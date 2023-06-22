Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Bandit's avatar
Bandit
Jun 22, 2023

"It's worked last year! They did what IOJ demanded & it will work this year too!"

From your lips, to God's ears!

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Anne Soppelsa's avatar
Anne Soppelsa
Jun 22, 2023

praying for us all!!!

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