Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Bandit's avatar
Bandit
Dec 8, 2023Edited

The members of WHO believe they, as an entity, are wonderful for the world and represent everyone, because they are all narcissists. Narcissists believe they are the best things on the planet and that they know what's best for everyone. They believe that no one on Earth believes different from them, because why would you disagree with someone so, obviously, more qualified at deciding what would work best for you? They know your needs better than you do. Therefore, not only do we need them looking out for us, but telling us what to do. So, sit down and shut-up you ignorant fool! ....or we'll shut you up.

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JustANobody's avatar
JustANobody
Dec 8, 2023

Glad to have participated.

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