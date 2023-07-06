Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Rob Reynolds's avatar
Rob Reynolds
Jul 6, 2023

I would suggest contacting Steve Bannon....www.warroom.org, and ask for interview on Warroom.

It is the most imfluential, closly followed source on the WEB for consevative followers who ACT<ACT on a moments notice. Bannon follows the WHO fiasco and has James Roguski on quite regularly

Bannon on 10-12 AM and 4-6PM EST 6 days a week.

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susan tschudy's avatar
susan tschudy
Jul 6, 2023

bless you to the moon and back for all that you do in humanity's favor. One of these days I'll run into you in person...with hug$.

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