It started here:

This article is only about the importance of the first FOIA action. Wait until we go over the importance of the 2nd and 3rd FOIA’s we filed and the mind blowing results! This affects the entire world. It’s how covid vaccines got authorized globally by HHS & WHO.

More importantly, it’a huge legal key to getting those pesky authorizations nullified.

First, IOJ SENT THE FOLLOWING FOIA REQUEST TO: Secretary of Defense the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives Secretary of Health and Human Services

Please provide the report setting forth a full accounting of those plans for “any experiment or study to be conducted by the Department of Defense (whether directly or under contract) involving the use of human subjects for the testing of a biological agent covid-19 vaccine research” as required by 50 U.S. Code § 1520a - see: “the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate and the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives a report setting forth a full accounting of those plans” Please provide the The Secretary of Defense agreement with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for covid-19 vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” see: “The Secretary of Defense may enter into agreements with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” - United States - Unless otherwise indicated, as used in this chapter the term “United States” means the several States the District of Columbia, and the territories and possessions of the United States. Please also provide the delegated authority for international export of the biological agent covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica and all other countries the US exports covid-19 vaccines to. Please provide the annual report of the Secretary under section 113(c) of title 10 and ensure all covid-19 vaccine program information is included un-redacted. Is covid-19 vaccine considered a biological agent capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism?

Thank you for your prompt assistance,

Dustin Bryce on behalf of Interest of Justice

In the first article we explain in detail the laws and why we think this information (or lack thereof) is key to winning. Read the legal details in the following article:

Then the games began…

DoD essentially admitted they skipped the REQUIRED legal steps needed to authorize the “vax”:

IOJ had to appeal because the HHS claimed the documents they are required to have can’t be found.

Normally we keep our legal documents mostly secret because thats how you win - NEVER tip off your opponent… But this is important and won’t ruin our case to reveal, so below is IOJ’s FULL APPEAL verbatim that HHS and DoD wont respond to, despite only having 20 days.

We take their silence to mean we are CORRECT. They are WRONG.

Something is wrong and the products they pretend are not investigational are indeed experimental. Semantics and legal loopholes cant fix this. HHS apparently does not disagree.

Read the unanswered Appeal below that HHS first promised to respond to in 20 days. Its been a few months and no reply ever came. They are afraid to answer because answering will INCRIMINATE the DoD, HHS, FDA and the US government. Time to fix this mess:

Appeal of HHS Claiming No Evidence Exists For IOJ’s Important Questions:

TO: William H. Holzerland

Deputy Agency Chief FOIA Officer

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs

HHS.ACFO@hhs.gov

RE: Case No. 2023-*****-FOIA-OS -

Sent via email: Response from HHS FOIA - 10/23/2023 6:21 AM

Dustin Bryce

Public Relations

Interest Of Justice

Dear Friends,

This is an appeal under the Freedom of Information Act. My request was assigned the following identification number: 2023*****-FOIA-OS . On 10/23/2023 6:21 AM, I received a response to my request in a letter signed by Arianne Perkins, Director, Initial FOIA Requests, FOI/Privacy Acts Division.

I appeal the denial of my information request sent March 10, 2023.

The documents that were "not found" must be disclosed under the FOIA because they are statutorily required reports for initiating DoD & HHS experimentation that must be in existence prior to the human research (experiments) using covid-19 vaccines or exports.

Our organization is not aware of any exemption to these required records, and if the DoD and HHS used an exemption or waiver to evade responsibility for issuing the reports we requested then we would like to know precisely which laws or authorities allow DoD and HHS to not have the requested reports.

Semantics and legal loopholes do not change the fact that under US and international law all clinical and non clinical research on humans are properly labelled as "experimentation" or biomedical research "experiments".

The covid-19 vaccines at the time of rollout were not approved and other than Corminarty which was recklessly and outrageously approved despite unfavorable risk to benefit ratio, all are still not approved, therefore the non approved covid-19 vaccines were and still are investigational under many laws and the word means experimental.

see: https://www.fda.gov/patients/learn-about-expanded-access-and-other-treatment-options/understanding-investigational-drugs An investigational drug can also be called an experimental drug and is being studied to see if your disease or medical condition improves while taking it. Scientists are trying to prove in clinical trials:

If the drug is safe and effective.

How the drug might be used in that disease.

How much of the drug is needed.

Information about the potential benefits and risks of taking the drug.

and see: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/expanded-access/expanded-access-information-physicians Investigational medical products have not yet been approved or cleared by FDA and FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use. Furthermore, the investigational medical product may, or may not, be effective in the treatment of the condition, and use of the product may cause unexpected serious side effects.

HHS exports the experimental products to Costa Rica (apparently with no Delegation of Authority on record?), and the law there is clear:

9234: ARTICLE 1.- Object of the law The purpose of this law is to regulate biomedical research with human beings in health matters, in the public and private sectors. Definitions Article 2: Experimental, clinical or interventional biomedical research: any scientific research in the area of ​​health in which a preventive, diagnostic or therapeutic intervention is applied to human beings, in order to discover or verify the clinical, pharmacological or pharmacodynamic effects of an experimental product, a medical device or a clinical or surgical procedure; or that attempts to identify any adverse reaction to an experimental product, device, or procedure; or study the absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion of an experimental product, in order to assess its safety and efficacy or assess the outcome of an unproven psychological intervention. For the purposes of this law, all references to clinical research shall be understood as experimental, clinical or interventional biomedical research in human beings in the area of ​​health.

We write on behalf of our organization Interest of Justice as well as for the best interest of the Comptroller of Costa Rica, who has tasked us the responsibility of investigating the irregularity of the covid-19 vaccine imports and use. We all require the requested information from the US government.

Disclosure of the documents we requested in is in the public interest because the information is likely to contribute significantly to public understanding of the operations or activities of government and is not primarily in any commercial interest.

We kindly request that you locate every item on the list of requested reports and immediately release any withheld documents not withstanding their exempt status, which must be explained in detail with HHS authority and reason for the exempt status.

The public interest in their release outweighs the public interest in withholding them because the Congress intent is to have the required records we requested issued prior to any research/experimentation using biological agents, which covid vaccines meet the exact definition of a biological agent and therefore, the requested reports must exist as a matter of HHS statutory obligations!

We need the records to be located and released or the precise reasons why DoD and HHS are not required to have them.

The information is required by Congress as a way to protect the welfare, safety and human rights of the people using HHS and DoD countermeasure products.

We require the requested reports to be provided promptly, or in the alternative, if they really do not exist (which is doubtful) we require HHS to explain point by point why each requested report does not exist in the record as it should be as a matter of law.

For instance, considering the sheer volume of exports of covid-19 vaccines from US to developing countries and COVAX, one would think the delegation of authority to export covid-19 vaccines should be a locatable record, as well as the other reasonable requests.

How could HHS and DoD have no agreement on record to roll out covid-19 vaccines using peacetime authority? Are we in war? The lack of these required records makes no sense and seems like a cover up. HHS cant find a single document out of our 3 easy FOIA requests.

Obviously there is a HUGE legal problem if these records are truly not in existence and HHS would owe detailed explanations why they are exempt from the statutory requirements and records we are requesting. The records are required in order for us to fulfill our mission to defend and protect human rights by holding government to account for their duties.

If you need to discuss this request, I can be reached at +1-323-***-****. Thank you for your consideration of this appeal.

Cordially,

Dustin Bryce

Public Relations

Interest Of Justice

HHS is in hiding… Busted with DoD for experimenting in a way that Congress prohibits! Its EXPORTED as Investigational, meaning experimental.

Congress NEVER allowed DoD to Use OTA to waive human rights protections!

Why do you think HHS is not answering the appeal regarding DoD and HHS agreements and reports?

Is it because we are correct to accuse:

“The lack of these required records makes no sense and seems like a cover up. HHS cant find a single document out of our 3 easy FOIA requests. Obviously there is a HUGE legal problem if these records are truly not in existence and HHS would owe detailed explanations why they are exempt from the statutory requirements and records we are requesting.”

If you want IOJ to sue DoD and HHS for the rollout of covid "vaccines" being illegal experimentation, because these required reports and peacetime agreements are missing, and they pretend its not experimental, we have a Donation Drive to fund the lawsuits and are getting much closer to funding the legal help to take this on.

We would very much like to raise the funds to litigate this tricky issue of conflicting laws regarding the word investigational or experimental under an EUA and prosecute the DoD missing authorities. It will help prove the whole mRNA platform and covid vaccine schemes cant be used in the future and the government would be responsible for insurance for injured in the illegal experiment - PREP would fall away and protections for research would kick in.

Its kind of a big deal the result that this FOIA showed: No required reports, agreements or delegation of authority exists for covid vaccines and exports!

Interest of Justice Substack

To subscribe to IOJ for free (Stripe wont let us accept paid subscriptions on this publication):

We really can stop the shots globally!

We really can stop the shots globally!

We have an open donation drive to stop the shots globally by filling a solid lawsuit. If you want to help us sue DoD and HHS (as well as their partner in crime WHO) for the global rollout of experiments with biological agents known to cause harm and death, administered with no informed consent, we would be eternally grateful to have the opportunity to sue them, nullify their authority, stop the shots and hold them all to account for violating research protection laws, among other wrongdoings. They cant win this, they are WRONG.

Donate To Stop Crimes Against Humanity

