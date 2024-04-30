Share

We believe the WHO is in breach of duty to our Member States and the people of Earth. They are NOT immune from prosecution, no matter what people incorrectly think! Support us to sue the WHO. We really mean it. We truly believe we can beat them once our cases are filed.

Support Sue the WHO Initiative

Below are excerpts from the last WHO INB meeting April 26, 2024 to negotiate the IHR Amendments. It looks like WHO was pulling a fast one and asked Member States to trust the WHO to accurately write what was discussed in the upcoming May 10, 2024 draft.

Japan, China and Nigeria to the rescue! Japan immediately spoke up as usual, and butted heads to insist they brought prepared suggestions that were never dealt with.

These hero delegates insisted on all Member States having more time to submit written targeted suggestions (nothing new to be submitted) for Articles and Annexes that are left blank.

Japan explained the WHO was suggesting Member States take on Amendments that are “technically difficult”, and this is cause to be able to add more input, if consensus is to ever be reached.

We agree. If the WHO is asking Member States to take on and agree with “technically DIFFICULT” Amendments, then Member States should be able to have the ability to discuss the matter, and at least add input at the last minute.

Due to all Member States arguing to the bitter end… and clearly NOT AGREEING YET, there were numerous Articles and Annexes that ARE BLANK… and are to be filled in later?

To be clear, Member States came prepared to add input and the WHO never got to it!

THERE ARE FULLY BLANK ARTICLES AND ANNEXES YOUR COUNTRY IS EXPECTED TO SIGN MAY 27-JUNE 1!

The final draft will be released May 10, 2024

THANK YOU JAPAN AND CHINA.

THEY KNEW WHAT TO DO. They did it. They demanded more time to add input!

JAPAN AND CHINA TOOK THE REIGNS TO STOP THE WHO FROM BARRELING FORWARD!

GOOD JOB MEMBER STATES THAT CARE!!!

Now Member States have until May 6, 2024 to add any input to the final draft which will be released May 10, 2024. The final vote is at the WHA77 May 27-June 1st, 2024

Share

We believe the WHO is in breach of duty to our Member States and the people of Earth. They are NOT immune from prosecution, no matter what people incorrectly think! Support us to sue the WHO. We really mean it. We truly believe we can beat them once our cases are filed.

Support Sue the WHO Initiative

Thank you to all donors, sponsors, supporters and subscribers. We could not do this important non profit work for humanity without you! Together we WILL WIN!

Sign below to stop the WHO first set of IHR Amendments before implemented in WHA77 May 27 - June 1, 2024!

If you want to take legal action against WHO, and/or help convince your country to EXIT the WHO, sign up below:

We are just about to be getting started… sign up now. Massive positive action starts very soon. Join us. Support Sue the WHO initiative and share this to everyone you know who cares!

Leave a comment

Related Reading:

Below is just a small snippit of the articles you can find in our Substack about our work concerning the WHO and the IHR/treaty negotiations.