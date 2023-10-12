Court ORDERED Nuremberg Hearing Dismissal Attempt Today! Shameless Costa Rica Attorney General Tries To Dismiss Appeal On Technicality
Attorney General writes court to point out IOJ ran out of time today to comply with order to get an attorney & sign - requests dismissal. Only problem is that he was a day early and IOJ did NOT fail.
The Attorney General was hoping to weasel out of the Nuremberg Hearing
The hearing is for an appeal to issue a precautionary measure to take covid vaccines off the market. Apparently Costa Rica wants it dismissed?He may want to try to avoid and evade such matters of:
State responsibility for serious undue experimentation with covid vaccines
State sponsored psychological serious undue experimentation
State sponsored bioterrorism under health emergency legal loopholes
At the bottom is his lame letter he just whipped together out of nowhere today and shamelessly sent to the court asking to dismiss the whole shindig and hearing entirely.
His logic was based on the incorrect hope that IOJ was late to comply with an order from the judge which he thought was due today. He thought we failed.
Haha. Its on. We are having a hearing. Deal with it.
We want to discuss the experiments and State lies to hide the harms in the lower court that the judge ignored. Why does the State want to avoid this discussion?
We want to talk about the omission of what is required for informed consent.
We want to talk about the “totality of evidence” for FDA’s EUA’s which clearly omits 1,223 deaths in the first 3 months, kept confidential and proprietary - and OMITTED.
What about 12 year old Pfizer trial victim Maddie De Garay being OMITTED by fraudulently mischaracterizing her serious injuries and mild?
What about the fact the immune system is destroyed and this is an identified risk which is NOT monitored for VAED, which violated WHO MEURI ethical guidelines?
What about the fact these are DoD biological agents intended to cause harm obviously because they are toxins known to cause harm which regulators are hiding from the public and calling them safe and effective for “vaccine uptake” programs recommended by WHO.
We want to talk about justice for humanity.
The Assistant Attorney General is inactive to assist and needs to be fired for trying to fight this, rather than help.
He actually tried to dismiss the whole Appeal today. Shameful acts.
He thought IOJ was late & failed to comply with a final court order.
He was WRONG.
We were actually a day early to comply with the judge to have an attorney sign our case. We will announce more about the team soon. It took a while to find the right attorneys for this epic fight against the State, as you can imagine.
Notice to readers: This legal effort needs YOUR support to carry it through and help take covid vaccines off the market November 9, 2023 in an oral hearing with Nuremberg Code violations and WHO definition of vaccine being void as a core motivation for the judge to stop the bioweapon experiments & take them off the market in CR and possibly globally.
THE REQUEST TO DISMISS FILED TODAY BY COSTA RICA STATE:
ADMINISTRATIVE AND CIVIL FINANCIAL APPEALS COURT OF THE SECOND SAN JOSE JUDICIAL CIRCUIT PROCESS: INJUNCTIONAL MEASURE PLAINTIFF: INTEREST OF JUSTICE AGAINST: COSTA RICAN SOCIAL SECURITY FUND AND OTHERS FILE: 22-1917-1028-CA Dear Members of the Court: The undersigned, Randall Salazar Solorzano, of qualities known in the records as a representative of the State, attentively say: Having seen the order of 3:42 p.m. on October 5 of the current year, where this Court reiterates “for the last time” that the plaintiff “proceed to authenticate your writing with a legal professional (art. 10 second paragraph, Law 8454).” To comply, a 3-business-day deadline was granted, which has expired today. This representation reviewed the appeals file of this Court and the appellant continues to fail to comply with the mandate of this Court. Therefore, I request that this appeal be archived as it lacks the essential requirement of legal representation and fails to comply with the order of this Court. Please therefore resolve accordingly and notify us. Please label notifications in the name of Lic. Randall Salazar Solórzano. October 11, 2023. Assistant Attorney
Attorneys are on the IOJ team ready to help win the November 9, 2023 Nuremberg oral hearing!
The Assistant Attorney General better start preparing his oral arguments & defenses because we intend to take covid vaccines off the market entirely in the public interest.
Thanks to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and to James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
May the WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
Of course, they don't want to create a precedent as long as is wanted that mass experimentation to become legal and accepted. At the beginning of this dramatic theater exactly this was omitted to be said by the chief manipulators, that the serums were experimental. people had blind faith in their governmentd, science and in the ability of pharmaceutical companies to deliver what they needed. Well, bad luck for them.