HHS Closing statement to the people: “Nothing is concluded” regarding the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations!

HHS OGA is listening to the consensus that the people don’t want the proposed IHR amendments, treaty or the relationship with WHO!

On June 20, 2023, Interest of Justice and many other stakeholders spoke at the Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs (HHS OGA) in regards to the proposed International Health Regulations (IHR) amendments. The IHR were last updated in 2005 which are the health regulations and guidelines for the member states to have at the national level in each country.

Some of the speakers included was researcher James Roguski who has done a fantastic job assembling and exposing a lot of the information to this topic for the past few years.

IoJ gives many thanks for all of the people who showed up just to speak their opinions and minds.

HHS LISTENING SESSIONS ARE NOT IN VAIN

We got to speak to HHS OGA 8 times last year May 13, 2022 in order to prevent the IHR amendments.

Not many people know that we were involved in diplomacy with HHS OGA less than a week before the evil IHR amendments were supposed to be adopted at the 75th WHA May 2022.

IOJ spoke to HHS OGA 8 x in last years 2 hour session because NO ONE else came (but us and scary military and the head of global vaccines).

It worked last year! They did what IOJ demanded & it will work this year too!

IOJ believes in the power of sustained participation and are proud to say that IOJ and our 50,000 legal demands (as well as other petitions) absolutely helped convinced HHS to withdraw 12 of the 13 IHR amendments last year.

This year, 2023, IOJ wrote HHS OGA on May 2nd to ask to speak this year again about the 76th WHA agendas.

HHS OGA shockingly informed us this years listening session was already passed time to join and told us it would be held THE NEXT DAY, on May 3rd.

IOJ’s motto is: BE THE PERSISTENCE..

So we did our magic and we wore them down by the end of the day..

Yes indeed, IOJ sealed 3 slots to speak. HHS offered 1 slot, so we asked for 5, by the end of the day they agreed on 3 slots at 3 minutes each - haha!

Persistence ALWAYS wins folks.

HHS let us in at the last minute and we even got to invite James Roguski to listen in. James thankfully recorded it last month, May 3rd, because our recording got messed up! See IOJ’s May 3rd video where we spoke 3 x to inform HHS OGA why the WHO is not reformable, how DG Tedros wont answer criminal charges and invoked HHS duty to EXIT THE WHO.

Watch May 3, 2023 HHS OGA video and read transcript:

How HHS Reached Out To Invite The Public & Asked Us To Ask YOU To Speak Up About the IHR and pandemic treaty.

We SPECIFICALLY asked HHS OGA to tell us in advance when new opportunities would arise and they graciously (and promptly) sent IOJ and our guest listener James a new invite to share with our networks to discuss the IHR June 20th and Treaty June 28th, which we shared with our audiences.

HHS OGA diplomacy? The very next day after IOJ spoke May 3rd, 2023 to rat out Tedros and demand USA leave the WHO, HHS OGA did not run away and shun us, they actually bravely invited us back to hear more grievances.

Great Job everyone! Warriors of light!

Many people were wondering why the WHO & Member States wanted to cross out human rights and dignity and also issue digital health certificates…. Peoples speeches were very well put together.

Interest of Justice 2 minute Speech:

Here is the video and transcript of IOJ’s speech for your viewing because the official version was glitchy with crazy internet:

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First: HHS and WHO still owe us a response from May 2022 and 2023. HHS is in the wrong for moving forward with these IHR amendments when we testified here last month to show you your very clear duty to leave the WHO for International breach of obligations and delicts. 4. Second, The amendments cannot be binding. Jus cogens international norms would require the binding recommendations of a specialized agency that cause damages to waive immunity and be responsible for reparations. 5. Article 1 outrageously attempts to make investigational vaccines and gene based therapies as well as "other vague health technologies". Experimental biological agents are not a health product. The proposed definition is void and reckless because FDA website states "investigational biologics are not found by FDA to be safe or effective and furthermore may cause serious adverse reactions". 6. Annex 6 would unlawfully consider vaccination certificates for research phase products. The concept of Digital ID's, certificates and QR codes is disproportionate and the WEF risk report this month admits they can facilitate “the identification, surveillance and persecution of individuals or groups.” 7. Annex 1 pg 33 countering misinformation and disinformation is not within the authority of the WHO or member states and as its been used, it already allows for the weaponization of government to systematically suppress free thought, a non derogable right that can never be limited. These misinformation programs flat violate jus cogens and are therefore void. 8. Article 3 removing well established respect for dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms for arbitrary undefined words is an assault on rule of law, dignity of man and obviously void 9. We remind HHS that if you dare adopt one void provision that violates peremptory norms of jus cogens human rights, which the majority of proposals do violate these norms, it will automatically render the entire instrument void. 10. It is worth mentioning that A UK FOIA regarding the proposed amendments reveals "a legal opinion and a risk analysis regarding the U.K. position" is not able to released because "releasing the requested information would likely harm the relations between the United Kingdom and other WHO member States and also UK interests abroad". Right there it goes to show the proposed amendments sound good in public but in secret the amendments are inherently harmful to diplomatic relations between WHO member States. HHS must leave the WHO now. Its your duty. Thank you very much!

Full Listening Session with timestamps

(Thanks James Roguski for the timestamps and video of the session below)

Listen to HHS OGA Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) Colin Mclff’s closing statement below. WE ARE WINNING!!!

Government Representatives

Individual Statements:

Send your comments about the IHR Amendments! Everyone should participate! Don’t let them get away with this!

Written comments should be emailed to OGA.RSVP1@hhs.gov with the subject line “ Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session 2 for the IHR ” by Friday, June 30, 2023. We look forward to your comments on proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005). Susan Kim, Chief of Staff, Office of Global Affairs.

Stay tuned for next weeks upcoming HHS OGA listening session June 28th, 2023 where IoJ will be dropping the mic on the proposed Pandemic Treaty for the WHO’s pandemic preparedness and response on June 28, 2023.

IOJ Family

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