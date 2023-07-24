IOJ is playing catch up on getting you all the news due to being overloaded with juggling multiple covid court cases and preparing our sites to launch a major strategy to bring us all over the finish line to justice.

This post is very worthwhile, so lets get into it.

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The WHO Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) met alone to discuss the Pandemic Treaty (CA+) from July 17-20 2023.

The WHO Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) and Working Group on International Health Regulations (WGIHR) is holding a joint meeting from July 21-24th, presumably regarding the treaty and IHR amendments and how to confuse everyone and rush them both through before people can really read it all and see how atrocious it all really is, especially when the two instruments who’s key words are not yet even defined, are combined!

The WHO Working Group on International Health Regulations (WGIHR) is meeting alone from July 25-28th….

We really don’t know why the Global Health Monopoly is wasting their time drafting highly contentious void instruments that we must then be forced to sue and nullify.

We decided to issue a: “Writ of Prohibition & Demand For Global Referendum To Terminate UN Programs”.

It is well settled under International law that if one provision of a treaty or instrument is held invalid for violating a jus cogen norm the entire instrument is invalid. The whole UN NWO agenda is void and is lawfully PROHIBITED in each nation in the public interest. Mark our words. IOJ is seeing to it. PROHIBITION IS A RIGHT.

If you are a regular reader you know the WHO is in default and refusing to abide by their own rules and obligations. The WHO is barreling forward like nothing is wrong, but in reality they all know they are in BIG trouble because IOJ (and presumably others will join) is suing the WHO. We have not been updating Substack very much this past week because we are making leaps and bounds in our momentum towards justice for humanity! There are very big developments to share in the next posts, and we ARE WINNING THE long game.

For now, please sign and share the latest notice and demand to tell all Member States, the INB and WGIHR that negotiating international instruments that affect our fundamental rights is PROHIBITED - and to hold a global referendum for the WHO to prove science, ethics and law, as well as to enable community engagement for the people to vote on if they want to terminate the UN programs:

Sign the Demand for Prohibition

Verbatim from the Writ of Prohibition:

LETTER TO

All Countries Delegates

INB

WGIHR

WHO DG Tedros

WHO Attorney

Greetings WHO, Member States, Delegates, INB and WGIHR,

This is a Writ of Prohibition issued Monday, July 24, 2023, to all WHO Member States in order to prevent the adoption of the Pandemic Treaty/Accord (CA+), the IHR amendments and other directly and indirectly related UN Programs pending an open hearing on extensive matters of science, ethics, human rights and law. This Writ of Prohibition shall remain in place until the WHO is in conformity with the international obligation to hold a hearing for the peoples valid questions to be heard and fully answered.

This Writ of Prohibition incorporates an open call for an international hearing on the contentious IHR Amendments, Treaty (CA+) and other UN programs, which are matters of public concern that may affect international law regarding the protection of human rights.

The purpose of the demand for a hearing is for the WHO to meet the burden of proof of conformity on all matters in dispute of covid-19 and climate science, ethics, human rights and law.

So far the WHO and Member States have failed to prove any science, logic or valid reason for the covid-19 declaration of emergency, the non vaccine experimental biological agent unproven interventions, or any measure, let alone for the Pandemic Treaty (CA+) or IHR Amendments.

Worse, the WHO is willfully blind to serious breaches of international obligations regarding the protection of non derogable rights to free opinion and to be free of medical or scientific experimentation, which is allowing for the States to be responsible for Delicts of global serious undue experimentation, a crime against humanity, and another just cause for the issuance of this Writ of Prohibition.

It is imperative to denounce the UN, WEF and WHO who have thus far dishonorably evaded obtaining the participation, community engagement and eventual consent and vote of the governed.

I, and my constituents do not consent to be ruled by a centralized and corrupted WHO or any centralization of powers that merge public and private interests.

The lack of meaningful participation and substantiation of conformity to jus cogens norms, which will be proved in an open hearing, make the Pandemic Treaty/Accord (CA+) as well as the IHR amendments monopolistic and void ab initio. Further complicating the validity of the Pandemic Treaty/Accord (CA+), the IHR amendments and other UN Programs is the complete lack of substantiation of the necessity, proportionality, legality and scientific basis. Please find two attached Invalidity reports for the Treaty (CA+) and IHR Amendments on theoversightcommittee.org which must be rebutted point by point in a hearing, or the facts will stand as true.

To be very clear, this is a writ of prohibition to stop the Treaty and IHR amendments from being adopted. This includes but is not limited to all UN Programs directly or indirectly tied to the current Treaty (CA+) and IHR negotiations: all UN climate and Health programs, which are cleverly disguised trade agreements such as: UN Emergency Platform, Strategic Dialogue, One Health, Agenda 2030, SDG, Digital Health Initiative network, behavior interventions in the nature of Busara, all global Infodemic and Misinformation management programs with Member States and other manifestly illegal and unethical PROHIBITED unproven interventions outside clinical trials (serious undue mass experimentation) promoted by UN such as decarbonization, biotechnology revolution, geoengineering, centralization of all data in an open source format, and gender reassignments or sexuality training in children. These UN Programs and negotiations are the very definition of a criminal global unproven intervention outside a clinical trial, intended to "dramatically restructure all of society", and UN and the WHO are first required to meet the ethical requirement of a hearing for community engagement. See: Emergency use of unproven clinical interventions outside clinical trials: ethical considerations April 2022 DOI:[10.13140/RG.2.2.18104.42240](http://dx.doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.18104.42240) - Affiliation: World Health Organization WHO

The UN and WHO are in clear breach of their own guidance on these matters by accelerating too fast for due process and skepticism, without public input or hearings for community engagement, which the above WHO guidance notes is likely to cause "iatrogenic harm" for these mass psychological unproven intervention experiments on humanity.

UN is even proclaiming "we own the science" and censoring anyone who posts "Climate Scam". This simply requires a hearing on so many levels, if WHO wishes to insist their policies and treaty proposals are based in reality, truth and within the limits of the legal order. The unbridled enthusiasm of UN to dominate the global heath market, which is highly lucrative and helps UN gain wealthy funders who's private interests clearly penetrate governments and guide global public policies, shall be tempered by reason, logic and science in a hearing, or series of hearings. This is due process and rule of law.

Prohibition of the adoption of, or any simulation exercise of (76th WHA announced Treaty to be simulated before the end the year), or further negotiations of the Pandemic Treaty (CA+) or IHR Amendments is appropriate. WHO has failed obligation to meet burden of proof of international obligations, mainly due to the lack of response by the WHO, INB and WGIHR to serious criminal charges and claims of absolute nullity, which at this point require a hearing to reach the center of truth on highly debatable matters of science, ethics, human rights, international responsibility and law.

This PROHIBITION is issued until the WHO meets the duty of burden of proof their pandemic preparedness and response programs and negotiations for new regulations adhere to the unequivocal rules of of science, ethics, human rights and law in a public and open hearing.

Our organization Interest of Justice, is being denied due process to meaningfully participate and communicate with the WHO international organization, INB and WGIHR regarding these serious matters of controlling the legality. Our efforts to communicate thus far has been unsuccessful due to the lack of transparency, inefficiency, inactivity and obstruction by WHO, which is causing us defenselessness.

Below is a snippet of the Interest of Justice timeline of trying to communicate with WHO regarding the Treaty (CA+) and IHR Amendments in vain that prompted this demand for a hearing:

1. *Spoke 1st WHO Pandemic Treaty (CA+) hearing April 12, 2022

2. Wrote WHO Head Attorney Kenneth Piercy April 14th, 2022, about how WHO had provided no motivation why IOJ cant talk 2 times. IOJ claims there is not meaningful participation! Kenneth Piercy non response

3. Spoke HHS OGA May 12, 2022 - sent Stakeholder engagement package (SHEP) - non response

4. Counted 50,000 demands- to withdraw IHR - It was a success

5. Spoke 2nd treaty hearing INB

6. Wrote multiple times to ask how to get on Annex E - non response

7. Wrote FOIA 4 times to get INB deadline to answer us, WGIHR, how give effect law, Superiors, relevant departments - lame response not duly motivated or pertinent

8. Spoke HHS OGA May 3, 2023 = Spoke to HHS OGA On WHO Reform, Audit and oversight matters and Collaboration within the United Nations system and with other intergovernmental organizations

9. 300+ demands back up terrorism charges - exit the WHO - WHA terminate the DG Contract for reasons of exceptional gravity likely to prejudice the interests of the OrganizationNoticeanddemand.org

10. Wrote May 10, 2023 - full input for WHA to exit the WHO

11. Spoke at HHS OGA on June 20, 2023 to protest the IHR Amendments

12. Spoke at HHS OGA on June 28, 2023 to protest the Treaty

13. The Oversight Committee IHR Invalidity Report issued July 7, 2023

14. The Oversight Committee Treaty (CA+) Invalidity Report Issued on Monday July 24, 2023

15. Announce Writ of Prohibition - We do not consent & Open call for hearing - Show us the science, ethics, human rights and law, Monday July 24, 2023

RIGHT TO A HEARING: Article 9 - 4. To the same end, and in accordance with applicable international instruments and procedures, everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to unhindered access to and communication with international bodies with general or special competence to receive and consider communications on matters of human rights and fundamental freedoms. - from the UNIVERSAL INSTRUMENT Declaration on the Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups and Organs of Society to Promote and Protect Universally Recognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms ADOPTED 09 December 1998 BY General Assembly resolution 53/144 https://www.ohchr.org/en/instruments-mechanisms/instruments/declaration-right-and-responsibility-individuals-groups-

Sincerely,

YOU

While the INB & WGIHR are still together today (and even after is great) lets give them our opinion and our BOUNDARIES by issuing a Writ of Prohibition & Demand For Global Referendum To Terminate UN Programs.

This writ should be signed by all people who agree to show we do not consent and have placed our line in the sand. HUMANITY DOES NOT CONSENT TO BE GOVERNED BY CORRUPT [non]VACCINE EXPERIMENT PEDDLER LUNATICS!

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