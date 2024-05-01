The new Deputy Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) is Dr Mike Ryan, who will assume the position alongside his current post as the executive director of Health Emergencies, Preparedness and Response.

Ryan, who succeeds Zsuzsanna Jakab, who retired in February, assumed the position on 1 April according to an internal staff communique send out by WHO.

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyusus announced the appointment publicly at an event at the WHO headquarters, describing Ryan as “the general” and a “soldier”, and thanking him “for all his sacrifices”.

Looks like the GPMB (Global Pandemic Monitoring Board) held a very important event last week, April 17, 2024, “Pandemic Negotiations: Closing the Deal” Event.

In this event the new Director General of WHO made some very interesting statements. Below is the first one to examine (will send the other confessions.. eh hem… or "statements” separately to examine):

While billions of low risk people were receiving vaccines, and sometimes multiple vaccines, that is something we need to examine that is something that is being examined by member states right now. - WHO Deputy Director, Mike Ryan

Wait. What? Hold the line.

Dear world, The WHO sold your country a lemon and then gave your country 70% quotas to inject it. Looks like the Member States and WHO are looking into the normal way of doing things, to treat (or experiment on) the vulnerable only, rather than the whole healthy population… and as a result, waste and fraud will be curtailed. What waste and fraud? WHO’s BS vaccine waste and fraud, thats what. IOJ

We are suing the WHO in a global claim to stop the shots, censorship, climate scam and our case has a real chance to expose the frauds and win to change health emergency policy into the future.

