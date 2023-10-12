The Attorney General was hoping to weasel out of the Nuremberg Hearing

The hearing is for an appeal to issue a precautionary measure to take covid vaccines off the market. Apparently Costa Rica wants it dismissed? He may want to try to avoid and evade such matters of:

State responsibility for serious undue experimentation with covid vaccines

State sponsored psychological serious undue experimentation

State sponsored bioterrorism under health emergency legal loopholes

Share

Notice to readers: This legal effort needs YOUR support to carry it through and help take covid vaccines off the market November 9, 2023 in an oral hearing with Nuremberg Code violations and WHO definition of vaccine being void as a core motivation for the judge to stop the bioweapon experiments & take them off the market in CR and possibly globally.

Support Nuremberg Hearing Appeal

At the bottom is his lame letter he just whipped together out of nowhere today and shamelessly sent to the court asking to dismiss the whole shindig and hearing entirely.

His logic was based on the incorrect hope that IOJ was late to comply with an order from the judge which he thought was due today. He thought we failed.

Haha. Its on. We are having a hearing. Deal with it.

We want to discuss the experiments and State lies to hide the harms in the lower court that the judge ignored. Why does the State want to avoid this discussion?

We want to talk about the omission of what is required for informed consent.

We want to talk about the “totality of evidence” for FDA’s EUA’s which clearly omits 1,223 deaths in the first 3 months, kept confidential and proprietary - and OMITTED.

What about 12 year old Pfizer trial victim Maddie De Garay being OMITTED by fraudulently mischaracterizing her serious injuries and mild?

What about the fact the immune system is destroyed and this is an identified risk which is NOT monitored for VAED, which violated WHO MEURI ethical guidelines?

What about the fact these are DoD biological agents intended to cause harm obviously because they are toxins known to cause harm which regulators are hiding from the public and calling them safe and effective for “vaccine uptake” programs recommended by WHO.

We want to talk about justice for humanity.

The Assistant Attorney General is inactive to assist and needs to be fired for trying to fight this, rather than help.

He actually tried to dismiss the whole Appeal today. Shameful acts.

He thought IOJ was late & failed to comply with a final court order.

He was WRONG.

We were actually a day early to comply with the judge to have an attorney sign our case. We will announce more about the team soon. It took a while to find the right attorneys for this epic fight against the State, as you can imagine.

Share

Notice to readers: This legal effort needs YOUR support to carry it through and help take covid vaccines off the market November 9, 2023 in an oral hearing with Nuremberg Code violations and WHO definition of vaccine being void as a core motivation for the judge to stop the bioweapon experiments & take them off the market in CR and possibly globally.

Support Nuremberg Hearing Appeal

THE REQUEST TO DISMISS FILED TODAY BY COSTA RICA STATE:

ADMINISTRATIVE AND CIVIL FINANCIAL APPEALS COURT OF THE SECOND SAN JOSE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT PROCESS: INJUNCTIONAL MEASURE PLAINTIFF: INTEREST OF JUSTICE AGAINST: COSTA RICAN SOCIAL SECURITY FUND AND OTHERS FILE: 22-1917-1028-CA Dear Members of the Court: The undersigned, Randall Salazar Solorzano, of qualities known in the records as a representative of the State, attentively say: Having seen the order of 3:42 p.m. on October 5 of the current year, where this Court reiterates “for the last time” that the plaintiff “proceed to authenticate your writing with a legal professional (art. 10 second paragraph, Law 8454).” To comply, a 3-business-day deadline was granted, which has expired today. This representation reviewed the appeals file of this Court and the appellant continues to fail to comply with the mandate of this Court. Therefore, I request that this appeal be archived as it lacks the essential requirement of legal representation and fails to comply with the order of this Court. Please therefore resolve accordingly and notify us. Please label notifications in the name of Lic. Randall Salazar Solórzano. October 11, 2023. Assistant Attorney

Can you BELIEVE the malfeasance of the State Assistant Attorney General? This man is also trying to get our criminal case dismissed against the Health Minister for lying under oath about human experimentation, which he confirms were lies in 6 of our cases, when its his job as prosecutor to protect us and prosecute. He wants to dismiss EVERY case we have - EVEN WHEN HIS OWN 2 YEAR LONG INVESTIGATIONS RECENTLY RETURNED FALSE TESTIMONY IN 6 CASES! Thats why we call him shameless and shameful. .

Attorneys are on the IOJ team ready to help win the November 9, 2023 Nuremberg oral hearing!

The Assistant Attorney General better start preparing his oral arguments & defenses because we intend to take covid vaccines off the market entirely in the public interest.

Share

Notice to readers: This legal effort needs YOUR support to carry it through and help take covid vaccines off the market November 9, 2023 in an oral hearing with Nuremberg Code violations and WHO definition of vaccine being void as a core motivation for the judge to stop the bioweapon experiments & take them off the market in CR and possibly globally.

Support Nuremberg Hearing Appeal

Leave a comment