HERE WE GO AGAIN…

Thanks to the heads up from James Roguski we learn today that the WHO sent the media a “media advisory” to announce the Emergency Committee will meet to advise WHO DG Tedros if Monkeypox is a Public Emergency Of International Health Concern, or a PHEIC, pronounce FAKE, on August 14th (4 days from now). We also got some cool memes from his post you may want to grab.

What are the odds they will NOT declare it an emergency considering they JUST authorized the Monkeypox experimental emergency use listing vaccine?

Please see our post from a couple days ago why EUL is so important:

OH NO! THE WHO IS STRIKING AGAIN!!!

This announcement that the WHO may declare Monkeypox a global emergency is coming just as we are trying to raise the final round of funding to sue the WHO for the PCR fraud.

Help sue on PCR fraud to stop WHO

Video: WHO DG Tedros decides to convene an Emergency Committee under the IHR on August 14, 2024

Is Monkeypox really just misdiagnosed COVID-19 “vaccine” adverse events? We think this is a valid question which needs to be addressed.

Is Monkeypox really just misdiagnosed COVID-19 "vaccine" adverse events? We think this is a valid question which needs to be addressed.

The WHO internal oversight (OI) referred our PCR science dispute to national authorities which cannot be done unless we have a solid case and meet prima facie review by the WHO legal department.

Help sue on PCR fraud to stop WHO

PUBLIC NOTICE: IOJ has a very solid case and lacks the final round of funds needed to sue to stop the PCR fraud.

Together if we will join forces to raise the final funds we really can sue and win to stop the fake pandemic scandal!

The profiteering has already begun…

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/clinicians/clinical-testing.html#tests

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/testing-for-mpox--individuals-and-communities

Remember when Monkeypox was changed to Mpox? It is just absurd.

THE LAWS NEEDED TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY:

United States:

Public health authorities determine whether there is an mpox outbreak; a single case may be considered an mpox outbreak at the discretion of public health authorities, who have a history of over alarmism. Other circumstances in which a public health response may be indicated include ongoing risk of introduction of mpox into a community due to disease activity in another geographic area. https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/interim-considerations/overview.html

Public health emergency as used in this part means: (1) Any communicable disease event as determined by the Director with either documented or significant potential for regional, national, or international communicable disease spread or that is highly likely to cause death or serious illness if not properly controlled; or (2) Any communicable disease event described in a declaration by the Secretary pursuant to 319(a) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d (a)); or (3) Any communicable disease event the occurrence of which is notified to the World Health Organization, in accordance with Articles 6 and 7 of the International Health Regulations, as one that may constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern; or (4) Any communicable disease event the occurrence of which is determined by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, in accordance with Article 12 of the International Health Regulations, to constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern; or (5) Any communicable disease event for which the Director-General of the World Health Organization, in accordance with Articles 15 or 16 of the International Health Regulations, has issued temporary or standing recommendations for purposes of preventing or promptly detecting the occurrence or reoccurrence of the communicable disease. https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2017-01-19/pdf/2017-00615.pdf

All they need is fake PCR results. Moneypox is big business! WHO pandemic product peddler profiteering is underway!

Watch for August 14! We may all be doomed to repeat the covid shit show.

Help sue on PCR fraud to stop WHO

