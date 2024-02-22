Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
Feb 22, 2024

It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.

Thomas Sowell

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
Feb 22, 2024Edited

Sounds like she is a reprise of Crazy Greta Thunberg. They prey on the propagandized youth.

The United Nations is a criminal organization in cahoots with the W.E.F. They can easily be stopped by ending their money supply.

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