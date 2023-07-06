INFODEMIC MANAGEMENT.

1984 on steroids.

God help us all. Just as we predicted and feared, the bad ass censorship ruling on July 4th, 2023 granting an injunction to prevent the US government from contacting social media means virtually nothing because the censorship is really coming from UN-WEF-WHO infodemic management programs. They wont stop, even after the ruling came down because its really a problem of corruption!!!

It is pretty apparent the WHO sends their infodemic management plans to the States who rubber stamp it, and thats why US was censoring health and science that critiques WHO… well, its a big part of it.

At the bottom of this post is a verbatim copy of the email WHO just sent us asking us to go to the 3 infodemic webinars this month, where we presume they they plan to discuss sneaky ways on how to get around the ruling by using LABELS and pseudo definitions.

Feel free to sign up. IOJ is going to attend and issue a report on our experience, just to start gathering more evidence of their infodemic internal meetings for the purpose of protecting humanity and holding them to account. Our oppressors think they can claim moral high ground on this by labelling it a public service to protect us, but they are wrong. It will all backfire.

In our opinion, “Infodemic management” is just a fancy term that tyrants at WHO made up to justify and legitimize scientific fraud, outright censorship and monopolization of information. Its an international security threat. Period!

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Skip ahead if you are pressed for time to read the actual post below this message!

IOJ wants you really understand and believe the World Health Organization is not above the law. Remedies are still owed and must be made available with hard work and persistence. We are a lot further than people realize. According to law they are in big trouble. WHY? They are in breach of duty of their own rules for ethics which includes science, non discrimination, protection of human rights, and so much more.

The speech from Canada really hits home at the personal tragedies caused by States following WHO guidance.

The States pay WHO to issue guidance, which once followed, oppresses the member states citizens - its a bunk deal.

IOJ is in process of suing the WHO and also alerting governments worldwide in a dignified way they will embrace rather than reject and ridicule.

Its a lot of work behind the scenes to use participation, diplomacy and closed session discussions rather than public attacks and accusations, but its in process.

People don’t understand what we even do. Our work is so complex we never really explain, so we want to explain just a small part of our role in cleaning up this WHO and non functioning regulatory oversight mess from hell.

We first alerted Rair Foundation, WCH and other organizations to the WHO treaty in the end of 2021 so they could organize and publicize.

We spoke at the first and second WHO treaty hearings to protest. That was when we filed a series of legal demands and letters to WHO DG Tedros, and the WHO head attorney Kenneth Piercy, which is now being hauled into courts and administrative procedures (a very time consuming and tedious process - but how you win by setting the game up for success at the onset).

We found and opened the HHS OGA opportunity for people to speak on the IHR amendments and treaty last month. We spoke at HHS OGA completely alone May 13, 2022 to protest the WHO IHR amendments (which is a big part of why HHS withdrew all but one of them last year and why humanity won that battle), and again we spoke alone this year on May 3, 2023 to rat out DG Tedros for not answering criminal complaints and telling HHS OGA why this means they have a duty to exit the WHO.

The next day after we spoke this year HHS OGA decided to open up the sessions to the public and asked us to share the sign up form. IOJ is proud to say that our network came through. We got researcher activist James Roguski invited and between him and IOJ we helped pack the HHS OGA hearings June 20th and 28th to get public participation going to comment on the IHR and treaty.

We don’t just speak at hearings, we also do a ton of freedom of information requests and we sue when we cant get answers. All of our daily work for over 2 1/2 years is to get dirt to use against WHO and against all their evil follower member states and also against their regulator and big pharma cohorts who are working with WHO to prequalify and authorize the covid-19 non vaccine biological agent experiments, for when its time for the big trial. They all suck and need oversight.

IOJ is truly their only oversight hauling them all in for experimentation. No other organization we know of will do this tedious work and call leaders 5 days every week and make records and find all the crimes and use the law against them. You can’t just waltz in and sue the WHO - you need to do a ton of work and ensure their immunity is waived first. Lawyers won’t do this work for some reason. WHERE are they?

Instead of build a record and jump in the ring putting their lives in danger to sue for humanity, IOJ sees the rest of the freedom leaders like WCH, Steve Kirsh and all the doctors and freedom organizations with actual monthly donors jet off to fancy conferences we cant afford to go to. They have teams of fundraisers. Our work is so time consuming daily that we pass out exhausted and still never have time to raise the funds needed. We just dutifully trudge on doing the calls, letters, speeches, research, file the preliminary cases, talk to the investigators, on and on and on… It must be nice to fundraise and use it to travel and hob nob bitching about the problems.

We think time and money should be spent wisely by ensuring the tip of the spear legal actions and advisory opinions humanity requires to win can be carefully crafted and filed.

We need your help to share and support this message or our important work cannot continue.

IOJ is the only stakeholder recognized by WHO we know of with a viable case.

The following is in our favor - why we can win:

IOJ has Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) as an expert witness for PCR & other scientific frauds

IOJ has accomplished the impossible feat of WHO sovereign immunity being already waived through administrative processes and we have already exhausted all remedies to be able to sue DG Tedros and WHO (not just anyone can sue the UN or WHO)

IOJ is starting off with most facts settled as not in dispute - very likely to win to prove the whole emergency was a fraud by WHO to experiment on people for funders like Gates, etc. We have won four cases in the Supreme Court of Costa Rica against the Health Minister which settled many facts that are now being used in other actions against CR authorities as well as USA and WHO.

IOJ’s case is also going against Trusted News Initiative and WHO misinformation censorship as part of a campaign of “disinformation, deception, manipulation, coercion, threat and other illicit means of censorship and persecution” for the purpose of serious undue experimentation. We need to stop censorship at the top levels.

IOJ’s international claim is using a very little known remedy which can force all States to come together to hold WHO and other wrongdoer states (like Canada) responsible for cessation and reparations

IOJ truly has created and assembled the worlds only international claim against WHO and we have some high level State officials joining us, which will be announced at the proper time.

Most people don’t understand that there is only a small window of time left to beat the tyrants.

It is you, the awesome supporters who got us this far to build the most amazing case against the WHO et al (which gets added to and fine tuned daily until filed) and our reports to the HHS, many lawsuits and investigations in process and so much more. If you ever supported us - thank you - IoJ could never have gotten this far without you and we really believe we are further than most attorneys at building a viable case which can actually beat the tyrants!!!

Sincerely IoJ Family

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Here is the article from todays WHO “infodemic management” email.

They are going crazy trying to cover their tracks, appear legitimate, and their webinars should be priceless to see their next steps against us and mentality.

Announcing the WHO/UNICEF infodemic insights manual 👀

Announcing the launch of the WHO/UNICEF manual on

How to build an infodemic insights report in six steps

Dear Infodemic Manager Community and Friends,

We are proud to announce a joint publication with UNICEF, titled How to build an infodemic insights report in six steps. This manual represents the combined efforts, wisdom and expert inputs from many of you, and all that we have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and other recent outbreaks and emergencies on how to develop evidence-based infodemic insights reports. It provides a step-by-step overview of how to develop an insights report for new infodemic managers and others assigned with infodemic management tasks.

Infodemic monitoring, analysis and reporting processes that are described in this manual can be applied to a large range of health and development-related topics. The manual is written for people just starting out in this field, who come from a public health or emergency response background, but might not have benefitted from intensive training or experience in infodemic management. It is accompanied by a workbook, fillable worksheet templates, and annexes on advanced topics that cover the most frequently requested resources and questions.

Specific topic-based handouts are currently available in the appendix for the following topics:

zero-dose children

polio

seasonal influenza

vaccine safety events

mass gathering events

Additional topic-based handouts will be made available in the Google Drive folder for this manual.

If you or an interested colleague want to brush up on infodemic insights generation skills, you can get started with the course on the OpenWHO Infodemic Management channel that is based on this manual right now in English, and soon French and Spanish. (Then you can show off your impressive knowledge during Q&A for the webinars below.)

We will be offering three webinars in the coming weeks that walk through the manual and you should sign up immediately, and share widely with all interested colleagues!

First, the launch webinar with our UNICEF colleagues will take place Thursday, 13 July 2023 at 2 pm Geneva / 8 am N﻿ew York / 5:30 pm New Delhi / 8 pm Manila.

Register here!

Second, we will co-host with UNICEF two advanced topics webinars on 20 July 2023:

Webinar A: 9 am Geneva / 3 am New York / 12:30 pm New Delhi / 3pm Manila / 5 pm Sydney

Topics we will cover:

ethical considerations

digital SBC interventions

social listening taxonomy development

integration of infodemic insights into health system

Register here for webinar A!

Webinar B: 2 pm Geneva / 8 am New York / 5:30 pm New Delhi / 8 pm Manila / 10 pm Sydney

Topics we will cover:

equity considerations

leveraging partnerships,

essential skills

advanced analytical approaches

Register here for webinar B!

Get in touch with the WHO infodemic management team

An infodemic is an overabundance of information, accurate or not, in the digital and physical space, accompanying an acute health event such as an outbreak or epidemic. An infodemic is not limited to mis- and disinformation but includes all types of information within the information ecosystem. A person’s information ecosystem refers to the complex, dynamic infrastructure, sources, and relationships through which information flows and reaches an individual. It includes the digital and physical environments, is influenced by interactions with the health system, is related to social dynamics, health behaviours, and information-seeking behaviours, and acknowledges the structural barriers that can affect access to information.

If you'd like to keep current on news, events and opportunities in infodemic management, subscribe to the WHO infodemic management news flash below.

If you have a tip on infodemic management or an idea for a future News Flash, email us at infodemicmanagement@who.int. Thanks for joining us on this journey.

Want to read the previous issues of the News Flash? Click here.

Infodemic Management

Unit for High Impact Events Preparedness

Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention

Health Emergencies Programme

World Health Organization

Our email address is infodemicmanagement@who.int

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org