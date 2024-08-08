Well, well… What do we have here? Good news? Yes. IOJ is quite pleased!

It appears that TODAY, on the fifth year anniversary of PCR inventor Kary Mullis’s death, the WHO Internal Oversight has finally referred PCR Science Integrity Dispute [PCR fraud] To National Authorities!!! This means the PCR legal dispute can finally be taken to our own governments to settle. It’s a big deal to those who want to sue on the PCR fraud scandal.

PCR Fraud: Tribute to Truth!

Watch the short video below to see why we must Sue the WHO over their experimental PCR fraud & harm caused!

Sue the WHO Initiative Heats Up!

We intend to go over the WHO legal system and why National Authorities are really the boss over WHO. Let’s make the W.H.O. PCR fraud a thing of the past by exposing it, working to nullify it as a WHO authorized emergency use listed diagnostics (duty of cessation is owed under international law) and demanding reparations for the declaration of emergency not in good faith that was based on false PCR statistics. Share

see original post:

From todays important Sue the WHO article above:

OK everyone, the WHO Internal Oversight just wrote us this afternoon and does not want to touch the PCR fraud with a ten foot pole. Didn’t expect anything less.

This is great news and means we now finally have the ability to use this PCR dispute referral from Internal Oversight to take down WHO’s bad science and get to the truth that PCR cannot diagnose cases for a pandemic state of emergency.

Portugal Lisbon court already ruled PCR is unable to be used for a quarantine, but that ruling was clearly not broad enough to protect anyone but the litigants who won. We intend to sue for humanity, because the PCR test MUST be prevented from being used as a diagnostics tool.

Are you all ready? We can now go use our National Authorities to discredit and nullify the WHO’s unscientific PCR test recommendation as a diagnostic. It is our own national governments job to deal with WHO and their Member States violating our rights based on PCR. We will be explaining the WHO’s legal system shortly in detail.

If the Member State nations will not tame their wild beast WHO, then we will need to sue the Member States and WHO in international human rights court. PCR must be nullified!

See todays wonderful document from WHO Internal Oversight finally referring the PCR fraud to National Authorities to annul and prosecute as fraud.

The relevant parts of our PCR dispute report and reply from WHO Internal Oversight is transcribed below:

REPORT DETAILS

Report Submission Date

8/5/2024

Reported Company/Branch Information

Location Costa Rica - World Health Organization

Please identify the person(s) engaged in this behavior:

Tedros A. - DG WHO

WHO Pre-Qualification - Pre-Qualification Team

Christian Drosten - WHO Pseudo-Scientific PCR Diagnostics Advisor

Where did this incident or violation occur? Please provide details as to the exact location (country, province, city if known; if applicable, specify office or project location) where the incident occurred?

This occurred globally in each Nation, International Community,

When did the Incident(s) occur?

From the year 2020 until today

Are there any witnesses to this incident?

Yes

Please tell us the names, what they know and how they know:

Former Vice President of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Kevin McKernan, and a total of 22 world class experts have determined in a peer reviewed paper that the PCR test misused as diagnostics creates false positives and is useless. The peer reviewed report describes the establishment of a diagnostic workflow for detection of an emerging virus in the absence of physical sources of viral genomic nu [sic - got cut off - IOJ]

https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045

Amazingly, this paper [PCR recommendation] was published after only 24 hours of “peer review.”

The Lisbon Portugal Court agrees with the experts after full review of the science and has determined the PCR test to be unfit for diagnostics and literally "useless".

Many experts are willing to testify that the interpretation of PCR results as if it were a diagnostic, constitutes scientific misconduct on the part of the DG and Chief Scientist as well as the Pre-qualification Listing (PQ-EUL) team.

Have you reported this matter to anyone in the Organization? If so, who did you report to?

Yes to the DG WHO, Legal Department, Chief Scientist Soumya and successor Farrar many times.

Details

The WHO Pre-Qualification EUL Team, inexplicably authorized the use of PCR as an emergency Use Listing diagnostics and promoted the useless test. PCR gives overwhelming false positives at the cycle count recommended by WHO in January 2020 and is not fit to be a diagnostics for active infections as it remains positive for months even after no longer infectious. The issue is one of "scientific misconduct and false statistics of COVID-19 cases and deaths which underly the WHO DG's declaration of PHEIC and COVID pandemic. This situation violates the Siracusa Principles and caused a declaration of emergency not in good faith which violates international law and requires the WHO to be held responsible for reparations. We do not mean to embarrass the WHO, however, this is a very serious scientific dispute against the PCR diagnostic for any type of active infection. We have been writing since early 2022 regarding this scientific integrity dispute and have never had a single response to many notice claims which we have expert testimony.

8/7/2024 3:20 PM posted by Organization Dear Sir Thank you for reaching out to IOS. The Office of Internal Oversight Services (IOS) reviewed your report carefully and determined…. You may want to contact the relevant local authorities responsible for addressing the issues you have identified. With thanks and regards, Office of Internal Oversight Services

Tick tock…. Countdown to justice!

As you can see, the PCR fraud is being referred to National Authorities. The fraud is being exposed and shut down! Lets get our acts together and do this!

Tribute to Truth!

RIP Kary Mullis! We are going to expose the truth that you would have done during the COVID crime spree! Stop the PCR fraud!

STOP THE PCR FRAUD! STOP THE MISINTERPRETED RESULTS AS CASES!

Visit: PCRfraud.com for James Roguski’s very important resource with tons of evidence and a letter to refuse the PCR “test”! James say’s in his humble opinion it’s one of his most important Articles. Two Authors of the Corman Drosden Report chimed in with a technical report and IOJ of course chimed in on James Roguski’s PCR fraud article to explain how and why PCR under WHO’s emergency use listing is a NUREMBERG CODE violation. - Share!

Also make sure to visit & sign:

SuetheWHO.org/PCRfraud or click image below to sign the letter to WHO and demand they refute the facts and explain why they recommend PCR as a gold standard diagnostic.

Sharing is caring!

Sign & share the demand below to send the detailed James Roguski’s PCR fraud evidence letter to WHO and Tedros to ask them to explain themselves. Shouldn’t they need to answer for their “science”? We demand the WHO answer to PCR facts and will see to it in court dammit!

Justice isn’t free. It takes courage, time, effort and real resources to do this serious legal work. We made it this far on a shoestring thanks to supporters! IOJ is humbly asking to complete the FINAL round of funding needed to file the Nuremberg Hearing. We were ORDERED last November 9, 2023 by the Appellate judges to file a case in the Administrative Contentious court that requires a specialized Attorney. The court has ruled that we have a complex case to hear out in a full trial and that Dr. Yeadon and other top experts MUST be heard on the evidence of harm and WHO’s bad science. We have lovingly spent TWO + years of pro bono work building this MASSIVE case and it is TIME to finish paying the Attorneys (they are asking us to finish paying them and we unfortunately do not have their payment raised at all this month as they are completing the work - so we REALLY need help from light-workers who can assist financially) and file this case. We hope you agree and support at your maximum level right now, considering the topics we built this case for are some of the most important public health, criminal and human rights issues on Earth and we have a very solid case that can win and stop the PCR fraud, non vaccine experiments and global censorship as illegal acts.

