Share Interest of Justice

Support Interest of Justice Work

IOJ’s Last Speeches to HHS OGA Before The IHR & Treaty Final Vote In 3 Weeks!

Final treaty and IHR vote are coming soon - we tried to speak up for everyone! Pray!

First, A TOPIC CLOSE TO OUR Litigious HEARTS - The WHO DG Breaches:

TOPIC 1: WHA77 Agenda Item 24.2 Handling allegations of misconduct against WHO DG

Lady Xylie - Free Speech Association

Can you BELIEVE no one else asked to speak to US Government on this topic of holding Tedros to account but Dustin and Xylie? WTH?

WHA77 Agenda Item 24.2 Handling allegations of misconduct against WHO DG

Dustin Bryce - Interest of Justice

NOW ONTO TOPIC 2:

Regarding: Independent Oversight of WHO (Concrete Suggestions To US)

Dustin Bryce - Interest of Justice

Topic 3: Climate Scam and Health

(We were asked to speak on the relationship between climate “change” and health, which is a UN concept that makes no real sense according to science)

Dustin Bryce - Interest of Justice

TOPIC 4: Immunization 2030 and the Pandemic Influenza Program. Fraud! PCR fraud, vax fraud and more frauds!

Lady Xylie - Interest of Justice

I. Pandemic influenza preparedness: sharing of influenza viruses and access to vaccines and other benefits (resolution WHA64.5 (2011))

Speech excerpts:

We oppose Immunization Agenda 2030 and PIP, and are very concerned with the immature and unsafe mRNA platform…. The part in PIP that should be used is the part on essential medicines being made available… In the new FDA guide they admit the PCR test used for this program is not able to tell an infection or virus. Focus on that. That you all called a whole pandemic with WHO in an unscientific way based on a PCR test WHO calls a diagnostic, that FDA now says cant tell an infection for influenza or any virus.

The Entire Informal (not publicized) Hearing May 2, 2024 Is Below:

Thanks everyone who came and spoke!

Rumble video of the whole session: https://rumble.com/v4t2gme-final-hhs-oga-may-2-2024-listening-session-for-wha77-vote-on-the-pandemic-t.html

Share

If you find our PERSISTENCE of value (all this work is to build a record for court) then we would really appreciate some coffee tips and any help you can muster to help us finish paying the bad ass Attorney team, who has had the task of taking on HUMANITIES MOST COMPLEX AND CRITICAL CASE to globally stop the WHO authorized and directed shots, censorship and climate scam : ) Nuremberg Code!

Support Interest of Justice Work

Leave a comment

Your monthly support will ensure Dr. Yeadon and other top experts get heard by a judge with a brilliant law team behind them, and that WHO Staff sits on a stand to explain all the lies and why they experimented.

Support Sue the WHO Initiative

Sign below to stop the WHO first set of IHR Amendments before implemented in WHA77 May 27 - June 1, 2024!

If you want to take legal action against WHO, and/or help convince your country to EXIT the WHO, sign up below:

We are just about to be getting started… sign up now. Massive positive action starts very soon. Join us. Support Sue the WHO initiative and share this to everyone you know who cares!

Other Related Articles Of Interest: