proteins that can fight off illnesses. However, with great power comes great responsibility. We must proceed with caution to safeguard our genetic integrity for future generations. Firstly, we need to establish strict global regulations that oversee the development and application of mRNA therapies and viral vectors such as the COVID-19 biological agent forced upon our entire globe at a speed of rate which was unbearable to handle. These guidelines should ensure that treatments are thoroughly tested for long-term effects on the human genome. It is essential that we prevent any unintended alterations that could have far-reaching consequences. Secondly, transparency is key. Pharmaceutical companies must be required to share their research and findings openly. This will allow for independent verification of the safety and efficacy of these therapies, fostering trust and collaboration among nations. Lastly, we must invest in education and public awareness. People around the world deserve to understand the implications of mRNA therapies on their genetic makeup. Knowledge empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health and the well-being of their descendants. To protect the future generations we believe the United Nations needs to enforce upon themselves a better way of protection through the UN procurement programs such as the Emergency Use Listing (EUL). The United Nations is not functional because it's programs are funded by conflicts of interest and waiving human rights protections in research and ethics. The surgeon general of Florida Dr. Ladapo is calling a halt on the COVID-vaccines due to many reasons 1 being there is evidence of the mRNA biological agent integrating into the DNA. In conclusion, while we stand at the cusp of a medical revolution, let us move forward with wisdom and foresight. Protecting the human genome is not just a scientific obligation; it is a moral imperative. Together, we can pave the way for a future where medical innovation and genetic preservation go hand in hand and in order to do this the United Nations should stop censoring scientists and our sister organization free speech association through the Trusted News Initiative global censorship for vaccine uptake programs The future generations deserve a responsive United Nations and if this is not checked then the United Nations doesn't deserve to have the entire globe in their hands to protect the future generations. Thank you

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IOJ will speak tomorrow February 22, 2024 at the W.H.O. on the Pandemic Treaty

We are booked at 5:45am to attend and speak to WHO & still need to write a speech.

It takes a village to Sue the WHO. Mark our words - IOJ will NOT let UN or WHO get away with their experiments on humanity. Its being fixed - we are preparing lawsuits and VERY close to filing. Thank you for supporting our important non profit work for humanity!

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Related Readings:

Here is a post of IOJ crashing a WHO webinar 3 weeks ago, where we told WHO Chief Scientist (who was in the room) to stop the shots and to start a science integrity action. IOJ left WHO many comments to stop covid vaccines now and delist them off the market. They can’t say they don’t know! We alerted them the genome is at risk.

Last month, on January 16, 2024, IoJ also attempted to participate in the first United Nations previous Future Generations meeting, but was censored and not able to speak, despite being booked to speak as a representative of YOU, civil society. We had to send our speech in by the written deadline, unable to read it aloud on the record.

And… ta-da.. This is some sort of pattern folks!

WHO SUCKS!

IOJ was first censored by WHO October 30, 2023 exposing the climate scam and how UN “owns the science”. Wait WHO - that’s not fair! It’s not very “inclusive” WHO!!!

We are on a mission to get dissent on the UN and WHO’s record as the UN & WHO attempt to pretend everyone loves them and agrees they should run all health oversight for the world.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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